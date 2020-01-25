WCLV Program Guide 01-25-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:59 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

00:08:46 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 54 Op 71 # 1 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 23:23

00:32:54 Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 3:28

00:37:49 William Alwyn: The Moor of Venice Dramatic Overture Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570145 8:42

00:48:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 718 31:18

01:23:32 Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 8 19:49

01:44:41 Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 7:17

01:52:48 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 4:29

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp, 1915 Movement 3 Finale Ransom Wilson, flute; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nancy Allen, harp Album: Debussy: Complete Chamber Music Delos 3167 Music: 4:33

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 10, No. 1 Jonathan Biss, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 16:26

Belinda Reynolds: Play for piano and two marimbas Susan Grace, piano; John Kinzie, marimba; Brendan Betyn, marimba Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 07:02

Claude Debussy: Iberia Suite from Images The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 18:44

Jake Heggie: Soliloquy Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano Album: Here/After Pentatone 186515 Music: 4:25

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 40 in F Major, Op. 50, No. 5 "The Dream" Omer Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delaware County, NY Music: 16:37

Franz Liszt: Rigoletto Paraphrase Esther Park, piano Lake George Music Festival, Lake George, NY, Tannery Pond Community Center Music: 06:48

Jake Heggie (arr. Cristian Macelaru): Suite from Moby Dick Aspen Festival Orchestra Cristian Macelaru, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 18:54

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:40 Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 Gerhart Hetzel, violin Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 427640 15:46

04:18:50 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35

04:27:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:11

04:36:00 Thomas Tallis: Loquebantur variis linguis Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 4:09

04:42:12 Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 1 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9357 44:22

05:31:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards BWV 1065 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 9:37

05:42:27 Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:29

05:51:44 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 6:05

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Leo Brouwer: Beatlerianas Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4

06:26:13 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90 "Italian" Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jaime Laredo Nimbus 7085

06:55:50 Emilio Murillo: Pasillo No. 11 Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

07:00:45 Richard Wagner: Overture to Tannhauser Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80379

07:16:16 Lalo Schifrin: Concierto Caribeno for Flute & Orchestra Marisa Canales, flute London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Auvidis 1033

07:44:31 Jose Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 8.553449

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat Major: III. Allegretto vivace - Allegro animato Joseph Moog, piano; Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz; Ari Rasilainen, conductor Album: Franz Liszt: The Two Piano Concertos – Totentanz Claves Records

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 5 In F Major, Op. 103 ("Egyptian") Joseph Moog, piano; Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Matthias Pintscher, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 26:48

Piano Puzzler: Jessie J. Marshall from Tallahassee, FL. Music: ~8:23

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4 Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:37

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings sybarite5 Chamber Music Societ of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 8:07

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor - Movement 1 Allemanda Bella Hristova, violin Album: Bella Unaccompanied A.W. Tonegold Records Music: 4:25

Giovanni Bottesini: Gran duo concertante for Violin, Double Bass and String Orchestra Kyu-Young Kim, violin; Zachary Cohen, double bass; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 11:13

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major Tanya Gabrielian, piano; Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY Music: 22:07

John Corigliano: Red Violin Caprices Bella Hristova, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 8:39

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:52 Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Allegro Almeda Trio Albany 1386 6:12

10:12:39 Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 8:03

10:23:16 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 Berlin Philharmonic Wilhelm Furtwängler DeutGram 4796018 7:59

10:34:49 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 20:54

10:56:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Neapolitan Dance Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:52

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:25 Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Main title Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:30

11:15:53 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 13:35

11:31:55 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Messenger of Love' Op 317 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 3:35

11:38:11 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 15:04

11:54:53 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 60804 3:32

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2018 - From Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room in New York City, this week’s From the Top features a young flutist with an incredible come-back story, a phenomenal young bassoonist who performs one of the most virtuosic pieces written for the instrument ... and an 11-year-old violinist performs a show piece by Geno Hubay

11-year-old violinist Fiona Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs Carmen - Fantasie Brillante by Jenő Hubay (1858-1937) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old flutist Alison Addie from Louisville, Kentucky performs the fourth movement, Allegro con Moto, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old pianist Samuel Glicklich from Los Angeles, California performs the first movement, Grave. Doppio movimento, from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

16-year-old bassoonist Luis Manuel Marquez from Maracaibo, Venezuela performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The INN Piano Trio, comprised of three From the Top alums, perform the second movement, (b) Variazione Finale e Coda, from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) 17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer; 18-year-old cellist Noah Lee; 17-year-old pianist Wenfang (Ivan) Han

17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York performs the first movement, Obsession, from the Sonata for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 2, by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with La Bohème, Puccini’s cherished opera about youth, love, and loss. The performance, taped earlier this season, stars Ailyn Pérez as the seamstress Mimì and Matthew Polenzani as the smitten poet Rodolfo. Olga Kulchynska sings Musetta, the role of her company debut this season, and David Bizic is Musetta’s on-and-off-again lover Marcello. Two other bohemians are also sung by artists who debuted this season: Andrey Zhilikhovsky as Schaunard and Jongmin Park as Colline. Marco Armiliato conducts Puccini’s great romantic tragedy

15:45 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:43:14 Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 13:05

16:00:56 E. J. Moeran: Serenade Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 23:14

16:27:28 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 17:58

16:49:01 Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture Op 101 London Symphony Claudio Abbado DeutGram 423104 9:07

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners from the ‘30s & ‘40s

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 6:45

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:02

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:51

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 15:01

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 2:20

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699) 8:06

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 4:40

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Recycling - Songs that failed to impress in the musicals they were written for, but caught on when reused in other ways. Famous examples: "Blue Moon" and "From This Moment On"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:54 George and Ira Gershwin The Man I Love Ella Fitzgerald Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Gershwin Songbook Book of the Month 80-5571

18:05:54 00:01:09 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim You'll Never Get Away from Me Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32607

18:06:52 00:01:37 Jule Styne-Leo Robin I'm in Pursuit of Happiness Michael Redgrave, Jane Powell Ruggles of Red Gap Stet DS15007

18:09:14 00:03:57 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Prayer/The Bad in Ev'ry Man Bobby Short/Blossom Dearie Rodgers and Hart Revisited Painted Smiles PS1347

18:13:35 00:03:28 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein-P.G. Wodehouse Bill Lara Cazalet The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD1901

18:17:39 00:03:05 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Boys and Girls Like You and Me Kathryn Crosby, John Davidson State Fair -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG947656

18:20:44 00:01:17 Richard Rodgers Beneath the Southern Cross Orchestra Victory at Sea RCA LSC-2335

18:21:57 00:03:08 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein No Other Love Isabel Bigley, Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61480

18:25:21 00:01:18 Cole Porter From This Moment On Ann Miller, Bobby Van Kiss Me, Kate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272152

18:27:33 00:01:04 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Fight Song Chorus All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:28:27 00:02:40 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams You've Got Possibilities Linda Lavin It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Superman! Sony SK48207

18:31:19 00:01:38 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Say a Prayer for Me Tonight Betty Wand Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:32:50 00:02:12 A.J. Lerner-Kurt Weill I Remember It Well John Reardon, Jo Sullivan Kurt Weill Revisited Painted Smiles PS1358

18:34:59 00:02:23 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Remember It Well Maurice Chevalier, Hermione Gingold Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:37:48 00:01:37 Jerry Herman No Tune Like a Show Tune Company Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353

18:39:09 00:03:19 Jerry Herman It's Today Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:43:04 00:02:31 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ain't It the Truth Lena Horne Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7162

18:45:44 00:01:47 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields April Fooled Me Bobby Baird An Evening with Dorothy Fields DRG DRG5167

18:48:14 00:03:15 Irving Berlin Mr. Monotony Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:51:54 00:01:06 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:29 00:03:10 Jule Styne-Leo Robin Filler: I'm in Pursuit of Happiness Michael Redgrave, Jane Powell, Peter Lawford Ruggles of Red Gap Stet DS15007

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:17 Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 11:57

19:17:12 Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings Solomiya Ivakhiv, violin Slovak National Symphony Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 95733 40:36

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite

21:21:28 César Franck: Symphony in d Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 37:55

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Selections from “A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green” including “I Said Good Morning,” “Baroness Bazooka,” “I Get Carried Away,” “ Movie Ads”… We celebrate Burns Night with Richard Howland Bolton’s explanation of “Burns and Haggis”… and Scottish songs sung by Jean Redpath, the Satire Music Group, and Andy Stewart...This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427677 6:05

23:08:05 Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 2:57

23:11:02 Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:14

23:17:44 Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

23:21:19 Isaac Albéniz: Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82 Albert Guinovart, piano Harm Mundi 987007 7:34

23:28:54 Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 6:54

23:36:51 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux Kirill Terentiev, violin Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:08

23:45:59 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 8:06

23:54:35 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' S 558/7 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:27

23:58:17 Daniil Trifonov: Dolce romantico from 'Rachmaniana' Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970 1:48