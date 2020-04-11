WCLV Program Guide 04-11-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:42 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich Stephanie Blythe, mezzo-soprano Paris Orchestral Ensemble John Nelson Virgin 45475 6:21

00:08:21 Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 4:42

00:13:52 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon CBC 5229 4:29

00:19:52 Leos Janácek: Taras Bulba Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430204 23:45

00:46:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 42:48

01:33:13 Gustav Mahler: A Funeral March from Titan (Symphony No. 1) Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 10:40

01:45:28 Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras Mercury 434352 9:17

01:55:30 Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 4:29

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Rusten arr. Danish String Quartet: O Fredrik, O Fredrik Danish String Quartet Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 4:11

Fritz Kreisler: Praeludium and Allegro Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 5:33

Fritz Kreisler: Aucassin and Nicolette Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 2:24

Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet: Sonderho Bridal Trilogy, Pt. II The Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:07

Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet: Shine You No More The Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:33

Gabriela Lena Frank: Walkabout: Concerto for Orchestra Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 28:17

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite Movements 1 and 8 Entrance and Festive Round The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor Album: Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite / Couperin: Dance Suite ASV 809 Music: 4:25

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340 Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 19:16

Carrado Maria Saglietti: Notte serena Kevin Cobb, flugelhorn; Ellen dePasquale, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Phillip Ying, viola; Mark Kosower, cello; Christopher Yick, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 5:00

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Manuel Lopez-Gomez, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD Music: 18:12

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:48 Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E-Flat Pacifica Quartet Cedille 082 25:16

04:28:11 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture Orch of Age of Enlightenment Catherine Mackintosh BBC 201 4:58

04:35:05 Enrique Granados: Danza lenta Alicia de Larrocha, piano RCA 60408 4:08

04:40:10 Enrique Granados: Danza lenta Alicia de Larrocha, piano RCA 60408 4:08

04:45:41 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 33:38

05:23:34 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 14:01

05:38:48 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49

05:50:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

05:55:46 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 3:43

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9868

06:19:59 Lorenzo Palomo: Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet Naxos 8572139

06:37:08 Osvaldo Golijov: "St. Mark Passion" Selections Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand Hänssler Classic 98404

07:00:50 Giovanni Felice Sances: Stabat Mater Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort Philippe Pierlot Mirare 0050

07:14:16 Anonymous: Una tarde de verano Belinda Sykes; Sarband Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77372

07:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections) Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 09132005

07:54:22 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see) Choir of Clare College, Cambridge Graham Ross Harmonia Mundi 907616

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 The Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

Johann Sebastian Bach: Solo Violin Partita No. 2, Movement 4, Gigue Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola Album: J. S. Bach Partitas EDI Records 29757673820 Music: 4:22

Valerie Coleman: Portraits of Langston (selected movements) Mahershala Ali, voice; Demarre McGill,flute; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Michael McHale, piano Album: Portraits: Works for Flute, Clarinet and Piano Cedille 90000172 Music: 15:51

Valerie Coleman: A Right to Be Julietta Curenton, flute; Mark Dover, clarinet; Monica Ellis, bassoon; J.P. Redmond, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland, OR Music: 8:39

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:21 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 5:14

10:09:00 Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 8:01

10:18:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 10:49

10:31:40 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 449213 15:15

10:48:28 Joseph Hellmesberger Sr: Ball Scene New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 5:40

10:54:59 Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop London Philharmonic Bryden Thomson Chandos 8669 3:48

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:50 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 3:15

11:12:34 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F Op 6 # 9 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 13:44

11:29:26 Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 14:21

11:45:28 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g Op 79 # 2 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4795448 7:02

11:52:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia Philippe Racine, flute English Chamber Orchestra Simon Preston Novalis 150088 5:49

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2019 - This week’s From the Top is a special program celebrating Jewish contributions to classical music featuring concert pianist Lara Downes as our guest host. We’ll hear a 14-year-old share what it’s like to grow up in a Korean and Jewish household, a new piece by a Jewish-American teenage composer gets its broadcast debut, and a spectacular 18-year-old clarinetist performs a movement from Leonard Bernstein’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

Cellist Sarah Kave, 14, from Tarzana, CA performing: III. Jewish Song from “From Jewish Life” for Cello and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880-1959), with Lara Downes, piano.

Violinist Takumi Taguchi, 17, from Shoreline, WA performing: Figaro Variations on Rossini’s ‘Barber of Seville’ by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with Lara Downes, piano.

Pianist Helen Bryant, 17, from Waleska, GA performing - I. Intermezzo and II. Mazurka from Arabesques for Piano by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986)

Composer Benjamin Beckman, 18, from Los Angeles, CA presents his composition “Three Views” for Piano Quartet, performed by violinist Takumi Taguchi; violist Jackie Liu, 15; cellist Sarah Kave; and pianist Ben Beckman.

Clarinetist Javier Morales Martinez, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performing: II. Andantino - Vivace e leggiero from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), with Lara Downes, piano.

“Somewhere” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Lara Downes performed by Lara Downes, piano; Takumi Taguchi, violin, Jackie Liu, viola; Sarah Kave, cello, Javier Morales Martinez, clarinet, Ben Beckman, piano

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Puccini’s thriller Tosca , starring Anna Netrebko in the title role, in a performance that was originally recorded live at the Met on April 30, 2018. The superstar soprano took on the iconic role of the fiery diva Floria Tosca for the very first time that month at the Met. Tenor Yusif Eyvazov starred opposite her as Tosca’s lover, the idealistic painter Mario Cavaradossi, and baritone Michael Volle was Scarpia, Rome’s chief of police, who lusts after Tosca. Bertrand de Billy conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Puccini’s sumptuously dramatic score

15:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:40:27 Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 13:05

16:01:39 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite Op 8 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 11:59

16:15:52 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 15:23

16:34:36 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628 22:35

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies

Miklós Rózsa (arr Richard Robbins): King of Kings: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 21:41

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers & Love Theme—Royal Philharmonic/Jose Serebrier (Royal Philharmonic 17) 7:49

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah—Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 5:06

Miklós Rózsa (arr Richard Robbins): Quo Vadis: Choral Suite— Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 18:15

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Way Out West - A round-up of musicals set out West, from "Rio Rita" in 1927 to "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" 51 years later. Most of them were written by city slickers, but we won't hold that against them!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:57 George and Ira Gershwin The Lonesome Cowboy Chorus Girl Crazy -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 9-79250

18:02:50 00:02:23 Kurt Weill-Paul Green Cowboy Song Bob Shaver Johnny Johnson -- Studio Cast Polydor 831-384-2

18:05:09 00:01:47 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Hand Me Down That Can o' Beans Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:07:14 00:02:56 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' Laurence Guittard Oklahoma! -- 1979 Revival RCA CBL1-3572

18:10:13 00:01:13 Gene DePaul Barn Dance Orchestra Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271966

18:11:26 00:01:09 Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy The Rangers' Song J. Harold Murray Originals in Musical Comedy, 1909-35 RCA LPV-560

18:12:29 00:01:30 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Come West, Little Girl Chorus Whoopee! -- Archival Recordings Smithsonian R012

18:13:58 00:01:54 Harold Rome Ballad of the Gun Andy Griffith Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast MCA 0881-11573-2

18:16:02 00:03:25 Irving Berlin Doin' What Comes Natur'lly Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159243-2

18:19:21 00:01:53 Sammy Fain-Paul Francis Webster Whip-Crack Away Doris Day The Music of Sammy Fain CBS 467610-2

18:21:24 00:02:58 Norman Gimbel, Moose Charlap Men Susan Johnson Whoop-Up! -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 837-196-2

18:25:01 00:03:31 Frank Loesser Joey, Joey, Joey Art Lund The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:28:31 00:03:37 Gene DePaul-Johnny Mercer Lonesome Polecat Male Chorus Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271966

18:32:05 00:02:38 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer On the Atcheson, Topeka and the Santa Fe Judy Garland The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272157

18:35:18 00:03:21 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh What Takes My Fancy Lucille Ball, Don Tomkins Wildcat! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60353-2-RG

18:38:58 00:01:48 Jerome Kern-Yip Harburg Elbow Room Robert Paige Can't Help Singing -- Film Soundtrack Decca Decca387

18:40:39 00:02:14 Carol Hall Hard-Candy Christmas Chorus The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas -- Original B'way Cast MCA 08811-16832

18:43:04 00:03:26 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Robert Shaw Chorale The Robert Shaw Chorale on B'way RCA LPM-2166

18:47:01 00:04:37 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Way Out West Marissa Rain Anderson Babes in Arms -- Encores! cast DRG DRG94769

18:51:58 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:33 George and Ira Gershwin Filler: Bronco Busters Chorus Girl Crazy -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 9-79250

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:09 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 26:45

19:31:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 12 for Winds K 388 London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 24:52

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Paul Jacobs, organ – recorded live in Severance

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 34

Bernd Richard Deutsch: Organ Concerto ‘Okeanos’

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

21:48:25 Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 11:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Not smoking that is on the up rise, but vaping. We offer a survey of the long road leading to non-smoking including "Cigarettes, Whiskey, and Wild Wild Women"… For something different, Jan C. Snow recites the "Joy of Pet Training"…

This Week in the Media.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:34 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 453434 4:44

23:07:18 Bill Evans: Your Story Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 5:37

23:12:56 Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:05

23:19:20 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457 3:41

23:23:02 Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss The Esoterics Eric Banks Innova 244 8:04

23:31:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 K 551 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 10:12

23:42:38 George Gershwin: The Man I Love Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 3:49

23:46:28 Carl Busch: Elegie Op 30 Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 6:19

23:52:47 Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe Bert Lucarelli, oboe Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 3:34

23:56:54 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917 3:16