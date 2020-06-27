WCLV Program Guide 06-27-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 SOUSA, John Phillip Semper Fidelis March Concert Arts Symphonic Band/Felix Slatkin EMI/Ang The Military Band- Salute To The Services 2:38

00:02:38 SOUSA, John Phillip Washington Post March Concert Arts Symphonic Band/Felix Slatkin EMI/Ang The Military Band- Salute To The Services 2:34

00:05:12 Copland, Aaron Clarinet Concerto Stanley Drucker, cl; New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein DG Copland: El Salon Mexico, Concerto for Clarinet and String Orchestra, Music for the Theatre, Connotations for Orchestra 17:44

00:22:56 Fasch, Johann Friedrich Chalumeau (Clarinet) Concerto in B-Flat Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Güttler Capriccio Concerti, Ouverturen, Missa brevis 10:44

00:33:40 Debussy, Claude Petite pièce' (1910) Charles Stier, cl; Molly Newton, p Elan Cameos 1:41

00:35:21 Wagner, Richard Tristan und Isolde' Met Orch DG Wagner: Orchestral Music 19:05

00:54:26 Herbert, Victor A la Valse' Jascha Heifetz, v; Emanuel Bay, p DG It Ain't Necessarily So 1:38

01:00:00 Berners, Gerald Tyrwhitt, Lord Fugue for Orchestra Royal Liverpool Phil/Barry Wordsworth EMI/Ang Berners: Triumph Of Neptune 5:34

01:05:34 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Fugue in c, K. 426 Mats Jansson, p; Yoriko Asahara, p Mjay Two Pianos In Concert 4:06

01:09:40 Chopin, Frédéric Fugue in a minor Cyprien Katsaris, p Sony Chopin: Preludes 2:52

01:12:32 Schubert, Franz Fugue in e, D 952 Claire Aebersold, Ralph Neiweem, p Summit Schubert Four-Hand Piano Works Vol 1 * Aebersold and Neiweem 4:33

01:17:05 Ginastera, Alberto Flute and Oboe Duo, Op 13 (1945) Peter Christ, ob; Gretel Shanley, f Crystal Ginastera: Duo, Parable, Etc. 1:52

01:18:57 Brahms, Johannes Piano Trio #1 in B, Op 8 Boston Chamber Music Society Northeastern Boston Chamber Music Society - Brahms: Piano Trio, Quartet 12:15

01:55:12 Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, 'Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ (I call to You, Lord Jesus Christ)' BWV 639 Håkan Hardenberger, tr; Simon Preston, o DG Virtuoso Trumpet 1:54

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: Ravel: Ma Mere L'Oye, Le Tombeau de Couperin Teldec 74006 Music: 4:34

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5, Op. 64: Mvts 3-4 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Manuel Lopez-Gomez, conductor Nat'l Orchestral Inst. + Festival, The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD Music: 18:23

Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 13:30

Randall Thompson: Alleluia Morehouse College Glee Club David Morrow, conductor Album: IMC Intercollegiate Men’s Choruses Inc. 2012 National Seminar: The Morehouse College Glee Club (Live) Soundwaves Recording Music: 6:00

Moses Hogan: My Soul's Been Anchored Morehouse College Glee Club; David Morrow, conductor Album: Bound for the Promised Land Albany Records Music: 3:27

Leonard Bernstein: Riffs from Prelude, Fugue and Riffs Movement 3 Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Vienna Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein: The Best of All Possible Worlds DG 11878 Music: 4:29

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet Harlem Quartet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 12:27

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:02

Marin Marais: Pieces de viole, Livre 2, selections Paul Holmes Morton, theorbo; Doug Balliett, viola da gamba Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA 2019; South Carolina Public Radio, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:07

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00 Grieg, Edvard Four Psalms, Op. 74 Malmo Chamber Cho/Dan-Olof Stenlund Simax N/A 5:41

04:05:41 Grieg, Edvard Violin Sonata No. 1 in F, Op. 8 Hagai Shaham, v; Arnon Erez, p Hyperion Grieg 20:27

04:26:08 Trad, Norwegian Folkdance after Myllarguten Knut Buen, v Simax Nøkleberg Slåtter / Norwegian Peasant Dances, Op.72 With The Original Fiddle Tunes From Telemark 1:40

04:27:48 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21 Vienna Phil/Claudio Abbado DG Beethoven: Symphonien Nos 1 & 4 3:40

04:55:28 Loomis, Harvey Worthington Lyrics of the Red Man Dario Muller, p Marco Polo The American Indianists 1:50

05:00:00 Parker, Horatio Scherzo Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell New Focus Recordings American Romantics 5:15

05:05:15 Strong, George Templeton From a Notebook of Sketches' Moscow Sym Orch/ Adriano Naxos Strong 15:56

05:21:11 MacDowell, Edward Woodland Sketches', Op 51 Eliot Fisk, g; Paula Robison, f MHS Beaser: Mountain Songs 5:46

05:26:57 MacDowell, Edward Woodland Sketches', Op 51 Dallas Wind Sym/Frederick Fennell Reference Recordings Fennell Favorites! 1:30

05:28:27 Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Clarinet Concerto #4 in e Thea King, cl; English Chamber Orch/Alun Francis Meridian Mozart: Clarinet Concerto/ Spohr: Clarinet Concerto No.4 2:21

05:54:48 Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 67 William Kapell, p RCA Chopin Mazurkas 1:37

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Francisco Tarrega: Fantasia sobre motivos de Verdi's "La Traviata" Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

06:03 Georg Philipp Telemann: Fantasia No. 9 in E Viviana Guzman, flute Syren 20002

06:16:26 Franz Liszt: Fantasia on Hungarian Folk Themes Jorge Bolet, piano London Symphony Orchestra Ivan Fischer Decca 414079

06:35:15 Joaquin Rodrigo: Fantasia para un gentilhombre (Fantasy for a Gentleman) Eduardo Fernandez, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Miguel Gomez Martinez Decca 414199

07:01:00 Henrico Albicastro: Sonata "La Follia" Manfredo Kraemer, violin Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9844

07:13:42 Howard Blake: Bassoon Concerto, Op. 607 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Pentatone 5186506

07:32:11 Silvestre Revueltas: La noche de los Mayas Jalapa Symphony Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Catalyst 62672

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Thomas A. Dorsey, arr. Adrian Dunn: Precious Lord (Excerpt) The Adrian Dunn SIngers; Adrian Dunn, conductor Album: Revelations HoperaWorld Music Music: 4:31

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Joel Fan, piano Album: West of the Sun: Music of the Americas Reference Recordings RR-119 Music: 5:23

Traditional, arr. Lara Downes & PUBLIQuartet : Deep River Lara Downes, piano; PUBLIQuartet Album: Some of These Days Flipside Music Music: 2:11

R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms - Suite: Prelude: Night William Chapman Nyaho, piano Album: Senku - Piano Music by Composers of African Descent MSR Classics Music: 4:22

George Walker: Sonata for Piano No. 1 Redi Llupa, piano George Walker's 95th year Celebration, Hatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 15:55

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Op. 84 Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 8:17

Adrian Dunn: Bells Orchestral Prelude The Rise Orchestra; Adrian Dunn, conductor Redemption Live in Chicago, Chicago Temple, Chicago, IL Music: 1:55

Traditional arr. Adrian Dunn: Bells (for Tamir Rice) Darshaya Oden, soprano; The Adrian Dunn SIngers; Adrian Dunn, conductor Redemption Live in Chicago, Chicago Temple, Chicago, IL Music: 3:17

Traditional: Amazing Grace Arranger: Jennifer Higdon Serafin String Quartet Album: HIGDON, J.: Early Chamber Works - Sky Quartet / Amazing Grace / Viola Sonata Naxos 559752 Music: 4:33

Claude Debussy: Piano Trio in G Major: Movements 1-3 Lysander Piano Trio Lillian Harder, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson. SC Music: 15:45

Clara Schumann: Romance, Op. 22, No. 1 Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:10

Jennifer Higdon: Percussion Concerto Cameron Leach, percussion; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Hall, Dallas, TX Music: 23:31

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:57 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 Op 1 # 13 Philippe Quint, violin Naxos 570703 3:57

10:09:22 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' Op 26 Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 9:42

10:21:17 Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf Op 67 David Attenborough, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 26:45

10:49:21 Fred Cornell: Carmen Ohio Ohio State Marching Band Dr. Jon R. Woods Coronet 411 1:45

10:51:34 Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 H 2:37 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin EMI 56577 7:04

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:58 Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 5:06

11:14:46 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 10:54

11:28:35 Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Choral Suite Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 21:33

11:52:26 Francis Poulenc: Finale from Flute Sonata Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 3:17

11:55:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 BWV 847 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 3:07

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2020 - This program is From the Top’s annual “Where Are They Now” show featuring interviews with From the Top alumni and the fantastic music they’re making in their early professional careers. We meet a alum pianist who has released an album to raise money for the people of Flint, Michigan who have suffered from the contaminated water crisis there, the alum winner of last year’s Queen Elizabeth Competition and an alum baritone who just won his first Grammy

Catalyst Quartet with pianist Stewart Goodyear performs Piano Quintet in G minor I. Allegro con moto by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. The Catalyst Quartet features Karla Donehew Perez and Jesse Mongomery, violins; Paul Laraia, viola and Karlos Rodriguez, cello.

John Brancy, baritone performs "How Fair This Spot" and "Spring Waters" by Sergei Rachmaninoff, with Peter Dugan, piano

Stella Chen, violin perfoms Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, Mvt 3 “Allegro Vivacissimo” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky with the Belgian National Orchestra, Hugh Wolff, conductor.

Jeremy Ajani Jordan, composer/piano performs “For Flint” by Jeremy Ajani Jordan

Yi Wei, marimba, performs Sonata No.1 in G Minor, Presto by Johann Sebastian Bach for Marimba & Two Part Invention No 13 in A Minor by Johann Sebastian Bach, Yi Wei, marimba; Béla Fleck, banjo

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:06 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

13:22:36 George Walker: Lyric for Strings Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 6:10

13:33:04 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

13:52:20 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia Suite State of Mexico Symphony Enrique Bátiz ASV 888 30:10

14:26:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Jeno Jandó, piano Naxos 500250 14:36

14:44:30 Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 11:45

15:03:23 Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta for String Orchestra London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 26:41

15:32:52 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33 Emmanuelle Bertrand, cello Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harm Mundi 902210 19:30

15:53:37 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 Op 26 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 6:47

16:02:10 Frederick Loewe: Brigadoon: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 14:16

16:19:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Peter Serkin, piano RCA 68188 12:50

16:35:32 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 15:36

16:53:26 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 4 Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:32

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Love Story – Piano Themes from Cinema’s Golden Age

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 4:55

Richard Addinsell: Dangerous Moonlight: Warsaw Concerto--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 8:33

Jack Beaver (arr Philip Lane): The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 4:41

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Unforgettable Year 1919: Assault on Beautiful Gorky--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 6:51

Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 4:03

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe--Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Decca 4789454) 2:28

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 3:39

Leighton Lucas (arr Philip Lane): Stage Fright: Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 4:25

Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 6:11

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 2:55

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 1) - The first of two programs celebrating a lyricist who's been called a "folk poet." This week focuses mostly on Mercer's Hollywood musicals, with songs including "One for My Baby" and "I'm Old Fashioned"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:13 00:04:08 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home Judy Garland Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD-048

18:05:39 00:04:01 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen I Had Myself a True Love June Hawkins St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64662

18:10:06 00:03:29 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Come Rain or Come Shine Vanessa Williams, Stanley Wayne Mathis St. Louis Woman -- Encores cast Mercury 314-538-148-2

18:13:31 00:02:50 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Legalize My Name Pearl Bailey St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-538-148-2

18:16:31 00:03:57 Johnny Mercer You're OK for TV Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Sings JJA JJA19775

18:20:24 00:03:01 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Bless Yore Beautful Hide Howard Keel Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271966

18:23:38 00:03:28 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Lonesome Polecat Johnny Mercer, Bobby Darin Two of a Kind Atco 90484-1-Y

18:28:11 00:03:03 Johnny Mercer Something's Gotta Give Fred Astaire Fred Astaire Rarities BMG 2337-2-R

18:31:57 00:01:25 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul The Country's in the Very Best of Hands Peter Palmer, Stubby Kaye L'il Abner -- Film Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 88843-023732

18:33:18 00:01:32 Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul If I Had My Druthers Peter Palmer Li'l Abner -- Film Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 88843-023732

18:35:31 00:03:20 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Goose Never Be a Peacock Carol Brice Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63690-2

18:39:07 00:01:59 Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmet Dolan Talk to Me, Baby Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Sings JJA JJA19775

18:41:35 00:01:17 Johnny Mercer-Henry Mancini Moon River Andy Williams Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048

18:43:19 00:04:57 Johnny Mercer-Henry Mancini Whistling Away the Dark Julie Andrews The Best of Julie Andrews Rhino R272281/A

18:48:16 00:03:55 Johnny Mercer-Andre Previn The Dance of Life Judy Densch The Good Companions -- Original London Cast DRG DRG15020

18:52:23 00:00:37 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:45 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Filler: Love Held Lightly/A Game of Poker Howard Keel, Carol Lawrence Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63690-2

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:35 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 18:40

19:23:25 Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto Op 47 Hilary Hahn, violin Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen DeutGram 4795448 33:07

19:59:15 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July Op 37 # 7 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 1:20

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joela Jones, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D BWV 1068

Igor Stravinsky: Movements for Piano & Orchestra

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Luciano Berio): Contrapunctus XIX from ‘The Art of Fugue’

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Sacred Pieces

21:35:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 24:01

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Ernie Kovacs' Percy Dovetonsils poems including "Ode to Stanley's Pussy Cats," "Ode to an Emotional Italian Knight," "Happy Birthday to a Bookworm" and some recently rediscovered verses… A salute to our favorite folk singer from Corning, New York, Mary Lu Walker, including "Lord of the Socks" and "What's to Eat"… The Wisdom of Mark Levy suggests "Everybody should go to Law School"…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:09 George Walker: Lyric for Strings Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 5:17

23:07:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin Alfred 44287 4:45

23:12:12 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 Op 63 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 7:58

23:21:48 Traditional: Soay Voces8 Decca 29601 3:43

23:25:32 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:40

23:31:12 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 9:26

23:42:09 Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:15

23:46:24 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 4:37

23:51:02 Leonard Cohen: Suzanne Marie McLaughlin, soprano I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802 4:24

23:56:29 Richard Rodgers: Manhattan Joshua Bell, violin Sony 52716 3:25