WCLV Program Guide 12-13-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:07 Traditional: Wexford Carol True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 3:54

00:06:23 David Conte: Meditation on 'Silent Night' Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 3:37

00:10:41 Henri Duparc: Chanson triste Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 457657 4:17

00:16:06 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 Op 68 # 2 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 3:32

00:22:18 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 Heather Harper, soprano London Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4785437 1:20:46

01:47:19 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: In the Night Op 12 # 5 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:59

01:52:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue BWV 577 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 2:56

01:55:55 Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 1:30

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Andre Previn: Tango Song and Dance: Movement 2 Song; Simply Augustin Hadelich, violin; Joyce Yang, piano Album: Franck - Kurtag - Previn - Schumann: Augustin Hadelich - Joyce Yang Avie 2347 Music: 4:38

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 15:03

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from the Fairy's Kiss Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jason Hardink, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 20:15

Purandara Dasa (arr. Stephen Prutsman): Govinda Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:46

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana, Op. 16 III. Sehr aufgeregt Jonathan Biss, piano Album: Schumann: Fantasie, Kreisleriana & Arabeske EMI 65391 Music: 4:38

Cyril Scott (arr. Fritz Kreisler): Lotus Land (after Cyril Scott's Opus 47, No. 1) Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 4:50

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4, Op. 58 Jonathan Biss, piano; Houston Symphony; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 33:57

Billy Strayhorn: Take the "A" Train (Encore) Harlem Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Pauls By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 3:28

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 28 Op 101 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018 20:08

04:23:19 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

04:34:02 Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony in c-Sharp Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 7:03

04:42:04 Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:05

04:49:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells Op 35 Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 39:07

05:33:24 Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 7:17

05:42:29 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Resound 9011101 6:06

05:49:24 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:39

05:56:29 Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:01

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 Traditional: The First Nowell Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 5:01

06:15:11 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble Telarc 80361 11:06

06:27:10 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 2:37

06:30:44 Nicolai Budashkin: Fantasy on Two Folk Songs Rudolf Belov, domra Osipov Russian Folk Orch Vitaly Gnutov Mercury 432000 7:04

06:43:12 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 10:59

06:57:14 Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 453440 3:15

07:03:57 Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:15

07:12:38 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Reference 2101 7:05

07:20:46 John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:02

07:28:03 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:18

07:31:40 Traditional: While Shepherds Watched their Flocks Choir King's College Cambridge Stephen Cleobury King'sColl 1 2:54

07:39:20 George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 5 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 8:22

07:50:14 Juan de Araujo: Los coflades de la estleya Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 4:16

07:55:02 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 4:33

08:07:19 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 6:11

08:16:05 Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 22 Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 6:35

08:24:21 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 8:03

08:32:45 John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz John McMurtery, flute West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 3:33

08:42:38 Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 Op 27 Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 8:39

08:52:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances K 605 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783 5:54

08:58:22 Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 2:50

09:05:20 George Gershwin: An American in Paris Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 17:39

09:25:39 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2041 6:20

09:34:28 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 4 Op 36 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 5:44

09:42:16 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 63905 10:49

09:54:59 Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night' True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 2:39

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:18 John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 2:32

10:03:24 Traditional: A Somerset Carol True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 2:35

10:07:15 Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 D 557 András Schiff, piano Decca 440307 12:29

10:22:05 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 590 Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:48

10:31:49 Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 12 Lucerne Festival Strings Rudolf Baumgartner DeutGram 469376 4:17

10:39:57 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 6:28

10:47:34 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:47

10:52:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fifteen Variations & Fugue Op 35 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 22:00

11:16:03 Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:39

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:24:41 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:25:12 Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:44

11:29:02 Traditional: Sans Day Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:57

11:31:59 William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:16

11:34:16 John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:07

11:39:28 Traditional: The First Nowell Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:59

11:43:28 Traditional: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Clayton H. Krehbiel MAA 1999 3:27

11:46:55 Anonymous: Personent hodie Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 4:10

11:51:06 James Pierpont: Jingle Bells Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:01

11:53:39 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:55:33 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Dubinushka Op 62 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 3:44

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:37 Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761 6:45

12:14:45 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 # 1 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:37

12:28:28 Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 4:44

12:37:35 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 6:44

12:46:24 Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D Op 7 # 3 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 10:37

12:57:37 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 2:45

13:00:55 Traditional: Wassail Song 'Here we come a-wassailing' Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 1:18

13:02:26 Traditional: Boar's Head Carol Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 1:03

13:05:43 Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421716 22:49

13:29:50 Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:05

13:38:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 6:59

13:47:23 Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425694 9:39

13:57:49 Karl King: March 'Rough-Riders' Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 1:53

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Elgar, Vaughan Williams DG 419 191 Music: 4:26

Duke Ellington (arr. Peress): New World A-Comin' Charlie Albright, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:40

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Folk songs of the four seasons: Winter (select mvts) City of London Choir, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Hilary Davan Wetton, conductor Album: Im Terra Pax Naxos 572102 Music: 10:39

Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Ola Gjeilo, Piano; The Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Musical Offering Trio Sonata in C Minor, BWV 1079 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Daniel Phillips, violin; Joshua Roman, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 15:20

Manuel Infante: Danzas andaluzas Movement 1 Ritmo Karin Lechner, Sergio Tiempo, pianos Album: Marha Argerich and Friends: Live from the Lugano Festival 2005 EMI 54782 Music: 4:16

Francis Poulenc: Sextet FP.100 New York Woodwind Quintet; Mihae Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 17:43

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1: Movements 2-3 Sergio Tiempo, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 14:01

Traditional (arr. Ruth Boshkoff): Nino Lindo Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:51

Traditional (arr. Amy Rice-Young): Sing We Now of Christmas The National Flute Choir; Amy Rice Blumenthal, conductor Album: Here We Come a'FLUTING ALRY 27 Music: 2:32

Bob Chilcott: The Shepherd's Carol The King's Singers Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 2:58

Felix Bernard, Richard B. Smith, Bobby McFerrin (arr. Pentatonix): Winter Wonderland/Don't Worry Be Happy Chicago a cappella; Paul Nicholson, conductor Chicago a cappella, Nichols Hall, Evanston, IL Music: 3:14

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:59 Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:31

16:07:00 Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata: Gloria Boston Cecilia Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Koch Intl 7180 2:20

16:12:12 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 Op 25 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 13:59

16:29:19 Maurice Jarre: The Night of the Generals: General Tanz/On the Terrace at Versailles Royal Philharmonic Nic Raine Royal Phil 33 4:04

16:35:40 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 4:54

16:42:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:29

16:52:16 Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night' True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 2:39

16:57:11 Traditional: O Come, Divine Messiah! True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 2:58

17:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells Op 35 Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 6:40

17:14:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone K 190 Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Camerata Salzburg Jean-Pierre Rampal Sony 45930 9:03

17:26:19 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31

17:40:42 Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 2:52

17:45:18 Traditional: Unst Boat Song Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 4:46

17:52:59 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80125 7:08

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:38 Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 21:27

18:32:05 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque 6666 4:28

18:38:40 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December Op 37 # 12 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 3:37

18:43:32 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 7:27

18:52:50 Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 5:10

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:18 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 22 André Watts, piano Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80386 24:02

19:28:23 Max Bruch: Symphony No. 1 Op 28 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 420932 28:30

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:30 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 17:38

20:21:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 28 Op 101 Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 20:41

20:42:57 Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

21:03:08 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1b Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 16:26

21:20:38 Jacob Clemens non Papa: Pastores quidnam vidistis Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 4:54

21:26:37 Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Gloria Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 8:02

21:37:29 Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz' Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 8:09

21:48:04 Richard Strauss: Aus Italien Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425941 41:47

22:31:45 Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' Op 7 Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 11:51

22:45:41 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

22:56:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 Op 32 # 5 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 3:33

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:30 Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 2:38

23:04:09 William Bolcom: New York Lights Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 5:30

23:09:40 Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1 András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet Decca 421423 7:57

23:18:55 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur DeutGram 457075 9:20

23:28:15 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 8:12

23:37:35 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Richard P. Condie Sony 87771 4:33

23:42:08 Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 4:45

23:46:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:47

23:55:23 Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Largo from Cello Sonata Book 3/5 Juliana Soltis, cello Chamber Ensemble Acis 72276 3:00