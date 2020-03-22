WCLV Program Guide 03-22-2020

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1948: The Year in Film Scores

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 3009) 7:51

Max Steiner: Johnny Belinda: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:05

Max Steiner: Key Largo: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 5:12

Max Steiner: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 7:46

Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills (Varese Sarabande 5242) 6:58

David Buttolph: Rope: Main title—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 1101) 2:11

Jacques Ibert: Macbeth: Ghost of Banquo, Overture & Murder of Duncan—Slovak Radio Symphony/Adriano (Marco Polo 223287) 7:06

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin’s Romp—Royal Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 2:11

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scott of the Antarctic: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 10007) 10:14

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 4) 3:04

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: John Storgårds; Ray Chen, violin; Ray Still, oboe  

Jennifer Higdon: Blue Cathedral

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp Op 14

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C K 314—Claudio Abbado, conductor

Charles Gounod: Saint Cecilia Mass (excerpt)—Alain Altinoglu, conductor; Sandrine Piau, soprano; Michael Schade, tenor; Andrew Foster-Williams, baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Ying Fang, soprano; Matthias Goerne, baritone

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Early Sacred Italian Baroque Composers II: Born 1590-1640 - Alessandro Grandi, Giovanni Legrenzi, Giovanni Paolo Colonna

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:55  Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison    Sylvia McNair, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80233 19:47

06:26:30  Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem    Munich Bach Choir Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter DeutGram 4795448 3:22

06:31:27  Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père Op 14   King's Singers   Naxos 572987 1:21

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach Here and There - Diverse venues and interpretive attitudes explore the universal genius of J.S.B.

J.S.BACH: Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565 Jean-Michel Douiller (2007 Thomas/Temple du Bouclier, Strasbourg) OrganRoxx 06

BACH: Trio Sonata No. 2 in c, BWV 526 Claudio Brizi (1756 Migend/Good Counsel Church, Berlin-Karlshorst) Quadrivium 022

BACH: Fantasy in c, BWV 562. BACH: 3 Schübler Chorales (Wer nur den lieben Gott-Meine Seele erhebt den Herren-Ach bleib bei uns, BWV 647-9) Frederick Teardo (1741 Johann-Andreas Silbermann/St. Thomas Church, Strasbourg) JAV 191

BACH: Passacaglia in c, BWV 582 Ann Elise Smoot (1741 J-A Silbermann/St. Thomas Church, Strasbourg) JAV 192

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy 335th JSB! - Join Peter DuBois for a mid-Lent birthday celebration for the master, Johann Sebastian Bach, whose 335th birthday is celebrated on March 21. Sacred choral and organ music from throughout his productive life

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Fantasies II

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op.46: Finale   Rachel Barton-Pine, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Alexander Platt (Cedille 083 CD) 9:35

Mily Balakirev: Islamey: an oriental fantasy   Simon Barere, piano (APR 5623 CD) 8:14

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke Op.73 No.1   Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 4301492 CD) 3:17

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya: Fantasy for Orchestra   USSR Symphony Orchestra/Yevgney Svetlanov (Angel 40081 LP) 7:17

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy   Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Walter Süsskind (EMI 701 LP) 15:12

09:56:48  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d  Kk 417 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 3:38

 

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:45  Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture     Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 3:54

10:08:39  Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in d Op 9 # 2 Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 11:54

10:22:30  George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 9 'O praise the Lord with one consent'    James Bowman, countertenor The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 505 24:02

10:48:08  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f  Kk 462 Stephen Marchionda, guitar   MDG 9031587 8:32

10:57:28  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Polonaise  BWV 1067 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 3:05

11:01:42  Vassily Titov: The Angel Cried Out    Chanticleer  Joseph Jennings Teldec 81829 4:48

11:07:53  George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 Op 7 # 1 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 15:26

11:24:33  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 80 'Ein feste Burg is unser Gott'    St. Thomas Choir, Leipzig New Bach Collegium Musicum Hans-Joachim Rotzsch BerlinClas 2176 25:53

11:51:44  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C  Kk 159 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 2:29

11:54:13  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e  Kk 198 Sergei Babayan, piano   ProPiano 224506 2:25

11:57:08  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes     Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 3:12

 

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Osmo Vänskä, conductor; Augustine Hadelich, violin

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2

Thomas Ades: Violin Concerto, “Concentric Paths”

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3

 

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:43  Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite     London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 13:05

14:18:13  Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 26   Martha Argerich, piano Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 27:02

14:46:29  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet  K 370  Boston Sym Chamber Players  BSO Clas 601 14:27

15:02:40  Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre    Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 22:17

15:26:28  Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite     London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 8:35

15:36:19  Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales    Sean Chen, piano   Steinway 30029 16:02

15:53:08  Andrew Lloyd Webber: Requiem: Pie Jesu    Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 3:40

15:57:20  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 3:23

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall, 1/16/1969 during Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F K 459

17:22:11  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 37:30

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 9, 2018 - From Longwood Gardens outside Philadelphia, From the Top, with this week’s Guest Host, pianist Peter Dugan, features a young violinist who got her start in the El Sistema-inspired music program, Play-On Philly, a violin and guitar duo performing a Piazzolla tango, and a teenage cellist who had the opportunity to perform center court at a Chicago Bulls game

17-year-old cellist Jack Boettcher from Naperville, Illinois performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs Waltz in F major, Op. 34 no. 3 and Waltz in A flat major, Op. 42 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Duo FaRi – 17-year-old violinist Faustina Housner from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and 18-year-old guitarist Ria Modak from New York, New York performs Histoire du Tango: Cafe 1930 by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

18-year-old violinist Akili Farrow from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs: Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old clarinetist Andrew Chang from Rowland Heights, California performs: IV. Andante molto - allegro energico from “Time Pieces” for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 43 by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs I. Prelude from Eight Concert Études, Op 40 by Nikolai Kapustin (b.1937

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:04  Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' Op 3    BBC Scottish Symphony Osmo Vänskä BBC 392 9:38

19:15:07  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Symphony No. 3     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 41:31

19:59:00  Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony Op 64    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425112 50:13

20:50:59  Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 9:12

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Echo (2018)   Shawn Head, shakuhachi (private CD) 7:30

Nicholas Underhill: Nebulae (2001)   Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 15:52

Larry Baker: Rainmusic   Cornelia Monske, marimba (Audiomax 703 1330) 8:45

Jeffrey Mumford: linear cycles vii (1993)   Lina Bahn, violin (private CD) 9:00

H. Leslie Adams : Etudes 9, 10, 11   Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 11:30

21:55:44  Frank Bridge: Norse Legend     BBC National Orch of Wales Richard Hickox Chandos 10012 4:45

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - His Excellency Dr. Asad Majeed Khan; Pakistani ambassador to USA

22:58:08  Claude Debussy: Syrinx    Alison Balsom, trumpet   EMI 53255 2:38

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:30  Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:10:16  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:35

23:13:52  Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns     London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 4:29

23:19:26  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

23:25:07  Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95    Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 11:48

23:36:56  Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin   DeutGram 4790835 2:59

23:40:31  Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle    Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 3:38

23:44:10  Claude Bolling: Suite No. 2 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Affectueuse    Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre  RCA 32164 5:31

23:49:41  Claude Debussy: Rêverie    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 4:51

23:55:11  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

23:58:16  Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp Op 2 # 1 Vladimir Horowitz, piano   DeutGram 4795448 2:33

 

 