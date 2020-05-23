WCLV Program Guide 05-23-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Grieg, Edvard Peer Gynt,' Op. 23 Elly Ameling, s; San Francisco Sym Orch/Edo de Waart Philips Grieg: Peer Gynt 5:27

00:05:27 Grondahl, Agathe Backer Fantasy Pieces,' Op 55 Natalia Strelchenko, p Arena Agathe Backer Grøndahl: Complete Piano Music, Vol. 4 13:52

00:19:19 Delius, Frederick Paa Vidderne (On the Heights)' Slovak Phil/John Hopkins Records Int'l N/A 15:15

00:34:34 Sitt, Hans Album Leaves,' Op 39 Brett Deubner, vi; Caroline Fauchet, p Centaur Music Of Reinecke, Sitt, Kalliowoda 1:23

00:35:57 Grieg, Edvard Norwegian Dances, Op. 35 Iceland Sym Orch/Petri Sakari Chandos Old Norwegian Romance, Norwegian Dnaces, In Autumn Overture, Erotik, Two Icelandic Melodies 18:05

00:54:02 Sitt, Hans Album Leaves,' Op 39 Brett Deubner, vi; Caroline Fauchet, p Centaur Music Of Reinecke, Sitt, Kalliowoda 1:49

01:00:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute Sonata No. 3 in A, K. 12 Ransom Wilson, f; Albert Fuller, hc Orion The Rococo Flute 5:07

01:05:07 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute and Harp Concerto in C, K. 299 Claire Marchand, f; Valérie Milot, h; Les Violons du Roy/Bernard Labadie Analekta Handel, Boieldieu, Mozart: Concertos for Harp 28:22:00

01:33:29 Bizet, Georges Carmen' Suite No. 2 Jan van Reeth, f; Anne Lies Sturm, h Discover Int'l On Wings of Song: Melodies for Flute & Harp 1:36

01:35:05 Liebermann, Lowell Flute and Harp Concerto, Op 48 James Galway, f; Hyun-Sun Na, h; London Mozart Players/Lowell Liebermann RCA James Galway Plays Lowell Liebermann 19:47

01:54:52 Gardner, Samuel From the Canebrake Jascha Heifetz, v, Bay, p MCA Classics The Decca Masters, Vol. 2: Gershwin, Foster, Weill, Berlin 1:28

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor Album: Storyteller EMI 88328 Music: 4:27

An-Lun Huang: Saibei Dance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Elim Chan, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 4:04

Roberto Piana: Neapolitan Songs Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 15:55

Richard Strauss: Tone Poem "Tod und Verklaerung" Op.24 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:00

Morten Lauridsen: Dirait-on (So They Say) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: Air and Ground Sony 89100 Music: 4:13

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 16:46

Franz Liszt (arr LAGQ): Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 9:23

Erik Satie (arr. Guy Livingston): Entr'acte Guy Livingston, piano The Freda & Aaron Silberman Recital Series performed at Baruch Performing Arts Center, at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 17:45

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Gottschalk, Louis Moreau La mélancolie' Philip Martin, p Hyperion Gottschalk Vol 8 5:23

04:05:23 Gottschalk, Louis Moreau Symphony #1, 'La Nuit de tropiques' Vienna State Opera Orch/Igor Buketoff Vox A Gottschalk Festival 20:01

04:25:24 Benjamin, Arthur Jamaican Rhumba' Jascha Heifetz, v; Milton Kaye, p RCA The Heifetz Collection, Volume 19: 51 Miniatures 1944-1946 1:35

04:26:59 Stamitz, Johann Wenzel Symphony in G New Zealand Chamber Orch/Donald Armstrong Naxos Jan Stamitz 7:47

04:34:46 Stamitz, Carl Sinfonia Concertante' in D Desirée Ruhstrat, v; Michael Strauss, vi; Camerata Chicago/Drostan Hall Centaur Music by Johann & Carl Stamitz. Johann Stamitz: Mannheim Symphonies: Symphony in A Major 20:03

04:54:49 Farrant, Richard Lord, for thy tender mercy's sake Voices of Ascension Cho/Dennis Keene Delos Choral Music - HILDEGARD OF BINGEN / PALESTRINA, G. / BYRD, W. / ISAAC, H. / JOSQUIN DES PREZ / DUFAY, G. (Voices of Ascension Chorus) 1:49

05:00:00 Saunders, Max A Cotswold Lament' Leon Goossens, ob; David Lloyd, p Chandos The Goossens Family 5:07

05:05:07 Arnold, Malcolm Oboe Quartet, Op 61 Nash Ensemble Hyperion The Chamber Music Of Malcolm Arnold – 3 11:41

05:16:48 Arnold, Samuel Overture in F, Op 9/3 Toronto Camerata/Kevin Mallon Naxos ARNOLD, S.: 6 Overtures, Op. 8 / Macbeth (Incidental Music) 9:44

05:26:32 Liszt, Franz Hungarian National Melodies' Leslie Howard, p Hyperion The Complete Liszt Piano Music 1:30

05:28:02 Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody' No. 4 in E-flat Leslie Howard, p Hyperion The complete music for solo piano, Vol. 57 - Hungarian Rhapsodies 6:02

05:34:04 Liszt, Franz Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat Leslie Howard, p; Budapest Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion N/A 20:11

05:54:15 Liszt, Franz Schlaflos! Frage und Antwort' Leslie Howard, p Hyperion Liszt: The Late Pieces 1:37

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony Classical 784219

06:06:45 Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593

06:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA Victor Red Seal 60825-2-RC

06:46:35 Carlos Chávez: Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 927

06:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez: "México lindo" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:00:50 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber Hänssler Classic 93.116

07:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero: Prelude to Los Gavilanes National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite Populaire Bresilienne Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet in E-flat, Op. 20: Movement 2 Adagio cantabile Eduard Brunner, clarinet; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Thomas Zehetmair, violin; Stefan Schweigert, bassoon; Cheryl House, cello; James van Valkenburg, viola; Alois Posch, double bass Album: Beethoven Septet and Piano Quintet Music Philips 434036 Music: 4:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quartet in in C Major, Op. 59, No. 3 Razumovsky: Movements 1, 3 & 4 Pacifica Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 19:26

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Lynda and Doug Miller from Mt. Pleasant, SC Music: 9:26

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 "The Joke": Movement 4 Presto Finale Emerson String Quartet Album: The Haydn Project DG 471327 Music: 3:25 (short example excerpt)

Viet Cuong: Re(new)al Epoch Percussion Quartet: Oni Lara, percussion; Nigel Fernandez, percussion; Andrew Lynge, percussion; Corey Fica, percussion; The University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Butler School of Music, Bates Recital Hall, University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX Music: 15:21

Giuseppe Verdi: Waltz in F major Edoardo Farina, piano; I Solisti Italiani Album: Operisti Denon 18070 Music: 4:28

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Dallas Winds, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 23:10

Billy Joel: And So It Goes The King's Singers and The University of Georgia Hodgson Singers; Daniel Bara, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 3:52

John David: You Are the New Day The King's Singers University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 2:33

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida: Triumphal March New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein Favorites: Marches Sony 46709 Music: 6:31

Franz Liszt, arr. Marshall Bartholomew: Gaudeamus Igitur Chor Leoni; Erick Lichte, conductor Album: Goin' Home Skylark CCR0701 Music: 1:58

Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March in D Major, Op. 39, No. 1 Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra; Adrian Leaper, conductor Album: ENGLISH FESTIVAL Naxos 550229 Music: 6:03 (excerpt for deadroll)

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:52 Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:05

10:09:15 Ignaz Moscheles: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 64 Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 7:46

10:18:53 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80597 26:37

10:46:55 John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 797528 8:03

10:56:07 Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine Kristin Chenoweth, vocal Chamber Ensemble Sony 52716 5:46

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:43 Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 4:47

11:17:00 Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances D 783 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 422229 11:02

11:30:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:13

11:43:41 Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance Op 65 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584 9:42

11:53:35 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 4:53

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - Recorded in the Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles, we meet a fantastic 15-year-old pianist who loves Disney so much she can name every ride just by listening to their soundtrack! We also meet a prize-winning string quartet who performs Mendelssohn’s second string quartet and a teenage saxophone player from Texas plays a virtuosic work by a 20th-century composer

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs L'Isle joyeuse by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

16-year-old violinist Enrique Rodrigues from Fair Lawn, NJ performs Sonata in D minor, Op.27, No.3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

The Bear Quartet from Salt Lake City, UT performs I. Adagio - Allegro Vivace from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

17-year-old saxophone player Edward Chen from Plano, TX performs II. Andante and III. Presto from Divertimento for Alto Saxophone and Piano by Roger Boutry (b.1932), with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old cellist Shengyu Meng from Arcadia, CA performs "Capriccio" by Lukas Foss (1922-2009), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs Sonata No.3 in A minor, Op.28, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:53 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:11

13:13:17 Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 28:22

13:42:56 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 9:03

13:53:43 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 440639 33:01

14:31:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 K 495 Richard Berry, horn English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 14:56

14:50:09 Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 9:16

15:03:25 George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 33:46

15:39:36 Morton Gould: Folk Suite London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 14:48

15:55:24 Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 6:02

16:03:30 Jean Françaix: Flute Concerto Manuela Wiesler, flute Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Bis 529 24:08

16:30:38 Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture Op 62 New Philharmonia Orchestra Vernon Handley Lyrita 235 7:08

16:40:41 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in C [No. 1] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 12:57

16:56:49 Samuel Barber: Commando March Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:21

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 3:02

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 2:58

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (RPO 33) 2:44

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 4:45

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 4:08

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra (Sony 48215) 11:26

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80144) 4:17

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa (Delos 3102) 3:58

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 2:39

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:06

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dream With Me - An hour of songs about entering the "other world" of the subconscious, and what a wonderful world that can be. The musicals range from "Oklahoma!" and "West Side Strory" to "Peter Pan" and "Lady in the Dark."

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:56 00:01:28 Cole Porter Dream Dancing Fred Astaire From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter Smithsonian RD047

18:02:11 00:03:11 Cole Porter All Through the Night Mary Martin Anything Goes -- Studio Cast Columbia LP1420

18:05:36 00:01:05 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart A Tree in the Park Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501

18:06:33 00:02:26 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Out of My Dreams Shirley Jones Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691

18:09:14 00:01:44 Leonard Bernstein Somewhere Ballet Orchestra West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:11:24 00:06:07 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Tevye's Dream Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

18:17:36 00:01:30 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Everybody Loves You Mary Cleere Haran This Funny World Varese Sarabande 30206-55844

18:18:35 00:04:13 Jimmy Van Heusen-Eddie DeLange Darn That Dream Maxine Sullivan Maxine Sullivan: Close As Pages in a Book Audiophile A-203

18:23:37 00:01:42 Mack David-Jerry Livingston A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes Ilene Woods The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Sound Disney 5008-60957

18:24:59 00:04:50 G.MacDermon-G.Ragne-J.Rado Walking in Space Company Hair -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:29:49 00:03:06 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Go Into Your Trance Beatrice Lillie High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA 08811-07672

18:33:02 00:03:28 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Have Dreamed Larry Douglass, Doretta Morrow The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10049

18:37:17 00:02:17 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin The Greatest Show on Earth Company Lady in the Dark -- 1998 London Cast Jay 05228-12782

18:39:32 00:06:48 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin The Saga of Jenny Maria Friedman Lady in the Dark -- 1998 London Cast Jay 05228-12782

18:46:43 00:04:41 Leonard Bernstein Dream With Me Linda Eder Peter Pan -- Studio Cast Koch 99923-75962

18:51:35 00:00:25 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:35 00:03:19 Richard Rodgers Filler: Peggy Ann medley Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:51 Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 9:22

19:14:09 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 Op 100 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 43:24

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Mitsuko Uchida, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3

Alban Berg: Three Pieces for Orchestra Op 6 (1929 revision)

21:32:25 Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto Op 85 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 28:15

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – In as much as the Indianapolis 500 will not happen this year, we present a sort of recreation by Spike Jones, Peter Ustinov and Oscar Brand... And a trio of "laughing records" - the "OK Laughing Record," a British version, and "Delicious"…Jan C.Snow tells of Federal Music Instruments"… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:11 Traditional: Red River Valley Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

23:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26 K 537 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 6:34

23:15:06 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 8:15

23:24:40 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40

23:29:20 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song Inger Dam-Jensen, soprano Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 3:48

23:33:09 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:42:10 John Field: Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80370 3:34

23:45:44 Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 7:01

23:52:46 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:03

23:56:48 Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 107 # 6 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:26