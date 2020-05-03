WCLV Program Guide 05-03-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture, Op. 124

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 55 (Eroica)

Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 Fritz Reiner, conductor

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem, Op. 45 (Excerpt) Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Christiane Karg, soprano; Michael Nagy, baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: various; Montserrat Caballé, soprano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3—Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Richard Wagner: Immolation Scene—Montserrat Caballé, soprano; Zubin Mehta, conductor

Franz Liszt: Faust Symphony—Charles Bressler, tenor; Choral Art Society, Leonard Bernstein, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Les Sacqueboutiers, Part 3 - Since their founding in 1976, Les Sacqueboutiers have dedicated themselves to rediscovering the practice of ancient brass and the vast repertoire of the Renaissance , the golden age of their instruments. They have established themselves as one of the most imaginative early music ensembles

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:02 Ola Gjeilo: Prelude Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 2:54

06:07:53 Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer Ted Belledin, saxophone Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:49

06:16:03 Ola Gjeilo: Dark Night of the Soul Alison Chaney, soprano Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 12:36

06:29:45 Hans Leo Hassler: Cantate Domino King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:37

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Music - A reflection on the diverse styles by which American composer express themselves

MICHAEL BURKHARDT: Variations, All Glory, Laud and Honor Michael Burkhardt (1988 Casavant/Christ College Chapel, Irvine, CA) MorningStar 11

SAMUEL ADLER: Recitative Robert Noehren (1966 Noehren/1st Baptist Church, Ann Arbor, MI) Lyrichord LP 7191

PAUL MANZ: God of Grace Dan Miller (1990 Möller/Calvary Church, Charlotte, NC) Miller 1990

MICHAEL DAUGHERTY: Once Upon a Castle (revised version) Nashville Symphony Orchestra/Giancarlo Guerrero; Paul Jacobs (2007 Schoenstein/Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN) Naxos 8.559798

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthday Buddies - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share pieces to celebrate the May birthdays of Gabriel Fauré and Johannes Brahms, with selections from their sacred choral and organ music

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Transformations

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenier d’Amerique, on Yankee Doodle Leila Josefowicz, violin;John Novacek, piano (Philips 289462948 CD) 4:19

Johann Strauss Jr-Leopold Godowsky: Concert Paraphrase on “Die Fledermaus” Benno Moiseiwitsch, piano (Koch 7035 CD) 8:13

Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from Petrouchka : Shrove-tide Fair Shura Cherkassky, piano (Nimbus 1748 CD) 11:23

Henry Purcell: Abdelazar or the Moor’s Revenge: Rondeau Taverner Players/Andrew Parrott (EMI 64300 CD) 1:32

Benjamin Britten: Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: Fugue Minnesota Orchestra/Sir Neville Marriner (EMI 64300 CD) 2:49

Hector Berlioz arr. Barton-Sinozich: Symphonie Fantastique: Dream of a Witch’s Sabbath – Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Patrick Sinozich, piano (Cedille 041 CD) 10:51

Joshua Rifkin (with thanks to John Lennon and Paul McCartney): The Royale Beatleworks Musicke, MBE 1963: Ouverture Baroque Ensemble of the Merseyside Kammermusikgesellschaft/Joshua Rifkin (Elektra 306 LP) 5:58

09:57:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 4 BWV 805 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 1:55

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:06 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C RV 114 Israel Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz MusicMasters 67096 5:50

10:11:32 Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria RV 589 Julia Doyle, soprano Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 28:00

10:41:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi BWV 978 Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272 7:04

10:50:08 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E-Flat Op 8 # 5 Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4777463 9:00

11:01:44 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 5 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 14:49

11:18:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 79 'Gott, der Herr, ist Sonn und Schild' Arleen Augér, soprano New Bach Collegium Musicum Hans-Joachim Rotzsch BerlinClas 2176 15:34

11:36:33 Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C BWV 1037 Wilbert Hazelzet, flute Glossa 920802 12:03

11:49:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio BWV 988 Peter Serkin, piano RCA 68188 5:07

11:55:58 Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 3:29

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Metacosmos (2018)

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30

Jean Sibelius: Four Legends from the Kalevala Op 22

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:14 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 23:35

14:29:11 Ernest Bloch: Schelomo Stephen Geber, cello Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 19992 21:28

14:52:14 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 S 244/12 Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525 9:35

15:03:18 Marcel Dupré: Heroic Poem 'Verdun' Op 33 Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 7:26

15:12:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 K 456 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes EMI 57803 29:19

15:43:27 Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet Belgian Wind Quintet Discover 920322 10:31

15:54:53 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 # 4 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 4:20

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus; Martina Janková, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Felix Mendelssohn: 'Hear My Prayer'

Arvo Pärt: 'In principio'

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite (1945 version)

17:15:49 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44005 42:57

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April, 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this is From the Top’s first ever “Blanket Fort” show. In response to the Covid19 crisis and the need for social distancing, this episode features young musicians recording themselves in their own homes (in makeshift studios or “Blanket Forts”) under From the Top’s supervision and it even features long distance musical collaborations. Performers include a a 14-year-old pianist performing Schumann’s ABEGG Variations and a young violinist who’s parents are both physicians on Long Island working through the Covid19 crisis.

Cellist Cameron Chiu, 18, from Palatine, Illinois perfoms Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009

Pianist Clara Wrolstad, 14, from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Schumann: Variations On The Name “Abegg”, op. 1

Double Basist Braden Ellis, 18, from Broomall, Pennsylvania performs Massenet: Meditation from Thaïs, Braden is the recipient of From the Top’s Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award

Peter Dugan, from his awesome blanket fort in NY, NY performs Bach: Gigue from French Suite No. 5 in G, BWV 816

Violinist Alexandra Woroniecka, 17, from Stony Brook, New York performs Carl Engel/arr. Efrem Zimbalist: Sea-Shell

Purple Hippopotami Quartet, from the Merit School of Music in Chicago, featuring flautists Emma Krause, 18, from Downers Grove, Illinois; Katherine Chen, 15, from Chicago, Illinois; Nina Touboul, 17, from Chicago, Illinois; Natalia (Natasha) Kozintseva, 17, from Chicago, Illinois performs Raga Sept “Single” by Derek Charke

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:25 Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 31:04

19:36:48 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 244920 33:58

20:13:02 Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553038 44:50

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford : echoing fields...spreading light (2009-10) Julia Bruskin, cello; National Gallery Chamber Players/Peter Wilson, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 5:43

Christopher Auerbach-Brown : Slow Waltz No. 2 Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22

William Rayer: Night Moods — Mary Kay Fink, flute; Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 8:40

James Wilding: Water Nymphs; Fire and Phoenix James Wilding, piano (Filia Mundi 5077) 9:27

Scott Michal: Elegy — Thoughts that Do Often Lie Too Deep for Tears Miles Richardson, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-18) 8:20

Tom Lopez: Espaces Pointilles Kathleen Chastain, flute (CCG 09-08-02) 9:11

21:56:25 Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 3:22

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2020 Law Day Forum. Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy. The 19th Ammendment at 100 - Nancy Abudu; SPLC: Deputy Legal Director of Voting Rights

22:57:52 Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting Judith Hall, flute Nimbus 5247 1:51

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:01 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:05:55 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:45

23:09:40 Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 4:45

23:15:40 Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme Voces8 Decca 29601 4:05

23:19:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 62645 14:40

23:34:26 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat Op 8 # 11 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 4:04

23:39:31 Agustín Barrios: Julia Florida: Barcarola Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449 4:36

23:44:07 Ron Nelson: Sarabande 'For Katharine in April' Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:49:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 K 138 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 5:18

23:55:23 Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials Per Flemström, flute Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 2:46

23:58:29 Jules Massenet: Musique pour bercer les petits enfants Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277 1:51