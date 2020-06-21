WCLV Program Guide 06-21-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 1:34

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Phil 17) 2:53

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross (Jasmine 2646) 19:35

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 11:53

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 17:39

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Women of the Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director; Sarah Bullen, harp

Claude Debussy: Nocturnes

Claude Debussy: Sacred and Profane Dances

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite from Swan Lake, Op. 20a

Giacomo Puccini: Intermezzo from Manon Lescaut

Pietro Mascagni: Intermezzo from Cavalleria rusticana

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 in D Major (excerpt)--Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Slatkin

Aaron Copland: El Salon Mexico

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

Claude Debussy: Iberia--Lorin Maazel, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Latest from the Capella Romana - The superb West Coast ensemble gives us music of Renaissance Crete and Cyprus, plus music as it would have been heard in the Hagia Sophia

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:10 Alessandro Striggio: Ecce beatam lucem I Fagiolini Chamber Ensemble Robert Hollingworth Decca 4782734 7:27

06:15:31 William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 Pomerium Alexander Blachly Archiv 449819 14:43

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Potpourri - A selective review of intriguing and recent compact disc releases

ARTHUR SULLIVAN: Yeoman of the Guard Overture John Kitchen (1914 Norman & Beard/Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland) Delphian 34212

RUTH WATSON HENDERSON: Chromatic Partita (1995) Rachel Mahon (1962 Harrison/Coventry Cathedral, England) Delphian 34234

JEAN-BAPTISTE DUPONT: Improvisation Suite (Fileuse; Sicilienne; Postlude) Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1963-2009 Harrison/St. Alban’s Cathedral, England) Hortus 174

KALLE TOIVIO: Adagio (Improvisation on a Theme by David Briggs) Kalle Toivio (1993 Mander/St. Ignatius Loyola Church, New York, NY) Pro Organo7286

JAMES CURNOW: Rejouissance (Fantasy on Ein feste Burg) Chicago Gargoyle Ensemble/Stephen Squires; Mark Sudeith (Rodgers/St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Wheaton, IL) MSR 1735

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Summer Music - As vacation season ramps up, we’ll listen to sacred choral and organ music of relaxation and meditation that transports us beyond the world of Coronavirus to a place of serenity. Join Peter DuBois for the journey

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Superb Seconds

Camille Saint Saëns: Piano Concerto No.2 – Presto – Emil Gilels, piano; Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire/André Cluytens (EMI29739 CD) 6:15

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No.2 – Murray Perahia, piano (Sony 64399 CD) 6:39

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No.2 “Age of Anxiety:” Epilogue - Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 2530969 LP) 8:17

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No.2: Allegretto – Dmitri Shostakovich, piano; David Oistrakh, violin; Milos Sádlo, cello (Eclectra 2046 CD) 9:12

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2 Finale – William Kapell, piano; Robin Hood Dell Orchestra/William Steinberg (RCA 68992 CD) 10:48

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 Op.34/1 – Dinu Lipatti, piano (EMI 114628 CD) 4:29

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:00 William Boyce: Solomon: Overture Parley of Instruments Roy Goodman Hyperion 66378 6:07

10:12:47 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390 46:45

11:01:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Fürchte dich nicht' BWV 228 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 8:31

11:12:53 Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Sonata in g Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013 14:13

11:28:36 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings TWV 55:a2 Elissa Berardi, recorder Philomel Baroque Orchestra Centaur 2366 29:12

11:59:22 Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Air Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:31

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas; Soloist: Leonidas Kavakos, v

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947 revision)

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D major

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1947 revision)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:04:22 Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind Spokane Symphony Eckart Preu E1 Music 7725 12:32

14:18:55 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music Op 61 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 28:34

14:49:14 Max Richter: Vivaldi's Summer Concerto Recomposed Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 13:08

15:03:55 Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été: Villanelle Op 7 Jessye Norman, soprano London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 2:20

15:07:56 Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 15:07

15:25:29 Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite Op 123 Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 22:27

15:49:12 Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer Hallé Orchestra Sir John Barbirolli EMI 65119 11:15

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Olga Neuwirth: Masaot/Clocks without Hands

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

17:52:03 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 9:03

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 13, 2019 - From La Jolla, California, this week’s From the Top features renowned violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta as guest host. Along with co-host Michelle Cann, they’ll introduce us to the incredible San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, a young cellist who shares how studying the cello has helped him stand up for what he believes in, and a pianist who was a prize winner in Russia’s famous Tchaikovsky Competition

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing IX. Scherzo: Presto assai e molto leggiero from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904- 1987)

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing II. Romance. Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.1, Op.11 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) with pianist, George Li

Violinist Audrey Park, 16, from Valencia, CA; Cellist Kevin Song, 16, from San Diego, CA, and co-host/pianist Michelle Cann performing: Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Buenos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Violinist Vijay Gupta and cellist Kevin Song, 16, performing: II. Très vif from the Sonata for Violin and Cello by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Tuba player Logan Wadley, 18, from Vermillion, SD performing: I. Allegro pesante from the Sonata for Tuba and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with Michelle Cann, piano

Flutist Phoebe Rawn, 18, from Seattle, WA performing: Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino by Paul Taffanel (1844-1908), with Michelle Cann, piano

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing: X. Epilogue (est. 2:05) from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904-1987).

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:24 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 18:08

19:23:43 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 47:06

20:14:15 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 Steven Staryk, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 66998 45:34

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Lady Evergreen Song (1987) — Rosalind Rees, mezzo; Gregg Smith Singers (Living Artist 19406) 15:37

Donald Erb: Clarinet Concerto (1985) — Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Grand Rapids Symphony/Catherine Comet, cond. (Koss 3302) 19:14

Howie Smith: Songs for the Children (1986) — Howie Smith, alto saxophone, WX7 MIDI wind controller; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 298) 11:38

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon — Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 7:45

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech – “Where do We go from here”?; Racism in American Systems – Erica D. Smith of the L.A. Times & Jameel Smith, Senior writer with Rolling Stone magazine

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:55 Francisco Guerrero: Beata Dei genitrix Maria Stile Antico Harm Mundi 902312 6:48

23:09:44 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:13:40 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 04:07

23:18:49 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:06

23:22:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 K 219 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 9:37

23:32:31 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 3:51

23:37:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande BWV 1013 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 4:12

23:41:43 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 8:53

23:50:36 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

23:55:32 Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem Matthew Sharp, cello Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:25

23:59:16 Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849 2:00