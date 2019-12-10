© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Christmas with True Concord

Published December 10, 2019 at 10:30 PM EST

Christmas with True Concord: Carols in the American Voice —True Concord Voices & Orchestra/Eric Holtan (Reference 734)

Eric Holtan, founder and conductor of True Concord Voices and Orchestra reports that every year, his ensemble presents popular Lessons and Carols by Candlelight concerts in the Tucson area.  “Even in their simplest form,” he says, “carols evoke emotionally powerful memories of personal and family experiences that enrich and enliven annual holiday celebrations.  With this album, I wanted to capture the essence of our much-loved concerts with the mostly familiar carols presented here, but in musical settings by American composers that are new or not widely known.”