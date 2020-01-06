Destination Rachmaninoff-Arrival —Daniil Trifonov, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin (DeutGram 4836617)

Following Departure, an album hailed by NPR as a "singular combination of swagger and stunning technique," Daniil Trifonov completes his two-part Destination: Rachmaninoff journey with Arrival, a coupling of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concertos Nos. 1 & 3 performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Arrival also features Trifonov's own transcriptions of Rachmaninoff's Vocalise and The Silver Sleigh Bells. The Sunday Times (UK) said of this October 2019 release: “A towering performance to rank with interpretations by Horowitz and Argerich. The Philadelphians’ contribution could hardly be grander or more sumptuous.” The Classic Review agreed, “There is so much more to these performances than Trifonov’s phenomenal technique, which of course enables him to execute even the most difficult passages with unerring accuracy and tonal beauty. The greater success of this recording…is how completely Trifonov inhabits the complex and profound “gestalt’ of this music and its composer.”