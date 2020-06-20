WCLV Program Guide 06-20-2020

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published June 20, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Gottschalk, Louis Moreau          Caprice, 'Midnight in Seville'            John Arpin, p                Pro Arte            Cakewalk: The Music Of Louis Moreau Gottschalk        5:12

00:05:12           Wagner, Richard           Gotterdammerung'        Cleveland Orch/George Szell                     CBS     Szell Conducts Wagner 12:00

00:17:12           SOUSA, John Phillip      Venus March    Razumovsky Sym Orch/Keith Brion                        Naxos   SOUSA: On Wings of Lightning  1:55

00:19:07           Rebel, Jean-Fery           Trio Sonata, 'La Venus'  Ensemble Rebel                RCA-DHM         Rebel: 7 Sonatas For Violines, Viola Da Gamba & Basso Continuo          7:28

00:26:35           Chadwick, George Whitefield     Symphonic Poem, 'Aphrodite'            Czech State Phil/Jose Serebrier             Reference Recordings            Chadwick          4:18

00:54:53           Holst, Gustav    Folksong setting, 'My Sweetheart's Like Venus'            Oriana Singers/William Chin                   Juno     N/A       1:49

01:00:00           Messager, Andre           Les Deux Pigeons'         Orch de Paris/Jean-Pierre Jacquillat                    Angel    Les Deux Pigeons & Isoline / Hahn: Le Bal de Beatrice D'Este 5:34

01:05:34           Paul Pierne       Bucolique variee' for wind trio     Chicago Chamber Musicians                   Cedille  20th Century French Wind Trios 7:57

01:13:31           Delibes, Leo      Sylvia'   Paris Opera Orch/Jean-Baptiste Mari                        EMI/Ang           Delibes: Sylvia, Coppélia            1:16

01:14:47           Tchaikovsky, Peter        Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36            London Sym Orch/Antal Dorati               Mercury            Symphony No. 4 - Francesca Da Rimini 16:12

01:54:59           Messiaen, Olivier           Preludes (1928-29)        Pierre-Laurent Aimard, p                      DG       Homage a Messiaen      1:37

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional, arr. Terence Blanchard: A City Called Heaven Jubilant Sykes, baritone; Terence Blanchard, piano Album: Jubilant Sykes Sony Classical Music: 4:20

James Weldon Johnson & John Rosmond Johnson, arr. James Cockerham: Lift Every Voice and Sing Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater, Rochester, New York Music: 6:03

William Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony: Movements 1-2 Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Still: Symphony No. 2 / Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony / Ellington: Harlem Chandos 9226 Music: 20:58

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: 24 Negro Melodies, Op. 59: Movement 23 Steal Away Frances Walker Slocum, piano Album: Coleridge-Taylor: 24 Negro Melodies, Op. 59 Orion 7806 Music: 3:56

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movement 1 Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 11:26

Mikhail Glinka: A Greeting to My Native Land: I. Souvenir d'une mazurka Vyacheslav Gryaznov, piano Album: Anthology of Piano Music by Russian and Soviet Composers, Pt. 8 Melodiya  Music: 4:31

Maurice Ravel: Bolero Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 15:55

Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 1 "Kreutzer Sonata" Parker Quartet John Knowles Paine Hall, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA Music: 17:47

Mikhail Glinka, arr. Vyacheslav Gryaznov: Valse-Fantaisie Vyacheslav Gryaznov, piano Grand Piano Series, Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, Naples, FL Music: 8:51

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00           Schubert, Franz Die Winterreise,' D 911  Leslie Howard, p                        Hyperion           The Complete Liszt Piano Music 5:05

04:05:05           Schubert, Franz Overture in D, D 26       Stuttgart Radio Sym Orch/Paul Angerer                     Pantheon          N/A       6:41

04:11:46           Liszt, Franz       Grand Galop Chromatique' (1838)          Lang Lang, p             Sony     Liszt: My Piano Hero     3:58

04:15:44           Sweelinck, Jan Pieterszoon       Fantasia Chromatica     Niklas Eklund, tr, Knut Johannessen, o             Naxos   The Art of the Baroque Trumpet            9:43

04:25:27           Riehman, Jacob            Sonata No. 2 in d          't Uitnement Kabinet             NM Classics      Practicing Time And Art: Viola da Gamba Music by Reichman, Hacquart, Schenck, Snep   1:47

04:27:14           Smit, Leo          Schemselnihar' (1929)   Netherlands Phil/Ed Spanjaard                     NM Classics      N/A       2:52

04:54:06           Phalese, Pierre Almande'          Camerata Hungarica/Laszlo Czidra               Hungaroton       Choreae & Carmina       1:26

05:00:00           Martelli, Carlo    Persiflage         Royal Ballet Sinfonia/David Lloyd-Jones                  Naxos   ENGLISH STRING MINIATURES, Vol. 3 4:55

05:04:55           Schumann, Robert        Piano Trio No. 2 in F, Op. 80            Benvenue Fortepiano Trio                      Avie      Schumann * Piano Trios, Vol 2 * The Benvenue Fortepiano Trio       1:59

05:30:54           Schumann, Robert        Lieder-Album fur die Jugend,' Op. 79            Salt Lake Children's Cho/Ralph Woodward                     Cherbourne            N/A       1:52

05:32:46           Mendelssohn, Fanny     Prelude and Toccata     Joanne Polk, p                      Bridge   Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn    3:53

05:36:39           Spohr, Ludwig (Louis)    Violin Concerto No.8 in a, Op 47, 'Gesangsszene' Hoelscher, v, Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Christian Frohlich               CPO     Louis Spohr      17:50

05:54:29           Brahms, Johannes        Songs, Op 63    Salt Lake Children's Cho/Ralph Woodward                Cherbourne       A Day in Spring 1:27

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Antonio Lauro: Seis por Derecho  Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion  Warner Classics 624364

06:04:11 Antonio Lauro: Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3)  Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion  Warner Classics 624364

06:07:34 Manuel de Falla: 7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Pano moruno, Nana, Cancion, Polo,Seguidilla Murciana)  Angele Dubeau, violin La Pieta  Analekta 28724

06:24:11 Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f, Op. 21  Ingrid Fliter, piano  Scottish Chamber Orchestra  Jun Markl  Linn Records 455 

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 1 in G, K. 80  Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Marinez Mehner, violins; Jonathan Brown, viola; Arnau Tomas Realp, cello  Cuarteto Casals  Harmonia Mundi 987060

07:19:28 Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la gitana (arr. by Jascha Heifetz) Hideko Udagawa, violin; Pavel Gililov, piano  ASV 624

07:23:04 Lorenzo Palomo: Shattered Smile of a Star, from Andalusian Nocturnes  Pepe Romero, guitar  Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra  Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos  Naxos 8.557135

07:27:20 Joaquin Rodrigo: Pereludio al gallo mananero (Prelude to the Dawn Cockerel) Artur Pizarro, piano  Naxos 8557923

07:34:00 Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda, suite from the ballet  Royal Scottish National Orchestra  Jose Serebrier  Warner Classics 61939

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joaquin Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa: II. Andante moderato Marcin Dylla, guitar Album: Chitarra Giocosa Fleur de Son Music: 4:19

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 12:46

Piano Puzzler: Contestant this week is Marc Loudon from New Orleans, LA Music: 9:01

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach: Goldberg Variations Hyperion 68146 Music: 4:19 (short excerpt as needed)

Manuel Ponce: Theme, Variations and Fugue on Folia de Espana Marcin Dylla, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 21:56

Francis Poulenc: 15 Improvisations: No. 11 in G minor and No. 15 in c minor "Hommage a Edith Piaf" Lucille Chung, piano Album: Poulenc: Works for Piano Solo and Duo Signum 455 Music: 4:10

Jean Sibelius: Valse Triste, Op. 44, No. 1 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Eric Jacobsen, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 4:10

Astor Piazzolla, arr. Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung: Libertango Alessio Bax, piano; Lucille Chung, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C major, Op. 56 (Triple Concerto) Martin Chalifour, violin; Robert deMaine, cello; Joanne Pearce Martin, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 33:58

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:15  Sir Edward Elgar: Imperial March Op 32    BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 10570 4:26

10:08:57  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a    CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 15:31

10:26:07  George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm    Sharon Kam, clarinet London Symphony Gregor Bühl Teldec 88482 2:27

10:30:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1  K 478  Fauré Quartet  DeutGram 6609 24:52

10:54:52  Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne Op 10 # 1 Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 3:55

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:04  Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Procession of the Sardar     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 3:43

11:12:30  Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite    Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 10:10

11:25:13  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 8:46

11:36:09  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60    Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 18:07

11:55:41  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 Op 34 # 2 Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 14190 4:36

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 13, 2019 - From La Jolla, California, this week’s From the Top features renowned violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta as guest host. Along with co-host Michelle Cann, they’ll introduce us to the incredible San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, a young cellist who shares how studying the cello has helped him stand up for what he believes in, and a pianist who was a prize winner in Russia’s famous Tchaikovsky Competition

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing IX. Scherzo: Presto assai e molto leggiero from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904- 1987)

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing II. Romance. Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.1, Op.11 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) with pianist, George Li

Violinist Audrey Park, 16, from Valencia, CA; Cellist Kevin Song, 16, from San Diego, CA, and co-host/pianist Michelle Cann performing: Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Buenos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Violinist Vijay Gupta and cellist Kevin Song, 16, performing: II. Très vif from the Sonata for Violin and Cello by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Tuba player Logan Wadley, 18, from Vermillion, SD performing: I. Allegro pesante from the Sonata for Tuba and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with Michelle Cann, piano

Flutist Phoebe Rawn, 18, from Seattle, WA performing: Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino by Paul Taffanel (1844-1908), with Michelle Cann, piano

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing: X. Epilogue (est. 2:05) from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904-1987).

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:54  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields     London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 516 12:04

13:18:20  Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto  VB 153b David Aaron Carpenter, viola Tapiola Sinfonietta David Aaron Carpenter Ondine 1193 17:36

13:40:34  Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 10:50

13:53:56  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 010903 28:02

14:24:30  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite    Simon Trpceski, piano   EMI 272 15:52

14:41:32  Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 14:04

14:56:40  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Nikita Magaloff, piano   Philips 4788977 4:23

15:05:24  Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 22   André Watts, piano Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80386 24:02

15:32:23  Joaquín Turina: Sinfónia sevillana Op 23    Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 21:42

15:55:32  Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 8:01

16:05:28  Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40    Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80192 15:51

16:25:38  Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches     Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 11:46

16:39:01  Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e  VB 141  Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 554777 15:02

16:55:00  Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora Op 63    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 7:04

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 1:34

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Phil 17) 2:53

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross (Jasmine 2646) 19:35

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 11:53

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 17:39

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating Johnny Mercer (Part 1) - The first of two programs celebrating a lyricist who's been called a "folk poet." This week focuses mostly on Mercer's Hollywood musicals, with songs including "One for My Baby" and "I'm Old Fashioned"

18:00:00                       00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:05                       00:02:47           Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen            Accentuate the Positive Johnny Mercer  Johnny Mercer: Collectors Series   Capitol  CDP7921252

18:04:29                       00:01:54           Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       That Old Black Magic            Orchestra         75 Years of Warner Bros.          Rhino            R275287

18:06:20                       00:01:10           Johnny Mercer-Everett Miller      Out of Breath and Scared to Death of You        Johnny Mercer  An Evening With Johnny Mercer  Laureate           LL-601

18:08:06           00:11:18           00:03:12           Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen            Satan's Little Lamb        Ethel Merman   Ethel Merman: You're the Top            Fanfare CDD473

18:11:40                       00:02:17           Johnny Mercer-Hoagy Carmichael            Lazybones/In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening           Hoagy Carmichael       The Classic Hoagy Carmichael   Smithsonian      RD038

18:14:24           00:01:51           Johnny Mercer-Lew Gensler      Comes the Revolution, Baby           Johnny Mercer  Mercer Sings Mercer     DRG            21471-15142

18:17:13                       00:02:56           Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting  Too Marvelous for Words     Bobby Short      Bobby Short: Nobody Else but Me            Koch     KOCCD-8596

18:20:03                       00:02:25           Johnny Mercer-Richard Whiting            Hooray for Hollywood     Johnny Davis, Frances Langford Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series        Smithsonian      RD048

18:23:04                       00:02:41           Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren            Jeepers Creepers          Louis Armstrong            Johnny Mercer: American Songbook Series        Smithsonian      RD048

18:26:22                       00:02:38           Cole Porter       Friendship         Judy Garland, Johnny Mercer Judy Garland: From the Decca Vaults     MCA            MCA907

18:30:01                       00:04:05           Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       Blues in the Night       Harold Arlen      Harold Sings Arlen        CBS     CBS62784

18:34:50                       00:02:45           Johnny Mercer-Jerome Kern      I'm Old Fashioned   Fred Astaire, Nan Wynn Jerome Kern: The First 100 Years            Welk Music       WMG3005

18:38:13                       00:04:05           Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       One for My Baby      Frank Sinatra    Frank Sinatra: Duets      Capitol  0777-7896112

18:42:38                       00:03:13           Johnny Mercer-Harry Warren     On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe Judy Garland    That's Entertainment            Rhino    R272182

18:46:20                       00:03:46           Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       My Shining Hour     Mabel Mercer    Once in a Blue Moon     Collectables      COL-CD-6603

18:50:20                       00:02:40           George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy         Sony     SK60659

18:53:32                       00:03:19           Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen       Filler: My Shining Hour            Harold Arlen      Harold Sings Arlen        CBS            CBS62784

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:58  Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in c  VB 142  Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553734 22:02

19:29:12  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17  K 453 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 29:54

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Andreas Zimmermann, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

Arnold Schoenberg: Kol Nidre Op 39

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat

21:44:28  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 17:43

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Some items for Father's Day with W.C.Field's "Father, Dear Father"… Jeremy Taylor's "Ag Pleeze Deddy"… Harry Chapin's "Cat's in the Cradle" and Erma Bombeck's "Mike and the Grass"… Richard Howland-Bolton offers "Worms I have Known"…This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:29  Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle    Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

23:06:46  Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 6:12

23:12:59  Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings    Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 6:28

23:20:46  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A    Alexandre Tharaud, piano   Erato 557829 4:30

23:25:17  Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus Op 60   Robert Shaw Festival Singers  Robert Shaw Telarc 80531 11:16

23:37:27  Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello    Jérôme Pernoo, cello Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:32

23:46:00  Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17   Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster DeutGram 431815 7:34

23:53:34  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 Op 68 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9289 2:24

23:56:39  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 3:23

 

 