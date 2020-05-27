WCLV Program Guide 05-27-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Puccini, Giacomo La bohème' Fernando de la Mora, t; Welsh National Opera Orch/Charles Mackerras Telarc The Artistry of Fernando de la Mor 5:04

00:05:04 Puccini, Giacomo La Bohème' Maud Powell, v; Orch/Josef Pasternack Naxos The Complete Recordings 1904-17, Vol. 1 4:21

00:09:25 Puccini, Giacomo La bohème' Salon Orch Pro Arte Music Of The Grand Salon 12:19

00:21:44 Puccini, Giacomo La Bohème' José van Dam, br; Paris Orch Ensemble/Jean-Pierre Wallez Arcade Le Chant D'un Maître 1:49

00:23:33 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Sinfonia Concertante' in E-Flat, K. 364 Rafael Druian, v; Abraham Skernick, vi; Cleveland Orch/George Szell CBS Clarinet Concerto - Sinfonia Concertante 31:07:00

00:54:40 Lupo, Thomas Shewes and Nightly Revels Dowland Consort/Jakob Lindberg BIS Heavenly Noyse 1:39

01:00:00 Debussy, Claude Sarabande' Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly London Boléro / Pictures At An Exhibition 5:12

01:05:12 Satie, Erik Trois Sarabandes' (1887) Klara Koermendi, p Naxos SATIE, E.: Piano Works, Vol. 1 (Kormendi) 12:35

01:17:47 Anderson, Leroy Saraband' BBC Concert Orch/Leonard Slatkin Naxos ANDERSON, L.: Orchestral Music, Vol. 3 - Sleigh Ride / The Typewriter / Plink, Plank, Plunk! / The Syncopated Clock 3:36

01:21:23 Saint-Saens, Camille Sarabande et rigaudon,' Op. 93 London Phil/Geoffrey Simon Cala Saint-Saëns: Samson and Delilah Fantasy, La Jota Aragonese, Tarantelle, et al. 8:43

01:30:06 Stravinsky, Igor Agon' (1957) Zürich Tonhalle Orch/Michael Stern Denon Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird; Jeu de Cartes; Agon 1:31

01:31:37 Prokofiev, Serge Cello Sonata in C, Op. 119 Raphael Wallfisch, vc; John York, p Black Box Prokofiev: Works for Cello & Piano 22:40

01:54:17 Nicholson, Richard The Jew's Dance Dowland Consort/Jakob Lindberg BIS Heavenly Noyse 1:39

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductor Album: Russian Sketches Telarc 80378 Music: 4:28

Bela Bartok, arr. Joseph Szigeti: Hungarian Folk Tunes for Violin and Piano Paul Huang, violin; Wu Han, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 9:10

Michael Gilbertson: Mother Chords Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, Santa Monica, CA Music: 10:18

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, Symphonic Fantasia after Shakespeare, Op. 18 Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 25:13

George Gershwin (arr. Raimundo Penaforte): Three Preludes: Prelude No. 1 Eroica Trio Album: Eroica Trio EMI 556482 Music: 4:33

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata in G Major for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 5 Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 9:27

Traditional: Grumbling Woman, Growling Man Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 0:53

George Gershwin: Rhapsody In Blue Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 20:15

Richard Boukas: A Dozen Choro Tributes Select Mvts. 8-10 Dialogos Duo New York City Classical Guitar Society, Tenri Institute, New York, NY Music: 11:46

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Abduction from the Seraglio,' K. 384 Royal Phil/Colin Davis EMI/Ang The Abduction from the Seraglio,' K. 384 Royal Phil/Colin Davis 5:35

04:05:35 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata No. 8 in a, K. 310 Alexei Lubimov, forte-p Erato Mozart: Sonatas, Vol. 3 - KV 309, 310, 311 21:19

04:26:54 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Three German Dances, K. 605 Philharmonia Orch/Colin Davis EMI/Ang Mozart: Night Music 1:42

04:28:36 Ginastera, Alberto Estancía' (Ballet Suite, 1943) Victoria Sym Orch/Paul Freeman Mastersound Ginastera: Concerto for Harp, Glosses, Estancia & Panambi Suites 13:16

04:41:52 Ginastera, Alberto Panambi' (Ballet Suite, 1937) Lyon National Orch/David Robertson Astrée Ginastera: Concerto for Harp, Glosses, Estancia & Panambi Suites 12:48

04:54:40 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Three German Dances, K. 605 Philharmonia Orch/Colin Davis EMI/Ang The Early Mozart Recordings - Sir Colin Davis 1:41

05:00:00 MacDowell, Edward Four Songs, Op 56 Stephen Tharp, t; James Barbagallo, p Naxos MACDOWELL: Songs (Complete) 5:27

05:05:27 MacDowell, Edward Piano Concerto #2 in d, Op 23 Van Cliburn, p; Chicago Sym/Walter Hendl RCA Brahms: Concerto No. 2/ MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 26:59:00

05:32:26 Praetorius, Michael Terpsichore' (1612) St Louis Brass Quintet Summit Baroque Brass 1:39

05:34:05 Rossini, Gioachino The Siege of Corinth' London Sym Orch/Thomas Schippers EMI/Ang Rossini: L'Assedio Di Corinto 9:45

05:43:50 Brod, Henri Nocturne on themes from Rossini's 'Siege of Corinth', Op 16 Hansjörg Schellenberger, ob; Margit-Anna Süss, h Denon N/A 10:44

05:54:34 Délibes, Léo Passepied' Mela Tenenbaum, v; Richard Kapp, p Ess.a.y Songs Without Words 1:50

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:05 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:52

06:12:47 Joachim Raff: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 167 Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hilary Davan Wetton Hyperion 66628 6:57

06:20:57 Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto RV 392 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 9:07

06:31:03 Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 5:47

06:42:51 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414422 12:35

06:56:21 Robert Jager: Esprit de Corps Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 5:01

07:05:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D K 485 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448 6:20

07:13:07 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 11:06

07:25:54 Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale Joseph Silverstein, violin Boston Sym Chamber Players DeutGram 463667 2:51

07:30:44 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter Almeda Trio Albany 1386 7:07

07:43:42 Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553038 9:57

07:55:39 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Theme Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9867 4:38

08:07:32 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00

08:14:36 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D Op 7 # 6 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553035 8:21

08:24:26 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 4:38

08:29:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture BWV 1069 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 7:18

08:40:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 7:44

08:50:13 Bernard Herrmann: A Portrait of Hitch London Philharmonic Bernard Herrmann Decca 443895 8:16

09:01:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 Op 57 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 20:36

09:25:32 Lars-Erik Larsson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 6:30

09:35:01 Julius Fucik: Uncle Teddy March Op 239 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 4:48

09:41:18 Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds Op 7 Members of Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman ArteNova 98495 8:01

09:51:04 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 07:18

09:59:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: March Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:00

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March Tapiola Sinfonietta John Storgards Ondine 1001 2:18

10:05:53 Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 12:17

10:19:31 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 6:49

10:28:06 Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80130 4:31

10:36:45 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: The Three Wonders Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 7:08

10:45:16 Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand Geoffrey Tozer, piano City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:40

10:50:59 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 44 Anna Malikova, piano WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Audite 92509 26:38

11:18:55 Joachim Raff: Allegro from Octet for Strings Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 8:35

11:29:03 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 Op 9 # 6 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 14:27

11:45:11 Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes Jed Wentz, flute Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 12:25

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:44 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 020108 2:02

12:13:10 Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052903 37:51

12:52:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 38 K 504 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060306 5:59

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:25 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 3:02

13:03:51 Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 1:54

13:07:43 Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes Vienna Philharmonic André Previn DeutGram 437790 23:42

13:32:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 3:44

13:40:14 Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C S 211 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 7:58

13:49:49 Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' Op 14 Budapest Symphony Orchestra Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 8:11

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7 Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Tempesta di Mare, Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866 Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:02

Yuko Uebayashi: Au-dela du Temps Movement 4 La lumiere tournante dans le reve Carol Wincenc, flute; Tanya Dusevic Witek, flute; Emile Naoumoff, piano Album: Misericordia Azica 71325 Music: 4:25

Robert Schumann: Of Foreign Lands and Peoples from Kinderscenen Op 15 (encore) Daniil Trifanov, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 2:03

Jake Heggie: Full Circle Fifty Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano; Escher String Quartet The Morgan Library & Museum, The Morgan Library & Museum, New York, NY Music: 11:39

Florence Beatrice Price: Symphony No. 3 in c minor Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 29:05

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:57:59 Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa Op 27 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 4:45

16:06:09 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Zapateado' Op 23 # 2 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 3:11

16:11:53 Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 36 NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999603 12:25

16:27:36 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite Symphony Orchestra Lionel Newman DCC 1094 4:06

16:32:28 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:54

16:39:48 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 591 Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:20

16:48:13 Arvo Pärt: Vater unser Cai Thomas, treble Rubicon 2:53

16:52:31 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord Op 37/9 Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 7:23

17:05:23 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz after Chabrier's 'España' Op 263 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:32

17:14:10 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 9:33

17:25:33 Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 9:02

17:38:28 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Connais-tu le pays? Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 4:33

17:44:31 Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 3:04

17:49:06 Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro agitato from Symphony No. 3 Op 44 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 7:51

17:57:21 Edvard Grieg: Ave maris stella The Sixteen Harry Christophers Decca 10836 3:10

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:06 Joachim Raff: Octet for Strings Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 24:20

18:35:23 Zdenek Fibich: Poème Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:21

18:40:45 Chris Marshall: Heartstrings Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:01

18:45:50 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 6:28

18:52:58 Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle Tenebrae Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Decca 24646 6:12

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:07 Joachim Raff: Concert Piece 'Ode to Spring' Op 76 Jean-François Antonioli, piano Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Lawrence Foster Claves 8806 14:40

19:18:38 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell IMG 75962 37:36

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G Major--Ken Johnston and Emily Cornelius, violins

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ah! Perfido--Laura Pedersen, soprano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550

21:01:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 for Winds K 375 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683 24:01

21:27:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante K 364 Arthur Grumiaux, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 30:49

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:01 Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

22:19:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' BWV 225 St. Olaf Choir Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 12:25

22:34:06 William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony: Longings Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 7:19

22:44:54 Scott Joplin: Bethena Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 5:57

22:50:52 Scott Joplin: Solace Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 5:27

22:56:19 Scott Joplin: Sunflower Slow Drag Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:37

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:07 Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hilary Davan Wetton Hyperion 66628 9:38

23:11:46 Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Andante Almeda Trio Albany 1386 5:15

23:17:02 John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 3:57

23:22:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:34

23:32:35 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 Op 55 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 4:23

23:37:42 Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 6:44

23:44:27 Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 4:43

23:49:10 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54 # 1 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522 5:18

23:55:32 Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Bridge 9491 2:37