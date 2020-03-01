WCLV Program Guide 03-01-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Adolph Deutsch—From Broadway to Hollywood

George Gershwin: Waltz in C from ‘Pardon My English’—Leonard Pennario, piano (EMI 64668) 3:32

Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 6:46

Adolph Deutsch: George Washington Slept Here: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 9:30

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Main title—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 72253) 1:56

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Carriage Ride & Dancing in the Dark—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 72253) 5:22

Adolph Deutsch: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Barn Dance—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 71966) 5:51

Adolph Deutsch: High Sierra: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 3:47

Adolph Deutsch: Northern Pursuit: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 7:05

Adolph Deutsch: The Mask of Dimitrios: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 6:43

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Neeme Järvi; Vadim Gluzman, violin; Benedetta Torre, soprano; Sara Mingardo, contralto; Saimir Pirgu, tenor; Mika Kares, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1

Jean Sibelius: Suite from Karelia

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39--Pinchas Zukerman, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem in D Minor, K 626 (Excerpt)--Riccardo Muti, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Kurt Masur, Leonard Slatkin, Leonard Bernstein, Zubin Mehta

Zoltan Kodaly: Háry Janos Suite--Kurt Masur

Christopher Rouse: Trombone Concerto--Leonard Slatkin; Joseph Alessi, trombone

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini--Leonard Bernstein

Richard Wagner: Overture & Venusberg Music from Tannhäuser--Zubin Mehta

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Renaissance Recordings: Secular - Italian dances of the 16th century, consort music of Ferrabosco, and French theatrical dances

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:29 Heinrich Schütz: Vater unser SWV 89 King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:55

06:07:35 Ignacio de Jerúsalem: (attrib.): Polychoral Mass Chanticleer Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 96353 20:16

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Few Rare Welsh Bits - Intriguing choral and organ repertoire from or about Wales, to honor the country’s patron, Saint David, and the ‘Land of Song’

TRADITIONAL: Hymn, Hyfrydol Pontarddulais Male Choir/Noel G. Davies, director; David Bell (1921 Willis/Brangwyn Hall, Swansea, Wales) Conifer 137

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Let the people praise thee, Op. 87 Wells Cathedral Choir/Matthew Owens; Jonathan Vaughn (974 Harrison/Wells Cathedral, England) Hyperion 67740

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: 3 Preludes Founded on Welsh Hymn Tunes (Bryn Calfaria & Hyfrydol) Robert Joyce (1958 Hill, Norman & Beard/Llandaff Cathedral, Wales) EMI 85416; (Rhosymedre) Alan McGuinness (1998 Wood/St. Asaph Cathedral, Wales) Regent 287

HAROLD CARPENTER LUMB STOCKS: Variations on Y Delyn Aur/The Golden Harp John Hosking (1898 Hill-1998 Wood/St. Asaph Cathedral, Denbighshire, Wales) Regent 402

WILLIAM MATHIAS: As truly as God is our Father Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London/John Scott; Andrew Lucas (Mander/St. Paul Cathedral, London) Hyperion 66519

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Fantasy, Op. 78 (1978) John Scott (Mander/St. Paul Cathedral, London) Nimbus 5367

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 1 - Choral and organ music helps set the tone of introspection that is one of the hallmarks of the Lenten season. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share pieces from a variety of musical and textual sources that help us on the journey. We’ll also mark St. David’s Day with a wealth of Welsh hymns and anthems!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Wandering Minstrels I

Bela Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra: Finale (Presto) Boston Symphony Orchestra/Serge Koussevitsky (Guild 2321 CD) 9:25

Felix Mendelssohn: Trio No. 1 in D Minor: Finale. Allegro assai appassionato Jascha Heifetz, violin; Gregor Piatigorsky, cello; Arthur Rubinstein, piano (Sony/RCA 51542 CD) 8:36

Pablo de Sarasate: Zapateado Ida Haendel, violin; Adela Kotowska, piano (Decca 455488 CD) 3:21

Manual de Falla (arr. Kreisler): Danza No.1 from La Vida Breve Ida Haendel, violin; Adela Kotowska, piano (Decca 455488 CD) 3:16

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K.115 in C Minor: Allegro (Sir) Andras Schiff, piano (London 421422 CD) 7:05

Felix Mendelssohn: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.14 Rudolf Serkin, piano (Aura 124 CD) 6:32

Antonio Bazzini: La ronde des lutins, Op.25 Itzhak Perlman, violin; David Garvey, piano (BMG62516 CD) 4:35

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:33 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 10:31

10:17:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 BWV 1052 Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 22:41

10:41:18 Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso S 213 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 8:29

10:51:46 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim Lynne Dawson, soprano Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Collins 70382 6:18

10:58:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 1 BWV 772 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 1:03

11:00:45 Johann Jacob Froberger: Tombeau de Monsieur Blancrocher David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 5:56

11:08:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 5:56

11:16:53 Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest Elizabeth Wilcock, violin CBC Radio Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner CBC 5163 33:13

11:51:43 Johann Jacob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 5:28

11:58:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée BWV 1006 Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008 1:34

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Julian Rachlin, violin

Edvard Greg: Music from ‘Peer Gynt’

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e Op 64

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohemian

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:34 Frédéric Chopin: Twenty-four Preludes Op 28 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018 33:39

14:39:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 Johanna Novom, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 13:33

14:55:56 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40

15:01:46 Leo Brouwer: Danza caracteristica Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 2:04

15:05:04 Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 28:16

15:36:03 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 Op 44 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 9:09

15:46:17 Václav Pichl: Symphony in C London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 11:22

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Robert Walters, English horn; Michael Sachs, trumpet – recorded live in Severance Hall

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Aaron Copland: Quiet City

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring

John Adams: Scheherazade 2 (TCO premiere)

17:57:29 Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Presto Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 60311 2:06

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 6, 2019 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this documentary style episode of From the Top features six of the 23 young pianists (age 13 to 17) chosen to participle in two weeks of high-level competition and intense artistic development at the 2019 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival in Dallas, Texas. From the Top’s special episode reveals the personal journeys and backstories of young artists in this midst of this incredible experience, as well as some of their groundbreaking performances

Avery Gagliano, piano, 17, from Washington, DC performing Sonata in E-Flat Major, I Allegro by Franz Joseph Haydn (Audience Award winner)

Eva Gevorgyan, piano, 15, from Moscow, Russia performing Sonata No. 2 in G Minor, II Andantino Getragen by Robert Schumann (2nd place)

Jiwon Yang , piano, 17, from Seoul, South Korea performing Lowell Liebermann Gargoyles, III. Allegro moderato and IV. Presto feroce (3rd place)

Chun Lam U, piano, 16, from Hong Kong performing Sonata for Piano Sz. 80 by Bela Bartók (Semifinalist)

J J Jun Li Bui, piano, 14, from Toronto, Canada performing Ballade No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52 by Frederic Chopin (Peer Award winner)

Shuan Hern Lee, piano, 16, from Perth, Australia performing Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3, I. Allegro ma non tanto with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Ruth Reinhardt



19:00 COYO 2002 - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and Youth Chorus, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor – live from Severance Hall

Felix Mendelssohn: ‘Hear My Prayer’

Arvo Pärt: ‘In principo’

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1945)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:55:50 Ernö Dohnányi: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 10 Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68215 04:22

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Twilight of Judicial Independence - Charles Gardner Geyh; Indiana University: Professor of Law

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 5:11

23:07:07 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn Op 45 Blossom Festival Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw MAA 40602 10:20

23:17:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 4:50

23:23:28 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 7:05

23:30:34 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

23:35:16 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Spohr's Romance 'The Rose' S 571 Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9471 4:07

23:39:54 Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe Mitch Miller, oboe Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra Sony 4271 3:37

23:43:31 Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano St.Stephen's Chamber Orchestra Lorenzo Muti Albany 1058 4:03

23:47:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich Stephanie Blythe, mezzo-soprano Paris Orchestral Ensemble John Nelson Virgin 45475 6:21

23:54:33 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:55

23:57:45 Anthony Holborne: The Farewell Paul O'Dette, lute Harm Mundi 2907238 2:03