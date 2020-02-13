WCLV Program Guide 02-13-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:58 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:40

00:08:00 Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer Op 34 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761 8:28

00:17:21 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:24

00:24:10 Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto Op 22 Steven Isserlis, cello St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 68283 26:13

00:51:50 Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 34:43

01:30:45 Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23a Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 13:31

01:45:24 Toru Takemitsu: And then I knew 'twas wind Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 12:24

01:59:21 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 Op 62 # 6 Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006 2:21

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to the Marriage of Figaro Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Bobby McFerrin, conductor Album: Paper Music Sony 64600 Music: 04:13

Claude Debussy: Petite suite for Piano, Four Hands Gilbert Kalish, piano; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 13:27

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kristen Zoetewey from Grand Rapids, Michigan Music: 10:25

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:01

Charles Gounod: Petite symphonie for Wind Instruments Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 18:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Album: Beethoven: Complete Orchestral Works Simax PSC1281 Music: 4:36

Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for String Quartet Orion String Quartet Franklin College Chamber Music Series / CMSLC, Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 03:57

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 7 in C minor, Op. 30 No. 2 James Ehnes, violin; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:03

Aaron Copland: Quiet City Philip Smith, trumpet; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Copland: Symphony No. 3, Quiet City DG 419170 Music: 10:31

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:16 Giovanni Palestrina: Mass 'O Rex Gloriae' Westminster Cathedral Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 66316 24:02

04:28:30 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 10 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:46

04:41:05 Zdenek Fibich: Poème Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 4:54

04:47:14 Michael Giacchino: Composition 430 Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635 5:56

04:54:53 Max Reger: Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Mozart Op 132 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Teldec 74007 29:37

05:28:31 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

05:40:42 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 10:35

05:52:03 Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro S 144/3 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 5:09

05:58:11 Traditional: The Drunken Sailor Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 1:53

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:17 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10 # 6 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437839 7:18

06:16:19 Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 11:02

06:28:55 Carl Gustav Sparre Olsen: Six Old Village Songs from Lom Op 2 Henning Kraggerud, violin Dalasinfoniettan Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 6:55

06:41:47 John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 1 # 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290 12:00

06:56:09 Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs: Tin Pan Alley Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 1:27

06:59:11 Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 2792 2:34

07:05:20 Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

07:12:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 16869 9:01

07:22:14 Astor Piazzolla: Libertango Milos Karadaglic, guitar European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel DeutGram 17000 2:57

07:27:11 Gabriel Pierné: Cydalise: March of the Little Fauns St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 2:08

07:31:29 Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:08

07:42:10 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

07:53:35 George Frideric Handel: Jephtha: When his loud voice in thunder RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin Marcus Creed BerlinClas 1057 4:19

08:07:29 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 S 244/6 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449 6:18

08:15:57 Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 29 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 11:05

08:29:09 Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:19

08:41:12 Maurice Ravel: La valse Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 11:31

08:55:12 John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 3:36

09:05:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457619 19:57

09:29:46 Eric Whitacre: Sleep, My Child Eric Whitacre Singers Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 6:13

09:38:58 Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:52

09:50:45 Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:22

09:57:55 George Frideric Handel: Almira: Rigaudon Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852 0:50

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:18 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles Op 12 # 7 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177 2:32

10:03:15 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March Op 61 # 2 Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901502 1:21

10:07:27 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 16:01

10:25:19 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air TWV 55:a2 Elissa Berardi, recorder Philomel Baroque Orchestra Centaur 2366 6:29

10:34:23 Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:46

10:41:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 2 K 406 Michael Tree, viola Dover Quartet Cedille 167 6:48

10:51:11 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 22:09

11:15:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andantino from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:55

11:26:17 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44909 16:25

11:45:01 John Ireland: Tritons London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 11:11

11:57:35 David Guion: Arkansas Traveler New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:30

12:06:20 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:38

12:15:54 Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61434 11:43

12:29:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:34

12:36:38 Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude & Fugue No. 5 Op 35 # 5 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255 6:33

12:46:29 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

12:58:00 Déodat de Séverac: An Old Music Box Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 1:38

13:00:49 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Stephanie Blythe, mezzo Paris Orchestral Ensemble John Nelson Virgin 45475 2:46

13:03:56 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Allegro English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 2:11

13:07:59 Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 21 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:57

13:31:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: My Pretty Bess John Carol Case, baritone New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks EMI 64722 3:01

13:39:07 George Butterworth: Two English Idylls BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:34

13:51:04 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 7:36

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82 Movement 2 Allegretto Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Album: Alexander Gavrylyuk: Live in Recital VAI 1256 Music: 4:33

Cecile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute and Orchestra, Op. 107 Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 8:15

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A-flat major, Op. 53 Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:59

Gustav Holst: The Planets (Select Mvts 1-4) Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 27:36

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565: Movement 3 & 4 Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Daniel Hope plays Vivaldi DG 4777463 Music: 4:26

Michael Kurth: Sonata for English Horn and Piano Emily Brebach, English horn; Tim Whitehead, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 18:12

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in B flat Major, RV 548 James Austin Smith, oboe; Owen Dalby, violin Geoff Nuttall and Livia Sohn, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Joshua Roman, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 7:47

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Jeffrey Siegel, piano; Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: The Complete Gershwin Vox 5007 Music: 14:44

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:30 Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles Op 28 Per Enoksson, violin Bis 784 6:12

16:06:16 Ernesto Lecuona: Preludio en la noche Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 2:25

16:11:15 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 13:31

16:27:56 George Duning: Picnic: 'Moonglow' & Main Theme Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:20

16:33:19 Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 6:04

16:41:20 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 7:28

16:51:04 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 11 Op 87 # 11 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469 3:17

16:56:22 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo Op 11 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 3:34

17:05:00 Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

17:13:43 John Ireland: Satyricon Overture London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 12:56

17:28:19 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g Op 79 # 2 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214 7:30

17:40:33 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco ideastream 2014 3:06

17:45:33 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco ideastream 2014 4:55

17:52:46 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 11 Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:17

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:46 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 12:18

18:24:17 Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary Z 860 Zoë Brookshaw, soprano Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 6:47

18:33:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 2:59

18:38:14 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 16:14

18:56:45 Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary: March Z 860 Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 1:55

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio BWV 248 Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 17:27

19:21:28 Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 20:20

19:43:02 Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 555868 18:12

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:03:36 Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin Op 107 Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Telarc 32927 20:42

20:25:56 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 Op 33 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 15:42

20:43:22 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 14:40

21:02:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 15:16

21:20:03 Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:17

21:23:29 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17 Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 9:19

21:35:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 K 128 Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80242 11:19

21:49:14 Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 417450 40:09

22:30:56 Johannes Brahms: Three Intermezzi Op 117 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214 16:36

22:49:52 Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes Op 31 Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 8:30

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 Op 32 # 5 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 3:33

23:05:27 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Aria Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:42

23:11:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351 9:45

23:21:47 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:22

23:26:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio K 261 Joshua Bell, violin English Chamber Orchestra Peter Maag Decca 436376 8:48

23:34:59 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 25 Op 62 # 1 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155 2:46

23:38:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande BWV 808 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 4:22

23:43:17 Nicolai Roslavetz: Nocturne Elaine Douvas, oboe Chamber Ensemble Boston Rec 1056 6:04

23:49:21 John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 3:57

23:54:24 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:21

23:58:01 Gaspar Fernandes: Lullaby 'Hush dear little baby' Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 2:03