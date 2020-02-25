© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-25-2020

Published February 25, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:19  Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11     German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Claves 9002 9:14

00:11:59  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4  K 298 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony  Dorough 2016 11:48

00:25:15  Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40    Salut Salon  Warner 554295 4:38

00:31:27  Alonso Lobo: Versa est in luctum     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807595 5:27

00:38:32  Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15   Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin State Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4794899 50:48

01:32:44  Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs     Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 13:31

01:47:22  Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes    Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 8:22

01:56:28  Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners    Joshua Rifkin, piano   EMI 64668 4:07

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Dalal, arr. Angele Dubeau: Eos La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 4:18

William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 13:10

Jean Michel Blais, Bate Devon, arr. Angele Dubeau: Nostos La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 3:53

Ludovico Einaudi, arr. Angele Dubeau: Night La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 4:35

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 18:50

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B flat, K 191: Rondo - Tempo di Menuetto Benjamin Kamins, bassoon; Houston Symphony; Christoph Eschenbach, conductor Album: Mozart: Wind Concerti (Wind Concertos) IMP 77 Music: 4:26

Bedrich Smetana: From My Homeland (Z domoviny) Duo for Violin and piano Martin Chalifour, violin; Gavin Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 11:45

Erich Korngold, arr. Patrick Russ: Suite from the Sea Hawk Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 18:31

Luigi Bassi: Concert Fantasia on Motives From Rigoletto Ronaldo Rolim, piano; Sam Boutris, clarinet Lake George Music Festival, Sacred Heart Church, Lake George, NY Music: 11:54

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:16  Joseph Haydn: Concerto for 2 Horns    Michael Thompson, horn Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5018 18:22

04:21:59  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:52

04:33:07  George Gershwin: An American in Paris    William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two  Azica 71290 5:02

04:40:04  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32    London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 7:53

04:49:28  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 Op 60    Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Warner 65775 45:38

05:38:40  Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'    Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 5:35

05:45:38  Emmanuel Chabrier: España     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:08

05:53:13  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 Op 10 # 12 Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4793449 2:36

05:56:44  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So    William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two  Azica 71290 2:39

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:38  Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 Op 1 # 20 Augustin Hadelich, violin   Warner 566017 03:40

06:13:11  Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades     CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 9:07

06:23:12  Cole Porter: Love for Sale    Fine Arts Brass Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:33

06:26:49  Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 1    Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 6:49

06:41:14  Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band Op 28 # 2  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 11:28

06:54:58  Robert Schumann: Fairy Tale No. 3 Op 132   Peter Schmidl, clarinet   Naxos 557606 3:29

06:58:52  Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 3:42

07:07:11  Teresa Carreño: Waltz 'Flower Basket' Op 9   Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 5:05

07:16:05  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28

07:27:33  Zequinha de Abreu: Tico-Tico non Fubß     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 2:42

07:31:44  Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2    Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 6:15

07:44:09  Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D Op 7 # 3  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 11:00

07:58:19  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 4759101 1:54

08:08:10  John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:52

08:18:26  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 11:04

08:32:10  Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 3    Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 7:25

08:45:46  Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture     Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 9:55

08:57:52  George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night'    Michael Tilson Thomas, piano   CBS 39699 4:19

09:08:01  Paul Dukas: La Péri     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80515 19:46

09:31:44  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 3:49

09:38:15  Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4    Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 7:44

09:47:42  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 Op 49 # 2 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 7:59

09:57:59  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance  K 609/1  Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431628 0:57

09:59:51  Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Rejoice Greatly'  BWV 734 Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Sony 81742 2:24

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:35  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 2:32

10:07:04  Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale'     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 13:19

10:21:50  Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 14    Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Supraphon 111964 6:49

10:30:48  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus    Ambrosian Singers English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:21

10:39:19  Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances     Brussels Philharmonic Alexander Rahbari MarcoPolo 223418 5:53

10:47:05  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance     London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 4:35

10:52:51  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Manchester Camerata Douglas Boyd Avie 2242 24:47

11:18:59  Charles Wakefield Cadman: Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras    Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 11:02

11:33:20  Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico'     Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 7:31

11:42:34  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 86     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 46313 11:39

11:55:19  Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:57

12:06:22  Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

12:16:04  Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17    Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 1301 12:23

12:30:39  Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1  Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich MarcoPolo 223246 3:01

12:37:30  Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18   Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9300 7:44

12:46:48  Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9410 9:32

12:57:13  Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture     Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 3:28

13:01:33  George Frideric Handel: Bourrée from Organ Concerto No. 7 Op 7 # 1 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 2:25

13:04:21  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 2:42

13:08:14  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 Op 31 # 2 Hélène Grimaud, piano   DeutGram 4795448 21:57

13:32:09  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les collines d'Anacapri    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 2:54

13:39:29  Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 7:13

13:47:47  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

13:58:13  Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka Op 278    Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 1:53

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Gershwin, arr. Raimundo Penaforte: Three Preludes: Prelude No. 1 Eroica Trio Album: Eroica Trio EMI 556482 Music: 4:33

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata in G Major for Solo Violin, Op. 27 No. 5 Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 9:27

Traditional: Grumbling Woman, Growling Man Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 0:53

George Gershwin: Rhapsody In Blue Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 20:15

Richard Boukas: A Dozen Choro Tributes (Select Mvts. 8-10) Dialogos Duo New York City Classical Guitar Society, Tenri Institute, New York, NY Music: 11:46

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz London Symphony Orchestra; Aaron Copland, conductor Album: The Copland Collection 1936 1948 Sony 46559 Music: 4:41

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D major, K. 285 Bart Feller, flute; Mari Kim, violin; Cindy Wu, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music in the Vineyards Festival, The Hess Collection (Winery and art museum), Napa, CA Music: 13:59

Aaron Copland: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 16:15

Thelonious Monk: Reflections (encore) Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 2:42

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:01  Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek Op 49   Akiko Suwanai, violin Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 464531 5:58

16:07:40  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52    Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:13

16:14:13  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97    Xyrion Trio  Naxos 500250 10:49

16:29:25  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67    Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4795448 7:17

16:38:25  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11  K 331  Canadian Brass  Steinway 30008 2:50

16:42:50  H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy     Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:42

16:52:32  Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Zapateado' Op 23 # 2 Nicola Hall, guitar   Decca 430839 3:54

16:58:19  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Spanish Dance     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:54

17:04:54  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1 # 2  Xyrion Trio  Naxos 500250 7:14

17:14:36  Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62    London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

17:26:59  Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow     The Five Browns, pianos  E1 Music 2041 8:16

17:40:43  Traditional: Red River Valley    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

17:47:44  Traditional: El Paño moruno    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49406 2:14

17:52:23  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony'    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80588 7:31

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:43  Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello Op 11    Xyrion Trio  Naxos 500250 20:17

18:31:01  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers     London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 8412 4:25

18:37:30  Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 3:19

18:42:05  Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante Op 22   Ian Hobson, piano Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Arabesque 6688 10:38

18:53:46  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 4:41

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:37  Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 18:55

19:23:44  Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 440639 33:01

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:16  Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants Op 22    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 23:40

20:26:47  John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1    Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9368 20:09

20:48:21  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan     Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 14331 8:19

20:57:33  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 2:23

21:03:05  Antonín Dvorák: A Hero's Song Op 111    Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 19:44

21:24:08  Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D Op 7 # 6 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553035 8:21

21:33:31  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F-Sharp  Kk 318 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 6:07

21:42:47  Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:32

21:48:51  Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy Op 16   David Aaron Carpenter, viola Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 43:18

22:33:14  Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird'    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30028 12:03

22:47:46  Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10   Martin Jones, piano English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:44

22:58:09  Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:48

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:47  Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan    Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 2:49

23:04:37  Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen    Accentus Chamber Choir  Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 6:01

23:10:38  Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9     Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5321 5:01

23:17:04  John Field: Nocturne No. 18    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 5:25

23:22:27  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40  K 550  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 6506 10:51

23:33:19  George Balanchine: Valse lente    Lera Auerbach, piano   Bis 1502 3:36

23:37:56  Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14   Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster DeutGram 431815 4:58

23:42:54  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 7:54

23:50:49  Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion'    Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  RCA 68416 4:29

23:56:04  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71 # 2 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 2:31

 