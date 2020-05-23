WCLV Program Guide 05-23-2020

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Grieg, Edvard    Peer Gynt,'  Op. 23        Elly Ameling, s; San Francisco Sym Orch/Edo de Waart        Philips   Grieg: Peer Gynt           5:27

00:05:27           Grondahl, Agathe Backer           Fantasy Pieces,' Op 55            Natalia Strelchenko, p    Arena   Agathe Backer Grøndahl: Complete Piano Music, Vol. 4        13:52

00:19:19           Delius, Frederick           Paa Vidderne (On the Heights)'  Slovak Phil/John Hopkins          Records Int'l      N/A       15:15

00:34:34           Sitt, Hans          Album Leaves,' Op 39   Brett Deubner, vi; Caroline Fauchet, p       Centaur Music Of Reinecke, Sitt, Kalliowoda        1:23

00:35:57           Grieg, Edvard    Norwegian Dances,  Op. 35       Iceland Sym Orch/Petri Sakari           Chandos           Old Norwegian Romance, Norwegian Dnaces, In Autumn Overture, Erotik, Two Icelandic Melodies       18:05

00:54:02           Sitt, Hans          Album Leaves,' Op 39   Brett Deubner, vi; Caroline Fauchet, p       Centaur Music Of Reinecke, Sitt, Kalliowoda        1:49

01:00:00           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Flute Sonata No. 3 in A, K. 12            Ransom Wilson, f; Albert Fuller, hc         Orion    The Rococo Flute            5:07

01:05:07           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Flute and Harp Concerto in C, K. 299   Claire Marchand, f; Valérie Milot, h; Les Violons du Roy/Bernard Labadie Analekta           Handel, Boieldieu, Mozart: Concertos for Harp            28:22:00

01:33:29           Bizet, Georges  Carmen' Suite No.  2     Jan van Reeth, f; Anne Lies Sturm, h    Discover Int'l     On Wings of Song: Melodies for Flute & Harp            1:36

01:35:05           Liebermann, Lowell       Flute and Harp Concerto, Op 48 James Galway, f; Hyun-Sun Na, h; London Mozart Players/Lowell Liebermann    RCA            James Galway Plays Lowell Liebermann 19:47

01:54:52           Gardner, Samuel           From the Canebrake      Jascha Heifetz, v, Bay, p           MCA Classics    The Decca Masters, Vol. 2: Gershwin, Foster, Weill, Berlin       1:28

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor Album: Storyteller EMI 88328 Music: 4:27

An-Lun Huang: Saibei Dance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Elim Chan, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 4:04

Roberto Piana: Neapolitan Songs Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 15:55

Richard Strauss: Tone Poem "Tod und Verklaerung" Op.24 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:00

Morten Lauridsen: Dirait-on (So They Say) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: Air and Ground Sony 89100 Music: 4:13

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 16:46

Franz Liszt (arr LAGQ): Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's  By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 9:23

Erik Satie (arr. Guy Livingston): Entr'acte Guy Livingston, piano The Freda & Aaron Silberman Recital Series performed at Baruch Performing Arts Center, at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 17:45

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Gottschalk, Louis Moreau          La mélancolie'   Philip Martin, p          Hyperion           Gottschalk Vol 8            5:23

04:05:23           Gottschalk, Louis Moreau          Symphony #1, 'La Nuit de tropiques'          Vienna State Opera Orch/Igor Buketoff   Vox      A Gottschalk Festival 20:01

04:25:24           Benjamin, Arthur           Jamaican Rhumba'        Jascha Heifetz, v; Milton Kaye, p           RCA     The Heifetz Collection, Volume 19: 51 Miniatures 1944-1946    1:35

04:26:59           Stamitz, Johann Wenzel Symphony in G New Zealand Chamber Orch/Donald Armstrong          Naxos   Jan Stamitz       7:47

04:34:46           Stamitz, Carl     Sinfonia Concertante' in D          Desirée Ruhstrat, v; Michael Strauss, vi; Camerata Chicago/Drostan Hall Centaur Music by Johann & Carl Stamitz. Johann Stamitz: Mannheim Symphonies: Symphony in A Major         20:03

04:54:49           Farrant, Richard            Lord, for thy tender mercy's sake            Voices of Ascension Cho/Dennis Keene Delos    Choral Music - HILDEGARD OF BINGEN / PALESTRINA, G. / BYRD, W. / ISAAC, H. / JOSQUIN DES PREZ / DUFAY, G. (Voices of Ascension Chorus)           1:49

05:00:00           Saunders, Max  A Cotswold Lament'      Leon Goossens, ob; David Lloyd, p   Chandos           The Goossens Family    5:07

05:05:07           Arnold, Malcolm Oboe Quartet, Op 61     Nash Ensemble            Hyperion           The Chamber Music Of Malcolm Arnold – 3        11:41

05:16:48           Arnold, Samuel Overture in F, Op 9/3     Toronto Camerata/Kevin Mallon  Naxos   ARNOLD, S.: 6 Overtures, Op. 8 / Macbeth (Incidental Music)          9:44

05:26:32           Liszt, Franz       Hungarian National Melodies'     Leslie Howard, p         Hyperion           The Complete Liszt Piano Music 1:30

05:28:02           Liszt, Franz       Hungarian Rhapsody' No. 4 in E-flat       Leslie Howard, p         Hyperion           The complete music for solo piano, Vol. 57 - Hungarian Rhapsodies  6:02

05:34:04           Liszt, Franz       Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat   Leslie Howard, p; Budapest Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher        Hyperion           N/A            20:11

05:54:15           Liszt, Franz       Schlaflos! Frage und Antwort'     Leslie Howard, p         Hyperion           Liszt: The Late Pieces   1:37

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony Classical 784219

06:06:45 Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593

06:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA Victor Red Seal 60825-2-RC

06:46:35 Carlos Chávez: Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 927

06:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez: "México lindo"  Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra  Miguel Harth-Bedoya  Decca 000629502

07:00:50 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber Hänssler Classic 93.116

07:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero: Prelude to Los Gavilanes National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite Populaire Bresilienne Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet in E-flat, Op. 20: Movement 2 Adagio cantabile Eduard Brunner, clarinet; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Thomas Zehetmair, violin; Stefan Schweigert, bassoon; Cheryl House, cello; James van Valkenburg, viola; Alois Posch, double bass Album: Beethoven Septet and Piano Quintet Music Philips 434036 Music: 4:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quartet in in C Major, Op. 59, No. 3 Razumovsky: Movements 1, 3 & 4 Pacifica Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 19:26

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Lynda and Doug Miller from Mt. Pleasant, SC Music: 9:26

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 "The Joke": Movement 4 Presto Finale Emerson String Quartet Album: The Haydn Project DG 471327 Music: 3:25 (short example excerpt)

Viet Cuong: Re(new)al Epoch Percussion Quartet: Oni Lara, percussion; Nigel Fernandez, percussion; Andrew Lynge, percussion; Corey Fica, percussion; The University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Butler School of Music, Bates Recital Hall, University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX Music: 15:21

Giuseppe Verdi: Waltz in F major Edoardo Farina, piano; I Solisti Italiani Album: Operisti Denon 18070 Music: 4:28

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Dallas Winds, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 23:10

Billy Joel: And So It Goes The King's Singers and The University of Georgia Hodgson Singers; Daniel Bara, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 3:52

John David: You Are the New Day The King's Singers University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 2:33

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida: Triumphal March New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein Favorites: Marches Sony 46709 Music: 6:31

Franz Liszt, arr. Marshall Bartholomew: Gaudeamus Igitur Chor Leoni; Erick Lichte, conductor Album: Goin' Home Skylark CCR0701 Music: 1:58

Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March in D Major, Op. 39, No. 1 Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra; Adrian Leaper, conductor Album: ENGLISH FESTIVAL Naxos 550229 Music: 6:03 (excerpt for deadroll)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:52  Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture]     Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:05

10:09:15  Ignaz Moscheles: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 64   Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 7:46

10:18:53  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80597 26:37

10:46:55  John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming     Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 797528 8:03

10:56:07  Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine    Kristin Chenoweth, vocal Chamber Ensemble  Sony 52716 5:46

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:43  Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 4:47

11:17:00  Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances  D 783 Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips 422229 11:02

11:30:06  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite     London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:13

11:43:41  Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance Op 65   Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6584 9:42

11:53:35  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 4:53

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - Recorded in the Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles, we meet a fantastic 15-year-old pianist who loves Disney so much she can name every ride just by listening to their soundtrack! We also meet a prize-winning string quartet who performs Mendelssohn’s second string quartet and a teenage saxophone player from Texas plays a virtuosic work by a 20th-century composer

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs L'Isle joyeuse by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

16-year-old violinist Enrique Rodrigues from Fair Lawn, NJ performs Sonata in D minor, Op.27, No.3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

The Bear Quartet from Salt Lake City, UT performs I. Adagio - Allegro Vivace from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

17-year-old saxophone player Edward Chen from Plano, TX performs II. Andante and III. Presto from Divertimento for Alto Saxophone and Piano by Roger Boutry (b.1932), with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old cellist Shengyu Meng from Arcadia, CA performs "Capriccio" by Lukas Foss (1922-2009), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs Sonata No.3 in A minor, Op.28, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:53  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b    Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:11

13:13:17  Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9     Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 28:22

13:42:56  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville    Lang Lang, piano   Sony 771901 9:03

13:53:43  Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 440639 33:01

14:31:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4  K 495 Richard Berry, horn English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 14:56

14:50:09  Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 9:16

15:03:25  George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F    Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 33:46

15:39:36  Morton Gould: Folk Suite     London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 14:48

15:55:24  Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1     London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 6:02

16:03:30  Jean Françaix: Flute Concerto    Manuela Wiesler, flute Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Bis 529 24:08

16:30:38  Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture Op 62    New Philharmonia Orchestra Vernon Handley Lyrita 235 7:08

16:40:41  Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 1]    Roberto Plano, piano   Concerto 2069 12:57

16:56:49  Samuel Barber: Commando March     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:21

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 3:02

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 2:58

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (RPO 33) 2:44

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 4:45

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 4:08

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra (Sony 48215) 11:26

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80144) 4:17

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa (Delos 3102) 3:58

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 2:39

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:06

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dream With Me - An hour of songs about entering the "other world" of the subconscious, and what a wonderful world that can be. The musicals range from "Oklahoma!" and "West Side Strory" to "Peter Pan" and "Lady in the Dark."

18:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:56           00:01:28           Cole Porter       Dream Dancing Fred Astaire            From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter           Smithsonian            RD047

18:02:11           00:03:11           Cole Porter       All Through the Night     Mary Martin   Anything Goes -- Studio Cast     Columbia          LP1420

18:05:36           00:01:05           Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     A Tree in the Park     Richard Rodgers           Richard Rodgers: Command Performance            Harbinger HCD2501

18:06:33           00:02:26           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Out of My Dreams Shirley Jones    Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack    Angel    7777-64691

18:09:14           00:01:44           Leonard Bernstein         Somewhere Ballet            Orchestra         West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast   Sony            SK60724

18:11:24           00:06:07           Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Tevye's Dream  Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova      Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast     RCA 82876-51430

18:17:36           00:01:30           R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart  Everybody Loves You            Mary Cleere Haran        This Funny World          Varese Sarabande            30206-55844

18:18:35           00:04:13           Jimmy Van Heusen-Eddie DeLange       Darn That Dream      Maxine Sullivan Maxine Sullivan: Close As Pages in a Book            Audiophile A-203

18:23:37           00:01:42           Mack David-Jerry Livingston      A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes Ilene Woods      The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Sound Disney    5008-60957

18:24:59           00:04:50           G.MacDermon-G.Ragne-J.Rado Walking in Space   Company          Hair -- Original B'way Cast         RCA     82876-56085

18:29:49           00:03:06           Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray         Go Into Your Trance  Beatrice Lillie     High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast          MCA            08811-07672

18:33:02           00:03:28           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        I Have Dreamed          Larry Douglass, Doretta Morrow The King and I -- Original B'way Cast        MCA MCAD10049

18:37:17           00:02:17           Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin  The Greatest Show on Earth    Company          Lady in the Dark -- 1998 London Cast     Jay            05228-12782

18:39:32           00:06:48           Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin  The Saga of Jenny            Maria Friedman Lady in the Dark -- 1998 London Cast     Jay            05228-12782

18:46:43           00:04:41           Leonard Bernstein         Dream With Me Linda Eder     Peter Pan -- Studio Cast            Koch     99923-75962

18:51:35           00:00:25           George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy         Sony     SK60659

18:53:35           00:03:19           Richard Rodgers           Filler: Peggy Ann medley Richard Rodgers           Richard Rodgers: Command Performance            Harbinger          HCD2501

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:51  Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2     Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 9:22

19:14:09  Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 Op 100    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 43:24

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Mitsuko Uchida, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3

Alban Berg: Three Pieces for Orchestra Op 6 (1929 revision)

21:32:25  Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto Op 85   Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 28:15

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – In as much as the Indianapolis 500 will not happen this year, we present a sort of recreation by Spike Jones, Peter Ustinov and Oscar Brand... And a trio of  "laughing records" - the "OK Laughing Record," a British version, and "Delicious"…Jan C.Snow tells of Federal Music Instruments"… This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:11  Traditional: Red River Valley    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

23:08:32  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26  K 537 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 6:34

23:15:06  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 8:15

23:24:40  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40

23:29:20  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song    Inger Dam-Jensen, soprano Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 3:48

23:33:09  Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:42:10  John Field: Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3    John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80370 3:34

23:45:44  Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 7:01

23:52:46  Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50   Nigel Kennedy, violin   Chandos 40 3:03

23:56:48  Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 107 # 6  Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:26

 

 