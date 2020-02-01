WCLV Program Guide 02-01-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40 Takako Nishizaki, violin Slovak Philharmonic Kenneth Jean Naxos 500250 8:33

00:10:55 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 Op 64 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 16:24

00:28:09 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 Op 18 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 466357 4:58

00:34:32 Baldassare Galuppi: Lauda Jerusalem Roberta Invernizzi, soprano Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Archiv 4776145 10:38

00:47:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano Op 56 Dong-Suk Kang, violin Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 35:48

01:27:10 Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 16:21

01:44:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 K 412 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 8:10

01:54:43 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:57

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet No. 2 in B-flat Major: Movement 2 Andante scherzando Ian Swensen, violin; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Geraldine Walther, viola; David Finckel, cello Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo 20052 Music: 4:17

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Ray Chen, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Elim Chan, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 8:55

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Passagallo primo from Varie partite del passemezo, ciaccone, capricii, e passagalii for Two Violins and Continuo, Op. 7 Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Brook Speltz, cello; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 2:49

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Romeo and Juliet Suites, Op. 75 Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Scott Terrell, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 29:56

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830 Movement 3 Corrente Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Tomaso Albinoni: Double Oboe Concerto in C Major, Op 7 No. 2 Stephen Taylor, James Austin Smith, oboes; James Thompson, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Peter Lloyd, bass; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo Park, CA Music: 4:42

Hannah Lash: Concerto No. 1 "In Pursuit of Flying" for Piano and Orchestra Jeremy Denk, piano; The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 33:25

Agustin Barrios: Julia Florida Jordan Dodson, guitar PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:44

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:08 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Atma 2617 25:08

04:29:22 Thomas Tomkins: Celebrate Jehovam Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 5:05

04:36:51 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 4:55

04:43:12 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80 # 1 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 5:45

04:51:12 Sergei Prokofiev: Ten Pieces from 'Romeo and Juliet' Op 75 Ayako Uehara, piano EMI 17852 31:57

05:27:11 Volkmar Andreae: Notturno & Scherzo Op 30 Bournemouth Symphony Marc Andreae Guild 7377 12:05

05:40:47 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

05:48:26 Gabriel Fauré: Elégie Op 24 Efe Baltacigil, cello Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 6:49

05:56:07 Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles Op 36 # 6 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:49

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:03:22 José A Morales Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in E-Flat for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics 70908

06:37:28 Frederic Mompou Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471 430

07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus López-Cobos Denon CO-78764

07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano Bridge 9027

07:33:43 Francesco Molino Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade, Op. 37 Steven Isserlis, cello; The Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Tchaikovsky, Cui, Glazunov, Rimsky-Korsakov Virgin 91134 Music: 4:25

Joachim Stutschewsky: Hassidic Fantasy for Clarinet, Cello and Piano Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio: Alon Goldstein, piano; Amit Peled, cello; Alex Fiterstein, clarinet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 13:42

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Weil from Melrose, MA Music: 12:28

Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (You are repose), Op. 59 No. 3 Bryn Terfel, baritone; Malcolm Martineau, piano Album: Bryn Terfel: A Song In My Heart DG 4776686 Music: 4:36 (excerpt as needed)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 16:46

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quintet: Scherzo Jonathan Biss, piano; Elias String Quartet Album: Schumann & Dvorak: Piano Quintets Onyx 4092 Music: 4:16

Traditional (arr. Elias String Quartet): Two Scottish tunes: The Day Dawn and Callum's Road (encore) Elias String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op. 33 Anastasia Kobekina, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 19:36

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Quintet in E-flat minor, Op. 87 Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Owen Dalby, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA 2019; South Carolina Public Radio, Dock Street Theater Charleston, SC Music: 16:22

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:16 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 4:09

10:09:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 7:31

10:19:35 Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 Eldar Nebolsin, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 24:09

10:47:20 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 5:07

10:53:40 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 4:30

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:04 John Williams: Hook: The Banquet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 6:04

11:13:45 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:26

11:27:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 K 314 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 17:48

11:49:30 Danny Elfman: Spider-Man: Theme Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 3:54

11:54:39 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 4:03

16:49:40 George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Jonathan Gunn, clarinet Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:46

16:52:48 George Gershwin: Swanee Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:30

16:53:18 George Gershwin: Nobody but You Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:52

16:54:11 George Gershwin: Do It Again Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:34

16:55:45 George Gershwin: The Man I Love Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:50

16:57:36 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:03

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 17, 2018 - Concert pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts this week’s From the Top from Brunswick, Maine! We’ll hear her talk shop with a superb teenage pianist who performs the music of Brahms, meet a violinist from Maine who happens to do serious biomedical research when he’s not in the practice room, and a very young, very fun brother-sister guitar duo plays contemporary music from Brazil.

16-year-old cellist Jiaxun “Caroline” Yao (she goes by Caroline from Flushing, NY performing: I. Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto from the Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy with Orli Shaham, piano

Davisson Guitar Duo: Elle Davisson, 10, and Jack Davisson,13, from Palo Alto, CA performing: “Jongo” by Paulo Bellinati (b.1950)

17-year-old bassoonist Aaron Brown from Shapleigh, ME performing: I. Vivace from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by William Hurlstone, with Orli Shaham, piano.

17-year-old pianist Avery Gagliano from Philadelphia, PA performing: I. Intermezzo in A minor and III. Ballade in G minor from 6 Klavierstücke, Op.118 by Johannes Brahms

17-year-old violinist Brandon Aponte from Blue Hill, ME performing: “Méditation” from Thaïs by Jules Massenet (1842-1912), with Orli Shaham, piano

Finale: All performers with Orli Shaham perform VI. Le Pas Espagnol from Dolly Suite, Op.56 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), arr. by Simon Frisch

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess. The great American opera features bass-baritone Eric Owens as the humble Porgy, and soprano Angel Blue as his beloved Bess, a woman struggling to escape abuse and addiction. An acclaimed ensemble cast of opera stars portrays the tight-knit African-American community of Catfish Row. It includes Golda Schultz as the young mother Clara, Latonia Moore as the religious Serena, and Denyce Graves as the matriarch Maria. Frederick Ballentine is the drug dealer Sportin’ Life, Alfred Walker is the brutal Crown, and Donovan Singletary is Clara’s husband Jake. David Robertson conducts the Met Orchestra and the Porgy and Bess Chorus in this unforgettable score. The opera is performed in the new production by James Robinson that opened the Met season in the fall. Broadway star Audra McDonald, who won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Bess in the 2012 Broadway revival of Porgy and Bess, hosts the Live in HD transmission of the opera, and will interview the artists during intermission.

16:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing; Who Cares? (1931)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners from the ‘50s, 60s & 70s

Dimitri Tiomkin (arr Richard Hayman): High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me—Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler (RCA 60354) 2:55

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High and the Mighty: Prelude—City of Prague Philharmonic /Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 1:59

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme & Parade of the Charioteers—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Philharmonic 17) 7:49

Maurice Jarre: Exodus: Theme—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 4:48

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 2:10

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cher-ee—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara’s Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80600) 5:44

John Barry (arr Nic Raine): Born Free: Born Free—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 5006) 2:46

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Festival Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 4:34

Michel Legrand: Summer of ‘42: The Summer Knows—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 2:41

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 3:21

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:48

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Recycled Songs

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:54 00:03:54 George and Ira Gershwin The Man I Love Ella Fitzgerald Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Gershwin Songbook Book of the Month 80-5571

00:05:54 00:01:09 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim You'll Never Get Away from Me Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32607

00:06:52 00:01:37 Jule Styne-Leo Robin I'm in Pursuit of Happiness Michael Redgrave, Jane Powell Ruggles of Red Gap Stet DS15007

00:09:14 00:03:57 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Prayer/The Bad in Ev'ry Man Bobby Short/Blossom Dearie Rodgers and Hart Revisited Painted Smiles PS1347

00:13:35 00:03:28 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein-P.G. Wodehouse Bill Lara Cazalet The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD1901

00:17:39 00:03:05 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Boys and Girls Like You and Me Kathryn Crosby, John Davidson State Fair -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG947656

00:20:44 00:01:17 Richard Rodgers Beneath the Southern Cross Orchestra Victory at Sea RCA LSC-2335

00:21:57 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein No Other Love Isabel Bigley, Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61480

00:25:21 00:01:18 Cole Porter From This Moment On Ann Miller, Bobby Van Kiss Me, Kate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272152

00:27:33 00:01:04 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Fight Song Chorus All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

00:28:27 00:02:40 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams You've Got Possibilities Linda Lavin It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman! Sony SK48207

00:31:19 00:01:38 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Say a Prayer for Me Tonight Betty Wand Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

00:32:50 00:02:12 A.J. Lerner-Kurt Weill I Remember It Well John Reardon, Jo Sullivan Kurt Weill Revisited Painted Smiles PS1358

00:34:59 00:02:23 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Remember It Well Maurice Chevalier, Hermione Gingold Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

00:37:48 00:01:37 Jerry Herman No Tune Like a Show Tune Company Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353

00:39:09 00:03:19 Jerry Herman It's Today Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

00:43:04 00:02:31 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ain't It the Truth Lena Horne Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7162

00:45:44 00:01:47 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields April Fooled Me Bobby Baird An Evening with Dorothy Fields DRG DRG5167

00:48:14 00:03:15 Irving Berlin Mr. Monotony Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

00:51:54 00:01:06 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:29 00:03:10 Jule Styne-Leo Robin Filler: I'm in Pursuit of Happiness Michael Redgrave, Jane Powell, Peter Lawford Ruggles of Red Gap Stet DS15007

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:17 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:15

19:29:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds K 297 Anthony Pike, clarinet English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 30:04

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra & Youth Chorus, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1

Howard Hanson: ‘Song of Democracy’

Antonin Dvorak: ‘Te Deum’

21:27:20 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 Op 54 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 32:50

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Henry Morgan and Lily Tomlin give a seminar on historic uses of the “telephone,” including “Long Distance,” and “Obscene Phone Call. Also, Mike Nichols and Elaine May’s “Telephone.” .Stuart McLean tells the story of “The Lost Cords.”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:32 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 4:30

23:06:03 Carl Engel: Sea Shell Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:36

23:09:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 K 525 Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532 6:06

23:17:26 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 5:49

23:23:16 Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 # 2 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289 9:34

23:32:50 Claude Debussy: Syrinx Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 2:29

23:36:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 David Oistrakh, violin Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh DeutGram 4793449 7:28

23:44:04 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Byron Janis, piano EMI 56780 6:20

23:50:25 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:55:50 Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:20