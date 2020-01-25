© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-25-2020

Published January 25, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:59  Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums     Quartetto di Cremona  Klanglogo 1400 6:02

00:08:46  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 54 Op 71 # 1  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 23:23

00:32:54  Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña    Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 3:28

00:37:49  William Alwyn: The Moor of Venice Dramatic Overture     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570145 8:42

00:48:02  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 Op 67    Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 718 31:18

01:23:32  Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music 8 19:49

01:44:41  Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 7:17

01:52:48  Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 4:29

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp, 1915 Movement 3 Finale Ransom Wilson, flute; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nancy Allen, harp Album: Debussy: Complete Chamber Music Delos 3167 Music: 4:33

 Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 10, No. 1 Jonathan Biss, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 16:26

Belinda Reynolds: Play for piano and two marimbas Susan Grace, piano; John Kinzie, marimba; Brendan Betyn, marimba Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 07:02

Claude Debussy: Iberia Suite from Images The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 18:44

Jake Heggie: Soliloquy Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano Album: Here/After Pentatone 186515 Music: 4:25

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 40 in F Major, Op. 50, No. 5 "The Dream" Omer Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delaware County, NY Music: 16:37

Franz Liszt: Rigoletto Paraphrase Esther Park, piano Lake George Music Festival, Lake George, NY, Tannery Pond Community Center Music: 06:48

Jake Heggie (arr. Cristian Macelaru): Suite from Moby Dick Aspen Festival Orchestra Cristian Macelaru, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 18:54

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:40  Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2    Gerhart Hetzel, violin Vienna-Berlin Ensemble  DeutGram 427640 15:46

04:18:50  Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'    Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 5:35

04:27:27  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b    Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:11

04:36:00  Thomas Tallis: Loquebantur variis linguis     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807595 4:09

04:42:12  Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 1     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9357 44:22

05:31:39  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards  BWV 1065 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 9:37

05:42:27  Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture     Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:29

05:51:44  Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 6:05

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Leo Brouwer: Beatlerianas Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4

06:26:13 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90 "Italian" Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jaime Laredo Nimbus 7085

06:55:50 Emilio Murillo: Pasillo No. 11   Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X    

07:00:45 Richard Wagner: Overture to Tannhauser Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80379

07:16:16 Lalo Schifrin: Concierto Caribeno for Flute & Orchestra Marisa Canales, flute London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Auvidis 1033

07:44:31 Jose Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 8.553449

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat Major: III. Allegretto vivace - Allegro animato Joseph Moog, piano; Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz; Ari Rasilainen, conductor Album: Franz Liszt: The Two Piano Concertos – Totentanz Claves Records

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 5 In F Major, Op. 103 ("Egyptian") Joseph Moog, piano; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Matthias Pintscher, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 26:48

Piano Puzzler: Jessie J. Marshall from Tallahassee, FL. Music: ~8:23

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4 Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:37

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings sybarite5 Chamber Music Societ of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 8:07

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor - Movement 1 Allemanda Bella Hristova, violin Album: Bella Unaccompanied A.W. Tonegold Records Music: 4:25

Giovanni Bottesini: Gran duo concertante for Violin, Double Bass and String Orchestra Kyu-Young Kim, violin; Zachary Cohen, double bass; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 11:13

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major Tanya Gabrielian, piano; Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY Music: 22:07

John Corigliano: Red Violin Caprices Bella Hristova, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 8:39

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:52  Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Allegro     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 6:12

10:12:39  Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 8:03

10:23:16  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88     Berlin Philharmonic Wilhelm Furtwängler DeutGram 4796018 7:59

10:34:49  Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 20:54

10:56:48  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Neapolitan Dance     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:52

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:25  Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Main title     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:30

11:15:53  Claude Debussy: Pour le piano    Barry Douglas, piano   RCA 68127 13:35

11:31:55  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Messenger of Love' Op 317    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 3:35

11:38:11  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite     London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 15:04

11:54:53  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 60804 3:32

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2018 - From Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room in New York City, this week’s From the Top features a young flutist with an incredible come-back story, a phenomenal young bassoonist who performs one of the most virtuosic pieces written for the instrument ... and an 11-year-old violinist performs a show piece by Geno Hubay

11-year-old violinist Fiona Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs Carmen - Fantasie Brillante by Jenő Hubay (1858-1937) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old flutist Alison Addie from Louisville, Kentucky performs the fourth movement, Allegro con Moto, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old pianist Samuel Glicklich from Los Angeles, California performs the first movement, Grave. Doppio movimento, from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

16-year-old bassoonist Luis Manuel Marquez from Maracaibo, Venezuela performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The INN Piano Trio, comprised of three From the Top alums, perform the second movement, (b) Variazione Finale e Coda, from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)  17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer;            18-year-old cellist Noah Lee;      17-year-old pianist Wenfang (Ivan) Han

17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York performs the first movement, Obsession, from the Sonata for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 2, by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with La Bohème, Puccini’s cherished opera about youth, love, and loss. The performance, taped earlier this season, stars Ailyn Pérez as the seamstress Mimì and Matthew Polenzani as the smitten poet Rodolfo. Olga Kulchynska sings Musetta, the role of her company debut this season, and David Bizic is Musetta’s on-and-off-again lover Marcello. Two other bohemians are also sung by artists who debuted this season: Andrey Zhilikhovsky as Schaunard and Jongmin Park as Colline. Marco Armiliato conducts Puccini’s great romantic tragedy

 

15:45 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:43:14  Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 13:05

16:00:56  E. J. Moeran: Serenade     Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 23:14

16:27:28  Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35    Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 17:58

16:49:01  Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture Op 101    London Symphony Claudio Abbado DeutGram 423104 9:07

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners from the ‘30s & ‘40s

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 6:45

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:02

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:51

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 15:01

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 2:20

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699) 8:06

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 4:40

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Recycling - Songs that failed to impress in the musicals they were written for, but caught on when reused in other ways. Famous examples: "Blue Moon" and "From This Moment On"

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:03:54            George and Ira Gershwin           The Man I Love Ella Fitzgerald   Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Gershwin Songbook Book of the Month 80-5571

18:05:54            00:01:09            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   You'll Never Get Away from Me  Ethel Merman            Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    CK32607

18:06:52            00:01:37            Jule Styne-Leo Robin    I'm in Pursuit of Happiness        Michael Redgrave, Jane Powell  Ruggles of Red Gap      Stet      DS15007

18:09:14            00:03:57            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Prayer/The Bad in Ev'ry Man      Bobby Short/Blossom Dearie   Rodgers and Hart Revisited       Painted Smiles  PS1347

18:13:35            00:03:28            Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein-P.G. Wodehouse        Bill        Lara Cazalet      The Land Where the Good Songs Go           Harbinger HCD1901

18:17:39            00:03:05            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     Boys and Girls Like You and Me Kathryn Crosby, John Davidson State Fair -- Original B'way Cast DRG     DRG947656

18:20:44            00:01:17            Richard Rodgers           Beneath the Southern Cross      Orchestra          Victory at Sea            RCA     LSC-2335

18:21:57            00:03:08            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           No Other Love  Isabel Bigley, Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast RCA     09026-61480

18:25:21            00:01:18            Cole Porter       From This Moment On   Ann Miller, Bobby Van   Kiss Me, Kate -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R272152

18:27:33            00:01:04            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams      Fight Song        Chorus  All American -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48216

18:28:27            00:02:40            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams      You've Got Possibilities Linda Lavin       It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman!  Sony SK48207

18:31:19            00:01:38            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Say a Prayer for Me Tonight       Betty Wand       Gigi -- Film Soundtrack          Rhino    R271962

18:32:50            00:02:12            A.J. Lerner-Kurt Weill     I Remember It Well        John Reardon, Jo Sullivan         Kurt Weill Revisited  Painted Smiles  PS1358

18:34:59            00:02:23            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      I Remember It Well        Maurice Chevalier, Hermione Gingold Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:37:48            00:01:37            Jerry Herman     No Tune Like a Show Tune        Company          Front Row Center            MCA     MCAD4-11353

18:39:09            00:03:19            Jerry Herman     It's Today          Angela Lansbury           Mame -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK60959

18:43:04            00:02:31            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Ain't It the Truth Lena Horne       Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack            Rhino    RHM7162

18:45:44            00:01:47            Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields      April Fooled Me Bobby Baird      An Evening with Dorothy Fields  DRG     DRG5167

18:48:14            00:03:15            Irving Berlin       Mr. Monotony   Judy Garland     That's Entertainment      Rhino            R272182

18:51:54            00:01:06            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:29            00:03:10            Jule Styne-Leo Robin    Filler: I'm in Pursuit of Happiness           Michael Redgrave, Jane Powell, Peter Lawford       Ruggles of Red Gap Stet           DS15007

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:17  Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite     Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 11:57

19:17:12  Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings    Solomiya Ivakhiv, violin Slovak National Symphony Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 95733 40:36

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite

21:21:28  César Franck: Symphony in d     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 37:55

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Selections from “A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green” including “I Said Good Morning,” “Baroness Bazooka,” “I Get Carried Away,” “ Movie Ads”… We celebrate Burns Night with Richard Howland Bolton’s explanation of “Burns and Haggis”… and Scottish songs sung by  Jean Redpath,  the Satire Music Group, and Andy Stewart...This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:59  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C  K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 427677 6:05

23:08:05  Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer    Kyle Bielfield, tenor   Delos 3445 2:57

23:11:02  Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:14

23:17:44  Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

23:21:19  Isaac Albéniz: Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82   Albert Guinovart, piano   Harm Mundi 987007 7:34

23:28:54  Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51    Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 6:54

23:36:51  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux    Kirill Terentiev, violin Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:08

23:45:59  Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1    Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 8:06

23:54:35  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'  S 558/7 Daniil Trifonov, piano   Mariinsky 530 3:27

23:58:17  Daniil Trifonov: Dolce romantico from 'Rachmaniana'    Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4794970 1:48

 

 