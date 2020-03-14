WCLV Program Guide 03-14-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19 Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 120 5:59

00:08:49 Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois' Danna Sundet, oboe Panorámicos Panorßmico 2009 7:47

00:17:56 Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:31

00:25:52 Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' TWV 55:C3 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 24:04

00:51:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra EMI 17270 33:34

01:28:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:49

01:43:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 27 Op 90 Karl Lo, piano Brioso 152 12:34

01:56:54 E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 2:45

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Clara Schumann: 3 Romances Op. 11 Movement 3: Moderato Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Romance: The Piano Music of Clara Schumann Decca Classics Music: 4:18

Chris Rogerson: Duo Nicolas Kendall, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 19:02

Jerome Kern: The Way You Look Tonight Adela Pena, violin; Basia Danilow, violin; Kathryn Lockwood, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 4:52

Robert Schumann arr. Clara Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 39: 5. Mondnacht Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Romance: The Piano Music of Clara Schumann Decca Classics Music: 3:45

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor Op. 7: Movements 1-2 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano; Jonathan Aasgaard, cello; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Holly Mathieson, conductor Album: Romance: The Piano Music of Clara Schumann Decca Classics Music: 11:04

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from Pulcinella Movement 4 Menuetto Finale WindSync Album: Suite from Pulcinella WindSync Music: 4:14

Agustin Barrios: La Catedral Berta Rojas, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York, NY Music: 7:09

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 for Winds and Strings, H.374 Douglas Balliett, double bass; Daedalus Quartet; WindSync Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 16:49

Danny Elfman: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra: Eleven Eleven: Movements 3-4 Sandy Cameron, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 18:25

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:13 Ned Rorem: Symphony No. 3 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559149 24:17

04:25:41 Anton Arensky: Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos: Waltz Op 15 Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66755 4:36

04:31:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:16

04:38:25 Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Thomas Jefferson Pacific Chorale Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Naxos 559749 6:10

04:46:47 Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 34:29

05:25:14 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Mariinsky Theater Chorus Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 11:18

05:37:33 E. J. Moeran: Rondo from Cello Concerto Guy Johnston, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 10:16

05:48:51 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 4:22

05:54:04 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar No. 2 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 2:34

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Gioacchino Rossini: D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren Decca 001164750

06:12:47 Leo Brouwer: Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4

06:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 94573

07:00:45 Julio Gomez: Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso n/a

07:16:22 Adolf von Henselt: Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano Grand Piano GP661

07:27:57 Joan Manen: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol” Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang Naxos 8573067

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Serenade II: Aristophanes: Allegretto Philippe Quint, violin; Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor Album: Bernstein: Serenade - Facsimile – Divertimento Naxos Music: 4:36

Michael Torke: Adjustable Wrench The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 10:51

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 6:52

Claude Debussy: Beau Soir Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 2:49 (excerpt in back-announce)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for Piano and Violin in B Flat major, K. 454 Benjamin Loeb, piano; Robert Chen, violin Rivermont Collegiate, Becherer Hall, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, IA Music: 25:12

John Novacek: Four Rags for Two Jons Movement 2 4th Street Drag Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Album: Bernstein, Gershwin, Novacek, D'Rivera: American Music for Clarinet & Piano Harmonia Mundi 907508 Music: 4:04

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in D Minor Op. 8 No. 9, RV 454 James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Meena Bhasin, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 7:35

Muzio Clementi: Sonata in F-sharp minor, Op. 25 No. 5 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 13:11

Zhao Jiping: Pipa Concerto No. 2 Wu Man, pipa; Lexington Symphony; Jonathan McPhee, conductor Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA Music: 18:33

Traditional: White Snow in Spring (encore) Wu Man, pipa Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA Music: 3:17

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:50 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 3:52

10:06:41 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins TWV 44:43 Combattimento Consort Olympia 342 9:45

10:19:18 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902228 27:10

10:48:36 William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 4 Leonard Garrison, flute Cambria 1060 5:09

10:54:52 Percy Grainger: I'm Seventeen Come Sunday Monteverdi Choir English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 2:55

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:02 Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:55

11:12:59 Johann Strauss: Cachucha Galop Op 97 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 1:50

11:15:25 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:04

11:26:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 K 211 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:56

11:50:31 Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449 5:23

11:56:33 Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 2:50

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - This week's guest host is Molly Yeh a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm.” But before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a talented teenage bassoonist from rural Oklahoma and a 17-year-old pianist who delivers a fiery performance of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite

15-year-old violinist Miray Ito from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Camden Archambeau from Weston, Connecticut performs I. Prelude from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach

17-year-old bassoonist Taylor Akin from Purcell, Oklahoma performs IV. Aria from Suite from an Imaginary Opera, for Bassoon and Piano by John Steinmetz, with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old violist Sofia Gilchenok from Columbia, Connecticut performs II. Allegro appassionato from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tony Yun from New York, New York performs II. Dance Infernale and VII. Finale from The Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky arr. by G. Agosti (1901-1989)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Der fliegende Holländer, The Flying Dutchman, Wagner’s spellbinding tale of a legendary curse and a love that transcends death. Russian bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin stars in the title role of the cursed sea captain doomed to sail the open seas for eternity. German soprano Anja Kampe makes her network broadcast debut as Senta, the woman who resolves to save his soul. The cast also features Franz-Josef Selig as Senta’s father Daland, Sergey Skorokhodov as her suitor Erik, David Portillo as the Steersman, and Mihoko Fujimura as Senta’s nursemaid Mary. Valery Gergiev conducts this first masterpiece by the young Wagner. The opera is being performed in a new Met production directed by François Girard.

15:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:39:02 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10

16:00:54 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 D 804 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225 35:29

16:39:49 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 4:29

16:48:08 Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' Op 154 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 7:52

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Irish Movies

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Irish Washerwoman [used in ‘The Luck of the Irish’ (1948)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 2:36

Traditional (arr Donald Hunsberger) Believe Me, If All Those Endearing Young Charms [used in ‘Parnell’ (1937)]—Wynton Marsalis, cornet; Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger (CBS 42137) 3:26

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 8:29

George Frideric Handel (arr Olivier Fourés): Sarabande from Keyboard Suite HWV 437 [aka Theme from ‘Barry Lyndon’ (1975)]—Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe (DeutGram 4795448) 3:03

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Wearing of the Green [used in ‘The Informer’ (1935)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 3:04

Traditional / William Butler Yeats (arr Bob Chilcott): Down by the Sally Gardens [used in ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ (1990)]—The King’s Singers (EMI 54904) 2:33

Burton Lane / E.Y. Harburg: Finian's Rainbow: How Are Things in Glocca Morra?—Jeanne Carson; Bobby Howes; Orchestra/Max Meth (RCA 7892) 3:02

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Cynthia Millar, ondes martinet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:12

John Williams (arr Antoine Bareil): Far and Away: Themes—Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà (Analekta 8733) 5:33

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Azica 71281) 3:43

James Horner: Braveheart: For the Love of a Princess—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:17

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Rakes of Mallow [used in ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 3:03

Traditional (arr Mitch Farber): The Kerry Dances [used in ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)]—John O’Conor, piano; Irish Chamber Orchestra/Mitch Farber (Warren Schatz 14) 2:26

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Frank Loesser (Part 2 -- Mostly Broadway) - The final installment of our salute to composer-lyricist Frank Loesser, featuring his three classic Broadway scores: "Guys and Dolls," "The Most Happy Fella" and "How to Succeed…" But of course there's more including "Hans Christian Andersen," "Greenwillow," and of course a few surprises

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:57 Frank Loesser Fugue for Tinhorns Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver, Douglas Deene Guys & Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2

18:02:39 00:06:12 Frank Loesser I'll Know Peter Gallagher, Josie de Guzman Guys & Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317-2

18:09:36 00:02:58 Frank Loesser If I Were a Bell Isabel Bigley Guys & Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2

18:12:59 00:03:23 Frank Loesser Adelaide's Lament Vivian Blaine Guys & Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112-2

18:16:33 00:02:50 Frank Loesser Luck Be a Lady Peter Gallagher Guys & Dolls -- 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61317-2

18:19:56 00:03:07 Frank Loesser The Ugly Duckling Danny Kaye Hans Christian Andersen -- Studio Production Decca Decca5433

18:23:15 00:02:54 Frank Loesser Inchworm Frank and Lynn Loesser Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2H1

18:26:28 00:03:28 Frank Loesser Standing on the Corner Shorty Long The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K-48010

18:30:20 00:02:18 Frank Loesser The Most Happy Fella Spiro Malas The Most Happy Fella -- 1992 B'way Revival RCA 09026-61294

18:33:04 00:02:58 Frank Loesser My Heart Is So Full of You Robert Weede, Jo Sullivan The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K-48010

18:36:13 00:03:41 Frank Loesser Never Will I Marry Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:40:04 00:03:24 Frank Loesser The Company Way Robert Morse, Sammy Smith How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:43:50 00:02:57 Frank Loesser You Understand Me Jo Sullivan, Emily Loesser Frank Loesser Revisited Painted Smiles PSCD115

18:48:04 00:04:09 Frank Loesser Brotherhood of Man Robert Morse, Ruth Kobart How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:52:24 00:00:36 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:01:14 Frank Loesser Filler: Overture from Greenwillow Orchestra Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:54:16 00:02:41 Frank Loesser Filler: Summertime Love Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:13 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 22:28

19:28:55 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 28:26

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in the Arsht Performing Arts Center in Miami

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90 ‘Italian’

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet music

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlo: Ballet music

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome

21:34:31 Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 25:26

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – A mash up of Allan Sherman and Peter Schickele bits including "Second Hand Nose" and the "Knock, Knock Cantata"… Richard Howland-Bolton has some feet notes, and we hear the song about the man who invented feet… plus This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:32 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 2:35

23:05:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 K 333 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 468048 7:58

23:13:06 Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

23:20:00 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:06

23:25:06 Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 20039 3:44

23:28:51 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 9:00

23:39:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande BWV 828 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 4:44

23:43:50 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 7:53

23:51:43 Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp Op 19 # 4 Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 4:49

23:57:35 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10