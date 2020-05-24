WCLV Program Guide 05-24-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 3:02

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 2:58

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (RPO 33) 2:44

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 4:45

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 4:08

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra (Sony 48215) 11:26

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80144) 4:17

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa (Delos 3102) 3:58

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 2:39

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:06

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Yuri Termirkanov; Denis Matsuev, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor

Jean Sibelius: Etude in A Minor from Thirteen Pieces for Piano (Encore)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Major

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Dmitri Shostakovich): Two Excerpts from ‘Khovanschchina’--Kirill Petrenko, conductor

Arnold Schoenberg: Kol Nidre--Riccardo Muti, conductor; Alberto Mizrahi, cantor/narrator

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90 (excerpt)--David Afkham, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Christoph Eschenbach; Pinchas Zuckerman, violin

Matthias Pintscher: Towards Osiris

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto

Johannes Brahms (arr Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Lukas Foss: Song of Songs--Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Women of Spirit - Sacred works from convents and courts by women composers in the 17th century

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm (1953)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite (1930)

Antonio Vivaldi: Laudamus te from Gloria (1708)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Rising Tide - Uplifting music for the Feast of the Ascension

ROBERT WILLIAMS: Hymn, Hail the day that sees Him rise Choirs of Christ Church, Cambridge & Church of the Redeemer, Chestnut Hill/Michael Murray; Stuart Forster (2018 Schoenstein/Church of the Redeemer, Chestnut Hill, MA) Affetto 1901

GERALD FINZI: God is gone up with a triumphant shout Cathedral Choir/John Scott; Andrew Lucas (1977 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Hyperion 66374

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: L’Ascension (4 Symphonic Meditations)…i. Majesté du Christ Olivier Messiaen (1868 Cavaillé-Coll/La Trinité, Paris) EMI 67400; ii. Alleluias sereins Simon Preston (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) Decca 482 491; iii. Transports de joie Olivier Latry (1868 Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris) DG 471 480; iv. Priere du Christ Naji Hakim (La Trinité, Paris) Jade 30927

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE Suite for the Sunday of Ascensiontide (Prélude-Piece terminale), No. 24 fr L’Orgue Mystique, Op. 56, no. 12 Sandro Müller (1992 Rieger/St. Mariä Himmelfahrt, Kleve, Germany) Cybele 050108

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Ascension & Memorial Day - On this program, Peter DuBois has chosen music to mark the glory of Ascension Day, even as we listen to music of remembrance in honor of the national holiday celebrated this weekend

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend 2020

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen” Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead” Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48

George M. Cohan: “Over There” Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26

Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14

Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field” Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18

Eric Bogle: “And the band played Waltzing Mathilda.” Eric Bogle, vocal & guitar (EMI 35521 CD) 7:00

Georg Frideric Handel: “For Zion lamentation make” and “Sound an alarm!” Alexander Young, tenor; English Chamber Orchestra/Johannes Somary (Vanguard 71200 LP) 7:37

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord” Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

06:05:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm Corydon Singers City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Hyperion 66569 7:45

06:15:24 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite Heather Harper, soprano London Symphony Sir David Willcocks EMI 64722 14:12

06:30:17 Antonio Vivaldi: Laudamus te from Gloria RV 589 Sarah Fox, soprano Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury EMI 57265 2:24

09:59:22 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 1:40

10:04:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 BWV 530 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 12:11

10:18:21 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 3 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 16:03

10:35:27 Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 8:22

10:45:14 George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G Op 5 # 4 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 12:58

10:58:49 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Tambourins Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 2:23

11:02:06 Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D Op 1 # 2 Gottfried von der Goltz, violin Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 11:06

11:14:39 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars RV 532 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 11:51

11:27:58 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 7 'My song shall be alway' Patrizia Kwella, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 505 20:31

11:49:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 9 BWV 878 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 6:37

11:56:53 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 4:15

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:02:23 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

14:30:17 John Williams: Summon the Heroes Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 6:16

14:36:31 John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March Vienna Philharmonic John Williams DeutGram 3:12

14:39:43 John Williams: The Olympic Spirit Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 4:05

14:45:56 Peter Boyer: Three Olympians London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 14:12

15:00 SPECIAL: A Musical Memorial and Tribute: Yo-Yo Ma Plays Bach's Solo Cello Suites

In a live performance from Boston, Yo-Yo Ma plays the six Cello Suites by Johann Sebastian Bach, both in memory of those we have lost during the pandemic and as a tribute to those who are on the front lines. This performance comes during what would have been the now-postponed final leg of Ma's The Bach Project, a 36-stop, six-continent tour of the complete cello suites. The Project is part of a larger conversation about how culture can help us to imagine and build the world we want. Hosted by Brian McCreath.

17:30 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Felix Mendelssohn: 'Hebrides' (Fingal's Cave) Overture Op 26

Harrison Birtwistle: 'The Shadow of Night'

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C 'Great C Major'

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:10:47 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 21:35

19:34:35 Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 25:16

20:01:47 Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 2 Op 63 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 74888 56:44

22:58:30 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 1:27

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Clare Fanfare (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 2:52

Robert Rollin: Memorial Rhapsody Beth Woodside, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 8:11

Clint Needham: Three Ditties (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 4:29

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 12:58

Jeffrey Rathbun: Re: Sousa (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 2:08

Edward J. Miller: Going Home (1985) Lawrence McDonald, clarinet (Opus One 138) 4:54

Jack Sutte: Modern Lore (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 5:00

21:57:11 Eugène Bozza: Scherzo for Winds Op 48 Members of Scandinavian Wind Quintet Paula 58 2:32

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – a virtual forum recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech: How Will the Pandemic Change Healthcare Delivery? with Tomislav Mihaljevic, M.D., President and CEO, Cleveland Clinic and Akram Boutros, M.D., FACHE, President and CEO, The MetroHealth System and moderator Dan Moulthrop CEO, The City Club of Cleveland

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:41 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 5:24

23:07:05 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 6 Op 15 # 3 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:57

23:12:03 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Mischa Maisky, cello Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov DeutGram 4795448 3:51

23:16:53 Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 5:08

23:22:03 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 9:13

23:31:16 George Walker: Lyric for Strings Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 6:10

23:38:23 Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

23:42:30 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 S 139/9 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 11:07

23:54:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Violin Sonata No. 4 BWV 1017 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:38

23:57:27 Francisco Tárrega: La´grima Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 2:00