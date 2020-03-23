WCLV Program Guide 03-23-2020

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Kathryn Wolfe Sebo, cantor and narrator

Norman Dello Joio: Meditations on Ecclesiastes

Srul Irving Glick: The Klezmer’s Wedding

Antonin Dvořák: Serenade for Strings Op 22

Lukas Foss: Oboe Concerto-- Martin Neubert, oboe; Tiffany Chang, guest conductor

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings

01:56:26 Charles Wilfrid Orr: A Cotswold Hill Tune Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 554186 5:01

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Paulo de Carvalho: Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas Warner Music Portugal 8256463074

02:04:11 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp ASV 2101

02:05:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano; IMP 846

02:09:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 001687102

02:17:43 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim EMI Classics 66948

02:26:44 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI Classics 37681

03:00:43 Ruperto Chapí: Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

03:06:00 Jerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

03:12:43 Manuel Saumell: Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso Columna Musica 0002

03:26:23 Jacques Ibert: Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 92109

03:41:41 Evencio Castellanos: Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 Op 135 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 24:12

04:28:17 Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto Op 77 Julia Fischer, violin Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 39:19

05:09:50 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 21:50

05:32:27 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 22:51

05:56:35 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 Op 42 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 3:55

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:08 Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter David McCallum, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 4:06

06:12:44 Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 11:45

06:26:09 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:21

06:32:44 Arvo Pärt: Agnus Dei from 'Berlin Mass' Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 3:51

06:42:37 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2 Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 13:04

06:56:50 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:38

07:05:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18 # 6 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 6:15

07:13:31 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 12:59

07:28:29 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke Canadian Brass RCA 68633 3:42

07:33:08 Edward White: Puffin' Billy New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:38

07:43:03 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 3 Julius Baker, flute Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Vanguard 54 10:04

07:54:37 Isaac Albéniz: España: Malagueña Op 165 # 3 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:51

07:58:38 Traditional: The Cuckoo Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600 1:16

08:07:11 Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 5:38

08:15:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 8:19

08:25:27 Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 5:59

08:32:02 J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss: Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008 3:04

08:42:01 Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 44 Neave Trio Chandos 20139 7:59

08:51:11 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 4:15

08:56:44 Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:53

09:05:29 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 19:45

09:28:04 August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553115 6:27

09:36:59 Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 6:30

09:47:55 Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Shrove Tuesday Carnival Bournemouth Symphony Marc Andreae Guild 7377 3:59

09:53:22 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 3:07

09:57:17 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 Op 59 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 2:16

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:14 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Rigaudons Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 2:20

10:02:59 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:13

10:08:20 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 12:01

10:20:55 Frederick Delius: Spring Idyll English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 7:54

10:30:03 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 D 733 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

10:37:42 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376 7:10

10:47:08 Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 3:35

10:52:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 K 385 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 21:08

11:14:37 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 2 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 10:06

11:25:35 Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

11:42:06 Morton Gould: Interplay Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 15:39

12:06:17 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

12:15:59 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 5:23

12:21:56 Wilhelm Peterson-Berger: Flowers from Frösön: Song of Summer Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553115 2:13

12:25:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 4:35

12:34:18 Joseph Haydn: Fantasia H 17:4 Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 5:52

12:41:29 Kurt Atterberg: Suite No. 3 Op 19 # 1 Henning Kraggerud, violin Dalasinfoniettan Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 11:06

12:53:16 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:52

13:00:31 Sir Edward Elgar: The Crown of India: Warriors' Dance Op 66 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 10570 1:57

13:02:49 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Danse des Sauvages Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 1:51

13:06:31 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:15

13:29:56 Max Bruch: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 51 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 420932 6:13

13:40:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 9:37

13:50:45 Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 6:40

13:58:10 George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Wintergreen for President BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:18

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Riffs from Prelude, Fugue and Riffs Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Vienna Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein: The Best of All Possible Worlds DG 11878 Music: 4:30

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet Harlem Quartet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 12:27

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:02

Marin Marais: Pieces de viole, Book 2 (selections) Paul Holmes Morton, theorbo; Doug Balliett, viola da gamba Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA 2019; South Carolina Public Radio, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:07

Gabriel Faure: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13 Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, Etc / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:36

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 20, No. 2 Simone Porter, violin; Karen Gomyo, violin; David Harding, viola; Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 20:32

Iva Bittova: Divna Slecinka James Austin Smith, oboe; Matthew Lipman, viola Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Gold Room - The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL Music: 4:53

Gabriel Faure: Suite from Pelléas and Mélisande The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 16:40

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:15 Louise Farrenc: Minuetto from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 44 Neave Trio Chandos 20139 6:44

16:06:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6 BWV 530 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 3:08

16:10:53 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt RCA 54331 13:40

16:29:11 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 Op 18 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 466357 4:58

16:36:01 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo Op 19 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 4:04

16:42:23 Robert Schumann: Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99 # 4-8 Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004 7:34

16:51:29 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:36

16:57:07 Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 3:17

17:05:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 K 385 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 7:33

17:14:56 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 8:59

17:26:17 Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d RV 395 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 9:07

17:41:00 Guy Ropartz: Serenade for Strings CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 3:44

17:45:38 Stephen Paulus: Allegro from Symphony for Strings Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi New World 363 4:38

17:51:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 6:39

17:58:39 Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 1:39

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:04 Amy Beach: Piano Trio Op 150 Neave Trio Chandos 20139 14:45

18:26:03 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:33

18:31:48 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 4:13

18:37:05 Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo Op 25 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 14:49

18:52:37 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 5:46

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 K 415 Janina Fialkowska, piano Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532 26:02

19:29:44 Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 1 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5184 25:46

19:56:49 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in D [No. 2] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 2:48

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:15 Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 21 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:57

20:25:32 Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

20:45:32 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 13:11

21:02:38 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 14:40

21:18:54 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 14:34

21:34:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 6:05

21:42:37 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:15

21:48:20 Béla Bartók: Violin Concerto No. 2 Isabelle Faust, violin Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Harm Mundi 902146 35:45

22:26:32 Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 16:36

22:45:23 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:34 Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80457 6:21

23:07:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 6:46

23:14:43 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

23:21:05 Claude Debussy: Les Angélus Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 2:25

23:23:30 Ernest Bloch: Abodah Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 7:51

23:31:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 7:15

23:39:50 Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 10:36

23:50:26 Jorge Cardoso: Milonga Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:43

23:55:36 Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude Op 73 # 6 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 3:20