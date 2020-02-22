WCLV Program Guide 02-22-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:54 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

00:08:18 Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613 8:38

00:18:27 Scott Joplin: The Entertainer Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 5:02

00:24:29 Paul Juon: Viola Sonata in D Op 15 Eliesha Nelson, viola Sono Luminus 92136 20:04

00:45:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 4113 42:21

01:32:08 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green London Philharmonic Choir London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54054 13:34

01:46:27 Bill Evans: Peace Piece Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 6:00

01:53:19 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major, G. 448 (arr. for guitar quartet): IV. Fandango Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: The Best of Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 1607 Music: 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, BWV 1052 Sebastian Knauer, piano; Zurich Chamber Orchestra; Daniel Hope, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts, Savannah, GA Music: 19:52

Manuel de Falla, arr. Bill Kanengiser: Excerpts from El amor brujo Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:12

Mikhail Glinka: Divertimento brillante on themes from Bellini's La sonnambula Pedja Muzijevic, piano; James Austin Smith, oboe The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 14:07

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra; Enrique Batiz, conductor Album: Liadov: The Enchanted Lake and Other Orchestral Works ASV 657 Music: 4:17

Rebecca Clarke: Dumka Ellen dePasquale, violin; Toby Appel, viola; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:37

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:26

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, L 85, Op. 10 Borromeo String Quartet Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, VA Music: 24:51

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 BWV 1052 Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 22:41

04:25:13 Ludwig Senfl: Quis dabit oculis Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 6:51

04:35:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37 # 6 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922 5:20

04:41:48 Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 5:58

04:50:34 Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 35:48

05:30:23 Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 7:01

05:38:53 John Williams: Cowboys Overture Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 8:51

05:48:34 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Ernesto Cordero: Sonatina Tropical Risa Carlson, Martha Masters, guitars Duo Erato GSP Recordings 1029

06:13:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: 14 Canons on the First Eight Bass Notes of the Aria Ground from The Goldberg Variations, BWV 1087 Rudolf Serkin, piano Members of the Marlboro Festival Orchestra (1976) Pablo Casals Sony Classical 45892

06:34:39 Roberto Sierra: Joyous Overture Milwaukee Symphony Zdenek Macal Koss 021

06:39:00 Roberto Sierra: El Baile (2012) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Naxos 559817

06:49:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) recorded in London, June 1938

06:51:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (v. Bourree I & II) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) (rec. Nov. 23, 1936) Pearl 0045

06:55:17 Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos Mirgo Grazinyte-Tyla Decca 002792002

07:00:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony, "A Night in the Tropics" (finale) Virginia Symphony JoAnn Falletta Connell CDRO 497

07:06:52 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Creole Eyes, Cuban Dance, Op. 37 Philip Martin, piano Hyperion 66459

07:09:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon Decca 414348

07:18:16 Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches Detroit Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559844

07:28:10 Aaron Copland: Danzon Cubano New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

07:37:22 Leonard Bernstein: "A Julia de Burgos" from "Songfest” Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Robert Spano Deutsche Grammophon B002883602

07:41:01 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story Suite (I Feel Pretty; Somewhere; America) Erika Nickrenz, piano; Susie Park, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello Eroica Trio EMI Classics 07351

07:52:42 Leonard Bernstein: "Maria," from West Side Story Jose Carreras (Tony) Orchestra Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Grammophon 439251

07:55:40 Leonard Bernstein: Mambo, from West Side Story Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Gaspar Cassado: Requiebros Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Cassado: Requiebros Single Decca Classics Music: 4:24

Francis Poulenc: Clarinet Sonata, Op. 184 Max Opferkuch, clarinet; Heejung Ju, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Program, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:19

Jim Stephenson: Chase Sequence George Chase, trumpet; Jason Adams, trumpet; Gavin Reed, french horn; Thomas Hulten, tenor trombone; Jared Lantz, bass trombone ROCO, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, Houston, TX Music: 10:05

Robert Schumann: Three Romances for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 94 Max Opferkuch, clarinet; Heejung Ju, piano PT Young Artist in Residence Program, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:02

Gabriel Faure: Barcarolle No. 1 in A minor, Op. 26 John Novacek, piano Album: Last Kiss: Romantic piano music for love and passion Four Winds 3016 Music: 4:28

Antonin Dvorak: Czech Suite, Op. 39 Camerata RCO University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 22:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in C Major, KV Anh. 171 (285b) Carol Wincenc, flute; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Pierre Lapoint, viola; Brook Speltz, cello The Morgan Library & Museum, New York, NY Music: 10:07

John Novacek: Four Rags for Violin and Piano Steven Copes, violin; John Novacek, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:37

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:25 Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 4:04

10:09:05 Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89 Salut Salon Warner 554295 5:06

10:17:20 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood Op 15 Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 5827 21:20

10:42:18 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 15:23

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:41 Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 4:01

11:14:10 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G Op 3 # 3 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 8:03

11:24:41 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

11:38:15 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9867 15:24

11:56:09 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So Gregg Baker, baritone New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 3:02

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded n/a - From Key West, Florida and co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and violinist, Elena Urioste, this program features an electrifying performance of Ravel’s “Tzigane” performed by a violinist who’s just 12-years-old, a clarinet quartet featuring young musicians who have all immigrated from Latin America and the Caribbean, and violinist Elena Urioste collaborates with the young musicians to perform a movement from Dvorak’s “Dumky” trio.

Aram Kim, 17, violin, from Latham, New York performs Havanaise, op.83 with host and pianist, Peter Dugan

Jasper Heymann, piano, 17, from New York, New York performs Transcendental Étude in F minor, "Appassionata" S. 139 No. 10 by Franz Liszt.

Claire Druffner, cello, 17, from Dallas, Texas with host Peter Dugan, piano and co-host Elena Urioste, violin performs Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, B. 166, "Dumky" VI. Lento maestoso – Vivace by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

Corina Deng, violin, 12, from Cleveland, Ohio performs Tzigane by Maurice Ravel with host pianist, Peter Duga]

Miami Music Project Clarinet Quartet, from Miami, Florida featuring Marcos Alvarez, 17 Matthew Vallejo, 14 Santiago Alvarez, 14 Roy Rosales, 18 performing Libertango arr. for clarinet ensemble and piano accompaniment by Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla

Jasper Heymann, piano & host Peter Dugan, piano perform Dizzy Fingers by Edward Elzear "Zez" Confrey

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Mozart’s brilliant comedy Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro). The ensemble cast features Adam Plachetka in the title role of the clever valet, opposite Hanna-Elisabeth Müller as his feisty fiancée, the maid Susanna. Amanda Woodbury is the steadfast Countess Almaviva, Etienne Dupuis is her philandering husband, the Count, and Marianne Crebassa makes her network broadcast debut as the amorous pageboy Cherubino. Cornelius Meister conducts

16:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:29:02 Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

16:47:47 Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro Op 134 Jan Lisiecki, piano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano DeutGram 4795327 12:27

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 3

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture [used in ‘People Will Talk’ (1951)]—London Philharmonic/Marin Alsop (Naxos 557428) 10:29

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Introduction [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 0:28

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: O soave fanciulla [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Renata Tebaldi, soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 4:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria [used in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)]—Maria João Pires, piano (DeutGram 439514) 3:49

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Wedding March [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 4810778) 10441 (4:31)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Overture [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado (Sony 304505) 11:42

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Non più mesta [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 460596) 8198 3:04

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme from Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture [used in ‘Wayne’s World’ (1992)]—Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli (DeutGram 439514) 3:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 [used in ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)]—John O’Conor, piano (Telarc 80391) 3:03

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 104 ‘London’ [used in ‘The Prince of Tides’ (1991)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 439514) 4:14

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo {used in ‘The Godfather Part III’ (1990)]—Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 439514) 4:00

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1952 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including "Singin' in the Rain," "Hans Christian Andersen" and Broadway's classic "New Faces" revue.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:01:44 Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds Singin' in the Rain -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK-45394

18:02:33 00:01:50 Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed You Are My Lucky Star Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds Singin' in the Rain -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK-45394

18:04:48 00:02:09 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man Fred Astaire The Belle of New York -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47701

18:06:52 00:01:44 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer Baby Doll Fred Astaire The Belle of New York -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47701

18:08:22 00:03:18 Jerome Kern-Bernard Dougall I'll Be Hard to Handle Ann Miller Lovely to Look At -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7842

18:11:38 00:03:19 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Smoke Gets in Your Eyes Kathryn Grayson Lovely to Look At -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7842

18:15:31 00:02:14 Ronny Graham Opening of New Faces of '52 Ronny Graham, Company New Faces of '52 -- Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD126

18:18:14 00:03:59 Sheldon Harnick The Boston Beguine Alice Ghostley New Faces of '52 -- Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD126

18:22:52 00:02:39 Frank Loesser I'm Hans Christian Andersen Danny Kaye Hans Christian Andersen -- Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande VSD-5498

18:25:52 00:03:35 Frank Loesser The King's New Clothes Danny Kaye Hans Christian Andersen -- Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande VSD-5498

18:29:54 00:02:55 Harold Rome Ballad of a Social Director Sidney Armus Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326

18:33:13 00:03:16 Harold Rome Wish You Were Here Jack Cassidy Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326

18:36:51 00:02:38 Ralph Blane My Heart's Darlin' John Raitt Three Wishes for Jamie -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64888

1839:54 00:02:18 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Turn Me Loose on Broadway Bette Davis Two's Company -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8875087592

18:42:27 00:04:56 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Roundabout Dawn Upshaw Dawn Upshaw Sings Vernon Duke Nonesuch 7559-79531

18:47:25 00:04:13 Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly Singin' in the Rain -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK-45394

18:51:50 00:01:10 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK50659

18:53:08 00:03:49 Arthur Siegel-June Carroll Filler: Monotonous Eartha Kitt New Faces of '52 -- Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD126

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:09 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 18:08

19:24:45 Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op 46 Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald DeutGram 21290 30:57

19:58:06 Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 1:50

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Dashon Burton, bass – live from Severance Hall

Michael Tilson Thomas: ‘Meditations on Rilke’ (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Hector Berlioz: ‘Symphonie fantastique’ Op 14

22:15 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Some thoughts about the medical profession by Nichols and May including “Morning Rounds,” “Calling Dr. Marx,” and “Bedside Manners”… The WCLV brewed “PIXY School of Brain Surgery”… And Oscar Brand’s “The Mc Burney Square” and “Surgery”… Stuart McLain has a story called “Holland”… This Week in the Media

23:15 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:15:07 Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald DeutGram 21290 8:22

23:23:30 Randall Thompson: Alleluia Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 49 5:39

23:29:10 Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:35

23:35:01 Percy Grainger: Walking Tune Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:11

23:40:06 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

23:47:30 Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 4:43

23:52:13 Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto Verdi Symphony Milan Riccardo Chailly Decca 2141 4:13

23:58:02 Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 1:47