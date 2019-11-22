WCLV Program Guide 11-22-2019

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49  Benjamin Britten: Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27   Robert Shaw Festival Singers  Robert Shaw Telarc 80408 13:37

00:16:12  Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale     Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

00:23:47  Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 66963 3:20

00:28:22  Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture     London Symphony Steuart Bedford Naxos 557197 5:04

00:36:11  George Frideric Handel: Ode for St Cecilia's Day  HWV 75 Lucy Crowe, soprano Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5183 52:52

01:33:41  Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 8:31

01:43:18  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2  S 244/2 Roberto Szidon, piano   DeutGram 4779525 9:09

01:53:52  Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1  D 733  Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes Movement 3: Moonlight Virginia Symphony; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Seascapes: Virginia Symphony Hampton 004 Music: 4:31

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse Sentimentale Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 2:46

Manuel de Falla: Siete Canciones Espanolas: VII. Polo and V. Nana Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:52

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet' for Viola and Piano - III. The Young Juliet Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:16

Robert Paterson: Dark Mountains Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 13:12

Aleksandr Winkler: Viola Sonata, Op. 10 Movement 1 Jordan Bak, viola; Ji Yung Lee, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 16:44

Jake Heggie: Soliloquy Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano Album: Here/After Pentatone 186515 Music: 4:25

Natalie Dietterich: Bound Ben Larsen, cello; Martha Cargo, flute Concerts on the Slope, Park Slope, Brooklyn NY Music: 5:26

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY Music: 15:52

Jean Cras: Quintet for Flute, Harp and Strings Carol Wincenc, flute; Mia Venezia, harp; Stefan Milenkovich, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Ching-

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:33  Maurice Ravel: Boléro     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 14:10

04:17:20  Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80 # 1 Louis Lortie, piano   Chandos 40 5:45

04:25:24  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Act 2 Introduction     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 2:29

04:29:18  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture     Berlin German Opera Orchestra Karl Böhm DeutGram 4796018 4:15

04:35:24  Henry Purcell: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day  Z 328 Lucy Crowe, soprano Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5183 51:32

05:31:23  Eugène d'Albert: The Dead Eyes: Prelude     MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 8:22

05:40:45  Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

05:48:49  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Byron Janis, piano   EMI 56780 6:20

05:56:11  Percy Grainger: The Lost Lady Found    Joyful Company of Singers City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 2:43

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:50  Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico'    Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:41

06:13:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137  K 137  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 12:19

06:27:14  Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 Op 102   Yuja Wang, piano San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 7:24

06:40:07  Maurice Ravel: La valse    Yekwon Sunwoo, piano   Decca 4815527 11:35

06:53:24  Yann Tiersen: Amélie: Suite    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:51

06:58:36  Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh'     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 2:55

07:05:31  John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 5:54

07:13:31  Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 7:07

07:21:33  Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain    Apollo's Fire Ensemble Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 5:02

07:28:19  Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 2:51

07:32:38  John Williams: JFK: Prologue    Tim Morrison, trumpet Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 3:59

07:41:25  Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 7:25

07:50:31  Ola Gjeilo: The Ground    BW Men's Chorus  Frank Bianchi Soundwaves 2014153 4:06

07:56:36  Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 2:33

08:08:11  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune     Hot Club of San Francisco  Azica 72241 5:05

08:15:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27  K 595 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 8:48

08:26:24  Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' Op 16    Philadelphia Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 55601 3:25

08:30:25  Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18    BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9733 5:54

08:41:53  Franz Schubert: Konzertstück  D 345 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 10:35

08:54:19  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D  Kk 119 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 5:14

09:00:50  Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:13

09:10:13  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 16:16

09:29:17  John Williams: Sabrina: Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:50

09:36:25  Ludwig van Beethoven: Bundeslied Op 122   Ambrosian Singers London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33509 3:58

09:41:46  Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty'    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 7:06

09:50:44  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 7:54

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:32  Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 2:17

10:04:09  Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles Op 36 # 6 Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 2:49

10:08:22  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan     Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 14331 8:19

10:18:19  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony'    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80588 7:31

10:26:43  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:34

10:35:56  Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 7:05

10:46:30  Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 4:03

10:52:48  Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz    Los Romeros, guitars Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 23:55

11:18:48  Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances     Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

11:31:36  Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' Op 11    Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 12:11

11:45:22  Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3    Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 14:30

12:06:41  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 13:15

12:21:49  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:50

12:29:52  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 4:21

12:38:35  John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 5:54

12:46:45  Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade'     Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 9:33

12:57:41  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 3:15

13:01:34  Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 2:07

13:04:05  Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 3:06

13:09:16  Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10    BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 73126 27:45

13:38:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano    Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble  Philips 4788977 2:50

13:45:29  Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Scherzo     Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 3:18

13:51:02  Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi     CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 7:30

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductor Album: Russian Sketches Telarc 80378 Music: 4:28

Bela Bartok (arr. Joseph Szigeti): Hungarian Folk Tunes for Violin and Piano Paul Huang, violin; Wu Han, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 9:07

Michael Gilbertson: Mother Chords Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, CA Music: 10:18

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, Symphonic Fantasia after Shakespeare, Op. 18 Houston Symphony; Fabien Gabel, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 25:02

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B flat Major, Op. 76, No. 4: Movement 3 Menuetto: Allegro Escher String Quartet Album: The Unfolding of Music II Music@Menlo 20082 Music: 4:29

Liu Tieshan: Dance of the Yao Tribe Los Angeles Philharmonic; Elim Chan, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 7:05

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, Op. 13 Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 20:30

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C Major, Op. 163: Movement 1 Yehuda Hanani, cello; The Escher String Quartet Close Encounters With Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA Music: 14:52

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:21  Joaquín Rodrigo: Finale from Concierto Andaluz    Los Romeros, guitars Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:09

16:07:20  Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonada de adiós 'Homage to Paul Dukas'     Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos 3466 3:34

16:13:33  Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9    Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

16:2735  John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to Be Around    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:02

16:33:43  Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40    Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 7:17

16:42:39  Joaquín Rodrigo: Bolero from Concierto Andaluz    Los Romeros, guitars Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 7:44

16:53:06  John Williams The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 3:09

16:58:18  Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade     Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 2:03

17:04:32  Benjamin Britten: Saint Nicholas: Nicholas and the Pickled Boys    Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor English Chamber Orchestra Matthew Best Hyperion 66333 6:34

17:19:48  Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo Op 34   Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 5:41

17:27:27  Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:38

17:39:43  Benjamin Britten: A Hymn to the Virgin    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:50

17:44:13  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 4:23

17:51:30  John Rutter: First Movement from 'Beatles' Concerto    Peter Rostal, piano Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 7:57

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:12  Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34   Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 19:03

18:30:01  John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 5:27

18:37:37  John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:04

18:43:04  Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue'  F 65  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 9:33

18:54:39  John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:37

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:11  Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture Op 4    London Philharmonic Leon Botstein IMP 27 14:24

19:19:38  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30   Stephen Hough, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Hyperion 67501 38:17

 

20:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra Live from Kulas Hall - CIM Orchestra, James Ross, conductor; HaoGuo Chen, piano, student artist

Guido López-Gavilán: Mojito con Saoco (2019)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D Major

Robert Schumann: Overture to Manfred, Op. 115

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82

 

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

22:01:01  Benjamin Britten: Piano Concerto Op 13   Barry Douglas, piano Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski RCA 68127 33:16

22:34:58  Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa    Sir Angel Romero, guitar   RCA 68767 11:40

22:48:24  Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes Op 31   Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 8:30

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:20  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 3:49

23:05:10  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto  K 314 John Mack, oboe Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:40

23:12:50  Antonín Dvorák: Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle Op 85 # 3 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9309 5:50

23:19:40  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 5:22

23:25:03  Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande    Manuel Barrueco, guitar   EMI 56175 4:58

23:30:01  Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 3:41

23:34:22  Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 5:20

23:39:43  Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:47:29  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 5:21

23:53:24  Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus    Quire Cleveland  Jameson Marvin WCLV 2013 2:42

23:56:29  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:15

 

 