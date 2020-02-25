WCLV Program Guide 02-25-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:19 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Claves 9002 9:14

00:11:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 K 298 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony Dorough 2016 11:48

00:25:15 Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40 Salut Salon Warner 554295 4:38

00:31:27 Alonso Lobo: Versa est in luctum Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 5:27

00:38:32 Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin State Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4794899 50:48

01:32:44 Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 13:31

01:47:22 Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 8:22

01:56:28 Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners Joshua Rifkin, piano EMI 64668 4:07

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Dalal, arr. Angele Dubeau: Eos La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 4:18

William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 13:10

Jean Michel Blais, Bate Devon, arr. Angele Dubeau: Nostos La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 3:53

Ludovico Einaudi, arr. Angele Dubeau: Night La Pieta; Angele Dubeau, violin and leader Album: Pulsations Analekta 8748 Music: 4:35

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 18:50

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B flat, K 191: Rondo - Tempo di Menuetto Benjamin Kamins, bassoon; Houston Symphony; Christoph Eschenbach, conductor Album: Mozart: Wind Concerti (Wind Concertos) IMP 77 Music: 4:26

Bedrich Smetana: From My Homeland (Z domoviny) Duo for Violin and piano Martin Chalifour, violin; Gavin Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 11:45

Erich Korngold, arr. Patrick Russ: Suite from the Sea Hawk Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 18:31

Luigi Bassi: Concert Fantasia on Motives From Rigoletto Ronaldo Rolim, piano; Sam Boutris, clarinet Lake George Music Festival, Sacred Heart Church, Lake George, NY Music: 11:54

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:16 Joseph Haydn: Concerto for 2 Horns Michael Thompson, horn Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5018 18:22

04:21:59 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:52

04:33:07 George Gershwin: An American in Paris William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 5:02

04:40:04 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 7:53

04:49:28 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 Op 60 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Warner 65775 45:38

05:38:40 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35

05:45:38 Emmanuel Chabrier: España Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:08

05:53:13 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 Op 10 # 12 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 2:36

05:56:44 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 2:39

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:38 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 Op 1 # 20 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 03:40

06:13:11 Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 9:07

06:23:12 Cole Porter: Love for Sale Fine Arts Brass Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:33

06:26:49 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 1 Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 6:49

06:41:14 Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band Op 28 # 2 Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 11:28

06:54:58 Robert Schumann: Fairy Tale No. 3 Op 132 Peter Schmidl, clarinet Naxos 557606 3:29

06:58:52 Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 3:42

07:07:11 Teresa Carreño: Waltz 'Flower Basket' Op 9 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 5:05

07:16:05 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28

07:27:33 Zequinha de Abreu: Tico-Tico non Fubß Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 2:42

07:31:44 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 6:15

07:44:09 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D Op 7 # 3 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 11:00

07:58:19 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 1:54

08:08:10 John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:52

08:18:26 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 11:04

08:32:10 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 3 Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 7:25

08:45:46 Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 9:55

08:57:52 George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699 4:19

09:08:01 Paul Dukas: La Péri Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80515 19:46

09:31:44 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 3:49

09:38:15 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4 Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 7:44

09:47:42 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 Op 49 # 2 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 7:59

09:57:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance K 609/1 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431628 0:57

09:59:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Rejoice Greatly' BWV 734 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742 2:24

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:35 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 2:32

10:07:04 Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 13:19

10:21:50 Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 14 Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Supraphon 111964 6:49

10:30:48 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus Ambrosian Singers English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:21

10:39:19 Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances Brussels Philharmonic Alexander Rahbari MarcoPolo 223418 5:53

10:47:05 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 4:35

10:52:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Manchester Camerata Douglas Boyd Avie 2242 24:47

11:18:59 Charles Wakefield Cadman: Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 11:02

11:33:20 Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 7:31

11:42:34 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 86 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 46313 11:39

11:55:19 Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:57

12:06:22 Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

12:16:04 Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 1301 12:23

12:30:39 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich MarcoPolo 223246 3:01

12:37:30 Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300 7:44

12:46:48 Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9410 9:32

12:57:13 Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 3:28

13:01:33 George Frideric Handel: Bourrée from Organ Concerto No. 7 Op 7 # 1 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 2:25

13:04:21 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 2:42

13:08:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 Op 31 # 2 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4795448 21:57

13:32:09 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les collines d'Anacapri Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:54

13:39:29 Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 7:13

13:47:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

13:58:13 Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka Op 278 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 1:53

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Gershwin, arr. Raimundo Penaforte: Three Preludes: Prelude No. 1 Eroica Trio Album: Eroica Trio EMI 556482 Music: 4:33

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata in G Major for Solo Violin, Op. 27 No. 5 Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 9:27

Traditional: Grumbling Woman, Growling Man Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 0:53

George Gershwin: Rhapsody In Blue Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 20:15

Richard Boukas: A Dozen Choro Tributes (Select Mvts. 8-10) Dialogos Duo New York City Classical Guitar Society, Tenri Institute, New York, NY Music: 11:46

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz London Symphony Orchestra; Aaron Copland, conductor Album: The Copland Collection 1936 1948 Sony 46559 Music: 4:41

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D major, K. 285 Bart Feller, flute; Mari Kim, violin; Cindy Wu, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music in the Vineyards Festival, The Hess Collection (Winery and art museum), Napa, CA Music: 13:59

Aaron Copland: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 16:15

Thelonious Monk: Reflections (encore) Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 2:42

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:01 Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek Op 49 Akiko Suwanai, violin Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 464531 5:58

16:07:40 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:13

16:14:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 10:49

16:29:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4795448 7:17

16:38:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11 K 331 Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 2:50

16:42:50 H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:42

16:52:32 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Zapateado' Op 23 # 2 Nicola Hall, guitar Decca 430839 3:54

16:58:19 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Spanish Dance Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:54

17:04:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1 # 2 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 7:14

17:14:36 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

17:26:59 Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041 8:16

17:40:43 Traditional: Red River Valley Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

17:47:44 Traditional: El Paño moruno Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 2:14

17:52:23 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80588 7:31

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello Op 11 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 20:17

18:31:01 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 8412 4:25

18:37:30 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 3:19

18:42:05 Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante Op 22 Ian Hobson, piano Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Arabesque 6688 10:38

18:53:46 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 4:41

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:37 Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 18:55

19:23:44 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 440639 33:01

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:16 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants Op 22 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 23:40

20:26:47 John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9368 20:09

20:48:21 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 14331 8:19

20:57:33 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:23

21:03:05 Antonín Dvorák: A Hero's Song Op 111 Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 19:44

21:24:08 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D Op 7 # 6 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553035 8:21

21:33:31 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F-Sharp Kk 318 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 6:07

21:42:47 Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:32

21:48:51 Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy Op 16 David Aaron Carpenter, viola Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 43:18

22:33:14 Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028 12:03

22:47:46 Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 Martin Jones, piano English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:44

22:58:09 Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:48

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:47 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:49

23:04:37 Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 6:01

23:10:38 Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5321 5:01

23:17:04 John Field: Nocturne No. 18 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:25

23:22:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 K 550 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 6506 10:51

23:33:19 George Balanchine: Valse lente Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502 3:36

23:37:56 Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14 Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster DeutGram 431815 4:58

23:42:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 7:54

23:50:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 4:29

23:56:04 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71 # 2 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:31