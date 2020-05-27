© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 05-27-2020

Published May 27, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00            Puccini, Giacomo          La bohème'       Fernando de la Mora, t; Welsh National Opera Orch/Charles Mackerras         Telarc   The Artistry of Fernando de la Mor         5:04

00:05:04            Puccini, Giacomo          La Bohème'      Maud Powell, v; Orch/Josef Pasternack  Naxos   The Complete Recordings 1904-17, Vol. 1        4:21

00:09:25            Puccini, Giacomo          La bohème'       Salon Orch        Pro Arte            Music Of The Grand Salon            12:19

00:21:44            Puccini, Giacomo          La Bohème'      José van Dam, br; Paris Orch Ensemble/Jean-Pierre Wallez            Arcade  Le Chant D'un Maître     1:49

00:23:33            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Sinfonia Concertante' in E-Flat, K. 364    Rafael Druian, v; Abraham Skernick, vi; Cleveland Orch/George Szell          CBS     Clarinet Concerto - Sinfonia Concertante            31:07:00

00:54:40            Lupo, Thomas   Shewes and Nightly Revels        Dowland Consort/Jakob Lindberg           BIS            Heavenly Noyse            1:39

01:00:00            Debussy, Claude           Sarabande'       Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly            London Boléro / Pictures At An Exhibition           5:12

01:05:12            Satie, Erik         Trois Sarabandes' (1887)           Klara Koermendi, p       Naxos   SATIE, E.: Piano Works, Vol. 1 (Kormendi)           12:35

01:17:47            Anderson, Leroy            Saraband'         BBC Concert Orch/Leonard Slatkin        Naxos   ANDERSON, L.: Orchestral Music, Vol. 3 - Sleigh Ride / The Typewriter / Plink, Plank, Plunk! / The Syncopated Clock   3:36

01:21:23            Saint-Saens, Camille     Sarabande et rigaudon,' Op. 93  London Phil/Geoffrey Simon      Cala      Saint-Saëns: Samson and Delilah Fantasy, La Jota Aragonese, Tarantelle, et al.           8:43

01:30:06            Stravinsky, Igor Agon' (1957)      Zürich Tonhalle Orch/Michael Stern        Denon  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird; Jeu de Cartes; Agon    1:31

01:31:37            Prokofiev, Serge           Cello Sonata in C, Op. 119         Raphael Wallfisch, vc; John York, p        Black Box      Prokofiev: Works for Cello & Piano         22:40

01:54:17            Nicholson, Richard        The Jew's Dance           Dowland Consort/Jakob Lindberg           BIS            Heavenly Noyse            1:39

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductor Album: Russian Sketches Telarc 80378 Music: 4:28

Bela Bartok, arr. Joseph Szigeti: Hungarian Folk Tunes for Violin and Piano Paul Huang, violin; Wu Han, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 9:10

Michael Gilbertson: Mother Chords Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, Santa Monica, CA Music: 10:18

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, Symphonic Fantasia after Shakespeare, Op. 18 Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 25:13

George Gershwin (arr. Raimundo Penaforte): Three Preludes: Prelude No. 1 Eroica Trio Album: Eroica Trio EMI 556482 Music: 4:33

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata in G Major for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 5 Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 9:27

Traditional: Grumbling Woman, Growling Man Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 0:53

George Gershwin: Rhapsody In Blue Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 20:15

Richard Boukas: A Dozen Choro Tributes Select Mvts. 8-10 Dialogos Duo New York City Classical Guitar Society, Tenri Institute, New York, NY Music: 11:46

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       The Abduction from the Seraglio,' K. 384 Royal Phil/Colin Davis            EMI/Ang           The Abduction from the Seraglio,' K. 384 Royal Phil/Colin Davis  5:35

04:05:35            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Piano Sonata No. 8 in a, K. 310  Alexei Lubimov, forte-p  Erato            Mozart: Sonatas, Vol. 3 - KV 309, 310, 311         21:19

04:26:54            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Three German Dances, K. 605   Philharmonia Orch/Colin Davis            EMI/Ang           Mozart: Night Music       1:42

04:28:36            Ginastera, Alberto         Estancía' (Ballet Suite, 1943)      Victoria Sym Orch/Paul Freeman            Mastersound     Ginastera: Concerto for Harp, Glosses, Estancia & Panambi Suites         13:16

04:41:52            Ginastera, Alberto         Panambi' (Ballet Suite, 1937)      Lyon National Orch/David Robertson            Astrée   Ginastera: Concerto for Harp, Glosses, Estancia & Panambi Suites         12:48

04:54:40            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Three German Dances, K. 605   Philharmonia Orch/Colin Davis            EMI/Ang           The Early Mozart Recordings - Sir Colin Davis    1:41

05:00:00            MacDowell, Edward       Four Songs, Op 56        Stephen Tharp, t; James Barbagallo, p   Naxos            MACDOWELL: Songs (Complete)          5:27

05:05:27            MacDowell, Edward       Piano Concerto #2 in d, Op 23   Van Cliburn, p; Chicago Sym/Walter Hendl            RCA     Brahms: Concerto No. 2/ MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2         26:59:00

05:32:26            Praetorius, Michael        Terpsichore' (1612)        St Louis Brass Quintet   Summit Baroque Brass  1:39

05:34:05            Rossini, Gioachino        The Siege of Corinth'     London Sym Orch/Thomas Schippers    EMI/Ang            Rossini: L'Assedio Di Corinto     9:45

05:43:50            Brod, Henri        Nocturne on themes from Rossini's 'Siege of Corinth', Op 16       Hansjörg Schellenberger, ob; Margit-Anna Süss, h            Denon  N/A       10:44

05:54:34            Délibes, Léo      Passepied'        Mela Tenenbaum, v; Richard Kapp, p     Ess.a.y Songs Without Words            1:50

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:05  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:52

06:12:47  Joachim Raff: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 167    Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hilary Davan Wetton Hyperion 66628 6:57

06:20:57  Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto  RV 392 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua  Cedille 159 9:07

06:31:03  Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 5:47

06:42:51  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414422 12:35

06:56:21  Robert Jager: Esprit de Corps     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 5:01

07:05:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D  K 485 Vladimir Horowitz, piano   DeutGram 4795448 6:20

07:13:07  Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27    Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 11:06

07:25:54  Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale    Joseph Silverstein, violin Boston Sym Chamber Players  DeutGram 463667 2:51

07:30:44  Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 7:07

07:43:42  Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite'     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553038 9:57

07:55:39  Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Theme    Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9867 4:38

08:07:32  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo    John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00

08:14:36  Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D Op 7 # 6 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553035 8:21

08:24:26  George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Overture     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 4:38

08:29:17  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture  BWV 1069  Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 7:18

08:40:54  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 7:44

08:50:13  Bernard Herrmann: A Portrait of Hitch     London Philharmonic Bernard Herrmann Decca 443895 8:16

09:01:58  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 Op 57   Margarita Shevchenko, piano   CIPC 96523 20:36

09:25:32  Lars-Erik Larsson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 6:30

09:35:01  Julius Fucik: Uncle Teddy March Op 239    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 4:48

09:41:18  Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds Op 7   Members of Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman ArteNova 98495 8:01

09:51:04  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale     Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 07:18

09:59:46  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: March     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:00

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:08  Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March     Tapiola Sinfonietta John Storgards Ondine 1001 2:18

10:05:53  Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade'     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 12:17

10:19:31  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau    Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Hortus 113 6:49

10:28:06  Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80130 4:31

10:36:45  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: The Three Wonders     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 7:08

10:45:16  Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand    Geoffrey Tozer, piano City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:40

10:50:59  Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 44   Anna Malikova, piano WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Audite 92509 26:38

11:18:55  Joachim Raff: Allegro from Octet for Strings Op 176    Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 8790 8:35

11:29:03  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 Op 9 # 6  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 14:27

11:45:11  Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes    Jed Wentz, flute Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 12:25

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:44  Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 020108 2:02

12:13:10  Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052903 37:51

12:52:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 38  K 504  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060306 5:59

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:25  Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 3:02

13:03:51  Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 1:54

13:07:43  Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes     Vienna Philharmonic André Previn DeutGram 437790 23:42

13:32:25  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g  BWV 578  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 3:44

13:40:14  Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C  S 211  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 7:58

13:49:49  Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' Op 14    Budapest Symphony Orchestra Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 8:11

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7 Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Tempesta di Mare, Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866 Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:02

Yuko Uebayashi: Au-dela du Temps Movement 4 La lumiere tournante dans le reve Carol Wincenc, flute; Tanya Dusevic Witek, flute; Emile Naoumoff, piano Album: Misericordia Azica 71325 Music: 4:25

Robert Schumann: Of Foreign Lands and Peoples from Kinderscenen Op 15 (encore) Daniil Trifanov, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 2:03

Jake Heggie: Full Circle Fifty Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano; Escher String Quartet The Morgan Library & Museum, The Morgan Library & Museum, New York, NY Music: 11:39

Florence Beatrice Price: Symphony No. 3 in c minor Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 29:05

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:57:59  Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa Op 27   Julia Fischer, violin   Decca 4785950 4:45

16:06:09  Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Zapateado' Op 23 # 2 Julia Fischer, violin   Decca 4785950 3:11

16:11:53  Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 36    NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999603 12:25

16:27:36  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite     Symphony Orchestra Lionel Newman DCC 1094 4:06

16:32:28  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40   Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:54

16:39:48  Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style  D 591  Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:20

16:48:13  Arvo Pärt: Vater unser    Cai Thomas, treble   Rubicon  2:53

16:52:31  Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord Op 37/9   Latvian Radio Choir  Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 7:23

17:05:23  Emile Waldteufel: Waltz after Chabrier's 'España' Op 263    Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:32

17:14:10  Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 9:33

17:25:33  Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler'     Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 9:02

17:38:28  Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Connais-tu le pays?    Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 4:33

17:44:31  Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz    Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 3:04

17:49:06  Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro agitato from Symphony No. 3 Op 44    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 7:51

17:57:21  Edvard Grieg: Ave maris stella    The Sixteen  Harry Christophers Decca 10836 3:10

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:06  Joachim Raff: Octet for Strings Op 176    Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 8790 24:20

18:35:23  Zdenek Fibich: Poème    Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:21

18:40:45  Chris Marshall: Heartstrings    Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:01

18:45:50  Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 6:28

18:52:58  Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle    Tenebrae Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Decca 24646 6:12

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:07  Joachim Raff: Concert Piece 'Ode to Spring' Op 76   Jean-François Antonioli, piano Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Lawrence Foster Claves 8806 14:40

19:18:38  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 Op 88    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell IMG 75962 37:36

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges:  Symphonie Concertante in G Major--Ken Johnston and Emily Cornelius, violins

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ah! Perfido--Laura Pedersen, soprano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550

21:01:46  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 for Winds  K 375  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 431683 24:01

21:27:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante  K 364 Arthur Grumiaux, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 30:49

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:01  Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

22:19:36  Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied'  BWV 225 St. Olaf Choir Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 12:25

22:34:06  William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony: Longings     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 7:19

22:44:54  Scott Joplin: Bethena    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 5:57

22:50:52  Scott Joplin: Solace    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 5:27

22:56:19  Scott Joplin: Sunflower Slow Drag    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 3:37

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:07  Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153    Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hilary Davan Wetton Hyperion 66628 9:38

23:11:46  Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Andante     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 5:15

23:17:02  John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine'     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 907419 3:57

23:22:01  Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26   Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:34

23:32:35  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 Op 55 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano   Decca 14053 4:23

23:37:42  Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo     BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 6:44

23:44:27  Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 4:43

23:49:10  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54 # 1 Andrei Gavrilov, piano   DeutGram 437522 5:18

23:55:32  Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito    Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano   Bridge 9491 2:37

 

 