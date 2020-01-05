WCLV Program Guide 01-05-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 3

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture [used in ‘People Will Talk’ (1951)]—London Philharmonic/Marin Alsop (Naxos 557428) 10:29

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Introduction—St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 0:28

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: O soave fanciulla [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Renata Tebaldi, soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 4:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria [used in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)]—Maria João Pires, piano (DeutGram 439514) 3:49

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Overture [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado (Sony 304505) 11:42

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Non più mesta—Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 460596) 8198 3:04

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme from Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture [used in ‘Wayne’s World’ (1992)]—Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli (DeutGram 439514) 3:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 [used in ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)]—John O’Conor, piano (Telarc 80391) 3:03

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 104 ‘London’ [used in ‘The Prince of Tides’ (1991)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 439514) 4:14

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo {used in ‘The Godfather Part III’ (1990)]—Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 439514) 4:00

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Various; Soloists: Emanuel Ax, piano; Vittoria Yeo, soprano; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Piotr Beczala, tenor; Dmitry Belosselskiy, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15 David Afkam, cond; Emanuel Ax, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E Minor, Op. 93 David Afkam, cond

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 Fritz Reiner, cond

Giuseppe Verdi: Messa da Requiem (Excerpt) Riccardo Muti, cond; Vittoria Yeo, soprano; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Piotr Beczala, tenor; Dmitry Belosselskiy, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Darius Milhaud; Igor Stravinsky; Paul Hindemith; Richard Rodgers; Soloists: Louise Parker, alto; George London, bass; Schola Cantorum

Darius Milhaud: Suite française, op. 248 (arr. for orch.) Darius Milhaud, cond

Igor Stravinsky: Firebird Suite Igor Stravinsky, cond

Paul Hindemith: When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d: Requiem for Those We Love Louise Parker, alto; George London, bass; Schola Cantorum; Paul Hindemith, cond

Richard Rodgers: Carousel Waltz Richard Rodgers, cond

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Last Christmas Meditation: One of our favorite ensembles, the Gothic Voices, remind us of the beauty of a Medieval Christmas

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:04 Guillaume Dufay: Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Pomerium Alexander Blachly Archiv 453477 7:26

06:14:24 William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 Pomerium Alexander Blachly Archiv 449819 14:43

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Organist’s Yearbook: Our traditional summing-up of some of the previous year’s happenings in the world of the King of Instruments

J.S.BACH (arr. Guillou): Sinfonia to Cantata BWV 29. FRANZ LISZT (arr. Guillou): Valse oubliée No. 1 Jean Guillou (1969 Kleuker/Notre Dame des Neiges, Alpe d’Huez, France) Dorian 90112

JOHN JOUBERT: Prelude on Song One Tom Winpenny (1962 Harrison /St. Alban’s Cathedral, England) Toccata Classics 0398

HENRY PURCELL (arr. Ley): 2 Trumpet Tunes and Air Noel Rawsthorne (1926 Willis/Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, England) EMI 85412

H.WALFORD DAVIES: Solemn Melody Peter Hurford (1979 Sharp/Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, Australia) Argo 411 828

WILLIAM ALBRIGHT: Finale, fr The King of Instruments William Albright, narrator; Marilyn Mason (1964 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r, 6/18/80)

DUKE ELLINGTON: It don’t mean a thing Charlie Balogh (Wurlitzer/Organ Stop Pizza, Mesa, AZ) Organ Stop 120

G. F. HANDEL: Largo, fr Xerxes Jared Jacobsen (1907 Warren-1972 Möller/Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY) PD Archive (r. 8/25/2019)

CHARLES WOOD: Nunc Dimittisin E-flat (No. 2) Charles Baigent, baritone; King’s College Choir/Sir Stephen Cleobury; Henry Websdale (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) KCC

HARVEY GRACE: Resurgam Sir Stephen Cleobury (1968 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) KCC0020

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany: On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to wonderful sacred choral and organ music to mark Epiphany, that brings the Christmas season to a close, with the traditional arrival of the Three Kings

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: New Year, New Beginnings

Richard Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra Opening (Dawn) Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 57215 CD) 1:30

Edvard Grieg: “Morning” from Peer Gynt Suite Hallé Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Encore 67773 CD) 4:11

Ferde Grofé: “Sunrise” from Grand Canyon Suite New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 37759 CD) 5:10

Benjamin Britten: A New Year Carol Anonymous Four, vocal; Andrew Lawrence King, harp (Harmonia Mundi 907325 CD) 2:12

Gioachino Rossini: Toast pour le nouvel ans San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George (Delos 3238 CD) 3:07

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January Alexander Budyonny, piano (TB 827598 CD) 5:40

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forging Song Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: Allegro Bruce Hungerford, piano (Vanguard 1237 CD) 3:33

Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No.9 “From the New World” Finale London Symphony Orchestra/Witold Rowicki (Philips 802903 LP) 10:45

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:30 Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 5:42

10:10:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' Helen Watts, alto Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Hänssler 98836 17:57

10:32:17 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 18:30

10:52:11 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 6:54

11:01:16 Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne BUX 160 Simón Bolívar Symphony Keri-Lynn Wilson Dorian 90254 6:22

11:09:02 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 29:19

11:40:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 BWV 1032 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 11:25

11:52:58 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:45

11:57:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 578 Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 3:13

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY RADIO with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Lang Lang, piano

Anna Clyne: Masquerade

Jacques Offenbach: Overture to ‘Orpheus in the Underworld’

Franz Schmidt: Intermezzo from ‘Notre Dame’

Franz von Suppé: Overture to ‘Poet and Peasant’

Carl Nielsen: Overture to ‘Maskarade’

Felix Mendelssohn: Spinning Song

Carl Czerny: Presto from ‘The School of Velocity’ Op 299/1

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Love Theme

John Williams: Far and Away: Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin

Adolph Foerster: Dedication March—Lorin Maazel, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2—Fritz Reiner, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5—William Steinberg, conductor

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite—William Steinberg, conductor

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:42 Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 11:57

14:17:47 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7 Op 83 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018 16:56

14:36:15 Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 H 7b:2 Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 26:37

15:03:59 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 12:23

15:17:46 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 14764 18:47

15:37:46 Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 8:31

15:47:17 Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 12:10

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor/pianist – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F, K. 138 (without conductor)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c, K. 491

17:26:54 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 Op 56 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80184 34:04

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2018 - From the Walt Disney Concert Hall, this week’s From the Top features a fantastic line-up of young people alongside one of the greatest orchestras in the world, the Los Angeles Philharmonic! We’ll hear the premiere of a new work by a teenage composer, a 12-year-old violinist likens virtuosic playing to figure skating, and a young bassoonist brilliantly performs Mozart

Violinist Chunyi Zhou, 12, from Irvine, California performing: V. Rondo from Symphonie Espagnole, Op.21 by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Bassoonist John Gonzalez, 17, from Los Angeles, California performing: I. Allegro from the Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B-flat major, K.191/186e, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Cellist Osheen Manukyan, 18, from Glendale, California performing Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Beunos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) with Bing Wang, Violin, LA Phil concertmaster,

and Christopher O’Riley, piano

"Brisé" for Orchestra, by composer Esther Ollivier, 17, from Los Angeles, California, performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli. (Esther Ollivier's piece is part of From the Top's New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music)

Pianist Ray Ushikubo, Piano, 16, from Riverside, California performing: I. Allegro molto moderato from the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16 by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli, performing IX. “Nimrod” from Enigma Variations, Op. 36 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:07 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 14764 18:47

19:25:08 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Symphony No. 3 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 41:31

20:10:08 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 Op 47 Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4795201 49:48

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Characters You Are Likely to Meet (1982) Regina Mushabac, cello (private CD) 12:31

Edwin London: Auricles Apertures Ventricles (1984) Gregg Smith Singers (New World 80477) 27:14

Eric Charnofsky: Two Pieces for Flute and Piano (2001) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-25-07) 5:11

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos (2005) Reina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos (CCG 02-24-08) 7:51

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - White-Collar, Blue-Collar, and Gig Workers: What is the Future of American Labor; Steven Greenhouse, author

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:13 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 118 # 2 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 5:47

23:08:00 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:24

23:13:25 Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazon Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:09

23:17:26 Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon Kenneth Pasmanick, bassoon Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:39

23:23:06 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 Op 17 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 5:26

23:28:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 K 459 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 7:47

23:36:51 Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4790835 2:59

23:39:51 Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 Steven Isserlis, cello Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Roger Norrington RCA 68578 6:28

23:46:20 Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51

23:54:46 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Nocturne Janine Jansen, violin Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Decca 475011 3:16

23:58:21 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland Op 43 # 3 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:13