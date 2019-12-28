WCLV Program Guide 12-28-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:08 Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 6:02

00:08:38 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 14 Op 105 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765 31:47

00:41:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e Op 72 # 1 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 3:30

00:46:07 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Romance Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 4:03

00:53:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Géza Anda, piano Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda DeutGram 4793449 27:32

01:24:42 Manuel Infante: Andalusian Dances Sandra Shapiro, piano Azica 1201 17:19

01:43:25 Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 68904 9:33

01:53:43 Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61843 4:48

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Burns: Ae Fond Kiss Nicola Benedetti, violin; BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra; Rory Macdonald, conductor Album: Homecoming: A Scottish Fantasy Decca 21290 Music: 04:36

Gordon Goodwin: Four Views (2014) Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 14:32

Erich Korngold: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35 Nicola Benedetti, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 25:49

Earl Scruggs: Foggy Mountain Breakdown (Encore) Decoda Cello Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 2:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro in B-flat for clarinet, two violins, viola and cello Emma Johnson, clarinet; Rebecca Hirsch & Gabor Takacs-Nagy, violins; Tim Boulton, viola; Andrew Shulman, cello Album: Mozart - Weber: Clarinet Quintets ASV 1079 Music: 4:24

Cesar Franck: Prelude, Chorale, and Fugue Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 18:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet in E-flat Major, K 407 Peter Moore, alto trombone; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Masumi Per Rostad and Meena Bhasin, viola; Nina Lee, cello Chamber Music Series at Spoleto Festival USA, South Carolina Public Radio, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 14:20

Fanny Mendelssohn: Overture in C Major ROCO; Mei Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:30

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:30 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 1 Op 17 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3168 19:33

04:21:30 Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets: O magnum mysterium Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 3:30

04:27:29 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Bayreuth Festival Orchestra Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 10:37

04:39:35 Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Amy Lee, violin S&W 1 9:54

04:51:32 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Homage to the Seguidilla Pepe Romero, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 30:27

05:25:57 Robert Schumann: Three Fantasy Pieces Op 73 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 12:25

05:53:10 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:13

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones CTCD2301

06:14:55 Traditional Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

06:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

06:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902

06:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 05452 7735

07:00:46 Antonio Vivaldi "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet Ancalagon 134

07:10:34 Francisco Mignone Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

07:12:53 Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

07:19:49 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Albumblatt for Mrs. Betty Schott Llyr Williams, piano Album: Wagner Without Words Signum 388 Music: 4:26

John Harbison: Songs America Loves to Sing (excerpts) Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Jose Franch-Ballester, clarinet; Bella Hristova, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 13:37

Richard Wagner: Sonata in A-flat Major (for M. Wesendonck), WWV 85 Llyr Williams, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Dalton Center, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 12:35

Jonathan Leshnoff: Chamber Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Itamar Zorman, violin; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 16:34

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor: Movement 3 Lahti Symphony Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Album: Sibelius: The Complete Symphonies Music: 4:31

Zoltan Kodaly: Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7 (excerpt) Gabriela Diaz, violin; Andres Diaz, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:28

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43 Movements 3 & 4 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:13

Anton Webern: Quintet for piano and string quartet, M. 118 Asher Wulfman,violin; Karim Ayala Pool,violin; Christopher Alley,viola; Blake Kitayama,cello; Sashi Ayyangar, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 12:56

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:06 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 Op 1 # 13 Philippe Quint, violin Naxos 570703 3:57

10:07:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 K 239 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669 13:16

10:23:12 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 25:01

10:51:45 Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Not While I'm Around Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano Sony 64498 2:49

10:54:37 Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Johanna Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 2:23

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:03 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 5:13

11:13:38 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:55

11:21:15 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 27:12

11:51:16 Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 3:53

11:55:40 Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80183 2:23

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 13, 2019 - From La Jolla, California, this week’s From the Top features renowned violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta as guest host. Along with co-host Michelle Cann, they’ll introduce us to the incredible San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, a young cellist who shares how studying the cello has helped him stand up for what he believes in, and a pianist who was a prize winner in Russia’s famous Tchaikovsky Competition

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing IX. Scherzo: Presto assai e molto leggiero from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904- 1987)

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing II. Romance. Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.1, Op.11 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) with pianist, George Li

Violinist Audrey Park, 16, from Valencia, CA; Cellist Kevin Song, 16, from San Diego, CA, and co-host/pianist Michelle Cann performing: Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Buenos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Violinist Vijay Gupta and cellist Kevin Song, 16, performing: II. Très vif from the Sonata for Violin and Cello by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Tuba player Logan Wadley, 18, from Vermillion, SD performing: I. Allegro pesante from the Sonata for Tuba and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with Michelle Cann, piano

Flutist Phoebe Rawn, 18, from Seattle, WA performing: Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino by Paul Taffanel (1844-1908), with Michelle Cann, piano

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing: X. Epilogue (est. 2:05) from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904-1987).

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Mozart’s classic fairy tale The Magic Flute, an abridged English-language adaptation that carries on the Met’s tradition of presenting opera for audiences of all ages at the holidays. Lothar Koenigs conducts the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus in this beloved opera about the triumph of love and virtue. The cast stars Ying Fang as Pamina and Kathryn Lewek as her ruthless mother the Queen of the Night, David Portillo as Prince Tamino, Joshua Hopkins as the lovelorn birdcatcher Papageno, and Soloman Howard as the wise Sarastro

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante K 364 Arthur Grumiaux, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 30:49

15:37:42 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 26:45

16:06:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 12 Op 26 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 19:34

16:27:26 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 11:06

16:40:26 Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture Op 81 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 8:55

16:50:09 Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:33

16:54:43 Ola Gjeilo: Ecce Novum Choir of Royal Holloway 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 4:11

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt.2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—E. Power Biggs, organ (CBS 42643) 9:39

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—Stokowski Symphony (EMI 65614) 9:34

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana [from Diva (1981)]—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva (Decca 460596) 4:49

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 [from Children of a Lesser God (1986)]—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 6:49

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna [from Excalibur (1981)]—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum (DeutGram 4795448 2:33

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music [from Excalibur (1981)]—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi (Accent 102) 8:07

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93 [from A Little Romance (1979)]—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s (MusicMaster 67097) 4:56

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song [from Babe (1995)]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80703) 2:18

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato [from Babe (1995)]—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West (Reference 125) 2:01

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine [from Babe (1995)]—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter (Collegium 109) 6:41

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ' [from Babe (1995)]—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (DeutGram 4796018) 7:23

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1947 on Stage - The best of the year including "Brigadoon" and "Finian's Rainbow," plus Rodgers & Hammerstein's daring "Allegro"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05 00:01:41 Frederick Loewe Overture from Brigadoon Orchestra Brigadoon Original B'way Cast RCA 1001-2-RG

18:02:46 00:02:44 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Almost Like Being in Love David Brooks, Marion Bell Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1001-2-RG

18:05:26 00:02:05 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Come to Me, Bend to Me Frank Porretta Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG DRG19071

18:08:08 00:03:41 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe There but For You Go I David Brooks Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1001-2-RG

18:11:59 00:03:14 Burton Lane, Yip Harburg How Are Things in Glocca Morra? Ella Logan Finian's Rainbow -- Orginal B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:15:35 00:03:25 Burton Lane, Yip Harburg Old Devil Moon Ella Logan, Donald Richards Finian's Rainbow -- Orginal B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:19:37 00:02:26 Burton Lane, Yip Harburg When the Idle Poor… Company Finian's Rainbow 2004 Irish Rep Production Ghostlight GH4402-2

18:22:23 00:01:59 Burton Lane, Yip Harburg When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love… David Wayne Finian's Rainbow -- Orginal B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:24:58 00:00:58 Jule Styne Bathing Beauties Ballet Orchestra Ballet on Broadway Painted Smiles PSCD-149

18:25:55 00:02:37 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Nobody Ever Died for Dear Old Rutgers Phil Silvers High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast Sepia Sepia1048

18:28:22 00:02:58 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Papa, Won't You Dance With Me? Nanette Fabray High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast Sepia Sepia1048

18:31:56 00:03:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein One Foot, Other Foot Chorus Allegro -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-52758

18:35:02 00:03:12 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You Are Never Away John Battles Allegro -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-52758

18:38:37 00:03:10 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Allegro Liz Callaway, Patrick Wilson Allegro -- Studio Cast Masterworks B'way 88697-41738

18:42:11 00:02:30 Bob Hilliard Civilization Elaine Stritch Great Revues Revisited Painted Smiles PS1380

18:44:41 00:03:18 Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes Ain't It Awful, the Heat? Company Street Scene -- Original B'way Cast Sony MK44688

18:47:58 00:03:41 Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes Lonely House Brian Sullivan Street Scene -- Original B'way Cast Sony MK44688

18:51:56 00:01:04 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:20 00:03:34 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Filler: I Still Get Jealous Nanette Fabray, Jack McCauley High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast Sepia Sepia1048

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:47 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 22:51

19:28:15 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella Suite No. 1 Op 107 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 550968 29:33

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; – recorded live at the Blossom Music Festival

Richard Wagner: Rienzi Overture

Richard Wagner: Tristan and Isolde: Prelude and Love Death

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9

21:38:29 Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 60311 20:27

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Our pre-New Year’s celebration start’s traditionally with Ogden Nash’s “Good Bye Old Year.” Then a sequence of “party” items by Bob and Ray, Noel Coward, and from “Wonderful Town” and “Phantom of the Opera”… Referencing NY Eve activities, we have Spike Jones and “Cocktails for Two,” Red Igle’s “Cigareets, Whusky and Wild, Wild Women” and Shelly Berman’s “It was a Lark, or Goodnight, Already!”…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:55 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:44

23:07:40 Duke Ellington: Solitude Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:15

23:12:55 John Field: Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80370 3:34

23:17:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds K 375 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683 5:59

23:23:09 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 9:14

23:32:22 Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 # 2 American String Project MSR 1386 6:06

23:39:05 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 5:10

23:44:15 Jenö Hubay: Idylle from Suite for Violin & Orchestra Op 5 Hagai Shaham, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 67498 4:54

23:49:07 Thomas Morley: Response Pavin Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 3:56

23:53:40 Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 2 Op 59 # 2 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:41

23:56:36 Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 3:35