WCLV Program Guide 04-25-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Jenkins, Joseph Willcox American Overture Lone Star Wind Orch/Eugene Migliaro Corporon American Tapestry - Music for Wind Band Naxos 4:54

00:04:54 Schuman, William American Festival' Overture Los Angeles Phil/Leonard Bernstein The Leonard Bernstein Collectors Edition: The Americans DG 9:23

00:14:17 Harris, Roy An American Overture (When Johnny Comes Marching Home)' Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester When Johnny Comes Marching Home, Epilogue To Profiles In Courage: JFK, Prayer In The Time Of War, Symphony No. 4, Symphonia Brevis Albany 7:03

00:21:20 Stravinsky, Igor Serenade in A Aleck Karis, p Stravinsky: Music for Piano (1911-1942) Bridge 12:04

00:33:24 Martinu, Bohuslav Serenade #2 for Two Violins and Viola St Martin's Academy Chamber Ensemble Dvorak & Martinu: Sextets Chandos 1:46

00:35:10 Telemann, Georg Philipp Overture in g La Stravaganza Denon 24/7: Vol. 2 Denon 19:02

00:54:12 Telemann, Georg Philipp Overture (Suite) in D, TWV 55, D6 Collegium Aureum 40 Years DHM - Telemann: Three Secular Cantatas RCA-DHM 1:27

01:00:00 Delius, Frederick Scherzo' English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones DELIUS, F.: Florida Suite / Over the Hills and Far Away / Idylle Printemps (English Northern Philharmonia, Lloyd-Jones) Naxos 5:50

01:05:50 Delius, Frederick Violin Sonata #3 (1930) Albert Sammons, v; Kathleen Long, p Sammons Plays Delius Dutton 15:05

01:20:55 Martinu, Bohuslav Eight Preludes, H.181 Giorgio Koukl, p Eight Preludes • Dance Sketches • Window On The Garden Naxos 1:25

01:22:20 Smetana, Bedrich Má vlast (My Fatherland)' Chicago Sym Orch/Rafael Kubelik Má Vlast ('My Country'), Symphonic Cycle Mercury 13:53

01:36:13 Fibich, Zdenek Hedy,' Op 43 Czech National Sym Orch/Marek Stilec FIBICH, Z.: Orchestral Works, Vol. 4 - Overtures / Hedy: Ballet Music (Czech National Symphony, Štilec) Naxos 17:42

01:53:55 Martinu, Bohuslav Eight Preludes, H.181 Giorgio Koukl, p Eight Preludes • Dance Sketches • Window On The Garden Naxos 1:28

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Humoresque, Op.101, No. 3 Orion Weiss, piano Album: Dvorak, Bartok, Prokofiev Bridge 9355 Music: 4:24

Leonard Bernstein: Serenade after Plato's Symposium Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 28:21

Antonin Dvorak: Cypresses Miro Quartet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 6:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 35 in A Major, K. 526: Movement 3 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:47

George Gershwin, arr. Irwin Kostal: Two Waltzes Katia & Marielle Labeque, pianos Album: Second Rhapsody: Music for two pianos by George Gershwin EMI 49752 Music: 4:30

Guido Lopez-Gavilan: Cuarteto en Guaguanco Harlem Quartet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:26

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major, BWV 1049 Yura Lee, Ani Kavafian, Alexander Sitkovetsky, violins; Tara Helen O'Connor, Adam Walker, flutes; Daniel Phillips, viola; Inbal Segev, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Paolo Bordignon, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 14:39

Bryce Dessner: Concerto for Two Pianos Katia Labeque, piano; Mareille Labeque, piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 22:30

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Wunderer, Anton Ländler' Detmold Horn Quartet Horn Quartets MD+G Recordings 4:41

04:04:41 Chabrier, Emmanuel Larghetto' for horn and orchestra (1875) Ronald Janezic, fh; Vienna Phil/John Eliot Gardiner Chabrier: Espana, 04uite Pastorale, Habanera, Marche Francaise, Fete Polonaise DG 9:59

04:14:40 Françaix, Jean Canon in Octave' Gregory Hustis, fh; Steven Harlos, p Lyrical Gems for the Horn Crystal 1:25

04:16:05 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Serenade No. 9 in D, K. 320, 'Posthorn' North German Radio Sym Orch/Günter Wand Mozart/Beethoven RCA 38:10:00

04:54:15 Carr, Edwin The Twelve Signs' (1974) Melbourne Sym Orch/Edwin Carr Edwin Carr Kiwi Pacific 1:44

05:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 167, 'Ihr Menschen, rühmet Gottes Liebe (Sing the praises of God's love)' Yo-Yo Ma, vc (1712 Stradivarius); Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman Simply Baroque Sony 2:18

05:02:18 Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 163, 'Nur Jedem das Seine (Only to each his due!)' Yo-Yo Ma, vc (1712 Stradivarius); Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman Simply Baroque Sony 3:00

05:05:18 Bach, Johann Sebastian Clavier Concerto No. 5 in f minor, BWV 1056 Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman, hc Bach: Klavierkonzerte BWV 1053, 1054, 1056, 1058 Erato 9:27

05:14:45 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier,' Book 2, BWV 870/91 Heidrun Holtmann, p Well-Tempered Clavier Musicaphon 1:40

05:16:25 Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in G, Op. 33, No. 5 '(How do you do?)' Salomon String Quartet String Quartets Op 33 Nos 4, 5, 6 & Op 42 Hyperion 21:06

05:37:31 Rorem, Ned Concertino da Camera (1946) Jory Vinicour, hc; Chicago Phil/Scott Speck 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos Cedille 17:14

05:54:45 Rorem, Ned Song, 'As Adam Early in the Morning' Thomas Hampson, br; Craig Rutenberg, p To The Soul: Thomas Hampson Sings The Poetry Of Walt Whitman EMI/Ang 1:40

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:46 Arturo Marquez: Zarabandeo for Bb Clarinet & Piano Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano Clarinet Classics 61 "La Revoltosa (The Troublemaker)"

06:10:40 Astor Piazzolla: Cierra Tus Ojos y Escucha (Close your eyes and listen) Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano Clarinet Classics 61

06:17:43 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto, from Symphony No. 5 Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 000983702

06:30:59 Reynaldo Hahn: Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

06:33:23 Reynaldo Hahn: L'enamouree (Theodore Faullin de Banville) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

06:37:11 Reynaldo Hahn: To Chloris (Theophile de Vieau) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammopho 0602527598

06:41:32 Reynaldo Hahn: Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este (1909) Harmonie Ensemble Steven Richman Music & Arts Programs 649

07:00:56 Adolfo Mejia: Pequena suite para orquestra Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Francisco Rettig Orquesta Filarmonica Alca n/a

07:14:55 Emilio Murillo: Elvira (Gavota) Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

07:07:42 Emilio Murillo: Para Ti (danza) Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

07:10:33 Emilio Murillo: El trapiche (Bambuco) Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Pena, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple Vibra Music 2522001108

07:20:01 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d, Op. 70 Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 21 in D Major, K. 575 "Prussian": II. Andante (Live) Calidore String Quartet Album: Music@Menlo Live: Creative Capitals, Vol. 5 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:15

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (Slow Movement) for String Quartet Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 8:58

Piano Puzzler: Contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV Movement Run Time: 10:34

Frederic Chopin: Puzzler Payoff: Nocturne in B Major, Op. 9, no. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano Album: Ingrid Fliter Plays Chopin Vaia 1251 Music: 6:11

Reinhold Glière: Horn Concerto B flat Major Op. 91 Yun Zeng, French horn; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 24:53

Maurice Ravel: Oiseaux tristes ("Sad birds") Marius Van Paassen, piano Album: The animal in the 20th century piano music Attacca Babel 8950 Music: 4:30

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 10:10

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in E-flat major, Op. 9, No. 2 (encore) Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 3:58

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite Ballet version Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Matthias Pintscher, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 29:01

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:21 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:21

10:08:28 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 9:40

10:20:35 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 29:35

10:53:27 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 2:15

10:55:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Dance of the Little Swans Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:34

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:52 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Op 64 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4799854 03:55

11:12:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 K 162 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:38

11:23:31 Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto Op 16 Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 30:17

11:56:39 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:13

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 29, 2020 - Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe, the two pianists that make up the piano duo Anderson and Roe, host this week’s From the Top. The first of two From the Top programs recorded in Fairfax, Virginia, both Greg and Liz collaborate with the young musicians on the program, they introduce us to a precocious 10-year-old violinist and an unusual teenage cellist who loves dog-sledding and hunting deer for his own food

12-year-old pianist Ella Kim from Herndon, Virginia performs Sonata No. 59 in E-flat Major Hob. XVI/49, III. Finale: Tempo di Minuet By Franz Joseph Haydn

17-year-old bassoonist Xavion Patterson from Smyrna, Tennessee performs Sicilienne et Allegro Giocoso for bassoon and piano by Gabriel Grovlez

10-year-old violinist Lira Masuda from Glen Allen, Virginia performs Polonaise de concert, Op.4 by Henri Wieniawski

19-year-old cellist Levi Powe, from Tuscon, Arizona performs Poema III by Marlos Nobre

From the Top alumna Olivia Cosio, soprano peforms “Una voce poco fa,” from Il barbiere di Siviglia by Gioachino Antonio Rossini

Anderson & Roe performs “America” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein arranged by Anderson & Roe

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Puccini’s spectacular tale of legendary China, Turandot , in a performance from the Met archives starring Nina Stemme. The Swedish soprano took on the formidable title role of the fiercely proud Princess who tempts her suitors to their deaths. Tenor Marco Berti sang Calàf, the ardent prince determined to win Turandot’s hand. Soprano Anita Hartig was the courageous slave girl Liù, and bass Alexander Tsymbalyuk was Calàf’s exiled father, Timur. Paolo Carignani conducted Puccini’s final opera, a showcase of thrilling choruses, ensembles, and magnificent arias, in a performance originally broadcast live on January 30, 2016

15:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:41:38 Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

16:03:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 Op 95 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351 20:36

16:26:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 K 211 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:56

16:50:09 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C Op 7 # 5 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 7:37

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars – Virtuosos Play Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:09

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:18

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:59

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:43

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:27

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:38

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:02

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:17

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 7:09

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:58

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Musical Theater Astronomy - Songs about the sun and the moon, the stars, the big dipper and heavenly bodies in general -- plus a few visitors who come to earth from Way Out There

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:34 Galt McDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Aquarius Company Hair -- 2009 B'way Revival Ghostlight 91558-44672

18:03:47 00:03:05 Cole Porter Trust Your Destiny to a Star Dennis King Aladdin -- Original Cast of TV Musical Sony SK48205

18:06:58 00:02:49 Harold Rome When Gemini Meets Capricorn Marilyn Cooper I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

18:09:34 00:02:52 Harold Arlen-Leo Robin It Was Written in the Stars Bing Crosby Bing Crosby and Some Jazz Friends GRP GRD-603

18:12:48 00:02:08 Hugh Martin Love Can Change the Stars Jane Powell Athena -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27768

18:15:12 00:03:12 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Moon of My Delight Blossom Dearie Rodgers and Hart Revisited Painted Smiles PS1361

18:18:53 00:05:23 Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim Moon in My Window Alyson Reed Do I Hear a Waltz? -- 2001 Pasadena Revival Fynsworth Alley 302-062126

18:24:51 00:03:56 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Tonight Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:29:43 00:03:19 George Gershwin-Ned Wayburn Come to the Moon Brent Barrett Broadway Showstoppers Angel 7777-54883

18:32:50 00:02:56 Jerry Herman The Man in the Moon Bea Arthur, Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony KOS3000

18:36:13 00:02:28 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Look Where I Am Eric Carlson, Gerald Freedman Man in the Moon -- Original Cast Golden Records Golden 104

18:38:55 00:04:30 Irving Berlin Sun in the Morning Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:44:00 00:03:35 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 08811-03022

18:47:58 00:03:14 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Little Prince Richard Kiley The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack ABC ABDP-854

18:51:28 00:01:32 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:01:25 Ned Washington-Ned Harline Filler: When You Wish Upon a Star Cliff Edwards The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:54:37 00:02:20 Ned Washington-Ned Harline Filler: When You Wish Upon a Star Barbara Cook The Disney Album MCA MCAD-6244

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:32 Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante H 105 Marieke Blankestijn, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 20:27

19:25:58 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 31:40

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Kurt Schwertsik: Epilogue to 'Rosamunde' Op 33

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-flat D 125

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Tales from the Vienna Woods'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Messenger of Love'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Express'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Danube Maidens'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Figaro'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Thunder and Lightning'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Kreuzfidel' Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Par Force' Polka

21:40:55 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 17:43

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – All you want to know and more about Little Red Riding Hood offered by Henry Morgan and James Thurber... B.J. Ward presents a standup lecture about Korngold's "De Tote Stadt"… Richard Howland-Bolton wonders "Hawaii Not"…

This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin Alfred 44287 4:45

23:06:42 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 5:53

23:12:35 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:19

23:17:07 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

23:21:10 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:27:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 9:58

23:38:18 Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day Almeda Trio Albany 1386 5:21

23:43:39 Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei Op 47 Yuri Bashmet, viola London Symphony Neeme Järvi RCA 63292 9:53

23:53:59 Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:23

23:57:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs Op 21 # 5 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 2:42