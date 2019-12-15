WCLV Program Guide 12-15-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies Pt. 1

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 5:59

Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952)—BBC Philharmonic/Gamba (Chandos 9851) 8:53

Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946)—Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David /Newman (Telarc 88801) 38:28

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas; Soloists: Nicola Benedetti, violin; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Margaret Hillis, director

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in D for String Orchestra

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 63

Traditional/ Limonov: Auld lang eyne (encore) Nicola Benedetti, violin

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74 (Pathétique)

Charles Ives: IV. Thanksgiving and Forefathers’ Day from New England Holidays Symphony

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551 (EXCERPT) Christoph von Dohnányi, cond

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Various; Soloist: Various

Johann Strauss, II: Overture to Die Fledermaus from An Evening with Danny Kaye Danny Kaye/Zubin Mehta, conductors from Bel Canto

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance in C, K. 605, “Sleigh Ride” Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland; Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor

Karl Suesdorf: Moonlight in Vermont; Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride; Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor

Edvard Grieg/Seidl: No.4, March of the Dwarfs from Lyric Suite; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Antonio Vivaldi: Winter from The Four Seasons; Frank Huang, violin/leader

Ralph Vaughan-Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves; Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

Francis Poulenc: Gloria in G; Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Judith Blegen, soprano; Westminster Choir

Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kijue suite, Op. 60; Troika; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: 3 Selections from Winter Bonfire-Children’s Suite, Op. 122; No. 2 Winter Holiday; No. 4 Around the Bonfire; No.8 Home Again; Skitch Henderson, piano/conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from The Nutcracker; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Movement 1 from Symphony No. 4; Lorin Maazel, conductor

Jacques Offenbach: Ballet of the Snowflakes from Le Voyage dans la Lune; Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Engelbert Humperdinck: Children’s Prayer from Hansel and Gretel; Andre Kostelanetz, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three 17th Century German Christmas Discs - The Margaretha Consort with a German Christmas, Schutz’s Christmas Story with the Yale Schola Cantorum, and cantata by Buxtehude and Telemann

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:57 Traditional: Advent Hymn Cantus Cantus 1211 3:31

06:07:13 Francisco Guerrero: Beata Dei genitrix Maria Stile Antico Harm Mundi 902312 6:48

06:15:47 Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quinti toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 11:16

06:28:49 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 2:40

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For the Christmas Festival - A multi-generational sampler of festival holiday music from many lands

MASSIMO NOSETTI: Little Toccata on Adeste fidelis Domenico Severin (2013 Bonato/Villasanta Cathedral, Monza, Italy) Syrius 141471

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Vom Himmel hoch (2 settings) Jürgen Essl (1782 Stumm/Stephanskirche, Simmern, Germany) cpo 777.557

GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ Christoph Anselm Noll (1998 Klais/Maria Laach Abbey, Germany) Psallite 60381

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ, BuxWV 188 John Grew (1959 Beckerath/Queen Mary Road Church, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) McGill 750029

ALEXIS CHAUVET: A la venue de Noël, fr 9 Offertoires Carolyn Shuster-Fournier (1863 Cavaillé-Coll1989 Haerpfer/St. Louis Cathedral, Versailles, France) EMA 9502

ARTHUR PIECHLER: 3 Christmas Preludes, Op. 46 (In dulci jubilo; Vom Himmel hoch; Stille Nacht) Klaus Linsenmeyer (1904 Maerz/Augsburg Cathedral, Germany) Motette 11151

HENRI BUSSER: Le Sommeil de l’Enfant Jesus Licia Jaskunas, harp; Anthony LaMarchina, cello; Wilma Jensen (1986 Casavant/St. George’s Episcopal Church, Nashville, TN) Pro Organo7282

FRANCIS POTT: Improvisation on Adeste fidelis (2005) Tom Winpenny (1962 Harrison/St. Alban’s Abbey, England) Pipedreams Archive (r. 8/11/16)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3 - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll focus on Mary, Mother of Jesus, the visitation of the Angel, and Mary’s response. Peter DuBois will share great choral and organ music from across the centuries

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Some great new releases II

John Adams: Short Ride on a Fast Machine Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Kent Nagano (Decca 4834938 CD) 4:09

George Enescu: Symphonie Concertante for Cello & Orchestra Op.8: Majestueux Bion Tsang, cello; Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Scott Yoo (Sony 580459 CD) 8:18

Margi-Griebling Haigh: Sinfonia Concetante: Rondo ai coniglietti Octet of Members of the Cleveland Orchestra/Sasha Mäkilä (Kent/Blossom Summer Sounds Opus 1 CD) 4:37

Joel Puckett: Concerto Duo: I. The Great American Scream Machine Anthony McGill, clarinet; Demarre McGill, flute; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra/Allen Tinkham (Cedille 90000187 CD) 4:32

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle Op.6 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Demarre McGill, flute; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra/Allen Tinkham (Cedille 90000187 CD) 6:06

Hans Krása: Tánec (Dance) Black Oak Ensemble (Cedille 90000189 CD) 5:09

Fanny Mendelssohn: Trio in D Minor: Finale Allegro Moderato London Bridge Trio (BBC Music Vol.27 No.9 CD) 6:20

Abel Korzeniowwki: Chmury (Clouds) Angéla Dubeau, violin; La Pieta (Analeka 8748 CD) 3:35

09:58:58 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Harlequinade Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 1:17

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:23 George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings Bibi Black, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Claudio Scimone EMI 54620 8:16

10:13:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 3 BWV 248 Dorothea Röschmann, soprano Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 22:21

10:38:23 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6 # 8 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390 13:45

10:54:32 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 3:25

10:58:52 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:18

11:01:01 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 3:25

11:06:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 4 BWV 248 Dorothea Röschmann, soprano Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 22:25

11:31:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 6:00

11:39:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' Julia Doyle, soprano Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 14:55

11:56:15 Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 4:01

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductor: Matthias Pintscher; Soloist: Javier Perianes, piano

Matthias Pintscher: Towards Osiris

Claude Debussy: La Mer

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major “Egyptian”

Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 “Poem of Ecstasy”

Igor Stravinsky Suite from The Firebird Christopher Seaman, cond (archive recording)

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Sitkovetsky Trio

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C major for Violin and Piano, Op. Posth. 159, D. 934

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in D major, Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost”

Preview: Michael Sumuel, baritone; Wu Han, piano

Isak Albert Berg: Se solen sjunker (See, the Sun is Setting)

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71a Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 22:15

15:25:06 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 14:31

15:41:37 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols Roderick Williams, baritone City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 10385 12:07

15:54:22 Traditional: A Somerset Carol True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 2:35

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Nikolai Znaider, violin – recorded in Miami

Carl Nielsen: Violin Concerto

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

17:37:14 Claude Debussy: La mer Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 22:26

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded December 5, 2019 - Description: Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this program features some of From the Top’s favorite moments from the last 3 seasons and includes more music than our standard format. We revisit the appearance of a young pianist who performs the music of Stravinsky and then discusses the impressive work he’s done in the field of environmental science. We’ll hear a teenage violinist’s performance of a dazzling work by Fritz Kreisler and enjoy her humorous tale of getting a persistent nose bleed just before playing with a major symphony orchestra. And a 14-year-old performs the only piece written for guitar by British composer, William Walton

Eric J. Wang, guitar, 14 from San Jose California performs III. Alla Cubana and I. Allegro from “Five Bagatelles” by William Walton

Aubree Oliverson, violin, 17 from Orem, Utah performs Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style ofPugnani), by Fritz Kreisler with pianist, Christopher O’Riley.

Khari Joyner, cello, 17 from Atlanta, Georgia performs Pampeana No. 2: Rhapsody for Cello and Piano, Op. 21 by Alberto Ginastera with pianist, Christopher O’Riley

Amir Siraj, piano, 17 from Brookline, Massachusetts performs II. Chez Petrouchka from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky

Noa Gabay, harp, 18 from Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged by Hans Trneček

Andrew Chang, clarinet, 17 from Rowland Heights, California performs IV. Andante molto - allegro energico from “Time Pieces” for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 43 by Robert Muczynski with host, Peter Dugan

Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio Piano Trio with Aubree Oliverson, violin, 17; Zlatomir Fung, cello, 16; and Adrea Ye, piano, 17 all studying at the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colorado performs Finale, Piano Trio in G Minor by Bedřich Smetana

18:59:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 1 BWV 772 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 1:03

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:19 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 28:23

19:34:37 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 Michel Schwalbé, violin Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 46:27

20:23:07 Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 1 Op 17 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9230 34:10

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Violin, Percussion and Synthesizer — Lisa Boyko, viola; Nicholas Underhill, synthesizer; Alison Chorn, percussion

Andrew Rindfleisch: Fanatical Dances (1992) — Zeitgeist

Lisa Rainsong: Available: 45 Acres — Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra/Israel Getzof, cond.

Marcel Dick: Suite for Piano (1959) — Arthur Loesser, piano

21:56:41 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 2 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:22

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Building Opportunity in the American City - Ja'Ron K Smith; Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:12 John Rutter: Candlelight Carol Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 4:00

23:07:13 Astor Piazzolla: Milonga Prelude 'Flora's Game' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 6:43

23:13:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 4:51

23:19:44 William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 4:30

23:24:15 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto H 438 Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 8:56

23:33:11 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 9:13

23:43:12 Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 4:56

23:48:08 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Irlandaise Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 3:20

23:51:29 Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:04

23:56:48 Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk-Style: Langsam Op 102 # 2 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 3:07