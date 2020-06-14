WCLV Program Guide 06-14-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith, LA Story

Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 4:57

Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 11:30

Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith (Silva 1183) 8:04

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 7:30

Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80535) 4:41

Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 2) 4:04

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 11:53

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductors: Pierre Boulez; Manfred Honeck; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Gustav Mahler: Totenfeier--Boulez

Bela Bartok: The Miraculous Mandarin--Boulez

Mason Bates: Resurrexit--Honeck

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Overture to The Gypsy Baron--Honeck

Josef Strauss: The Dragonfly Polka, Op. 260--Honeck

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Furioso Polka, Op. 204--Honeck

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Voices of Spring Waltz, Op. 410--Honeck

Johann Strauss, Jr.: On the Hunt Polka, Op. 373--Honeck

Johann Strauss, Jr.: In Krapfen’s Woods Polka, Op. 336--Honeck

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka, Op. 269--Honeck

Josef Strauss Fireproof! Polka, Op. 269 [Encore]--Honeck

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite from Swan Lake, Op. 20a (Excerpt)--Riccardo Muti, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Igor Stravinsky, Kurt Masur, Zubin Mehta, Leonard Bernstein; Eugene Levinson, double bass; Teresa Kubiak, soprano; Isser Buskin, bass

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Russlan and Ludmilla--Stravinsky

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64--Masur

Serge Koussevitsky: Concerto for Double Bass and Orchestra in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 3--Mehta

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 14, Op. 135--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Music for Maximilian - The Christophorus label gives us three CDs showcasing the lively musical scene at the court of the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:09 Alan Gray: Magnificat & Nunc dimittis Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 7:59

06:13:30 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: My soul, there is a country Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:35

06:18:33 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Three Motets Op 38 Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 8:46

06:28:12 Francis Poulenc: Ave verum corpus Cambridge Singers Women City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 108 2:21

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Five (Not So) Easy Pieces - A reflection on the effusive art of Max Reger, whose pages may be black with notes but also colorful with emotion

MAX REGER: Prelude & Fugue in E, Op. 56, no. 1 Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1910 Link/Pauluskirche, Ulm, Germany) Hortus 163/4

REGER: Prelude & Fugue in d, Op. 56, no. 2 Bernhard Buttmann (2007 Weimbs/St. Michael’s Church, Weiden) Oehms 851

REGER: Fugue in G, Op. 56, no. 3 (excerpt) Max Reger (1916 Welte, via player-rolls/Museum of Mechanical Musical Instruments, Seewen, Switzerland) Oehms 847

REGER: Prelude & Fugue in G, Op. 56, no. 3 Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Mother of Good Counsel Church, Frankfurt, Germany) MD&G 3352

REGER: Prelude & Fugue in C, Op. 56, no. 4 Josef Still (1974 Klais/Trier Cathedral) Naxos 8.572907

REGER: Prelude & Fugue in b, Op. 56, no. 5 Jean-Baptiste Dupont (1910 Link/Pauluskirche, Ulm, Germany) Hortus 163/4

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What's New - Some fantastic recordings of sacred choral and organ music have been released in recent months! Peter DuBois will lead us on an exploration of some of them on this edition of With Heart and Voice

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness 2020

Franz Reizenstein: Concerto Popolare Yvonne Arnaud, piano; Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Norman Del Mar (EMI 63302 CD) 11:37

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 William Kapell, piano (RCA 68990 CD) 2:20

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 Tuba Quartet – Nigel Amherst, Gerard Hoffnung, Jim Howell & John L. Wilson (EMI 63302 CD) 2:41

Gioachino Rossini: The Cat Duet Victoria de los Angeles and Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, sopranos; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI49238 CD) 2:57

Johann Strauss, Jr: Blue Danube Waltz Lily Pons, soprano; with jazz band. From the soundtrack of the film “That Girl From Paris” (1936) 4:08

Dudley Moore & Peter Cook: Das Weill Song Dudley Moore, piano and vocals (EMI 54045 CD) 2:56

Kahn et. al.: New Faces of 1968: “Das Chicago Song” Madeleine Kahn, vocal, with orchestra (DRG 19070 CD) 4:12

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: “Tchaikovsky and other Russians” Danny Kaye; unknown orchestra and chorus (Prism Leisure 421 CD) 3:15

Johann Strauss, Jr: Wiener Blut waltz Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1453 LP) 3:03

Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon” John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52

Erico Cocozza: Victory Song Erico Cocozza (Harry Secombe) (ORTF CD) 2:51

09:55:25 Leopold Stokowski: Chorale from Bach's 'Easter Cantata' Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:41

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:10 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:45

10:05:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:32

10:09:27 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Reference 2101 7:55

10:19:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 8 'Liebster Gott, wann wird ich sterben?' BWV 8 Julianne Baird, soprano American Bach Soloists Jeffrey Thomas Koch Intl 7163 17:23

10:38:04 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 380 Yundi, piano DeutGram 6090 5:15

10:43:19 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 13 Yundi, piano DeutGram 6090 4:22

10:48:55 Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Virgin 45495 7:19

10:56:47 George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 David Reichenberg, oboe English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 2:28

11:00:10 Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto RV 397 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 9:19

11:10:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 6 in E BWV 1035 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 11:36

11:23:39 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 18:30

11:43:41 Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quinti toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 11:16

11:55:22 George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 3:42

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 in e

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:02:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 K 338 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052903 19:45

14:24:21 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 26:54

14:52:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in g BWV 975 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871 8:57

15:03:20 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood Op 15 Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 5827 21:20

15:26:59 Orlande de Lassus: Missa 'Tous les regrets' Huelgas Ensemble Paul Van Nevel Harm Mundi 2908304 22:02

15:50:13 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 4:20

15:55:23 Lü Wencheng: Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 8233 4:08

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor recorded live in Severance Hall

Chen Yi: Si Ji ('Four Seasons')

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 in D

17:47:39 Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 11:03

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 23, 2019 - From the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, this episode of From the Top is guest hosted by renowned violinist Leila Josefowicz. She introduces us to a teenage baritone from an impressive musical family with a grandmother who sang on the same touring circuit as Aretha Franklin and an uncle who performed with Louis Armstrong ... and Leila performs a movement of Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time" with the young musicians on the program

16-year-old violinist Jun Lin from Larchmont, NY performs I. Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring," by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Michelle Cann, piano.

18-year-old flutist Mai Nguyen from Cambridge, MA performs Concertino, Op. 107 for Flute and Piano, by Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944), with Michelle Cann, piano.

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join Guest Host Leila Josefowicz and Co-Host Michelle Cann in a performance of I. Liturgie de cristal from the Quartet for the End of Time by Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)

14-year-old pianist Alejandra Sarmiento from Lighthouse Point, FL performs Etude Op. 25, No. 1 and 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old baritone Preston Jones from Fort Washington, MD performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti (1660-1725), with Michelle Cann, piano

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join pianist Michelle Cann in a performance of the fourth movement Allegro from Clarinet Trio, Op.114 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:29 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Hilary Hahn, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis DeutGram 3026 16:11

19:20:04 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 40:20

20:03:55 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430201 54:30

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nick Puin: 69th Street (Etude for Two Pianos) Coren Estren Cleve, Ron Palka, pianos (CCG 03-09-04) 6:09

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:22

Colin Holter: red river of the north Dana Johnson, violin; Wesley Hornpetrie, cello (CCG 04-05-18) 7:56

Fredric Lissauer: Ivory Mix (2005-06) Julie Wesolek, flute; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; Stuart Raleigh, piano (private CD) 8:05

Edwin London: Federico’s Follies (1998) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Steven Smith, cond. (private CD) 21:13

21:58:03 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:18

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Bail Project brings free bail assistance to thousands of people each year - Robin Steinberg, Founder and CEO

22:57:52 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:33

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:09 Ola Gjeilo: Serenity Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:11

23:06:20 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève S 160/9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 7:13

23:13:34 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria Rodolfus Choir Ralph Allwood BBC 326 4:39

23:19:28 David Del Tredici: Farewell Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 19103 4:53

23:24:21 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Berlin Philharmonic Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4796018 10:04

23:34:26 George Gershwin: The Man I Love Sharon Kam, clarinet London Symphony Gregor Bühl Teldec 88482 3:40

23:39:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' BWV 639 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742 3:37

23:42:44 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:37

23:47:21 Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 5:54

23:53:46 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco ideastream 2014 3:06

23:57:09 Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied D 498 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:15