WCLV Program Guide 06-20-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Gottschalk, Louis Moreau Caprice, 'Midnight in Seville' John Arpin, p Pro Arte Cakewalk: The Music Of Louis Moreau Gottschalk 5:12

00:05:12 Wagner, Richard Gotterdammerung' Cleveland Orch/George Szell CBS Szell Conducts Wagner 12:00

00:17:12 SOUSA, John Phillip Venus March Razumovsky Sym Orch/Keith Brion Naxos SOUSA: On Wings of Lightning 1:55

00:19:07 Rebel, Jean-Fery Trio Sonata, 'La Venus' Ensemble Rebel RCA-DHM Rebel: 7 Sonatas For Violines, Viola Da Gamba & Basso Continuo 7:28

00:26:35 Chadwick, George Whitefield Symphonic Poem, 'Aphrodite' Czech State Phil/Jose Serebrier Reference Recordings Chadwick 4:18

00:54:53 Holst, Gustav Folksong setting, 'My Sweetheart's Like Venus' Oriana Singers/William Chin Juno N/A 1:49

01:00:00 Messager, Andre Les Deux Pigeons' Orch de Paris/Jean-Pierre Jacquillat Angel Les Deux Pigeons & Isoline / Hahn: Le Bal de Beatrice D'Este 5:34

01:05:34 Paul Pierne Bucolique variee' for wind trio Chicago Chamber Musicians Cedille 20th Century French Wind Trios 7:57

01:13:31 Delibes, Leo Sylvia' Paris Opera Orch/Jean-Baptiste Mari EMI/Ang Delibes: Sylvia, Coppélia 1:16

01:14:47 Tchaikovsky, Peter Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36 London Sym Orch/Antal Dorati Mercury Symphony No. 4 - Francesca Da Rimini 16:12

01:54:59 Messiaen, Olivier Preludes (1928-29) Pierre-Laurent Aimard, p DG Homage a Messiaen 1:37

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional, arr. Terence Blanchard: A City Called Heaven Jubilant Sykes, baritone; Terence Blanchard, piano Album: Jubilant Sykes Sony Classical Music: 4:20

James Weldon Johnson & John Rosmond Johnson, arr. James Cockerham: Lift Every Voice and Sing Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater, Rochester, New York Music: 6:03

William Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony: Movements 1-2 Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Still: Symphony No. 2 / Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony / Ellington: Harlem Chandos 9226 Music: 20:58

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: 24 Negro Melodies, Op. 59: Movement 23 Steal Away Frances Walker Slocum, piano Album: Coleridge-Taylor: 24 Negro Melodies, Op. 59 Orion 7806 Music: 3:56

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movement 1 Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 11:26

Mikhail Glinka: A Greeting to My Native Land: I. Souvenir d'une mazurka Vyacheslav Gryaznov, piano Album: Anthology of Piano Music by Russian and Soviet Composers, Pt. 8 Melodiya Music: 4:31

Maurice Ravel: Bolero Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 15:55

Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata" Parker Quartet John Knowles Paine Hall, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA Music: 17:47

Mikhail Glinka, arr. Vyacheslav Gryaznov: Valse-Fantaisie Vyacheslav Gryaznov, piano Grand Piano Series, Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, Naples, FL Music: 8:51

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00 Schubert, Franz Die Winterreise,' D 911 Leslie Howard, p Hyperion The Complete Liszt Piano Music 5:05

04:05:05 Schubert, Franz Overture in D, D 26 Stuttgart Radio Sym Orch/Paul Angerer Pantheon N/A 6:41

04:11:46 Liszt, Franz Grand Galop Chromatique' (1838) Lang Lang, p Sony Liszt: My Piano Hero 3:58

04:15:44 Sweelinck, Jan Pieterszoon Fantasia Chromatica Niklas Eklund, tr, Knut Johannessen, o Naxos The Art of the Baroque Trumpet 9:43

04:25:27 Riehman, Jacob Sonata No. 2 in d 't Uitnement Kabinet NM Classics Practicing Time And Art: Viola da Gamba Music by Reichman, Hacquart, Schenck, Snep 1:47

04:27:14 Smit, Leo Schemselnihar' (1929) Netherlands Phil/Ed Spanjaard NM Classics N/A 2:52

04:54:06 Phalese, Pierre Almande' Camerata Hungarica/Laszlo Czidra Hungaroton Choreae & Carmina 1:26

05:00:00 Martelli, Carlo Persiflage Royal Ballet Sinfonia/David Lloyd-Jones Naxos ENGLISH STRING MINIATURES, Vol. 3 4:55

05:04:55 Schumann, Robert Piano Trio No. 2 in F, Op. 80 Benvenue Fortepiano Trio Avie Schumann * Piano Trios, Vol 2 * The Benvenue Fortepiano Trio 1:59

05:30:54 Schumann, Robert Lieder-Album fur die Jugend,' Op. 79 Salt Lake Children's Cho/Ralph Woodward Cherbourne N/A 1:52

05:32:46 Mendelssohn, Fanny Prelude and Toccata Joanne Polk, p Bridge Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn 3:53

05:36:39 Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Violin Concerto No.8 in a, Op 47, 'Gesangsszene' Hoelscher, v, Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Christian Frohlich CPO Louis Spohr 17:50

05:54:29 Brahms, Johannes Songs, Op 63 Salt Lake Children's Cho/Ralph Woodward Cherbourne A Day in Spring 1:27

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Antonio Lauro: Seis por Derecho Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

06:04:11 Antonio Lauro: Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

06:07:34 Manuel de Falla: 7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Pano moruno, Nana, Cancion, Polo,Seguidilla Murciana) Angele Dubeau, violin La Pieta Analekta 28724

06:24:11 Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f, Op. 21 Ingrid Fliter, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jun Markl Linn Records 455

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 1 in G, K. 80 Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Marinez Mehner, violins; Jonathan Brown, viola; Arnau Tomas Realp, cello Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 987060

07:19:28 Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la gitana (arr. by Jascha Heifetz) Hideko Udagawa, violin; Pavel Gililov, piano ASV 624

07:23:04 Lorenzo Palomo: Shattered Smile of a Star, from Andalusian Nocturnes Pepe Romero, guitar Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos Naxos 8.557135

07:27:20 Joaquin Rodrigo: Pereludio al gallo mananero (Prelude to the Dawn Cockerel) Artur Pizarro, piano Naxos 8557923

07:34:00 Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda, suite from the ballet Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jose Serebrier Warner Classics 61939

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joaquin Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa: II. Andante moderato Marcin Dylla, guitar Album: Chitarra Giocosa Fleur de Son Music: 4:19

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 12:46

Piano Puzzler: Contestant this week is Marc Loudon from New Orleans, LA Music: 9:01

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach: Goldberg Variations Hyperion 68146 Music: 4:19 (short excerpt as needed)

Manuel Ponce: Theme, Variations and Fugue on Folia de Espana Marcin Dylla, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 21:56

Francis Poulenc: 15 Improvisations: No. 11 in G minor and No. 15 in c minor "Hommage a Edith Piaf" Lucille Chung, piano Album: Poulenc: Works for Piano Solo and Duo Signum 455 Music: 4:10

Jean Sibelius: Valse Triste, Op. 44, No. 1 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Eric Jacobsen, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 4:10

Astor Piazzolla, arr. Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung: Libertango Alessio Bax, piano; Lucille Chung, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C major, Op. 56 (Triple Concerto) Martin Chalifour, violin; Robert deMaine, cello; Joanne Pearce Martin, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 33:58

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:15 Sir Edward Elgar: Imperial March Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 10570 4:26

10:08:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 15:31

10:26:07 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm Sharon Kam, clarinet London Symphony Gregor Bühl Teldec 88482 2:27

10:30:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609 24:52

10:54:52 Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne Op 10 # 1 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:55

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:04 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Procession of the Sardar Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 3:43

11:12:30 Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 10:10

11:25:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 8:46

11:36:09 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 18:07

11:55:41 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 Op 34 # 2 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190 4:36

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 13, 2019 - From La Jolla, California, this week’s From the Top features renowned violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta as guest host. Along with co-host Michelle Cann, they’ll introduce us to the incredible San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, a young cellist who shares how studying the cello has helped him stand up for what he believes in, and a pianist who was a prize winner in Russia’s famous Tchaikovsky Competition

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing IX. Scherzo: Presto assai e molto leggiero from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904- 1987)

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing II. Romance. Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.1, Op.11 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) with pianist, George Li

Violinist Audrey Park, 16, from Valencia, CA; Cellist Kevin Song, 16, from San Diego, CA, and co-host/pianist Michelle Cann performing: Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Buenos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Violinist Vijay Gupta and cellist Kevin Song, 16, performing: II. Très vif from the Sonata for Violin and Cello by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Tuba player Logan Wadley, 18, from Vermillion, SD performing: I. Allegro pesante from the Sonata for Tuba and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with Michelle Cann, piano

Flutist Phoebe Rawn, 18, from Seattle, WA performing: Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino by Paul Taffanel (1844-1908), with Michelle Cann, piano

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing: X. Epilogue (est. 2:05) from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904-1987).

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:54 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 516 12:04

13:18:20 Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto VB 153b David Aaron Carpenter, viola Tapiola Sinfonietta David Aaron Carpenter Ondine 1193 17:36

13:40:34 Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 10:50

13:53:56 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 010903 28:02

14:24:30 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 15:52

14:41:32 Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 14:04

14:56:40 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips 4788977 4:23

15:05:24 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 22 André Watts, piano Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80386 24:02

15:32:23 Joaquín Turina: Sinfónia sevillana Op 23 Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 21:42

15:55:32 Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 8:01

16:05:28 Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80192 15:51

16:25:38 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 11:46

16:39:01 Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e VB 141 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 554777 15:02

16:55:00 Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora Op 63 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 7:04

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 1:34

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Phil 17) 2:53

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross (Jasmine 2646) 19:35

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 11:53

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 17:39

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 1) - The first of two programs celebrating a lyricist who's been called a "folk poet." This week focuses mostly on Mercer's Hollywood musicals, with songs including "One for My Baby" and "I'm Old Fashioned"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05 00:02:47 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Accentuate the Positive Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer: Collectors Series Capitol CDP7921252

18:04:29 00:01:54 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen That Old Black Magic Orchestra 75 Years of Warner Bros. Rhino R275287

18:06:20 00:01:10 Johnny Mercer-Everett Miller Out of Breath and Scared to Death of You Johnny Mercer An Evening With Johnny Mercer Laureate LL-601

18:08:06 00:11:18 00:03:12 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Satan's Little Lamb Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top Fanfare CDD473

18:11:40 00:02:17 Johnny Mercer-Hoagy Carmichael Lazybones/In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening Hoagy Carmichael The Classic Hoagy Carmichael Smithsonian RD038

18:14:24 00:01:51 Johnny Mercer-Lew Gensler Comes the Revolution, Baby Johnny Mercer Mercer Sings Mercer DRG 21471-15142

18:17:13 00:02:56 Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting Too Marvelous for Words Bobby Short Bobby Short: Nobody Else but Me Koch KOCCD-8596

18:20:03 00:02:25 Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting Hooray for Hollywood Johnny Davis, Frances Langford Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048

18:23:04 00:02:41 Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren Jeepers Creepers Louis Armstrong Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048

18:26:22 00:02:38 Cole Porter Friendship Judy Garland, Johnny Mercer Judy Garland: From the Decca Vaults MCA MCA907

18:30:01 00:04:05 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Blues in the Night Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS CBS62784

18:34:50 00:02:45 Johnny Mercer-Jerome Kern I'm Old Fashioned Fred Astaire, Nan Wynn Jerome Kern: The First 100 Years Welk Music WMG3005

18:38:13 00:04:05 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen One for My Baby Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: Duets Capitol 0777-7896112

18:42:38 00:03:13 Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:46:20 00:03:46 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen My Shining Hour Mabel Mercer Once in a Blue Moon Collectables COL-CD-6603

18:50:20 00:02:40 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:32 00:03:19 Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Filler: My Shining Hour Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS CBS62784

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:58 Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in c VB 142 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553734 22:02

19:29:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 29:54

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Andreas Zimmermann, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

Arnold Schoenberg: Kol Nidre Op 39

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat

21:44:28 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 17:43

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Some items for Father's Day with W.C.Field's "Father, Dear Father"… Jeremy Taylor's "Ag Pleeze Deddy"… Harry Chapin's "Cat's in the Cradle" and Erma Bombeck's "Mike and the Grass"… Richard Howland-Bolton offers "Worms I have Known"…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:29 Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

23:06:46 Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 6:12

23:12:59 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 6:28

23:20:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 4:30

23:25:17 Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus Op 60 Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80531 11:16

23:37:27 Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello Jérôme Pernoo, cello Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:32

23:46:00 Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17 Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster DeutGram 431815 7:34

23:53:34 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 Op 68 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 2:24

23:56:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 3:23