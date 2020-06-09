© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 06-09-2020

Published June 9, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00            SOUSA, John Phillip     Riders for the Flag         Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell                    Mercury            Fennell Conducts Sousa Marches          2:19

00:02:19            SOUSA, John Phillip     Golden Jubilee March    Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell                    Mercury            Fennell Conducts Sousa Marches          3:19

00:05:38            Haydn, Franz Joseph    Quartetto' in D, H III:8     Jakob Lindberg, l Nils-Erik Sparf, v, Lars Brolin, vi, Olof Larsson, vc                        BIS       Haydn: Lute & Strings    22:17

00:27:55            Praetorius, Michael        Terpsichore' (1612)        Los Angeles Guitar Quartet                    Delos            TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: The Nutcracker Suite / PRAETORIUS, M.: Terpsichore / WARLOCK, P.: Capriol Suite (arr. for guitar quartet) (Los Angeles Guitar Quartet    0:39

00:28:34            Praetorius, Michael        Terpsichore' (1612)        Los Angeles Guitar Quartet                    Delos            TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: The Nutcracker Suite / PRAETORIUS, M.: Terpsichore / WARLOCK, P.: Capriol Suite (arr. for guitar quartet) (Los Angeles Guitar Quartet    0:50

00:29:24            Copland, Aaron Rodeo' Modern Mandolin Quartet                       Sono Luminus   Americana         3:49

00:33:13            Copland, Aaron The City'           Eos Orch/Jonathan Sheffer                    Telarc   Celluloid Copland * Eos Orchestra   21:57

00:55:10            Auric, Georges  La Belle et la Bete' (1948)           Moscow Sym/Adriano                Marco Polo            AURIC : La Belle et la Bete        1:26

01:00:00            Froberger, Johann Jakob           Toccata No.2 in d          Empire Brass                Telarc   Royal Brass: Brass Music From The Renaissance and Baroque           5:07

01:05:07            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Toccata and Fugue in d, BWV 538, 'Dorian'        Walter Kraft, o               Price-Less         Bach: Complete Organ Works (The VoxBox Edition)       14:24

01:19:31            Handel, George Frideric Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat   Empire Brass, William Kuhlman, o                      Telarc   Baroque Music For Brass And Organ      1:37

01:21:08            Bizet, Georges  Symphony in C  City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox              Virgin    Bizet: Symphony In C/ Faure: Pavane/ Ibert: Divertissement/ Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin   9:44

01:54:52            Gluck, Christoph Willibald          Iphigenia in Aulis'          Daniel Blumenthal, p                 Marco Polo            Bulow: Piano Transcriptions       1:40

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Rebecca Clarke: Passacaglia on an Old English Tune Iris van Eck, cello; Arielle Vernede, piano Album: Works for Cello and Piano by Women Composers Eroica 3302 Music: 4:33

Maurice Ravel: La Valse David Fung, piano Hugh Hodgson School of Music & UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA   Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 11:50

Rebecca Clarke: Dumka Ellen dePasquale, violin; Toby Appel, viola; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:37

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: Movement 6 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 22:29

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Album: String Poetic Cedille 103 Music: 4:44

Charles Griffes: Poem for Flute and Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 10:16

Felix Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 Op.58 Jonah Ellsworth, cello; Heng-Jin Park, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 25:27

Missy Mazzoli: Dissolve, O My Heart Jennifer Koh, violin Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Boca Raton Museum of Art, Boca Raton, FL Music: 7:03

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00            Schumann, Robert        Album fur die Jugend,' Op. 68    Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, p             EMI/Ang           Piano Recital     5:22

04:05:22            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Grosse Fuge' in B-Flat, Op 133  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Franz Konwitschny                        Ars Vivendi       Beethoven: String Quartets Vol.3           17:35

04:22:57            Ginastera, Alberto         Flute and Oboe Duo, Op 13 (1945)         John Anderson, ob, Anna Noakes, f                        ASV     Ginastera: Chamber Music Volume 5      1:47

04:24:44            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Variations on 'Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman,' K. 265  Karl Engel, p                 Discover Int'l     N/A       13:23

04:38:07            Ochs    Variations on 'S kommt ein Vogel geflogen         Northwest German Phil/Werner Andreas Albert               Odeon  N/A       16:25

04:54:32            Busoni, Ferruccio          Variation on ''S kommt ein Vogel geflogen' in the Style of Wagner            Douglas Humphreys, p              Kbyu    N/A       1:25

05:00:00            Dvorak, Antonin Polonaise in E-Flat, B 100          Czech Phil/Vaclav Neumann                   Orfeo            Smetana/ Fibich/ Dvorak: Orchestral Music         5:50

05:05:50            Novak, Viteslav Lady Godiva' Overture, Op 41    Brno State Phil/Jaroslav Vogel               Ultraphon            Novák: Lady Godiva, Op.41       16:00

05:21:50            Guarnieri, Camargo       Three Dances for Orchestra       Simon Bolivar Sym Orch/Maximiano Valdes                        Dorian  Orchestral Music (Latin American) - GUARNIERI, C. / GINASTERA, A. / REVUELTAS, S. / CARRENO, I. / PLAZA, J.B. (Caramelos Latinos)            1:49

05:23:39            Rachmaninoff, Sergei    Symphonic Dances, Op. 45        Staffan Scheja, p, Roland Pontinen, p                LCM     On Two Pianos / Rachmaninov   8:10

05:55:49            Dyson, George  Song on a May Morning'            Ellis, h, Evans, ob, Royal College Of Music Chamber Cho/Willcocks               Unicorn-Kanchana         N/A       1:44

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite (1940)

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet (1922)

Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground (1600)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag (1997)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mozartiana Suite: Minuet (1887)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

William Hawley: Io son la primavera (1986)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March (1981)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

06:07:39  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:14

06:14:15  Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

06:23:38  Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik'    Members of London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 1:55

06:26:10  Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43    Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9849 4:42

06:31:12  Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground    Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  DeutGram 13993 4:39

06:42:22  Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture    Bamberg Symphony Chorus Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91079 10:51

06:54:25  Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1  BWV 1046  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 3:55

06:58:32  John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis'     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 46709 2:25

07:05:22  Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture     London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:10

07:13:56  Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music 8 6:52

07:21:09  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira'    Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 4:30

07:26:57  Fernando Bustamante: Misionera    Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71287 2:52

07:31:52  Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture     Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Philips 422057 7:03

07:43:02  George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'     BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

07:55:22  Peter Tchaikovsky: Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61    Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 4:16

08:07:53  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39    Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

08:15:01  George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F     English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 10:04

08:25:29  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Hee-Young Kim, cello   Sony 118497 5:53

08:31:42  William Hawley: Io son la primavera    Chanticleer   Warner 574272 2:20

08:37:48  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18   Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 11:37

08:49:50  John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 5:26

08:55:24  Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag    James Umble, saxophone   Centaur 3161 5:23

09:04:55  Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre    Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 22:17

09:30:24  George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d  HWV 437 Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  DeutGram 4795448 3:03

09:35:56  Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds'     The Hague Philharmonic Hans Vonk Chandos 8821 10:09

09:47:16  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E  H 662  The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 8:03

09:56:39  William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions'    Alexa Still, flute   Koch Intl 7192 3:27

10:00:54  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 2:17

10:03:34  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens     Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 1029 2:15

10:07:51  Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture Op 17    Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen CBS 42093 9:59

10:19:20  Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' Op 7    Danish National Radio Sym Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 10:23

10:31:00  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c  Kk 56 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 3:36

10:38:17  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-Flat Op 3 # 1  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 9:29

10:50:45  Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite Op 34   Swedish Radio Choir Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen CBS 44934 23:18

11:15:36  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Cello Sonata Op 19   Hee-Young Kim, cello   Sony 118497 6:36

11:24:04  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music  K 367  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 16:16

11:41:43  Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 15:16

11:57:55  Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33   Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 1:35

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:38  Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

12:18:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17  K 453 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 29:29

12:49:05  Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 5:44

12:56:32  Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle    Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:19  Carl Nielsen: Now the Day is Full of Song    Ars Nova Copenhagen  Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:15

13:03:08  Carl Nielsen: The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now    Ars Nova Copenhagen  Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:26

13:07:50  John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 21:17

13:30:58  Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony    Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass  Telarc 80218 4:29

13:39:24  John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D Op 2 # 1  Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 638 10:18

13:51:18  Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26   Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 7:41

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Nathan Koci, James Moore, Eleonore Oppenheim, Caroline Shaw: Kellam's Reel Rusty Gully The Hands Free: James Moore, guiltar and banjo; Caroline Shaw, violin; Nathan Koci, violin; Eleonore Oppenheim, bass Album: The Hands Free New Amsterdam 100 Music: 4:24

Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 10:55

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat for Chamber Orchestra “Dumbarton Oaks” The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 14:50

Caroline Shaw: Plan & Elevation (select mvts 4-5) Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 4:33

Caroline Shaw: Valencia Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 5:50

Caroline Shaw: Limestone & Felt Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 5:41 (excerpt, 3:01 in the clear)

John Novacek: Four Rags for Two Jons: Movement 2 "4th Street Drag" Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Album: Bernstein, Gershwin, Novacek, D'Rivera: American Music for Clarinet & Piano Harmonia Mundi 907508 Music: 04:04

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in D Minor Op. 8 No. 9, RV 454 James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Meena Bhasin, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 07:35

Muzio Clementi: Sonata in F-sharp minor, Op. 25 No. 5 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 13:11

Zhao Jiping: Pipa Concerto No. 2 Wu Man, pipa; Lexington Symphony; Jonathan McPhee, conductor Lexington Symphony, Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA Music: 18:33

Traditional: White Snow in Spring (encore) Wu Man, pipa Lexington Symphony, Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA Music: 3:17

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:58:19  Cole Porter: Anything Goes: Overture     London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 4:55

16:07:20  Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 3:52

16:13:01  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 11:04

16:26:56  James Newton Howard: Batman Begins: Eptesicus     Royal Philharmonic Tolga Kashif Royal Phil 33 4:31

16:32:27  César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata    Jeffrey Khaner, flute   Avie 2131 5:45

16:40:39  Carl Nielsen: Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 Op 16    New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 7:25

16:49:25  Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Cello Sonata Op 119   Hee-Young Kim, cello   Sony 118497 5:01

16:55:21  Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:08

17:04:42  George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 6:09

17:11:55  Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:17

17:21:47  Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16    New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 10:07

17:34:28  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19   Hee-Young Kim, cello   Sony 118497 6:02

17:42:22  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a Op 39 # 6 Boris Giltburg, piano   Naxos 503293 2:35

17:45:19  Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano     Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

17:53:07  Francis Poulenc: Quatre petites prières de François d'Assise    King's Singers   Naxos 572987 6:48

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:13  Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta     London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 15:47

18:25:46  Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1     London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 8412 5:46

18:33:40  Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture Op 40 # 1  London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 4:48

18:39:30  Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3    London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 12:43

18:53:53  Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo     London Symphony Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos MCA 25887 5:17

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:20  Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

19:13:39  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30   Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 43:07

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:41  Franz Schubert: Konzertstück  D 345 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 10:35

20:14:10  Carl Nielsen: Wind Quintet Op 43    Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9849 26:46

20:42:01  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 2 # 1 HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 15:32

21:02:29  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2  BWV 1067 Karl Kaiser, flute Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 18:20

21:22:26  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47014 8:29

21:32:13  Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 4:12

21:38:17  Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra    Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 8:43

21:49:20  Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 Op 27   Erin Morley, soprano New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 37:10

22:29:23  Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 45  H 15:29  Vienna Piano Trio  Nimbus 5535 16:32

22:47:03  Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude     Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 13:30

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:41  Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107    London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 3:36

23:06:17  Vladimir Vavilov: Ave Maria    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:34

23:11:52  Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437533 4:22

23:17:55  Alexander Scriabin: Etude in A-Flat Op 8 # 8 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Bridge 9287 3:43

23:21:38  Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10    Bert Lucarelli, oboe Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Koch Intl 7282 9:18

23:30:57  Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums     Quartetto di Cremona  Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:37:27  George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga    Stjepan Hauser, cello London Symphony  Sony  4:30

23:41:58  Randall Thompson: Largo from Symphony No. 2     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 4:51

23:46:50  Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie    Paul Crossley, piano   CBS 44921 6:33

23:54:40  Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song     English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:02

 

 