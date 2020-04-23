WCLV Program Guide 04-23-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Elgar, Edward Romance, Op 62 Eugene Dowling, tuba; London Sym/Paul Freeman The English Tuba Pro Arte 5:14

00:05:14 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata #5 in c, Op 10/1 Dirk Herten, p Beethoven Piano Sonatas White 18:19

00:23:33 Vaughan Williams, Ralph Six Studies in English Folksong (1926 Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p The English Tuba Pro Arte 1:37

00:25:10 Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 5 in c minor, Op. 67 Philharmonia/Benjamin Zander Symphonies No. 5 & No. 7 Telarc 30:07:00

00:55:17 Vaughan Williams, Ralph Six Studies in English Folksong (1926 Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p The English Tuba Pro Arte 1:25

01:00:00 Gliere, Reinhold Two Pieces, Op 32 Gary Karr, db; Harmon Lewis, p The Spirit of Koussevitzky VQR 4:58

01:04:58 Vivaldi, Antonio Bassoon Concerto in B-flat, R 504 Sergio Azzolini, bs; L'Aura Soave Cremona Vivaldi: Bassoon Concertos Volume 2 Naive 12:36

01:17:34 Roussel, Albert Duo for Bassoon and Double-Bass (1925) Czech Nonet Members Roussel: Musique de Chambre Praga 3:25

01:20:59 Honegger, Arthur Hommage a` Albert Roussel' (1928) Annette Middelbeek, p Honegger: Klavierstücke Koch 1:25

01:22:24 Honegger, Arthur Trois pièces' (1919) Annette Middelbeek, p Honegger: Klavierstücke Koch 2:31

01:24:55 Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose)' City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle Ravel: Daphnis Et Chloé, Boléro EMI/Ang 28:43:00

01:53:38 Guion, David Mother Goose Suite' (1937) Eugene Rowley, p Prairie Echoes: Piano Music of David Guion Premier 1:41

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 21 in D Major, K. 575 "Prussian": II. Andante (Live) Calidore String Quartet Album: Music@Menlo Live: Creative Capitals, Vol. 5 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:15

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (Slow Movement) for String Quartet Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 8:58

Piano Puzzler: Contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV Movement Run Time: 10:34

Frederic Chopin: Puzzler Payoff: Nocturne in B Major, Op. 9, no. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano Album: Ingrid Fliter Plays Chopin Vaia 1251 Music: 6:11

Reinhold Glière: Horn Concerto B flat Major Op. 91 Yun Zeng, French horn; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 24:53

Domenico Gabrielli: Ricercar 6 Matt Haimovitz, cello Album: Matteo Oxingale Inc. 2018 Music: 4:12

Jocelyn Morlock: Solace ROCO; David Danzmayr, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:33

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70, B. 141: Movements 1-3 Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Greenville Symphony Association, Peace Center Concert Hall, Greenville, SC Music: 28:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite VI in D Major, BWV 1012 Movement 5: Gavotte I & II (Excerpt) Matt Haimovitz, cello University of Georgia

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Marriage of Figaro,' K. 492 Mozzafiato/Charles Neidich Harmoniemusik Sony 2:50

04:05:40 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #1 in E-Flat, Op 1/1 Jacob Lateiner, p; Jascha Heifetz, v; Gregor Piatigorsky, vc The Heifetz Collection, Vol. 30: Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 / Beethoven Trio Op. 1, No. 1 / Vivaldi Concerto RCA 25:59:00

04:31:39 Jacob, Gordon Divertimento (1956) Tommy Reilly, harmonica; Hindar String Quartet Tommy Reilly - Jacob/ Moody: Harmonica Music Chandos 1:29

04:33:08 Gershwin, George Second Rhapsody Oscar Levant, p; Orch/Morton Gould Oscar Levant Plays Gershwin CBS 13:31

04:46:39 Levant, Oscar Caprice' (1940) Concordia Orch/Marin Alsop George Gershwin: Blue Monday, Concerto in F/ Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra EMI/Ang 8:14

02:54:53 Handel, George Frideric Trumpet Suite in D Ludwig Güttler, tr; Friedrich Kircheis, o The Splendor Of The Baroque Trumpet (Music For 0

05:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Adagio in E-Flat Mary Lou Rylands, vc; Marilynn Mair, m; Mark Davis, g Vienna Nocturne North Star 5:49

05:05:49 Gaubert, Philippe Flute Sonata #3 Erich Graf, f; Ricklen Nobis, p A Flute Recital Aeolus 13:24

05:19:13 Poulenc, Francis Pastourelle' for 'L'éventail de Jeanne' (1927) French National Orch/Charles Dutoit Poulenc: Aubade, Les Biches, Etc. London 1:53

05:21:06 Beethoven, Ludwig van Triple Concerto in C, Op 56 Badura-Skoda, forte-p; F Maier, v; Anner Bylsma, vc; Collegium Aureum Beethoven: Triplekonzert, Klavierkonzert No. 4 RCA-DHM 34:45:00

05:55:51 van Eyck, Jacob Bockxvoetje Stefano Bet, f J. Van Eyck: Fluyten Lust-Hof, Books 1 and 2 Centaur 1:47

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:01 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 4:18

06:12:59 Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:16

06:22:36 Roger Quilter: As You Like It: Suite Op 21 Slovak Radio Symphony Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223444 9:16

06:32:30 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt Op 64 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4799854 04:09

06:42:16 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Othello Suite Op 79 RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223516 10:35

06:54:30 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 3:10

06:58:12 John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:12

07:05:08 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande Op 167 Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 572823 5:32

07:11:32 Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:24

07:21:22 Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 3:40

07:26:34 Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues Leonard Bernstein, narrator Chamber Ensemble Sony 60566 1:54

07:30:17 Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 25 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 6:57

07:42:46 Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18 Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Ole Kristian Ruud Virgin 45128 13:22

07:57:16 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Decca 4825281 2:10

08:07:51 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:52

08:17:25 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 11:27

08:31:33 Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109 Stokowski Symphony Leopold Stokowski Cala 542 4:57

08:42:09 Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest Op 46 Czech National Symphony Marek Stilec Naxos 573197 11:37

08:56:26 Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:55

09:03:38 Richard Strauss: Macbeth Op 23 Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman ArteNova 98495 19:38

09:27:38 Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Suite Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 6:44

09:35:15 Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5101 4:08

09:40:59 John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' Op 28 New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 10:12

09:52:00 Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 7:55

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:35 Sergei Prokofiev: Prelude Op 12 # 7 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532 1:52

10:02:53 Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 14 Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 2:05

10:07:21 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite Florida Philharmonic James Judd Harm Mundi 907070 16:22

10:25:03 Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation Ian Watson, organ Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Chandos 8841 7:14

10:34:14 Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance English Serenata Meridian 84301 3:31

10:41:34 Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture NDR Radio Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999939 5:45

10:50:36 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 26 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10802 27:44

11:19:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet WoO 1 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 13:14

11:34:35 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

11:46:46 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 11:36

12:06:54 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 022604 21:57

12:34:47 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

12:46:25 Maurice Ravel: La valse Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

13:00:11 William Mathias: As You Like It: Final Dance English Serenata Meridian 84301 1:38

13:02:03 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 439886 1:58

13:05:15 Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 19 Julia Fischer, violin Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 059 22:01

13:28:29 Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:55

13:38:35 Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 2 Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223503 7:10

13:47:17 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4 Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann, arr. Eric Ruske: Fantasiestucke, Op. 73 Rasch und mit Feuer Eric Ruske, horn; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Album: The Classic Horn: World Premiere Transcriptions Albany 615 Music: 4:26

Ethel Smyth, arr. Mark Buller: Overture to The Wreckers ROCO; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 119 Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT Music: 24:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Non ti lusinghi la crudeltade from Tito Manlio, RV 738 Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:29

Maurice Ravel: Oiseaux tristes ("Sad birds") Marius Van Paassen, piano Album: The animal in the 20th century piano music Attacca Babel 8950 Music: 4:30

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 10:10

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in E-flat major, Op. 9, No. 2 (encore) Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 3:58

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite Ballet version Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Matthias Pintscher, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 29:01

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:04 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

16:08:53 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:19

16:15:41 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 12:45

16:31:21 Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet Mark Calder, trumpet New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:10

16:36:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2 American String Project MSR 1386 6:02

16:44:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44 Barry Douglas, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin RCA 61633 7:38

16:54:19 Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba Jonas Kaufmann, tenor St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Decca 15463 3:34

17:03:14 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 6:07

17:16:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 7:49

17:26:19 Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9 Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

17:40:36 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:52

17:44:57 Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

17:50:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 K 157 Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076 7:33

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:35 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 10 Vladimir Feltsman, piano London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44818 15:36

18:26:57 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 5:17

18:33:27 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted Snakes Sandrine Piau, soprano Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901502 4:07

18:38:52 Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture Op 4 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein IMP 27 14:24

18:54:14 Claude Debussy: King Lear: Fanfare & Le Sommeil de Lear City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 72095 4:43

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:29 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite Florida Philharmonic James Judd Harm Mundi 907070 16:22

19:20:31 Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 6 Op 70 # 2 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 29:57

20:33:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 13:02

20:49:12 Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' Op 36 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 9:51

21:02:48 Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

21:21:10 Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

21:27:37 Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 7:03

21:37:09 Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:17

21:48:18 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 49:53

22:40:41 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:07

22:50:56 Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 1301 7:09

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:36 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 5:17

23:06:53 Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

23:10:28 Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste ECM 12599 4:53

23:17:40 Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18 # 3 Amy Dickson, saxophone Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Decca 4825281 5:31

23:23:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony K 45 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 6:43

23:29:54 Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1 András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet Decca 421423 7:57

23:39:43 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 439886 5:32

23:45:15 Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria Renée Fleming, soprano London Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4825281 4:53

23:50:08 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 4:45

23:56:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove Finzi Singers Paul Spicer Chandos 9425 3:03