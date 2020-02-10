Royal Fireworks —Alison Balsom, trumpet; Balsom Ensemble/Simon Wright (Warner 9029537006)

Here’s a collection of Baroque masterpieces and new arrangements performed by the English trumpeter Alison Balsom and her handpicked ensemble of period instrument specialists, her 13th solo release for Warner Classics. She performs—on the valveless or ‘natural’ trumpet—concertos and orchestral works by Handel, J.S. Bach, Telemann and Purcell. Balsom is a pioneer of adapting works written for other solo instruments, demonstrating the versatility of her instrument, and this album features three new orchestrations by arranger Simon Wright. “I’ve been making recordings for almost 20 years,” Balsom said, “and this has been by far the most enjoyable recording experience I’ve had. The music is full of utter joy and magic, the versions we play are often new, and in some cases quite maverick. The thrill of recording with some of the greatest artists around, all of us on Baroque instruments, who happen to also be my good friends, has been a privilege. I hope the pleasure we got from playing this music comes across on the album.’’ [Note: link sends you to the Warner Classics website.]