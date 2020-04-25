© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-25-2020

Published April 25, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00            Jenkins, Joseph Willcox American Overture         Lone Star Wind Orch/Eugene Migliaro Corporon            American Tapestry - Music for Wind Band          Naxos   4:54

00:04:54            Schuman, William          American Festival' Overture        Los Angeles Phil/Leonard Bernstein        The Leonard Bernstein Collectors Edition: The Americans      DG       9:23

00:14:17            Harris, Roy       An American Overture (When Johnny Comes Marching Home)'   Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester  When Johnny Comes Marching Home, Epilogue To Profiles In Courage: JFK, Prayer In The Time Of War, Symphony No. 4, Symphonia Brevis       Albany  7:03

00:21:20            Stravinsky, Igor Serenade in A   Aleck Karis, p    Stravinsky: Music for Piano (1911-1942)  Bridge  12:04

00:33:24            Martinu, Bohuslav         Serenade #2 for Two Violins and Viola   St Martin's Academy Chamber Ensemble         Dvorak & Martinu: Sextets         Chandos           1:46

00:35:10            Telemann, Georg Philipp           Overture in g     La Stravaganza Denon 24/7: Vol. 2         Denon  19:02

00:54:12            Telemann, Georg Philipp           Overture (Suite) in D, TWV 55, D6          Collegium Aureum         40 Years DHM - Telemann: Three Secular Cantatas            RCA-DHM         1:27

01:00:00            Delius, Frederick           Scherzo'           English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones            DELIUS, F.: Florida Suite / Over the Hills and Far Away / Idylle Printemps (English Northern Philharmonia, Lloyd-Jones)     Naxos   5:50

01:05:50            Delius, Frederick           Violin Sonata #3 (1930)  Albert Sammons, v; Kathleen Long, p     Sammons Plays Delius      Dutton  15:05

01:20:55            Martinu, Bohuslav         Eight Preludes, H.181    Giorgio Koukl, p Eight Preludes • Dance Sketches • Window On The Garden Naxos   1:25

01:22:20            Smetana, Bedrich          Má vlast (My Fatherland)'           Chicago Sym Orch/Rafael Kubelik          Má Vlast ('My Country'), Symphonic Cycle    Mercury            13:53

01:36:13            Fibich, Zdenek  Hedy,' Op 43     Czech National Sym Orch/Marek Stilec  FIBICH, Z.: Orchestral Works, Vol. 4 - Overtures / Hedy: Ballet Music (Czech National Symphony, Štilec)           Naxos   17:42

01:53:55            Martinu, Bohuslav         Eight Preludes, H.181    Giorgio Koukl, p Eight Preludes • Dance Sketches • Window On The Garden Naxos   1:28

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Humoresque, Op.101, No. 3 Orion Weiss, piano Album: Dvorak, Bartok, Prokofiev Bridge 9355 Music: 4:24

Leonard Bernstein: Serenade after Plato's Symposium Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 28:21

Antonin Dvorak: Cypresses Miro Quartet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 6:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 35 in A Major, K. 526: Movement 3 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:47

George Gershwin, arr. Irwin Kostal: Two Waltzes Katia & Marielle Labeque, pianos Album: Second Rhapsody: Music for two pianos by George Gershwin EMI 49752 Music: 4:30

Guido Lopez-Gavilan: Cuarteto en Guaguanco Harlem Quartet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:26

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major, BWV 1049 Yura Lee, Ani Kavafian, Alexander Sitkovetsky, violins; Tara Helen O'Connor, Adam Walker, flutes; Daniel Phillips, viola; Inbal Segev, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Paolo Bordignon, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 14:39

Bryce Dessner: Concerto for Two Pianos Katia Labeque, piano; Mareille Labeque, piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 22:30

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00            Wunderer, Anton           Ländler' Detmold Horn Quartet    Horn Quartets   MD+G Recordings        4:41

04:04:41            Chabrier, Emmanuel      Larghetto' for horn and orchestra (1875)  Ronald Janezic, fh; Vienna Phil/John Eliot Gardiner    Chabrier: Espana, 04uite Pastorale, Habanera, Marche Francaise, Fete Polonaise           DG       9:59

04:14:40            Françaix, Jean  Canon in Octave'           Gregory Hustis, fh; Steven Harlos, p       Lyrical Gems for the Horn     Crystal  1:25

04:16:05            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Serenade No. 9 in D, K. 320, 'Posthorn'  North German Radio Sym Orch/Günter Wand        Mozart/Beethoven         RCA     38:10:00

04:54:15            Carr, Edwin       The Twelve Signs' (1974)           Melbourne Sym Orch/Edwin Carr            Edwin Carr            Kiwi Pacific       1:44

05:00:00            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Cantata No. 167, 'Ihr Menschen, rühmet Gottes Liebe (Sing the praises of God's love)'  Yo-Yo Ma, vc (1712 Stradivarius); Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman        Simply Baroque Sony            2:18

05:02:18            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Cantata No. 163, 'Nur Jedem das Seine (Only to each his due!)'  Yo-Yo Ma, vc (1712 Stradivarius); Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman  Simply Baroque Sony    3:00

05:05:18            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Clavier Concerto No. 5 in f minor, BWV 1056      Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman, hc  Bach: Klavierkonzerte BWV 1053, 1054, 1056, 1058       Erato    9:27

05:14:45            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Well-Tempered Clavier,' Book 2, BWV 870/91     Heidrun Holtmann, p            Well-Tempered Clavier  Musicaphon      1:40

05:16:25            Haydn, Franz Joseph    String Quartet in G, Op. 33, No. 5 '(How do you do?)'      Salomon String Quartet String Quartets Op 33 Nos 4, 5, 6 & Op 42          Hyperion           21:06

05:37:31            Rorem, Ned      Concertino da Camera (1946)     Jory Vinicour, hc; Chicago Phil/Scott Speck        20th Century Harpsichord Concertos Cedille  17:14

05:54:45            Rorem, Ned      Song, 'As Adam Early in the Morning'     Thomas Hampson, br; Craig Rutenberg, p            To The Soul: Thomas Hampson Sings The Poetry Of Walt Whitman         EMI/Ang           1:40

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:46 Arturo Marquez: Zarabandeo for Bb Clarinet & Piano  Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano  Clarinet Classics 61         "La Revoltosa (The Troublemaker)"                              

06:10:40 Astor Piazzolla: Cierra Tus Ojos y Escucha (Close your eyes and listen) Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano  Clarinet Classics 61                                  

06:17:43 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto, from Symphony No. 5  Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 000983702                                        

06:30:59 Reynaldo Hahn: Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo)  Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano  Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598                       

06:33:23 Reynaldo Hahn: L'enamouree (Theodore Faullin de Banville) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano  Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598                       

06:37:11 Reynaldo Hahn: To Chloris (Theophile de Vieau) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano  Deutsche Grammopho 0602527598                      

06:41:32 Reynaldo Hahn: Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este (1909)  Harmonie Ensemble  Steven Richman  Music & Arts Programs 649                                                    

07:00:56 Adolfo Mejia: Pequena suite para orquestra  Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota  Francisco Rettig  Orquesta Filarmonica Alca n/a                             

07:14:55 Emilio Murillo: Elvira (Gavota) Blanca Uribe, piano  Banco de la Republica 958664085X                            

07:07:42 Emilio Murillo: Para Ti (danza)  Blanca Uribe, piano  Banco de la Republica 958664085X                             

07:10:33 Emilio Murillo: El trapiche (Bambuco) Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Pena, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple  Vibra Music 2522001108                                               

07:20:01 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d, Op. 70  Houston Symphony  Andres Orozco-Estrada  Pentatone 5186578                 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 21 in D Major, K. 575 "Prussian": II. Andante (Live) Calidore String Quartet Album: Music@Menlo Live: Creative Capitals, Vol. 5 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:15

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (Slow Movement) for String Quartet Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 8:58

Piano Puzzler: Contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV Movement Run Time: 10:34

Frederic Chopin: Puzzler Payoff: Nocturne in B Major, Op. 9, no. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano Album: Ingrid Fliter Plays Chopin Vaia 1251 Music: 6:11

Reinhold Glière: Horn Concerto B flat Major Op. 91 Yun Zeng, French horn; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 24:53

Maurice Ravel: Oiseaux tristes ("Sad birds") Marius Van Paassen, piano Album: The animal in the 20th century piano music Attacca Babel 8950 Music: 4:30

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 10:10

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in E-flat major, Op. 9, No. 2 (encore) Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 3:58

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite Ballet version Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Matthias Pintscher, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 29:01

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:21  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:21

10:08:28  Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice    Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 16606 9:40

10:20:35  Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 29:35

10:53:27  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5    Yaara Tal, piano   Sony 53285 2:15

10:55:50  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Dance of the Little Swans     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:34

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:52  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Op 64   Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4799854 03:55

11:12:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22  K 162  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:38

11:23:31  Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto Op 16   Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 30:17

11:56:39  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:13

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 29, 2020 - Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe, the two pianists that make up the piano duo Anderson and Roe, host this week’s From the Top. The first of two From the Top programs recorded in Fairfax, Virginia, both Greg and Liz collaborate with the young musicians on the program, they introduce us to a precocious 10-year-old violinist and an unusual teenage cellist who loves dog-sledding and hunting deer for his own food

12-year-old pianist Ella Kim from Herndon, Virginia performs Sonata No. 59 in E-flat Major Hob. XVI/49, III. Finale: Tempo di Minuet By Franz Joseph Haydn

17-year-old bassoonist Xavion Patterson from Smyrna, Tennessee performs Sicilienne et Allegro Giocoso for bassoon and piano by Gabriel Grovlez

10-year-old violinist Lira Masuda from Glen Allen, Virginia performs Polonaise de concert, Op.4 by Henri Wieniawski

19-year-old cellist Levi Powe, from Tuscon, Arizona performs Poema III by Marlos Nobre

From the Top alumna Olivia Cosio, soprano peforms “Una voce poco fa,” from Il barbiere di Siviglia by Gioachino Antonio Rossini

Anderson & Roe performs “America” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein arranged by Anderson & Roe

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Puccini’s spectacular tale of legendary China, Turandot , in a performance from the Met archives starring Nina Stemme. The Swedish soprano took on the formidable title role of the fiercely proud Princess who tempts her suitors to their deaths. Tenor Marco Berti sang Calàf, the ardent prince determined to win Turandot’s hand. Soprano Anita Hartig was the courageous slave girl Liù, and bass Alexander Tsymbalyuk was Calàf’s exiled father, Timur. Paolo Carignani conducted Puccini’s final opera, a showcase of thrilling choruses, ensembles, and magnificent arias, in a performance originally broadcast live on January 30, 2016

 

15:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:41:38  Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11    English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

16:03:02  Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 Op 95    Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80351 20:36

16:26:29  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2  K 211 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:56

16:50:09  Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C Op 7 # 5  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 7:37

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars – Virtuosos Play Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:09

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:18

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:59

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:43

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:27

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:38

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:02

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:17

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 7:09

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:58

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Musical Theater Astronomy - Songs about the sun and the moon, the stars, the big dipper and heavenly bodies in general -- plus a few visitors who come to earth from Way Out There

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:02:34            Galt McDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Aquarius           Company          Hair -- 2009 B'way Revival Ghostlight         91558-44672

18:03:47            00:03:05            Cole Porter       Trust Your Destiny to a Star       Dennis King      Aladdin -- Original Cast of TV Musical        Sony    SK48205

18:06:58            00:02:49            Harold Rome     When Gemini Meets Capricorn   Marilyn Cooper I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast            Columbia CK53020

18:09:34            00:02:52            Harold Arlen-Leo Robin It Was Written in the Stars         Bing Crosby      Bing Crosby and Some Jazz Friends GRP     GRD-603

18:12:48            00:02:08            Hugh Martin      Love Can Change the Stars       Jane Powell      Athena -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    RHM27768

18:15:12            00:03:12            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Moon of My Delight       Blossom Dearie Rodgers and Hart Revisited   Painted Smiles  PS1361

18:18:53            00:05:23            Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim      Moon in My Window      Alyson Reed     Do I Hear a Waltz? -- 2001 Pasadena Revival Fynsworth Alley           302-062126

18:24:51            00:03:56            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim   Tonight Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence         West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast            Sony SK60724

18:29:43            00:03:19            George Gershwin-Ned Wayburn Come to the Moon         Brent Barrett     Broadway Showstoppers   Angel    7777-54883

18:32:50            00:02:56            Jerry Herman     The Man in the Moon    Bea Arthur, Angela Lansbury      Mame -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    KOS3000

18:36:13            00:02:28            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Look Where I Am          Eric Carlson, Gerald Freedman         Man in the Moon -- Original Cast            Golden Records            Golden 104

18:38:55            00:04:30            Irving Berlin       Sun in the Morning        Bernadette Peters         Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival     Angel    24355-68122

18:44:00            00:03:35            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      Lost in the Stars            Todd Duncan    Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way     08811-03022

18:47:58            00:03:14            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       Little Prince       Richard Kiley    The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack            ABC     ABDP-854

18:51:28            00:01:32            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:12            00:01:25            Ned Washington-Ned Harline     Filler: When You Wish Upon a Star         Cliff Edwards            The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney   5008-60957

18:54:37            00:02:20            Ned Washington-Ned Harline     Filler: When You Wish Upon a Star         Barbara Cook            The Disney Album         MCA     MCAD-6244

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:32  Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante  H 105 Marieke Blankestijn, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 20:27

19:25:58  Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 Op 2    Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 31:40

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Kurt Schwertsik: Epilogue to 'Rosamunde' Op 33

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-flat D 125

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Tales from the Vienna Woods'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Messenger of Love'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Express'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Danube Maidens'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Figaro'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Thunder and Lightning'

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Kreuzfidel' Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: 'Par Force' Polka

21:40:55  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 17:43

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – All you want to know and more about Little Red Riding Hood offered by Henry Morgan and James Thurber... B.J. Ward presents a standup lecture about Korngold's "De Tote Stadt"… Richard Howland-Bolton wonders "Hawaii Not"…

This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:56  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia    Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin   Alfred 44287 4:45

23:06:42  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano   Decca 14053 5:53

23:12:35  Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5  Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 2013 3:19

23:17:07  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

23:21:10  Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums     Quartetto di Cremona  Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:27:13  Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48    East Coast Chamber Orch  E1 Music 7784 9:58

23:38:18  Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 5:21

23:43:39  Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei Op 47   Yuri Bashmet, viola London Symphony Neeme Järvi RCA 63292 9:53

23:53:59  Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:23

23:57:36  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs Op 21 # 5 Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907336 2:42

 

 