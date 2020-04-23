© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 04-23-2020

Published April 23, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00            Elgar, Edward   Romance, Op 62           Eugene Dowling, tuba; London Sym/Paul Freeman          The English Tuba     Pro Arte            5:14

00:05:14            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Sonata #5 in c, Op 10/1    Dirk Herten, p   Beethoven Piano Sonatas            White    18:19

00:23:33            Vaughan Williams, Ralph           Six Studies in English Folksong (1926    Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p        The English Tuba          Pro Arte            1:37

00:25:10            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Symphony No. 5 in c minor, Op. 67        Philharmonia/Benjamin Zander            Symphonies No. 5 & No. 7         Telarc   30:07:00

00:55:17            Vaughan Williams, Ralph           Six Studies in English Folksong (1926    Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p        The English Tuba          Pro Arte            1:25

01:00:00            Gliere, Reinhold Two Pieces, Op 32        Gary Karr, db; Harmon Lewis, p The Spirit of Koussevitzky            VQR     4:58

01:04:58            Vivaldi, Antonio Bassoon Concerto in B-flat, R 504          Sergio Azzolini, bs; L'Aura Soave Cremona            Vivaldi: Bassoon Concertos Volume 2     Naive    12:36

01:17:34            Roussel, Albert Duo for Bassoon and Double-Bass (1925)           Czech Nonet Members  Roussel: Musique de Chambre     Praga   3:25

01:20:59            Honegger, Arthur           Hommage a` Albert Roussel' (1928)        Annette Middelbeek, p   Honegger: Klavierstücke    Koch    1:25

01:22:24            Honegger, Arthur           Trois pièces' (1919)        Annette Middelbeek, p   Honegger: Klavierstücke            Koch    2:31

01:24:55            Ravel, Maurice  Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose)' City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle            Ravel: Daphnis Et Chloé, Boléro EMI/Ang           28:43:00

01:53:38            Guion, David     Mother Goose Suite' (1937)        Eugene Rowley, p         Prairie Echoes: Piano Music of David Guion  Premier 1:41

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 21 in D Major, K. 575 "Prussian": II. Andante (Live) Calidore String Quartet Album: Music@Menlo Live: Creative Capitals, Vol. 5 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:15

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (Slow Movement) for String Quartet Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 8:58

Piano Puzzler: Contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV Movement Run Time: 10:34

Frederic Chopin: Puzzler Payoff: Nocturne in B Major, Op. 9, no. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano Album: Ingrid Fliter Plays Chopin Vaia 1251 Music: 6:11

Reinhold Glière: Horn Concerto B flat Major Op. 91 Yun Zeng, French horn; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 24:53

Domenico Gabrielli: Ricercar 6 Matt Haimovitz, cello Album: Matteo Oxingale Inc. 2018 Music: 4:12

Jocelyn Morlock: Solace ROCO; David Danzmayr, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:33

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70, B. 141: Movements 1-3 Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Greenville Symphony Association, Peace Center Concert Hall, Greenville, SC Music: 28:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite VI in D Major, BWV 1012 Movement 5: Gavotte I & II (Excerpt) Matt Haimovitz, cello University of Georgia

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       The Marriage of Figaro,' K. 492  Mozzafiato/Charles Neidich            Harmoniemusik Sony    2:50

04:05:40            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Trio #1 in E-Flat, Op 1/1   Jacob Lateiner, p; Jascha Heifetz, v; Gregor Piatigorsky, vc  The Heifetz Collection, Vol. 30: Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 / Beethoven Trio Op. 1, No. 1 / Vivaldi Concerto           RCA     25:59:00

04:31:39            Jacob, Gordon  Divertimento (1956)       Tommy Reilly, harmonica; Hindar String Quartet  Tommy Reilly - Jacob/ Moody: Harmonica Music          Chandos           1:29

04:33:08            Gershwin, George         Second Rhapsody         Oscar Levant, p; Orch/Morton Gould      Oscar Levant Plays Gershwin  CBS     13:31

04:46:39            Levant, Oscar    Caprice' (1940)  Concordia Orch/Marin Alsop      George Gershwin: Blue Monday, Concerto in F/ Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra         EMI/Ang           8:14

05:00:00            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Adagio in E-Flat Mary Lou Rylands, vc; Marilynn Mair, m; Mark Davis, g            Vienna Nocturne            North Star         5:49

05:05:49            Gaubert, Philippe          Flute Sonata #3 Erich Graf, f; Ricklen Nobis, p    A Flute Recital   Aeolus  13:24

05:19:13            Poulenc, Francis           Pastourelle' for 'L'éventail de Jeanne' (1927)       French National Orch/Charles Dutoit   Poulenc: Aubade, Les Biches, Etc.         London 1:53

05:21:06            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Triple Concerto in C, Op 56        Badura-Skoda, forte-p; F Maier, v; Anner Bylsma, vc; Collegium Aureum   Beethoven: Triplekonzert, Klavierkonzert No. 4   RCA-DHM         34:45:00

05:55:51            van Eyck, Jacob           Bockxvoetje      Stefano Bet, f    J. Van Eyck: Fluyten Lust-Hof, Books 1 and 2            Centaur 1:47

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:01  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907336 4:18

06:12:59  Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:16

06:22:36  Roger Quilter: As You Like It: Suite Op 21    Slovak Radio Symphony Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223444 9:16

06:32:30  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt Op 64   Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4799854 04:09

06:42:16  Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Othello Suite Op 79    RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223516 10:35

06:54:30  George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba     National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 3:10

06:58:12  John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:12

07:05:08  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande Op 167    Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 572823 5:32

07:11:32  Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:24

07:21:22  Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song    Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 3:40

07:26:34  Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues    Leonard Bernstein, narrator Chamber Ensemble  Sony 60566 1:54

07:30:17  Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 25    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 6:57

07:42:46  Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18    Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Ole Kristian Ruud Virgin 45128 13:22

07:57:16  Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part     Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Decca 4825281 2:10

08:07:51  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:52

08:17:25  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 11:27

08:31:33  Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109    Stokowski Symphony Leopold Stokowski Cala 542 4:57

08:42:09  Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest Op 46    Czech National Symphony Marek Stilec Naxos 573197 11:37

08:56:26  Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:55

09:03:38  Richard Strauss: Macbeth Op 23    Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman ArteNova 98495 19:38

09:27:38  Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Suite     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 6:44

09:35:15  Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28    English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5101 4:08

09:40:59  John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' Op 28    New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 10:12

09:52:00  Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture     Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 7:55

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:35  Sergei Prokofiev: Prelude Op 12 # 7 Andrei Gavrilov, piano   DeutGram 437532 1:52

10:02:53  Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 14    Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 2:05

10:07:21  Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite     Florida Philharmonic James Judd Harm Mundi 907070 16:22

10:25:03  Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation    Ian Watson, organ Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Chandos 8841 7:14

10:34:14  Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance     English Serenata  Meridian 84301 3:31

10:41:34  Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture     NDR Radio Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999939 5:45

10:50:36  Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 26   Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10802 27:44

11:19:58  Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet  WoO 1  Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 13:14

11:34:35  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

11:46:46  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun     St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 11:36

12:06:54  Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 022604 21:57

12:34:47  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

12:46:25  Maurice Ravel: La valse     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

13:00:11  William Mathias: As You Like It: Final Dance     English Serenata  Meridian 84301 1:38

13:02:03  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11   Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 439886 1:58

13:05:15  Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 19   Julia Fischer, violin Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 059 22:01

13:28:29  Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:55

13:38:35  Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 2     Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223503 7:10

13:47:17  Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4  Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

William Mathias: As You Like It: Final Dance (1967)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe (1919)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1917)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 2 (1917)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann, arr. Eric Ruske: Fantasiestucke, Op. 73 Rasch und mit Feuer Eric Ruske, horn; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Album: The Classic Horn: World Premiere Transcriptions Albany 615 Music: 4:26

Ethel Smyth, arr. Mark Buller: Overture to The Wreckers ROCO; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 119 Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT Music: 24:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Non ti lusinghi la crudeltade from Tito Manlio, RV 738 Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:29

Maurice Ravel: Oiseaux tristes ("Sad birds") Marius Van Paassen, piano Album: The animal in the 20th century piano music Attacca Babel 8950 Music: 4:30

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 10:10

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in E-flat major, Op. 9, No. 2 (encore) Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 3:58

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite Ballet version Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Matthias Pintscher, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 29:01

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:04  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

16:08:53  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:19

16:15:41  George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13    Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 12:45

16:31:21  Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet    Mark Calder, trumpet New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:10

16:36:59  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2  American String Project  MSR 1386 6:02

16:44:48  Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 44   Barry Douglas, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin RCA 61633 7:38

16:54:19  Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba    Jonas Kaufmann, tenor St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Decca 15463 3:34

17:03:14  Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met'     São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 6:07

17:16:16  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3    Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907336 7:49

17:26:19  Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9    Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

17:40:36  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60    Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:52

17:44:57  Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

17:50:27  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4  K 157  Jerusalem Quartet  Harm Mundi 902076 7:33

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:35  Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 10   Vladimir Feltsman, piano London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44818 15:36

18:26:57  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 5:17

18:33:27  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted Snakes  Sandrine Piau, soprano Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901502 4:07

18:38:52  Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture Op 4    London Philharmonic Leon Botstein IMP 27 14:24

18:54:14  Claude Debussy: King Lear: Fanfare & Le Sommeil de Lear     City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 72095 4:43

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:29  Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite     Florida Philharmonic James Judd Harm Mundi 907070 16:22

19:20:31  Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68    BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:48  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 6 Op 70 # 2  Xyrion Trio  Naxos 500250 29:57

20:33:57  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 13:02

20:49:12  Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' Op 36    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 9:51

21:02:48  Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

21:21:10  Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

21:27:37  Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 7:03

21:37:09  Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:17

21:48:18  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Suite     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 49:53

22:40:41  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:07

22:50:56  Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17    Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 1301 7:09

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:36  Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 5:17

23:06:53  Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

23:10:28  Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine    Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste ECM 12599 4:53

23:17:40  Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18 # 3 Amy Dickson, saxophone Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Decca 4825281 5:31

23:23:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony  K 45  Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 6:43

23:29:54  Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1   András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet  Decca 421423 7:57

23:39:43  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11   Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 439886 5:32

23:45:15  Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ave Maria    Renée Fleming, soprano London Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4825281 4:53

23:50:08  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament     Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 4:45

23:56:00  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove    Finzi Singers  Paul Spicer Chandos 9425 3:03

 

 