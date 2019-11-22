WCLV Program Guide 11-22-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49 Benjamin Britten: Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27 Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80408 13:37

00:16:12 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

00:23:47 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963 3:20

00:28:22 Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture London Symphony Steuart Bedford Naxos 557197 5:04

00:36:11 George Frideric Handel: Ode for St Cecilia's Day HWV 75 Lucy Crowe, soprano Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5183 52:52

01:33:41 Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 8:31

01:43:18 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 244/2 Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525 9:09

01:53:52 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 D 733 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes Movement 3: Moonlight Virginia Symphony; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Seascapes: Virginia Symphony Hampton 004 Music: 4:31

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse Sentimentale Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 2:46

Manuel de Falla: Siete Canciones Espanolas: VII. Polo and V. Nana Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:52

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet' for Viola and Piano - III. The Young Juliet Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:16

Robert Paterson: Dark Mountains Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 13:12

Aleksandr Winkler: Viola Sonata, Op. 10 Movement 1 Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 16:44

Jake Heggie: Soliloquy Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano Album: Here/After Pentatone 186515 Music: 4:25

Natalie Dietterich: Bound Ben Larsen, cello; Martha Cargo, flute Concerts on the Slope, Park Slope, Brooklyn NY Music: 5:26

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY Music: 15:52

Jean Cras: Quintet for Flute, Harp and Strings Carol Wincenc, flute; Mia Venezia, harp; Stefan Milenkovich, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Ching-

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:33 Maurice Ravel: Boléro Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 14:10

04:17:20 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80 # 1 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 5:45

04:25:24 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Act 2 Introduction Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 2:29

04:29:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Berlin German Opera Orchestra Karl Böhm DeutGram 4796018 4:15

04:35:24 Henry Purcell: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day Z 328 Lucy Crowe, soprano Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5183 51:32

05:31:23 Eugène d'Albert: The Dead Eyes: Prelude MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 8:22

05:40:45 Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

05:48:49 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Byron Janis, piano EMI 56780 6:20

05:56:11 Percy Grainger: The Lost Lady Found Joyful Company of Singers City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 2:43

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:50 Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:41

06:13:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 K 137 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 12:19

06:27:14 Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 Op 102 Yuja Wang, piano San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 7:24

06:40:07 Maurice Ravel: La valse Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 11:35

06:53:24 Yann Tiersen: Amélie: Suite Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:51

06:58:36 Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 2:55

07:05:31 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 5:54

07:13:31 Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 7:07

07:21:33 Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain Apollo's Fire Ensemble Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 5:02

07:28:19 Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 2:51

07:32:38 John Williams: JFK: Prologue Tim Morrison, trumpet Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 3:59

07:41:25 Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 7:25

07:50:31 Ola Gjeilo: The Ground BW Men's Chorus Frank Bianchi Soundwaves 2014153 4:06

07:56:36 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 2:33

08:08:11 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica 72241 5:05

08:15:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 8:48

08:26:24 Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' Op 16 Philadelphia Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 55601 3:25

08:30:25 Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18 BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9733 5:54

08:41:53 Franz Schubert: Konzertstück D 345 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 10:35

08:54:19 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D Kk 119 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 5:14

09:00:50 Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:13

09:10:13 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 16:16

09:29:17 John Williams: Sabrina: Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:50

09:36:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Bundeslied Op 122 Ambrosian Singers London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33509 3:58

09:41:46 Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 7:06

09:50:44 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 7:54

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:32 Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:17

10:04:09 Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles Op 36 # 6 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:49

10:08:22 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 14331 8:19

10:18:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80588 7:31

10:26:43 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:34

10:35:56 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 7:05

10:46:30 Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 4:03

10:52:48 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz Los Romeros, guitars Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 23:55

11:18:48 Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

11:31:36 Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' Op 11 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 12:11

11:45:22 Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 14:30

12:06:41 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 13:15

12:21:49 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:50

12:29:52 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 4:21

12:38:35 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 5:54

12:46:45 Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 9:33

12:57:41 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 3:15

13:01:34 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 2:07

13:04:05 Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 3:06

13:09:16 Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 73126 27:45

13:38:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 2:50

13:45:29 Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Scherzo Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 3:18

13:51:02 Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 7:30

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductor Album: Russian Sketches Telarc 80378 Music: 4:28

Bela Bartok (arr. Joseph Szigeti): Hungarian Folk Tunes for Violin and Piano Paul Huang, violin; Wu Han, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 9:07

Michael Gilbertson: Mother Chords Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, CA Music: 10:18

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, Symphonic Fantasia after Shakespeare, Op. 18 Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 25:02

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B flat Major, Op. 76, No. 4: Movement 3 Menuetto: Allegro Escher String Quartet Album: The Unfolding of Music II Music@Menlo 20082 Music: 4:29

Liu Tieshan: Dance of the Yao Tribe Los Angeles Philharmonic; Elim Chan, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 7:05

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, Op. 13 Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 20:30

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C Major, Op. 163: Movement 1 Yehuda Hanani, cello; The Escher String Quartet Close Encounters With Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA Music: 14:52

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:21 Joaquín Rodrigo: Finale from Concierto Andaluz Los Romeros, guitars Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:09

16:07:20 Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonada de adiós 'Homage to Paul Dukas' Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 3:34

16:13:33 Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9 Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

16:2735 John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to Be Around Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:02

16:33:43 Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40 Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 7:17

16:42:39 Joaquín Rodrigo: Bolero from Concierto Andaluz Los Romeros, guitars Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 7:44

16:53:06 John Williams The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 3:09

16:58:18 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 2:03

17:04:32 Benjamin Britten: Saint Nicholas: Nicholas and the Pickled Boys Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor English Chamber Orchestra Matthew Best Hyperion 66333 6:34

17:19:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo Op 34 Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 5:41

17:27:27 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:38

17:39:43 Benjamin Britten: A Hymn to the Virgin Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:50

17:44:13 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 4:23

17:51:30 John Rutter: First Movement from 'Beatles' Concerto Peter Rostal, piano Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 7:57

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:12 Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 19:03

18:30:01 John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 5:27

18:37:37 John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:04

18:43:04 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' F 65 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 9:33

18:54:39 John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:37

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:11 Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture Op 4 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein IMP 27 14:24

19:19:38 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Stephen Hough, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Hyperion 67501 38:17

20:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra Live from Kulas Hall - CIM Orchestra, James Ross, conductor; HaoGuo Chen, piano, student artist

Guido López-Gavilán: Mojito con Saoco (2019)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D Major

Robert Schumann: Overture to Manfred, Op. 115

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

22:01:01 Benjamin Britten: Piano Concerto Op 13 Barry Douglas, piano Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski RCA 68127 33:16

22:34:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa Sir Angel Romero, guitar RCA 68767 11:40

22:48:24 Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes Op 31 Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 8:30

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:20 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 3:49

23:05:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto K 314 John Mack, oboe Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:40

23:12:50 Antonín Dvorák: Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle Op 85 # 3 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309 5:50

23:19:40 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 5:22

23:25:03 Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande Manuel Barrueco, guitar EMI 56175 4:58

23:30:01 Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 3:41

23:34:22 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 5:20

23:39:43 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:47:29 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 5:21

23:53:24 Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus Quire Cleveland Jameson Marvin WCLV 2013 2:42

23:56:29 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:15