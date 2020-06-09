WCLV Program Guide 06-09-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 SOUSA, John Phillip Riders for the Flag Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell Mercury Fennell Conducts Sousa Marches 2:19

00:02:19 SOUSA, John Phillip Golden Jubilee March Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell Mercury Fennell Conducts Sousa Marches 3:19

00:05:38 Haydn, Franz Joseph Quartetto' in D, H III:8 Jakob Lindberg, l Nils-Erik Sparf, v, Lars Brolin, vi, Olof Larsson, vc BIS Haydn: Lute & Strings 22:17

00:27:55 Praetorius, Michael Terpsichore' (1612) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: The Nutcracker Suite / PRAETORIUS, M.: Terpsichore / WARLOCK, P.: Capriol Suite (arr. for guitar quartet) (Los Angeles Guitar Quartet 0:39

00:28:34 Praetorius, Michael Terpsichore' (1612) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: The Nutcracker Suite / PRAETORIUS, M.: Terpsichore / WARLOCK, P.: Capriol Suite (arr. for guitar quartet) (Los Angeles Guitar Quartet 0:50

00:29:24 Copland, Aaron Rodeo' Modern Mandolin Quartet Sono Luminus Americana 3:49

00:33:13 Copland, Aaron The City' Eos Orch/Jonathan Sheffer Telarc Celluloid Copland * Eos Orchestra 21:57

00:55:10 Auric, Georges La Belle et la Bete' (1948) Moscow Sym/Adriano Marco Polo AURIC : La Belle et la Bete 1:26

01:00:00 Froberger, Johann Jakob Toccata No.2 in d Empire Brass Telarc Royal Brass: Brass Music From The Renaissance and Baroque 5:07

01:05:07 Bach, Johann Sebastian Toccata and Fugue in d, BWV 538, 'Dorian' Walter Kraft, o Price-Less Bach: Complete Organ Works (The VoxBox Edition) 14:24

01:19:31 Handel, George Frideric Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Empire Brass, William Kuhlman, o Telarc Baroque Music For Brass And Organ 1:37

01:21:08 Bizet, Georges Symphony in C City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox Virgin Bizet: Symphony In C/ Faure: Pavane/ Ibert: Divertissement/ Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin 9:44

01:54:52 Gluck, Christoph Willibald Iphigenia in Aulis' Daniel Blumenthal, p Marco Polo Bulow: Piano Transcriptions 1:40

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Rebecca Clarke: Passacaglia on an Old English Tune Iris van Eck, cello; Arielle Vernede, piano Album: Works for Cello and Piano by Women Composers Eroica 3302 Music: 4:33

Maurice Ravel: La Valse David Fung, piano Hugh Hodgson School of Music & UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 11:50

Rebecca Clarke: Dumka Ellen dePasquale, violin; Toby Appel, viola; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:37

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: Movement 6 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 22:29

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Album: String Poetic Cedille 103 Music: 4:44

Charles Griffes: Poem for Flute and Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 10:16

Felix Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 Op.58 Jonah Ellsworth, cello; Heng-Jin Park, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 25:27

Missy Mazzoli: Dissolve, O My Heart Jennifer Koh, violin Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Boca Raton Museum of Art, Boca Raton, FL Music: 7:03

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00 Schumann, Robert Album fur die Jugend,' Op. 68 Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, p EMI/Ang Piano Recital 5:22

04:05:22 Beethoven, Ludwig van Grosse Fuge' in B-Flat, Op 133 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Franz Konwitschny Ars Vivendi Beethoven: String Quartets Vol.3 17:35

04:22:57 Ginastera, Alberto Flute and Oboe Duo, Op 13 (1945) John Anderson, ob, Anna Noakes, f ASV Ginastera: Chamber Music Volume 5 1:47

04:24:44 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Variations on 'Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman,' K. 265 Karl Engel, p Discover Int'l N/A 13:23

04:38:07 Ochs Variations on 'S kommt ein Vogel geflogen Northwest German Phil/Werner Andreas Albert Odeon N/A 16:25

04:54:32 Busoni, Ferruccio Variation on ''S kommt ein Vogel geflogen' in the Style of Wagner Douglas Humphreys, p Kbyu N/A 1:25

05:00:00 Dvorak, Antonin Polonaise in E-Flat, B 100 Czech Phil/Vaclav Neumann Orfeo Smetana/ Fibich/ Dvorak: Orchestral Music 5:50

05:05:50 Novak, Viteslav Lady Godiva' Overture, Op 41 Brno State Phil/Jaroslav Vogel Ultraphon Novák: Lady Godiva, Op.41 16:00

05:21:50 Guarnieri, Camargo Three Dances for Orchestra Simon Bolivar Sym Orch/Maximiano Valdes Dorian Orchestral Music (Latin American) - GUARNIERI, C. / GINASTERA, A. / REVUELTAS, S. / CARRENO, I. / PLAZA, J.B. (Caramelos Latinos) 1:49

05:23:39 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Symphonic Dances, Op. 45 Staffan Scheja, p, Roland Pontinen, p LCM On Two Pianos / Rachmaninov 8:10

05:55:49 Dyson, George Song on a May Morning' Ellis, h, Evans, ob, Royal College Of Music Chamber Cho/Willcocks Unicorn-Kanchana N/A 1:44

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite (1940)

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet (1922)

Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground (1600)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag (1997)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mozartiana Suite: Minuet (1887)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

William Hawley: Io son la primavera (1986)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March (1981)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

06:07:39 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:14

06:14:15 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

06:23:38 Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' Members of London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 1:55

06:26:10 Carl Nielsen: Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849 4:42

06:31:12 Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 13993 4:39

06:42:22 Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Chorus Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91079 10:51

06:54:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 3:55

06:58:32 John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 46709 2:25

07:05:22 Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:10

07:13:56 Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 8 6:52

07:21:09 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 4:30

07:26:57 Fernando Bustamante: Misionera Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 2:52

07:31:52 Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Philips 422057 7:03

07:43:02 George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

07:55:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 4:16

08:07:53 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

08:15:01 George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 10:04

08:25:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Hee-Young Kim, cello Sony 118497 5:53

08:31:42 William Hawley: Io son la primavera Chanticleer Warner 574272 2:20

08:37:48 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 11:37

08:49:50 John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 5:26

08:55:24 Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag James Umble, saxophone Centaur 3161 5:23

09:04:55 Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 22:17

09:30:24 George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d HWV 437 Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4795448 3:03

09:35:56 Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' The Hague Philharmonic Hans Vonk Chandos 8821 10:09

09:47:16 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E H 662 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 8:03

09:56:39 William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 3:27

10:00:54 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 2:17

10:03:34 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 1029 2:15

10:07:51 Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture Op 17 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen CBS 42093 9:59

10:19:20 Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' Op 7 Danish National Radio Sym Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 10:23

10:31:00 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c Kk 56 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 3:36

10:38:17 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-Flat Op 3 # 1 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 9:29

10:50:45 Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite Op 34 Swedish Radio Choir Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen CBS 44934 23:18

11:15:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Cello Sonata Op 19 Hee-Young Kim, cello Sony 118497 6:36

11:24:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music K 367 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 16:16

11:41:43 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 15:16

11:57:55 Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 1:35

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:38 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

12:18:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 29:29

12:49:05 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 5:44

12:56:32 Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:19 Carl Nielsen: Now the Day is Full of Song Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:15

13:03:08 Carl Nielsen: The Greenwood Leaves Are Light Now Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:26

13:07:50 John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 21:17

13:30:58 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 4:29

13:39:24 John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D Op 2 # 1 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 638 10:18

13:51:18 Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 7:41

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Nathan Koci, James Moore, Eleonore Oppenheim, Caroline Shaw: Kellam's Reel Rusty Gully The Hands Free: James Moore, guiltar and banjo; Caroline Shaw, violin; Nathan Koci, violin; Eleonore Oppenheim, bass Album: The Hands Free New Amsterdam 100 Music: 4:24

Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 10:55

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat for Chamber Orchestra “Dumbarton Oaks” The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 14:50

Caroline Shaw: Plan & Elevation (select mvts 4-5) Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 4:33

Caroline Shaw: Valencia Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 5:50

Caroline Shaw: Limestone & Felt Attacca Quartet Album: Caroline Shaw: Orange New Amsterdam / Nonesuch 7559792609 Music: 5:41 (excerpt, 3:01 in the clear)

John Novacek: Four Rags for Two Jons: Movement 2 "4th Street Drag" Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Album: Bernstein, Gershwin, Novacek, D'Rivera: American Music for Clarinet & Piano Harmonia Mundi 907508 Music: 04:04

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in D Minor Op. 8 No. 9, RV 454 James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Meena Bhasin, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 07:35

Muzio Clementi: Sonata in F-sharp minor, Op. 25 No. 5 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 13:11

Zhao Jiping: Pipa Concerto No. 2 Wu Man, pipa; Lexington Symphony; Jonathan McPhee, conductor Lexington Symphony, Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA Music: 18:33

Traditional: White Snow in Spring (encore) Wu Man, pipa Lexington Symphony, Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA Music: 3:17

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:58:19 Cole Porter: Anything Goes: Overture London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 4:55

16:07:20 Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:52

16:13:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 11:04

16:26:56 James Newton Howard: Batman Begins: Eptesicus Royal Philharmonic Tolga Kashif Royal Phil 33 4:31

16:32:27 César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata Jeffrey Khaner, flute Avie 2131 5:45

16:40:39 Carl Nielsen: Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 Op 16 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 7:25

16:49:25 Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Cello Sonata Op 119 Hee-Young Kim, cello Sony 118497 5:01

16:55:21 Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:08

17:04:42 George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 6:09

17:11:55 Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:17

17:21:47 Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 10:07

17:34:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19 Hee-Young Kim, cello Sony 118497 6:02

17:42:22 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a Op 39 # 6 Boris Giltburg, piano Naxos 503293 2:35

17:45:19 Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

17:53:07 Francis Poulenc: Quatre petites prières de François d'Assise King's Singers Naxos 572987 6:48

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:13 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 15:47

18:25:46 Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 8412 5:46

18:33:40 Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture Op 40 # 1 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 4:48

18:39:30 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 12:43

18:53:53 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo London Symphony Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos MCA 25887 5:17

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:20 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

19:13:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 43:07

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:41 Franz Schubert: Konzertstück D 345 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 10:35

20:14:10 Carl Nielsen: Wind Quintet Op 43 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849 26:46

20:42:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 2 # 1 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 15:32

21:02:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 BWV 1067 Karl Kaiser, flute Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 18:20

21:22:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47014 8:29

21:32:13 Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 4:12

21:38:17 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 8:43

21:49:20 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 Op 27 Erin Morley, soprano New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 37:10

22:29:23 Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 45 H 15:29 Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535 16:32

22:47:03 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 13:30

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:41 Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 3:36

23:06:17 Vladimir Vavilov: Ave Maria Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:34

23:11:52 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 4:22

23:17:55 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in A-Flat Op 8 # 8 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 3:43

23:21:38 Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Bert Lucarelli, oboe Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Koch Intl 7282 9:18

23:30:57 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:37:27 George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga Stjepan Hauser, cello London Symphony Sony 4:30

23:41:58 Randall Thompson: Largo from Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 4:51

23:46:50 Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 6:33

23:54:40 Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:02