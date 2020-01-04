WCLV Program Guide 01-04-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:10 Josef Suk: Elegy Op 23 Ahn Trio EMI 56674 6:48

00:09:10 Paul Schoenfield: Café Music Almeda Trio Albany 1386 16:41

00:26:37 Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:30

00:32:07 Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 8:01

00:41:36 Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80396 41:37

01:27:09 Anderson & Roe: Mathilde, Marieke et Madeleine Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 12:50

01:42:02 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 9:26

01:52:36 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:14

01:57:44 Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 2:28

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in c minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 4:36

Richard Galliano: New York Tango Russian Renaissance Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 7:07

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata in C Major for Cello and Piano, Op. 102, No. 1 Joshua Roman, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, New York, NY Music: 13:40

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite (1919) Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 22:06

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B Flat Major, Op. 71 No. 1: II. Adagio Maxwell Quartet Album: Haydn: String Quartets Op. 71 Linn Records Music: 4:35

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat Major, Op. 117 movements 1-5 Maxwell Quartet Bay Chamber Concerts, Rockport Opera House, Rockport, ME Music: 25:03

Carl Maria von Weber (arr. Hector Berlioz): Invitation to the Dance, Op.65 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 8:21

Jessie Montgomery: Banner, for Solo String Quartet and Chamber Orchestra Catalyst Quartet; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO), Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:31

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 Op 57 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448 25:29

04:28:02 Charles Wilfrid Orr: A Cotswold Hill Tune Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 554186 5:01

04:35:20 Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 4:29

04:41:04 Gustave Charpentier: Louise: Depuis le jour Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 5:15

04:48:56 Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 1 Op 4 Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 49769 35:05

05:28:04 Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

05:39:01 Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 9:12

05:48:35 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 BBC Scottish Symphony Jerzy Maksymiuk Naxos 550864 5:55

05:56:20 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Ayako Uehara, piano EMI 17852 2:59

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez: Magdelena Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale) Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony Classical 93071

06:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana, Suite Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 555844

07:00:50 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 Oscar Caceres, guitar Arpeggione Ensemble ADDA 581038

07:20:48 Ricardo Castro: Waltz Caprice Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 893

07:32:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32 Symphonic Fantasy after Dante Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jennifer Margaret Barker: Na Tri Peathraichean: Movement 1 Gearr Aonach Alice K. Dade, fluteJohn Novacek, piano Album: Living Music (New Chamber Music) Naxos 8312 Music: 4:26

Michael Daugherty: Flamingo Santa Fe Pro Musica Orchestra; Thomas O'Connor, conductor Santa Fe Pro Musica, Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM Music: 8:38

Franz Schubert: Quartet in G Major, D. 887: Movements 3 & 4 Doric String Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 18:04

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trio in E minor for flute, oboe, and basso continuo, TWV 42:e2 Alice K. Dade, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Brian Thornton, cello; Noam D. Elkies, harpsichord Festival Mozaic, Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 15:19

Jules Massenet: Meditation from 'Thais' Chee-Yun, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: Vocalise: Chee-Yun Denon 75118 Music: 4:31

Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi Overture Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 6:00

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in Eb Major William VerMeulen, horn; Chee-Yun, violin; Anton Nel, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 27:03

Reena Esmail: Teen Murti for String Orchestra ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight American Composers Forum Innova 016 Music: 9:45

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:33 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:38

10:09:53 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 10:55

10:22:31 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 24:45

10:50:54 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 3:33

10:56:07 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The List Song Richard Suart, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 2:00

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:27 Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:05

11:13:04 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Sviatoslav Richter, piano Philips 4788977 29:48

11:45:49 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto H 438 Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 5:06

11:51:38 Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131 3:07

11:55:25 Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet Op 13 # 5 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 3:20

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2018 - From the Walt Disney Concert Hall, this week’s From the Top features a fantastic line-up of young people alongside one of the greatest orchestras in the world, the Los Angeles Philharmonic! We’ll hear the premiere of a new work by a teenage composer, a 12-year-old violinist likens virtuosic playing to figure skating, and a young bassoonist brilliantly performs Mozart

Violinist Chunyi Zhou, 12, from Irvine, California performing: V. Rondo from Symphonie Espagnole, Op.21 by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Bassoonist John Gonzalez, 17, from Los Angeles, California performing: I. Allegro from the Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B-flat major, K.191/186e, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Cellist Osheen Manukyan, 18, from Glendale, California performing Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Beunos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) with Bing Wang, Violin, LA Phil concertmaster,

and Christopher O’Riley, piano

"Brisé" for Orchestra, by composer Esther Ollivier, 17, from Los Angeles, California, performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli. (Esther Ollivier's piece is part of From the Top's New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music)

Pianist Ray Ushikubo, Piano, 16, from Riverside, California performing: I. Allegro molto moderato from the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16 by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli, performing IX. “Nimrod” from Enigma Variations, Op. 36 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Richard Strauss’s masterwork Der Rosenkavalier. Sir Simon Rattle, music director of the London Symphony Orchestra, conducts one of Strauss’s most beloved scores. Finnish soprano Camilla Nylund makes her network broadcast debut as the enigmatic Marschallin. Magdalena Kožená sings the role of the Marschallin’s young lover Octavian. Golda Schultz, fresh from her triumphant run as Clara in the Met’s season-opening production of the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, is Sophie, the innocent girl who comes between the Marschallin and Octavian. And Günther Groissböck returns to the role of the boorish Baron Ochs, which won him tremendous acclaim in 2017. The cast also features Matthew Polenzani in the cameo role of the Italian Singer, Katharine Goeldner as Annina, and, in their network broadcast debuts, German baritone Markus Eiche as Faninal and Austrian tenor Thomas Ebenstein as Valzacchi

17:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:39:25 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 16:31

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Arlen (Part 1) - Music by the man George Gershwin called "the most original of us all." He's Harold Arlen, composer of "The Wizard of Oz" and "A Star Is Born." We'll celebrate Arlen's deeply affecting music with help from his biographer and close friend, the late Edward Jablonski

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:29 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin The Man That Got Away Harold Arlen Harold Arlen Sings Mark 56 Mark683

18:04:18 00:02:19 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin Over the Rainbow Rusty Dedrick Harold Arlen in Hollywood Monmouuth-Evergreen MES6918

18:07:09 00:01:34 Louis Armstrong West End Blues Louis Armstrong Giants of Jazz: Louis Armstrong Time Life STL-JO1

18:10:44 00:00:39 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Get Happy Judy Garland Summer Stock Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7761

18:12:26 00:01:42 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Stormy Weather Harold Arlen Harold Arlen Sings, 1930-37 JJA JJA1975

18:14:08 00:01:11 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Stormy Weather Ethel Waters Ethel Waters on the Air, 1933-1951 Totem LP923

18:15:14 00:02:34 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I've Got the World on a String Louis Armstrong Harold Arlen Songbook Verve 31453-75732

18:18:54 00:01:23 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Let's Fall in Love Ann Sothern Harold Arlen on Hollywood, 1934-48 JJA JJA1977

18:20:49 00:02:51 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Down With Love Bobby Short Bobby Short Collectors' Choice 11742-02372

18:23:36 00:02:25 H.Arlen-Y.Harburg-I.Gershwin Fun to Be Fooled Lee Wiley Lee Wiley Sings the Songs of Harold Arlen Audiophile ACD-10

18:28:37 00:02:33 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Right as the Rain Louise Carlyle The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:31:03 00:03:54 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer I Had Myself a True Love Helen Goldsby St. Louis Woman Encores! Cast Mercury 31453-81482

18:34:49 00:04:07 Harold Arlen-Johny Mercer Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home Judy Garland Smithsonian American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen Smithsonian RD048

18:42:15 00:00:31 Harold Arlen Waltz from House of Flowers Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:43:53 00:03:58 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote I Never Has Seen Snow Diahann Carroll House of Flowers Original B'way Cast Sony9699-86857

18:48:25 00:03:29 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin It's a New World Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:52:22 00:00:38 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin Filler: The Man That Got Away Judy Garland A Star Is Born Film Soundtrack Columbia CK65965

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:08 Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy D 760 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 21:36

19:27:55 Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 30:27

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor/pianist – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G, K, 453

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto Rondo in D, K. 382 (07-24)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 507

21:32:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 459463 26:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Annual listener request show no. 1

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:29 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 5:24

23:07:53 Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed Bert Lucarelli, oboe Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Koch Intl 7187 5:15

23:13:10 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:26

23:19:49 Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite: The Last Rose of Summer Alfred Krips, violin Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 7892 3:48

23:23:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 K 415 Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2013 8:14

23:31:52 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

23:40:30 Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:50

23:44:21 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Jesu, dulcis memoria Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 134 1:51

23:46:12 Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80462 8:58

23:55:48 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 3:15