WCLV-Grove-Series.png
WCLV Program Guide 11-29-2019

Published November 29, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:55  George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:14

00:10:14  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3  K 216 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 8:19

00:20:05  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 Op 18   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 466357 4:58

00:26:10  Hannah Lash: Stalk    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71281 5:55

00:33:34  Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26   Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 45846 52:06

01:30:20  Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra Op 3    Slovak Philharmonic Libor Pesek RecordsInt 7008 13:13

01:44:21  Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture     CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 7:27

01:52:28  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 3:50

01:56:40  Victor Béraud: Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24   Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:30

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Album: String Poetic Cedille 103 Music: 4:44

Rick Sowash: Fantasia on Shenandoah John Pell, guitar; Shelbourne Quartet Album: Music for the Appalachian Trail Gasparo 236 Music: 14:15

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 In E Minor: Movement 1 Fort Smith Symphony Orchestra; John Jeter, conductor Album: Florence Beatrice Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 4 Naxos 8.559827 Music: 16:34

Jennifer Higdon: Autumn Music Marcia Kamper, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Anton Rist, clarinet; Conrad Cornelison, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, horn Festival Mozaic, United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 11:40

Antonio Vivaldi: Recorder Concerto in G Major, Op. 10, No. 4, RV 435: I. Allegro, III. Allegro Giovanni Antonini, recorder; Il Giardino Armonico Album: Vivaldi: Concerti di Camera Vol. 1 Teldec 73267 Music: 4:36

Shelley Washington: Middleground PUBLIQuartet: Curtis Stewart and Jannina Norpoth, violins; Nick Revel, viola; Amanda Gookin, cello Album: Freedom and Faith Bright Shiny Things Music: 9:14

Johannes Brahms: Klavierstucke, Op. 118 Paul Lewis, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 21:48

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto No. 3 in F major, Op. 8, RV 293, "Autumn" from Four Seasons Sarah Chang, violin; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Sarah Chang: Vivaldi: The Four Seasons EMI 94431 Music: 11:31

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:49  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8     Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4793449 24:32

04:27:54  Paul Ben-Haim: Psalm from Symphony No. 1     Israel & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestras Zubin Mehta Sony 45968 8:54

04:38:47  John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:04

04:43:59  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock    Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:06

04:50:46  Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 12 Op 127    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress 2012 36:24

05:30:29  Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso     Symphony Orch of New Russia David Amos Albany 143 15:05

05:46:35  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 Op 40 # 1  Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 4:59

05:52:20  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47   Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 15579 5:07

05:57:50  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd    Simon Trpceski, piano   EMI 272 2:11

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:37  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite     Les Délices  Délices 2013 5:30

06:15:41  Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture     Paris Opera Orchestra Bruno Campanella EMI 63128 6:23

06:23:43  Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings    John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 7:21

06:31:31  Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20   Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Philips 4788977 3:30

06:39:16  Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa    Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 11:30

06:52:31  Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be    Voces8   Decca 29601 3:41

06:57:52  Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7502 3:52

07:05:51  Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45

07:15:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1  K 16  Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80256 12:25

07:29:06  Traditional: The Keel Row    Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 2:06

07:32:49  Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 6     Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 4:24

07:42:16  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 11:57

07:56:24  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:54

08:07:44  Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11   Sol Gabetta, cello Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 75951 6:27

08:16:11  Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

08:28:45  Jerry Herman: Mame: We Need a Little Christmas    Singing Hoosiers Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 2:58

08:33:19  Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs: Tango    Caroline Goulding, violin   Telarc 80744 3:35

08:41:05  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale Op 35   Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:55

08:55:40  John Williams: Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme     Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 4:23

09:05:34  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201   Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60355 19:20

09:28:33  Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier'    Yekwon Sunwoo, piano   Decca 4815527 6:40

09:37:42  John Field: Nocturne No. 6    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 5:22

09:44:38  George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'     BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

09:57:50  Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The List Song    Richard Suart, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 2:00

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:00  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance    Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347 2:23

10:05:46  Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Saw Dance     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 3:11

10:10:27  Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26   Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:34

10:23:05  Anton Rubinstein: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 70   Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 8:45

10:32:28  John Field: Nocturne No. 12    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 4:34

10:40:09  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53   Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907402 6:45

10:50:11  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 23:47

11:15:24  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi  BWV 975 Alexandre Tharaud, piano   Harm Mundi 901871 8:57

11:26:18  Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44909 16:25

11:44:55  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388    Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

11:55:23  Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture     Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Conlon RCA 61509 4:23

12:07:49  Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10    Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Colosseum 9007 6:52

12:16:29  Robert Schumann: Toccata in C Op 7   Sviatoslav Richter, piano   DeutGram 4796018 6:31

12:24:19  Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka     Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34

12:31:03  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 4:21

12:39:10  John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 3:09

12:43:40  Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2     Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt Archiv 4776418 9:31

12:54:35  Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture Op 40 # 1  London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 4:48

13:00:16  Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise     National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 1:50

13:02:32  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Genuin 10181 3:18

13:07:21  Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33   Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 19:00

13:28:35  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 5:13

13:36:55  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5  K 219 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 8:30

13:46:35  José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango     Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 8:17

13:55:40  Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 4:01

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movement 1 Calvary Apollo Chamber Players Album: Apollo Chamber Players: Blurred Boundaries Navona 6038 Music: 4:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No 12 in F Major, K 332 Francesco Piemontesi, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 18:17

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Beatrice and Benedict Jacksonville Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:22

Florence Price (arr. Boris Vayner): Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 15:56

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs: Two-Step and Galop Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Album: Aspects of America Pentatone 727 Music: 4:26

Dana Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams STRATA; James Stern, violin; Nathan Williams, clarinetist, conductor The Ulster Chamber Music Series, Church of the Holy Cross, Kingston, NY Music: 11:37

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:39

Leonard Bernstein: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano Dweck Cultural Center in the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Music: 10:18

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:37  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 Op 25 # 11 Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4795448 3:30

15:58:42  Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa Op 27   Julia Fischer, violin   Decca 4785950 4:45

16:06:04  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La jota aragonesa Op 14   Cecile Licad, piano   Naxos 559145 2:56

16:11:51  George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13    Simon Preston, organ English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 413468 13:07

16:30:15  Traditional: Down in the River to Pray    Sandra Simon, soprano   Avie 2205 3:20

16:35:28  Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 6     Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 5:36

16:43:25  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 14764 7:30

16:53:12  John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 3:27

16:57:28  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Express' Op 311    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 2:30

17:04:59  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 Op 39    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:13

17:13:45  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto Op 33   Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Justin Brown Bridge 9309 11:30

17:27:33  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture     Calgary Philharmonic Mario Bernardi CBC 5149 7:19

17:39:26  Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16   Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 6:44

17:47:06  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Butterfly Op 43 # 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 2930 2:10

17:51:10  Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14    Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Steven Smith MAA 10706 6:31

17:59:30  George Gershwin: My One and Only    Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 0:38

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:52  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite     Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 805 17:59

18:29:38  John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 3:43

18:35:03  John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:37

18:41:08  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98     Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 12:03

18:53:46  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6    Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 4:55

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:34  Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals     Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 25:32

19:30:30  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

19:57:18  Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers     London Symphony Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 2:49

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31     German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 16:56

20:20:06  Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 10  D 87  Alban Berg Quartet  EMI 56470 22:14

20:43:32  Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26    Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

20:57:50  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 28 Op 41 # 3 Richard Goode, piano   Nonesuch 79452 1:45

21:02:59  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 10:31

21:15:47  Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:47

21:24:38  Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 415363 5:09

21:31:58  Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call'     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62644 14:55

21:49:11  Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26   Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 45846 52:06

22:42:57  Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song Op 118   Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80248 7:32

22:52:18  Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 Op 63   Louis Lortie, piano   Chandos 40 7:58

23:02:39  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97   Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

23:08:29  Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann  D 911 Jonas Kaufmann, tenor   Sony 379565 3:48

23:12:18  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 6:41

23:20:03  Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12   Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 3:04

23:23:07  Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto    Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 7:10

23:30:18  Claude Debussy: La plus que lente    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 4:13

23:35:40  Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40   Richard King, horn   Albany 1325 7:59

23:43:40  Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus Op 60   Robert Shaw Festival Singers  Robert Shaw Telarc 80531 11:16

23:56:07  Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5  Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 2013 3:19

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann (1827)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus (1987)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

 

 