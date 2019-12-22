WCLV Program Guide 12-22-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies Pt. 2

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 11:00

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 14:07

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 2:42

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 3:37

Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 4:29

Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley (Silva 6051) 3:17

Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 6:16

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams (Sony 51333) 4:54

Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass (CBS 39740) 2:48

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Christoph von Dohnányi; Martin Helmchen, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in G Minor, K. 183

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 19

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551 ‘Jupiter’

Francis Poulenc: Concerto champetre--Harry Bicket, conductor; Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Thomas Hampson, baritone; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Aaron Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring

Aaron Copland: Selections from Old American Songs, Books 1 & 2; 1- The Dodger; 2-Simple Gifts; 3- The Little Horses; 4- The Golden Willow Tree; 5- The Boatmen’s Dance

Cole Porter: Bring Me Back My Butterfly; Who Said Gay Paree; In the Still of the Night; Where is the Life that Late I Led?; Night and Day; Begin the Beguine

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Praetorius Christmas Mass - 25 Years ago, Paul McCreesh gave us a spectacular recording of a Christmas mass as it would have been heard in 1620; last year, he created a new version for a performance at Versailles, which we will experience this week

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:24 Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium Stile Antico Harm Mundi 902312 4:20

06:08:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' BWV 225 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 16:31

06:26:53 Michael Praetorius: Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 3:20

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Holiday Surprises - A diverting collection of rare and unusual music for the Christmas festival

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Der Tag, der ist so freudenreich Wolfgang Rübsam (1787 Holzhey/Weissenau Abbey, Germany) Naxos 8.554380

MICHEL CORRETTE: Noël provençal. ANTONIO MESTRES: March for the Clarines Marie-Ange Leurent (1810 Kyrutz/Church of St. Mary, Mahón, Menorca) Solstice 187

PIERRE COCHEREAU (trans. Filsell): Variations on an Old Noël Jeremy Filsell (1967 Walker/Metropolican Cathedral, Liverpool, England) ASV 1109

CHARLES CALLAHAN: Christmas Prelude Michelle Gray, flute; Adam Pajan (1990 Reuter/St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Greenville, SC) Melodia Duo 2003

SOFIA KARLSSON: Peace on earth. TRADITIONAL: Banquet Polska Sofia Karlsson, voice; St. Jacob’s Chamber Choir/Gary Graden; Lisa Rydberg, violin; Gunnar Idenstam (1949 Marcussen/Oscars Church, Stockholm, Sweden) Bis 5031

WILLIAM WHITEHEAD: The Seven Joys of Mary. DAVID BRIGGS (arr.): Away in a manger. MATTHEW MARTIN: Nowell sing we Chapel Choir/James Vivian; Luke Bond (1965-2002 Harrison/St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, England) Hyperion 68281

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Christmas Celebration - As we approach Christmas Eve, we’ll begin the festivities with music to celebrate the arrival of the Christ Child on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Tune in as Peter DuBois shares sacred choral and organ treasures of the season

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Commercial Holiday Celebration

Flory Jagoda: Ocho kandelikas Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 3:00

Traditional Sephardic: Kita’l tas Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 5:00

Traditional Chassidic: Hayo Haya The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:50

Traditional Israeli: MiY’malel The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:33

Hugo Chaim Adler/Traditional: Maoz Tzur (2 versions) The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 3:16

F. Greenspan: Kemach min hazak The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:34

Avrom Goldfaden/Michel Gelbart: Dreydel songs The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 4:22

Anonymous: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 1:21

Michael Praaetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 2:54

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Ons ist geboren Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 3:32

Nicolai Kedrov, Sr: Our Father Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 3:01

Arvo Pärt: Rejoice, O Virgin Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 1:27

John Jacob Niles (arr. Andrew Carter): Appalachian Folk Carol “I wonder as I wander” Sarah Hewlett, soprano; Choir of Merton College, Oxford/Benjamin Nicholas (BBC Vol33 No.3 CD) 3:53

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: “Jauchzet, fröhlocket” Bach Collegium Japan/Masaaki Suzuki (BIS 941942 CD) 7:37

09:58:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan' Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler BerlinClas 1090 1:32

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:49 Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:50

10:09:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 BWV 248 RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 23:21

10:34:00 Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 17:42

10:53:23 Antonio Vivaldi: Final Choruses from Gloria RV 589 Bach Choir of Bethlehem Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 3:53

10:57:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau BWV 1067 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 1:34

11:00:08 Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 11:18

11:13:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 6 BWV 248 Dorothea Röschmann, soprano Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 25:02

11:40:41 Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C Op 3 # 12 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 634 8:48

11:50:46 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 3:39

11:54:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 4:43

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductor: Francesco Lecce-Chong; Sarah Shafer, soprano; Derrek Stark, tenor; Hugh Russell, baritone; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus; Milwaukee Children’s Choir ( season finale)

Leonard Bernstein: Three Dances from “On The town”

John Adams: Dr. Atomic Symphony

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt – Schubertiade ( season finale)

Albert Berg: Se solen sjunker (See, the Sun is Setting) Michael Sumuel, baritone; Wu Han, piano

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 100, D. 929 Philip Setzer, violin; David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano

Preview: David Finckel & Wu Han

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in D Major, Op. 102 No. 2

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:43 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite Royal Philharmonic Rudolph Kempe EMI 68736 26:12

15:29:15 Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 8 # 6 Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 5:36

15:36:16 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:58

15:50:29 Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 5:45

15:56:36 Traditional: Patapan Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:31

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone

Edvard Grieg: ‘Morning Mood,’ ‘The Death of Ase’ & ‘At the Wedding’ from ‘Peer Gynt’

Jean Sibelius: Songs ‘The Echo Nymph,’ ‘To Evening,’ ‘From an Anxious Heart,’ ‘Black Roses,’ Come Away, Death,’ ‘In the Field a Maiden Sings,’ The Silent City,’ ‘Was It a Dream?’

Richard Strauss: ‘Aus Italien’

17:33:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187 25:50

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 20, 2019 - From Portland, Maine, this program, guest hosted by pianist Orli Shaham features conversations focusing on the unique stage of artistic development each From the Top performer is experiencing at this point in their lives. We meet a young clarinetist who shares with us how he manages to breath effectively while playing extremely taxing repertoire and a young pianist shares how she tames her instrument in order to be a good collaborator with string players in chamber music

Fervida Piano Trio, from Burlingame, California featuring Sean Mori, violin, 17

Angeline Kiang, cello, 15 and Karina Tseng, piano, 17 performs Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1, Ghost, I. Allegro vivace e con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Christian Chiu, piano, 17, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania performs Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90 No. 3 by Franz Schubert.

Annabel Parker, soprano, 17, from Rockport, Maine performs Quella faimma che m’accende by Benedetto Marcello along with guest host, pianist Orli Shaham

Joshua Choi, clarinet, 15, from Palisades Park, New Jersey performs Clarinet Sonata in Eb Major, Op. 167, IV. Molto allegro by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) along with guest host, pianist Orli Shaham.

Joshua Rosenthal, violin, 16, from Damariscotta, Maine & Josie Davis, violin, From the Top alumna, from Hope, Maine perform Lime Rock by Mark O’Connor

FLASHBACK FINALE – RECORDED IN 2004

Henry Kramer, piano, 17, from Cape Elizabeth, Maine performs Tocatta Opus 15 by Robert Muczynski

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:05 Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 31:04

19:36:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 370548 33:55

20:12:13 Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 1 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9357 44:22

20:58:27 Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram 423378 1:38

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal (2016) José Gotera, baritone; Shuai Wang, piano (private CD) 5:34

Stephen Stanziano : She Walks in Beauty (2015) José Gotera, baritone; Shuai Wang, piano (private CD) 3:10

James Wilding: Cleansing Waters Linsay Leach-Sparks, flute; Stanislav Golovin, clarinet; Todd Gaffke, saxophone; James Wilding, piano (CCG 10-07-18) 11:42

Ty Alan Emerson: Rogue George Pope, flute; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 9:48

Geoffrey Peterson: Three Hopper Paintings Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 7:59

Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino (1984) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80446) 12:13

21:55:41 Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings Op 10 NES Chamber Orchestra Dmitry Sitkovetsky Nonesuch 79545 4:07

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Art as a Tool for Social Change - Dominique Morisseau and Daniel Gray Kontar

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:05 Jan Sandström: Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 3:55

23:05:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E K 261 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

23:12:02 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 3:23

23:17:03 John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 17:53

23:35:11 Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 5:36

23:40:48 Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455 10:07

23:50:55 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:50

23:55:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 2:57

23:58:36 Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:06