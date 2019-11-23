WCLV Program Guide 11-23-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:13 Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 20039 3:44

00:05:50 Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 15:39

00:22:23 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 # 10 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:31

00:29:00 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 54479 8:22

00:38:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 Op 47 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457619 43:49

01:27:31 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:04

01:36:30 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 19 H 16:47bis Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668 13:27

01:50:43 Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas Ola Gjeilo, piano Voces8 Decca 24646 5:15

01:57:20 John Playford: Wallom Green Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 2:00

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductor Album: Russian Sketches Telarc 80378 Music: 4:28

Bela Bartok (arr. Joseph Szigeti): Hungarian Folk Tunes for Violin and Piano Paul Huang, violin; Wu Han, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 9:07

Michael Gilbertson: Mother Chords Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, CA Music: 10:18

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, Symphonic Fantasia after Shakespeare, Op. 18 Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 25:02

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B flat Major, Op. 76, No. 4: Movement 3 Menuetto: Allegro Escher String Quartet Album: The Unfolding of Music II Music@Menlo 20082 Music: 4:29

Liu Tieshan: Dance of the Yao Tribe Los Angeles Philharmonic; Elim Chan, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 7:05

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, Op. 13 Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 20:30

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C Major, Op. 163: Movement 1 Yehuda Hanani, cello; The Escher String Quartet Close Encounters With Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA Music: 14:52

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 BWV 1010 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 20:51

04:23:39 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 3:47

04:30:31 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 4:27

04:36:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:54

04:42:36 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 41:06

05:27:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

05:39:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324 12:33

05:52:35 Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid Gil Shaham, violin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449923 3:37

05:56:40 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 Op 1 # 13 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 02:42

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Jose Abrajim Elcure: Lo Que el Viento Se Llevo (arr. F. Londono) Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077

06:05:20 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008

06:09:54 Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in Eb, Op. 33, No. 2, Hob.III:38 “The Joke" Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 2962022

06:30:51 Isaac Albeniz: Suite Espagnola Spanish Brass Luur Metalls Cascavelle 3072

07:00:45 Zoltan Kodaly: Intermezzo, from "Hary Janos” Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata ProArte 403

07:05:40 Sergei Prokofiev: March, from "The Love for Three Oranges” Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA 5168

07:08:20 Blas Galindo: "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111

07:11:00 Ernesto Anaya: La Petenera Ernesto Anaya Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya Fonarte Latino 1438

07:18:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 18 in Eb, Op. 31, No. 3 Bruno-Leonardo Gelber, piano Denon 73006

07:40:19 Pedro Biava: Fantasia sobre motivos colombianos Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Luis Biava Orquesta Filarmonica Alca n/a

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; Terje Tonnesen, conductor Album: Grieg: Complete Music For String Orchestra Bis 147 Music: 4:15

Edvard Grieg: Andante con moto for violin, cello and piano in C minor, EG 116 Arnaud Sussman, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:42

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Judy Delaney from Rochester, NY Music: 7:52

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in E minor Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Chopin: 24 Preludes DG 413796 Music: 2:02 (excerpt)

Nanette von Schaden: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in B flat Major Christine Schornsheim, fortepiano; L'Orfeo Baroque Orchestra; Michi Gaigg, conductor Augsburg Mozart Festival 2008, Little Golden Hall, Augsburg, Germany Album: (Private Recording) Music: 25:26

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes Movement 3: Moonlight Virginia Symphony; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Seascapes: Virginia Symphony Hampton 004 Music: 4:31

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse Sentimentale Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 2:46

Manuel de Falla: Siete Canciones Espanolas: VII. Polo and V. Nana Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:52

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet' for Viola and Piano - III. The Young Juliet Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:16

Robert Paterson: Dark Mountains Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 13:12

Aleksandr Winkler: Viola Sonata, Op. 10 Movement 1 Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 16:44

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:29 John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:37

10:09:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 8:59

10:21:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 26:51

10:51:04 Stefan Malzew: Eliza in Ascot Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 4:55

10:57:14 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 1:25

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Instruments of the Orchestra: Winds and Strings ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:57 John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:23

11:14:03 Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie Op 17 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 7:23

11:23:19 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 7:54

11:34:10 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 7890 19:54

11:55:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 15, 2019 - From the Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts, this week’s From the Top features a cast made up entirely by students of the renowned high school. Film and television actor Damon Gupton is our guest host and sets the stage for a young tubist who performs a virtuosic concerto backed by the full orchestra, a group of seven percussionists performs the aptly titled work “Shared Space”, and a 17-year-old cellist passionately performs a beautiful work by Tchaikovsky

JunMing Wen, 17, tuba performs I. Prelude. Allegro moderato from the Tuba Concerto by Ralph Vaughan Williams with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Selections from Swan Lake, Op. 20 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), conducted by guest host, Damon Gupton

Esther Chae, 17, cello performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Michelle Cann, piano

Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble performs “Shared Space” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).

- The Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble’s appearance on From the Top Show 368 is supported by Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP).

Luis Marquez Teruel, 17, bassoon performs II. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), with Michelle Cann, piano

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez (b.1950), conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:06 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 12:17

13:16:04 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029 16:02

13:35:10 Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80192 15:51

13:53:08 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 23:43

14:19:34 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 19:07

14:41:58 Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 10:19

14:53:55 John Williams: Hook: The Banquet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 6:04

15:04:08 Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy Op 16 Robert Vernon, viola Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 40:01

15:46:46 Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907399 9:10

15:57:24 Moritz Moszkowski: Habanera Op 65 # 3 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:56

16:04:50 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 22:12

16:28:21 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 11:06

16:41:19 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 13:19

16:56:04 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 4:35

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith – LA Story

Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 4:57

Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 11:30

Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith (Silva 1183) 8:04

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 7:30

Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80535) 4:41

Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 2) 4:04

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 11:53

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit With John Cullum (Part 1) - Like Alfred Drake and Richard Kiley before him, John Cullum is an extraordinary singing actor whose work in musicals is never less than thrilling. In this rebroadcast of a 2014 interview, we'll hear songs from his Broadway debut in "Camelot," his first co-starring role in "On a Clear Day..." and his first Tony Award-winning role in "Shenandoah"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:37 00:01:49 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe Then You May Take Me to the Fair Julie Andrews, John Cullum Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:08:41 00:03:58 Alan Jay Lerner-Burton Lane On a Clear Day You Can See Forever John Cullum On a Clear Day You Can See Forever -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:12:36 00:00:39 Burton Lane Overture from On a Clear Day… Orchestra On a Clear Day You Can See Forever -- Film Soundtrack Columbia LP1390

18:13:15 00:02:49 Alan Jay Lerner-Burton Lane Melinda John Cullum On a Clear Day You Can See Forever -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:18:56 00:02:40 Alan Jay Lerner-Burton Lane Finale from On a Clear Day… John Cullum On a Clear Day You Can See Forever -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:22:42 00:05:04 Richard Rodgers Strangers John Cullum, Inga Swenson Androcles and the Lion -- TV Cast Masterworks B'way 88843-05260

18:28:23 00:01:12 Meredith Willson Demo from 1491 Meredith Willson A Lost Musical: Meredith Willson's 1491 Harbinger HCD3601

18:32:09 00:04:33 Sherman Edwards Molasses to Rum John Cullum 1776 -- Film Soundtrack Columbia S-31741

18:38:26 00:02:39 Gary Geld-Peter Udell I've Heard It All Before John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3763-2-RG

18:41:14 00:00:25 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Overture from Shenandoah Orchestra Broadway Extravaganza MCA MCAC-6219

18:41:35 00:03:45 Gary Geld-Peter Udell The Pickers Are Coming John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3763-2-RG

18:46:02 00:05:38 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Meditation John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3763-2-RG

18:52:18 00:00:42 Richard Rodgers Overture from Androcles and the Lion Orchestra Androcles and the Lion -- TV Cast Masterworks B'way 88843-05260

18:53:08 00:03:49 Richard Rodgers Filler: No More Waiting John Cullum, Inga Swenson Androcles and the Lion -- TV Cast Masterworks B'way 88843-05260

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:43 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 16:59

19:24:20 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 32:38

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet – live from Severance Hall

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture, Ballet Music No. 1, Entr’acte No. 3 & Ballet Music No. 2

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E major

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 ‘London’

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Gerard Hoffnung is interviewed by Charles Richardson about “Broadcasting,” “The Cinema,” “His Childhood” and “Hobbies”… Also some gems by Groucho Marx…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:28 Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 2:58

23:04:27 John Sheppard: Responsory 'In pace in idipsum' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 5:25

23:09:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 5 Op 23 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 5:33

23:16:29 Guy Ropartz: Serenade for Strings CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 3:44

23:20:13 Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 9:56

23:30:10 Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 D 384 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 5:13

23:36:28 Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 5:22

23:41:51 Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 Op 11 # 1 Stephen Hough, piano MusicMasters 60108 3:29

23:45:20 Sir William Walton: Lento from Sonata for Strings Guildhall Strings RCA 7846 9:38

23:55:30 Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084 3:17