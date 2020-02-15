WCLV Program Guide 02-15-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:04 César Franck: Psyché and Eros Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 9:24

00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio Op 10 Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68215 19:48

00:32:46 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 4:17

00:38:18 Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo Burning River Brass Dorian 90316 5:41

00:45:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem K 626 Dame Felicity Lott, soprano London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 74746 49:39

01:38:47 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture Philharmonia Orchestra Otto Klemperer EMI 64143 11:27

01:51:34 Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 5:59

01:58:25 John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Miklos Rózsa: El Cid: Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin; Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor Album: Escape To Paradise: The Hollywood Album DG 4792954 Music: 4:30

Dan Visconti: Legendary Love (in honor of Christian Kidd) ROCO ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 14:30

Franz Schubert: 12 Deutsche (Landler), D. 790 Bertrand Chamayou, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 09:48

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor Op. 85: Movements 1 & 2 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Elgar Decca Classics Music: 12:30

Ernest Bloch, arr. Sheku Kanneh-Mason: From Jewish Life B. 54 Prayer No.1 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Braimah Kanneh-Mason, violin Album: Elgar Decca Classics Music: 4:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto For Two Violins In D Minor, BWV 1043 Movement 3 Allegro Pekka Kuusisto, Jaakko Kuusisto, violins; Tapiola Sinfonietta; Tero Latvala, conductor Album: J.S. Bach: Violin Concertos Ondine 980 Music: 4:24

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (The Lover), Op. 14 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:15

Marin Marais: Les Folias d'Espagne Cavatina Duo: Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El San Antonio, TX Music: 15:34

Arun Luthra: Brooklyn: runners and riders Arun Luthra, saxophone; Marko Churnchetz, piano; Thomson Kneeland, double bass; Jonathan Barber, percussion Recorded at Pyramid Recording Studios, New York City Music: 1:37

Leonard Bernstein: Ballet: Imaginary Coney Island from On the Town New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Leonard Bernstein: A Portrait Sony 47154 Music: 7:48

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:04:56 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 Krystian Zimerman, piano Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 4795448 21:51

04:27:56 Carlos Chávez: Chapultepec Simón Bolívar Symphony Keri-Lynn Wilson Dorian 90254 7:17

04:37:44 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:29

04:43:11 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 6:25

04:51:46 John Adams: Harmonielehre City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 40:19

05:36:02 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 10:40

05:47:25 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 5:39

05:53:46 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 4:57

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 María Grever: "Te quiero, dijiste" (I love you, you said.) Ramón Vargas, tenor Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexi Enrique Barrios RCA Victor Red Seal 75478

06:07:24 Tablao Flamenco (live in the John Clark Performance Studio, WDAV, Feb. 15, 2019)

06:28:23 Remo Pignoni: Danzas tradicionales Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30023

06:37:15 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango (The history of the tango) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon Azica 71270

07:01:35 Ernesto Lecuona: "Siboney" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:05:35 Benny More: "Bonito y sabroso" Mario Plasencia Delgado Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

07:11:40 Paquito D'Rivera: Invitacion al danzon Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Flutewine 6168920449

07:18:12 Carlos Chavez: Cantos de Mexico The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 927

07:22:07 arr. by Terig Tucci: La Bamba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21007

07:27:17 Alberto Ginastera: Cantos de Tucuman, Yo naci en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarroba D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart Northeastern Records 0231

07:38:06 Jesus Guridi: 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodias vascas) National Orchestra of Spain Ataulfo Argenta Medici Masters 34-2

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Bobby McFerrin, conductor Album: Paper Music Sony 64600 Music: 04:13

Claude Debussy: Petite suite for Piano, Four Hands Gilbert Kalish, piano; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 13:27

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kristen Zoetewey from Grand Rapids, Michigan Music: 10:25

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:01

Charles Gounod: Petite symphonie for Wind Instruments The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 18:44

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565: Movement 3 & 4 Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Daniel Hope plays Vivaldi DG 4777463 Music: 4:26

Michael Kurth: Sonata for English Horn and Piano Emily Brebach, English horn; Tim Whitehead, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 18:12

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in B flat Major, RV 548 James Austin Smith, oboe; Owen Dalby, violin Geoff Nuttall and Livia Sohn, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Joshua Roman, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 7:47

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Jeffrey Siegel, piano; Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: The Complete Gershwin Vox 5007 Music: 14:44

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:07 Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:53

10:09:06 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 7:01

10:19:30 Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 25:07

10:48:51 Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne BUX 160 Simón Bolívar Symphony Keri-Lynn Wilson Dorian 90254 6:22

10:56:56 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Steven Smith MAA 10706 2:12

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:17 Nigel Hess: Ladies In Lavender:Theme Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:42

11:14:40 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 15:52

11:33:44 Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet Philharmonia Orchestra Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 15:01

11:51:14 Traditional: The Canadian Set Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 3:59

11:55:19 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 Op 28 # 17 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 2:58

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2, 2019 - The second of two shows recorded in Morristown, New Jersey and featuring host pianist Peter Dugan this week’s episode features a young tenor who as the son of Mexican and Guatemalan immigrants had very little exposure to classical music and who, through his own sustained efforts,. propelled himself into the world of classical music … and an impressive high school choir delivers a transporting performance of the music of Randall Stroope

Sarah Tindall, cello, 17, from New York, New York performs Requierbos by Gaspar Cassadó

Emmanuel Yoque, voice, 16, from Los Angeles, CA performs Widmung, Op. 25, No. 1 by Robert Schumann

Max Wang, piano, 15, from Plainsboro, NJ. Performs The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, No. 3: Prelude and Fugue in C♯ major, BWV 848 by Johann Sebastian Bach

Serin Park, violin, 15, from Fort Lee, NJ performs Caprice d'après l'étude en forme de valse de Saint-Saëns by Eugène Auguste Ysaÿe (1858-1931) (est. 7:00 with cuts)

Bernards High School Madrigals, chorus, 14-18, from Bernardsville, NJ performs All My Heart This Night Rejoices by Z. Randall Stroope

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Manon, Massenet’s ravishing opera featuring an irresistible heroine, in a performance taped last fall. American soprano Lisette Oropesa stars in the title role, a young girl seduced by the glamor of Paris. American tenor Michael Fabiano co-stars as Manon’s smitten lover, the Chevalier des Grieux. The cast also features Artur Ruciński as Manon’s cousin Lescaut and Kwangchul Youn as the Chevalier’s father, the Comte des Grieux, with Carlo Bosi as Guillot de Morfontaine and Brett Polegato as de Brétigny. Maurizio Benini conducts the Met Orchestra and Chorus

16:45 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:43:52 Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' New Zealand Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Naxos 553125 15:19

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Snubs

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Main theme—Boston Pops/John Williams (Philips 420178) 5:26

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 2:59

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:32

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming—Studio Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 797528) 8:03

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 60863) 6:53

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 8:59

Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 8:26

Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End credits—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 1398) 4:37

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1952 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including "Singin' in the Rain," "Hans Christian Andersen" and Broadway's classic "New Faces" revue

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:01:44 Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds Singin' in the Rain -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK-45394

18:02:33 00:01:50 Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed You Are My Lucky Star Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds Singin' in the Rain -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK-45394

18:04:48 00:02:09 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man Fred Astaire The Belle of New York -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47701

18:06:52 00:01:44 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer Baby Doll Fred Astaire The Belle of New York -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47701

18:08:22 00:03:18 Jerome Kern-Bernard Dougall I'll Be Hard to Handle Ann Miller Lovely to Look At -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7842

18:11:38 00:03:19 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Smoke Gets in Your Eyes Kathryn Grayson Lovely to Look At -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7842

18:15:31 00:02:14 Ronny Graham Opening of New Faces of '52 Ronny Graham, Company New Faces of '52 -- Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD126

18:18:14 00:03:59 Sheldon Harnick The Boston Beguine Alice Ghostley New Faces of '52 -- Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD126

18:22:52 00:02:39 Frank Loesser I'm Hans Christian Andersen Danny Kaye Hans Christian Andersen -- Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande VSD-5498

18:25:52 00:03:35 Frank Loesser The King's New Clothes Danny Kaye Hans Christian Andersen -- Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande VSD-5498

18:29:54 00:02:55 Harold Rome Ballad of a Social Director Sidney Armus Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326

18:33:13 00:03:16 Harold Rome Wish You Were Here Jack Cassidy Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326

18:36:51 00:02:38 Ralph Blane My Heart's Darlin' John Raitt Three Wishes for Jamie -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64888

18:39:54 00:02:18 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Turn Me Loose on Broadway Bette Davis Two's Company -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8875087592

18:42:27 00:04:56 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Roundabout Dawn Upshaw Dawn Upshaw Sings Vernon Duke Nonesuch 7559-79531

18:47:25 00:04:13 Nacio Herb Brown-Arthur Freed Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly Singin' in the Rain -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK-45394

18:51:50 00:01:10 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK50659

18:53:08 00:03:49 Arthur Siegel-June Carroll Filler: Monotonous Eartha Kitt New Faces of '52 -- Original B'way Cast Jasmine JASCD126

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:03 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto Op 35 Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 24:10

19:30:45 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joelle Harvey, soprano; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

21:29:43 Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto Op 85 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 28:15

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – A late celebration of Valentine’s Day with Sophia Loren singing “To Keep My Love Alive,” and “I’m in Love with an English Man”… Peter Seller’s “Shadows in the Grass” and variations on Lennon-McCartney’s “She Loves You”… Also one of Chicago composer Terry Breen’s songs from his album “Romance is Such a Funny Thing”…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:15 Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 6:54

23:08:09 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:46

23:11:56 Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 4:15

23:17:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:10

23:22:06 Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Czech Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 91144 11:39

23:33:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 Charles Hamann, oboe National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 6:02

23:41:00 Bill Evans: Song for Helen Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 4:13

23:45:14 Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 Narciso Yepes, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 6:20

23:51:34 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 3:41

23:56:27 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 2:52