WCLV Program Guide 03-22-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1948: The Year in Film Scores

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 3009) 7:51

Max Steiner: Johnny Belinda: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:05

Max Steiner: Key Largo: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 5:12

Max Steiner: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 7:46

Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills (Varese Sarabande 5242) 6:58

David Buttolph: Rope: Main title—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 1101) 2:11

Jacques Ibert: Macbeth: Ghost of Banquo, Overture & Murder of Duncan—Slovak Radio Symphony/Adriano (Marco Polo 223287) 7:06

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin’s Romp—Royal Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 2:11

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scott of the Antarctic: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 10007) 10:14

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 4) 3:04

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: John Storgårds; Ray Chen, violin; Ray Still, oboe

Jennifer Higdon: Blue Cathedral

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp Op 14

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C K 314—Claudio Abbado, conductor

Charles Gounod: Saint Cecilia Mass (excerpt)—Alain Altinoglu, conductor; Sandrine Piau, soprano; Michael Schade, tenor; Andrew Foster-Williams, baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Ying Fang, soprano; Matthias Goerne, baritone

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Early Sacred Italian Baroque Composers II: Born 1590-1640 - Alessandro Grandi, Giovanni Legrenzi, Giovanni Paolo Colonna

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison Sylvia McNair, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80233 19:47

06:26:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem Munich Bach Choir Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter DeutGram 4795448 3:22

06:31:27 Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père Op 14 King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:21

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach Here and There - Diverse venues and interpretive attitudes explore the universal genius of J.S.B.

J.S.BACH: Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565 Jean-Michel Douiller (2007 Thomas/Temple du Bouclier, Strasbourg) OrganRoxx 06

BACH: Trio Sonata No. 2 in c, BWV 526 Claudio Brizi (1756 Migend/Good Counsel Church, Berlin-Karlshorst) Quadrivium 022

BACH: Fantasy in c, BWV 562. BACH: 3 Schübler Chorales (Wer nur den lieben Gott-Meine Seele erhebt den Herren-Ach bleib bei uns, BWV 647-9) Frederick Teardo (1741 Johann-Andreas Silbermann/St. Thomas Church, Strasbourg) JAV 191

BACH: Passacaglia in c, BWV 582 Ann Elise Smoot (1741 J-A Silbermann/St. Thomas Church, Strasbourg) JAV 192

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy 335th JSB! - Join Peter DuBois for a mid-Lent birthday celebration for the master, Johann Sebastian Bach, whose 335th birthday is celebrated on March 21. Sacred choral and organ music from throughout his productive life

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Fantasies II

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op.46: Finale Rachel Barton-Pine, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Alexander Platt (Cedille 083 CD) 9:35

Mily Balakirev: Islamey: an oriental fantasy Simon Barere, piano (APR 5623 CD) 8:14

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke Op.73 No.1 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 4301492 CD) 3:17

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya: Fantasy for Orchestra USSR Symphony Orchestra/Yevgney Svetlanov (Angel 40081 LP) 7:17

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Walter Süsskind (EMI 701 LP) 15:12

09:56:48 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 417 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 3:38

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:45 Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 3:54

10:08:39 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d Op 9 # 2 Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 11:54

10:22:30 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 9 'O praise the Lord with one consent' James Bowman, countertenor The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 505 24:02

10:48:08 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f Kk 462 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 8:32

10:57:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Polonaise BWV 1067 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 3:05

11:01:42 Vassily Titov: The Angel Cried Out Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Teldec 81829 4:48

11:07:53 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 Op 7 # 1 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 15:26

11:24:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 80 'Ein feste Burg is unser Gott' St. Thomas Choir, Leipzig New Bach Collegium Musicum Hans-Joachim Rotzsch BerlinClas 2176 25:53

11:51:44 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C Kk 159 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 2:29

11:54:13 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e Kk 198 Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 2:25

11:57:08 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 3:12

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Osmo Vänskä, conductor; Augustine Hadelich, violin

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2

Thomas Ades: Violin Concerto, “Concentric Paths”

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:43 Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 13:05

14:18:13 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 26 Martha Argerich, piano Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 27:02

14:46:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet K 370 Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601 14:27

15:02:40 Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 22:17

15:26:28 Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 8:35

15:36:19 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029 16:02

15:53:08 Andrew Lloyd Webber: Requiem: Pie Jesu Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 3:40

15:57:20 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 3:23

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall, 1/16/1969 during Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F K 459

17:22:11 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 37:30

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 9, 2018 - From Longwood Gardens outside Philadelphia, From the Top, with this week’s Guest Host, pianist Peter Dugan, features a young violinist who got her start in the El Sistema-inspired music program, Play-On Philly, a violin and guitar duo performing a Piazzolla tango, and a teenage cellist who had the opportunity to perform center court at a Chicago Bulls game

17-year-old cellist Jack Boettcher from Naperville, Illinois performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs Waltz in F major, Op. 34 no. 3 and Waltz in A flat major, Op. 42 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Duo FaRi – 17-year-old violinist Faustina Housner from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and 18-year-old guitarist Ria Modak from New York, New York performs Histoire du Tango: Cafe 1930 by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

18-year-old violinist Akili Farrow from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs: Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old clarinetist Andrew Chang from Rowland Heights, California performs: IV. Andante molto - allegro energico from “Time Pieces” for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 43 by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs I. Prelude from Eight Concert Études, Op 40 by Nikolai Kapustin (b.1937

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:04 Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' Op 3 BBC Scottish Symphony Osmo Vänskä BBC 392 9:38

19:15:07 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Symphony No. 3 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 41:31

19:59:00 Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony Op 64 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425112 50:13

20:50:59 Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 9:12

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Echo (2018) Shawn Head, shakuhachi (private CD) 7:30

Nicholas Underhill: Nebulae (2001) Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 15:52

Larry Baker: Rainmusic Cornelia Monske, marimba (Audiomax 703 1330) 8:45

Jeffrey Mumford: linear cycles vii (1993) Lina Bahn, violin (private CD) 9:00

H. Leslie Adams : Etudes 9, 10, 11 Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 11:30

21:55:44 Frank Bridge: Norse Legend BBC National Orch of Wales Richard Hickox Chandos 10012 4:45

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - His Excellency Dr. Asad Majeed Khan; Pakistani ambassador to USA

22:58:08 Claude Debussy: Syrinx Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255 2:38

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:30 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:10:16 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:35

23:13:52 Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 4:29

23:19:26 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

23:25:07 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 11:48

23:36:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4790835 2:59

23:40:31 Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 3:38

23:44:10 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 2 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Affectueuse Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:31

23:49:41 Claude Debussy: Rêverie Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 4:51

23:55:11 Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

23:58:16 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp Op 2 # 1 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448 2:33