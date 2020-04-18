WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:13 Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 10:37

00:12:51 Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613 7:08

00:20:58 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765 4:04

00:26:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings London Symphony Bryden Thomson Chandos 9262 16:51

00:44:40 Frédéric Chopin: Twenty-four Preludes Op 28 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 44:23

01:33:52 Constant Lambert: The Rio Grande Kathryn Stott, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 14:24

01:49:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11 K 331 Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 2:54

01:53:21 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 Op 5 # 5 Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:33

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois (Viennese Caprice) James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Album: Music of Fritz Kreisler Analekta 3159 Music: 4:17

John Harbison: Remembering Gatsby, Foxtrot for Orchestra Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 6:45

Arnold Schoenberg: Verklarte Nacht ("Transfigured Night") for String Sextet, Op. 4 James Ehnes, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Beth Guterman Chu, viola; Che-Yen Chen, viola; Edward Arron, cello; Raphael Bell, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 28:42

Pancho Vladigerov: Pesen Simos Papanas, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 6:59

Kenji Bunch: String Circle No. 1 ETHEL; Kenji Bunch, viola Album: ETHEL: Heavy Innova 820 Music: 4:31

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 Montrose Trio Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 13:46

Kenji Bunch: Summer Hours for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano Marya Martin, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Steward Rose, horn; Ran Dan, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 13:06

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:40

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:15 Virgil Thomson: Louisiana Story: Suite New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66576 20:35

04:23:07 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C Op 8 # 6 Monica Huggett, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Virgin 61172 8:06

04:33:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 4:57

04:38:56 Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 5:41

04:46:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268 38:29

05:28:45 Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:29

05:39:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards BWV 1065 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 9:37

05:49:42 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 6:39

05:57:13 Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat Op 22 # 1 Elena Urioste, violin Decca 4850020 3:04

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Isaac Albéniz: Catalonia Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya Jaime Martin Tritó 0078

06:07:57 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite for 2 Guitars Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79116

06:24:18 Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21 Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Carlos Kalmar Warner Classics 2564657114

07:00:50 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Ese viril con pan Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:03:33 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Tono triste para oració Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:07:58 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 77568

07:12:18 Manuel de Falla: Cuatro piezas españolas Judith Jáuregui, piano Berli 001

07:29:49 Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 686900

07:51:09 Sebastian de Tradier: La Paloma Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294

07:54:06 Ernesto Cordero: Pregunta y Mapeye Angel Romero, guitar Delos 3294

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 Movement 4: Larghetto espressivo Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:12

James MacMillan: Larghetto for Orchestra Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 9:59

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Wiley Newbold calling from Morgantown, West Virginia Music: 9:37

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, No. 1 Andante con moto Itzhak Perlman, violin Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882 Music: 2:43 (short excerpt)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in C Minor, Op. 1 No. 3 Inon Barnatan, piano; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Jay Campbell, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 24:31

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Album: The Frederic Chopin Society (Live) MPR 091108 Music: 4:23

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser Dallas Winds and Percussion Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Morton H Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 5:09

Eugene Ysaÿe: A Child's Dream Op. 14 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 4:36

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F major Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; Robert Spano, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 32:55

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:02 Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 4:30

10:09:13 Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:07

10:19:06 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto Roderick Elms, piano Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 13:15

10:33:43 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 4:09

10:40:27 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 13:08

10:54:18 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 Op 89 # 1 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 4:06

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:00 Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22 Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 4:13

11:12:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457619 10:16

11:23:15 Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: Choral Suite Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 18:15

11:43:40 Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223503 8:52

11:54:00 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Danse générale & Coda Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:08

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 16, 2019 - From the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features the groundbreaking violinist Charles Yang as the guest host. He’ll share the stage with a joyful teenager whose winning personality propelled her to take home the gold medal at the prestigious 2018 Stulberg International String Competition. We’ll also meet a young erhu player, an instrument known to some as the “Chinese violin”, who plays “Taichi Warrior of Erhu” by Chen Jun

Charlotte Marckx, Violin, 16, from Bellevue, WA performing “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Peter Dugan, piano

Benjamin Lee, Erhu, 16, from Byron, MN performing Tai Ji Qin Jia (Taichi Warrior of Erhu), by Chen Jun (b.1968)

Scott Quirk, Flute, 17, from Simi Valley, CA performing III. Salmon Lake from Sonata “Three Lakes” for Flute and Piano by Daniel Dorff (b.1956), with Peter Dugan, piano

Gwenyth Aggeler, Guitar, 16, from Denver, CO performing: I. India from Libra Sonatine by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Marc Soong, Piano, 15, from Alhambra, CA performing: Paraphrase on Figaro's Aria from Rossini's "Barber of Seville" by Grigory Ginzburg (1904-1961)

Finale: Collaboration between Charles Yang, Violin, Peter Dugan, Piano, and Gwenyth Aggeler, Guitar performing: “Loopy” by Charles Yang

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Verdi’s stirring epic Simon Boccanegra, starring the late Dmitri Hvorostovsky in a commanding performance from 2011. The beloved Russian baritone sang the title role of the Doge of Genoa, a ruler striving for political and personal reconciliation. Soprano Barbara Frittoli was Amelia, Boccanegra’s long-lost daughter, with tenor Ramón Vargas as her lover, the rebel Gabriele Adorno, and bass Ferruccio Furlanetto as the Doge’s sworn enemy Fiesco. James Levine conducted this performance, which was originally broadcast live on February 5, 2011

16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:00:58 Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:15

16:19:53 Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13

16:31:22 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants Op 22 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 23:40

16:55:52 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:05

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev – Screen to Concert Hall

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé: Suite—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 18:07

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Part 1—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 3:29

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 2 & 3—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 11:05

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 5 & 7—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 18:23

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wake-Up Calls - An hour of "11:00 numbers," and even if you've never heard that term before, you've been getting thrills from these songs for years. Thirteen examples featuring performances by Angela Lansbury, Yul Brynner, Ethel Merman, Elaine Stritch and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:11 00:01:06 Cole Porter Friendship Bert Lahr, Ethel Merman American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:02:17 00:04:25 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Lady Is a Tramp Erin Dilly Babes in Arms -- Encores! cast DRG DRG94769

18:06:51 00:03:54 Jerry Herman If He Walked Into My Life Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:11:09 00:03:21 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love… David Wayne Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:15:23 00:02:15 Frank Loesser Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat Stubby Kaye Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112

18:18:10 00:03:42 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green I'm Goin' Back Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

18:21:58 00:02:28 Cole Porter I Love Paris Lilo Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664

18:25:29 00:03:03 Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast RCA 7863-51124

18:29:05 00:03:44 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sing for Your Supper Rebecca Luker, Sarah Berry, Debbie Gravitte The Boys from Syracuse -- Encores! Cast DRG DRG94767

18:33:19 00:02:14 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Rose's Turn Bernadette Peters Gypsy -- 2003 B'way Revival Angel 2435-83858

18:36:07 00:04:31 Stephen Sondheim Then Ladies Who Lunch Elaine Stritch Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:41:16 00:03:56 Jonathan Larson What You Own Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:45:42 00:05:05 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 Revival RCA RCD1-2610

18:51:05 00:01:55 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:54 Cole Porter Filler: Brush Up Your Shakespeare Lee Wilkoff, Michael Mulheren Kiss Me, Kate -- 1999 Revival DRG DRG12988

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:42 Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert Op 26 Budapest Symphony Orchestra Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 9:24

19:14:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 448219 42:04

19:58:40 Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849 2:00

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Anton Webern: Six Pieces for Orchestra

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 ‘Tragic’

Richard Strauss: ‘Ein Heldenleben’

21:37:13 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 14764 22:12

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Following last week's program on the sin of smoking, this week we present W.C. Fields and his lecture on "Temperance"… Also various gems by The Two Ronnies… Mark Levy discusses "J.I.R." We'll find out what it means when we play it… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:28 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 5:19

23:07:48 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:50

23:11:39 Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 4:14

23:16:36 Howard Helvey: O lux beatissima St. John the Evangelist Choir Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:57

23:20:34 Leopold Stokowski: Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's 'St. John Passion' Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 8:41

23:29:15 Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 8:15

23:39:49 Alec Wilder: Air for Flute Eugenia Zukerman, flute Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:57

23:45:46 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 D 899/3 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 6:07

23:51:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

23:57:06 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 3:04