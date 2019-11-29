WCLV Program Guide 11-29-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:55 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Noël Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:14

00:10:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 K 216 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 8:19

00:20:05 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 Op 18 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 466357 4:58

00:26:10 Hannah Lash: Stalk Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 5:55

00:33:34 Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 45846 52:06

01:30:20 Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra Op 3 Slovak Philharmonic Libor Pesek RecordsInt 7008 13:13

01:44:21 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 7:27

01:52:28 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 3:50

01:56:40 Victor Béraud: Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:30

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Album: String Poetic Cedille 103 Music: 4:44

Rick Sowash: Fantasia on Shenandoah John Pell, guitar; Shelbourne Quartet Album: Music for the Appalachian Trail Gasparo 236 Music: 14:15

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 In E Minor: Movement 1 Fort Smith Symphony Orchestra; John Jeter, conductor Album: Florence Beatrice Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 4 Naxos 8.559827 Music: 16:34

Jennifer Higdon: Autumn Music Marcia Kamper, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Anton Rist, clarinet; Conrad Cornelison, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, horn Festival Mozaic, United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 11:40

Antonio Vivaldi: Recorder Concerto in G Major, Op. 10, No. 4, RV 435: I. Allegro, III. Allegro Giovanni Antonini, recorder; Il Giardino Armonico Album: Vivaldi: Concerti di Camera Vol. 1 Teldec 73267 Music: 4:36

Shelley Washington: Middleground PUBLIQuartet: Curtis Stewart and Jannina Norpoth, violins; Nick Revel, viola; Amanda Gookin, cello Album: Freedom and Faith Bright Shiny Things Music: 9:14

Johannes Brahms: Klavierstucke, Op. 118 Paul Lewis, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 21:48

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto No. 3 in F major, Op. 8, RV 293, "Autumn" from Four Seasons Sarah Chang, violin; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Sarah Chang: Vivaldi: The Four Seasons EMI 94431 Music: 11:31

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:49 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4793449 24:32

04:27:54 Paul Ben-Haim: Psalm from Symphony No. 1 Israel & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestras Zubin Mehta Sony 45968 8:54

04:38:47 John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:04

04:43:59 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:06

04:50:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 12 Op 127 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 36:24

05:30:29 Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso Symphony Orch of New Russia David Amos Albany 143 15:05

05:46:35 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 Op 40 # 1 Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 4:59

05:52:20 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 5:07

05:57:50 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 2:11

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:37 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite Les Délices Délices 2013 5:30

06:15:41 Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture Paris Opera Orchestra Bruno Campanella EMI 63128 6:23

06:23:43 Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 7:21

06:31:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 3:30

06:39:16 Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 11:30

06:52:31 Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be Voces8 Decca 29601 3:41

06:57:52 Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7502 3:52

07:05:51 Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45

07:15:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 K 16 Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80256 12:25

07:29:06 Traditional: The Keel Row Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 2:06

07:32:49 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 4:24

07:42:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 11:57

07:56:24 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:54

08:07:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Sol Gabetta, cello Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 75951 6:27

08:16:11 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

08:28:45 Jerry Herman: Mame: We Need a Little Christmas Singing Hoosiers Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 2:58

08:33:19 Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs: Tango Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 3:35

08:41:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale Op 35 Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:55

08:55:40 John Williams: Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 4:23

09:05:34 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201 Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60355 19:20

09:28:33 Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 6:40

09:37:42 John Field: Nocturne No. 6 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:22

09:44:38 George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

09:57:50 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The List Song Richard Suart, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 2:00

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:00 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 2:23

10:05:46 Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Saw Dance Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 3:11

10:10:27 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:34

10:23:05 Anton Rubinstein: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 70 Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 8:45

10:32:28 John Field: Nocturne No. 12 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:34

10:40:09 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907402 6:45

10:50:11 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 23:47

11:15:24 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi BWV 975 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871 8:57

11:26:18 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44909 16:25

11:44:55 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

11:55:23 Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Conlon RCA 61509 4:23

12:07:49 Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10 Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Colosseum 9007 6:52

12:16:29 Robert Schumann: Toccata in C Op 7 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018 6:31

12:24:19 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34

12:31:03 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 4:21

12:39:10 John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 3:09

12:43:40 Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt Archiv 4776418 9:31

12:54:35 Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture Op 40 # 1 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 4:48

13:00:16 Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 1:50

13:02:32 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 3:18

13:07:21 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 19:00

13:28:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 5:13

13:36:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 K 219 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 8:30

13:46:35 José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 8:17

13:55:40 Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 4:01

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint: Movement 1 Calvary Apollo Chamber Players Album: Apollo Chamber Players: Blurred Boundaries Navona 6038 Music: 4:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No 12 in F Major, K 332 Francesco Piemontesi, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 18:17

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Beatrice and Benedict Jacksonville Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:22

Florence Price (arr. Boris Vayner): Piano Concerto in One Movement Michelle Cann, piano Geoffrey Herd, violin; Shawn Moore, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; Max Geissler, cello Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 15:56

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs: Two-Step and Galop Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Album: Aspects of America Pentatone 727 Music: 4:26

Dana Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams STRATA; James Stern, violin; Nathan Williams, clarinetist, conductor The Ulster Chamber Music Series, Church of the Holy Cross, Kingston, NY Music: 11:37

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:39

Leonard Bernstein: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano Dweck Cultural Center in the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY Music: 10:18

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:37 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 Op 25 # 11 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:30

15:58:42 Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa Op 27 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 4:45

16:06:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La jota aragonesa Op 14 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 2:56

16:11:51 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 Simon Preston, organ English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 413468 13:07

16:30:15 Traditional: Down in the River to Pray Sandra Simon, soprano Avie 2205 3:20

16:35:28 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 6 Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 5:36

16:43:25 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 7:30

16:53:12 John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 3:27

16:57:28 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Express' Op 311 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 2:30

17:04:59 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:13

17:13:45 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto Op 33 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Justin Brown Bridge 9309 11:30

17:27:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture Calgary Philharmonic Mario Bernardi CBC 5149 7:19

17:39:26 Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16 Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 6:44

17:47:06 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Butterfly Op 43 # 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 2:10

17:51:10 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14 Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Steven Smith MAA 10706 6:31

17:59:30 George Gershwin: My One and Only Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:38

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:52 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 17:59

18:29:38 John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 3:43

18:35:03 John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:37

18:41:08 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 12:03

18:53:46 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 4:55

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:34 Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 25:32

19:30:30 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

19:57:18 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers London Symphony Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 2:49

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 16:56

20:20:06 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 10 D 87 Alban Berg Quartet EMI 56470 22:14

20:43:32 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

20:57:50 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 28 Op 41 # 3 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79452 1:45

21:02:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 10:31

21:15:47 Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:47

21:24:38 Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363 5:09

21:31:58 Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62644 14:55

21:49:11 Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 45846 52:06

22:42:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song Op 118 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80248 7:32

22:52:18 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 Op 63 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 7:58

23:02:39 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

23:08:29 Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann D 911 Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 379565 3:48

23:12:18 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 6:41

23:20:03 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 3:04

23:23:07 Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 7:10

23:30:18 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 4:13

23:35:40 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn Albany 1325 7:59

23:43:40 Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus Op 60 Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80531 11:16

23:56:07 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:19

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann (1827)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus (1987)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)