WCLV Program Guide 11-17-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars – Virtuosos Play Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:09

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:18

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:59

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:43

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:27

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:38

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:02

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:17

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 7:09

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:58

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Giancarlo Guerrero; Soloists: Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar; Daniel Binelli, bandoneón

Alberto Ginastera: Four Dances from Estancia

Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez for Guitar and Orchestra

Francisco Tárrega: Gran jota (encore)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España

Astor Piazzolla: Sinfonía Buenos Aires, Op. 15

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo Fritz Reiner, cond; Leontyne Price, soprano

Issac Albéniz/Arbós: Navarra Fritz Reiner, cond

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Excerpt) Esa-Pekka Salonen, cond

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Christoph Dohnányi; Alan Gilbert; Soloist: Paul Lewis, piano

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Minor

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Renaissance Masters - Lenten music of Cristobal de Morales, a grand mass by Cipriano de Rore, and the second CD in Cinquecento’s series on Palestrina

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:33 Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 108 4:28

06:08:49 John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 100 5:13

06:15:46 Gabriel Fauré: Messe Basse Ruth Holton, soprano John Rutter Collegium 109 10:11

06:26:46 Claudio Monteverdi: Christe, adoramus te Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 2:58

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Widor, Thou Goest - Despite that ruthless Biblical reference, today we follow the lead of the great composer of organ symphonies, Charles-Marie Widor

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Organ Symphony No. 8 in B, Op. 42, no. 4 (each of the movements is played by a different artist):

Allegro risoluto (i.) Frédéric Ledroit (1887 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Etienne, Mulhouse) Scarbo 1102

Moderato cantabile (ii.) Joseph Nolan (1845 Cavaillé-Colle/Le Madeleine, Paris) Signum 337

Allegro (iii) Charles Echols (2007 Casavant/Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Saint Paul, MN) PD Archive (r. 2009).

WIDOR: Symphony No. 3, Op. 69 for Organ & Orchestra –Bamberg Symphony/Stefan Solyom; Christian Schmitt (1993 Jann/Keilberth Hall, Bamberg, Germany) cpo 777 678

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Thanksgiving -Thanksgiving is a holiday as American as apple pie. Join Peter DuBois for music of Thanksgiving from throughout the land, as we prepare for the holiday

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Going Cuckoo Knowingly

Bernardo Pasquini: Toccata con lo Scherzo del cucco Lorenzo Ghielmi, harpsichord (Nouva Era 6980 CD) 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A Major RV335 “The Cuckoo” Andrew Manze, violin; The Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (Decca 455653 CD) 4:25

Leopold Mozart: “Toy Symphony:” Allegro Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 416386 CD) 4:28

Giuseppe Caimo: Madrigal “Mentre il cucolo” The King’s Singers (EMI 63052 CD) 1:18

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47509 CD) 6:57

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (after Pasquini) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (DG 437533 CD) 4:18

Camille Saint-Saens: The Carnival of the Animals: Le Coucou New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 13302 CD) 2:01

Benjamin Britten: A Spring Symphony: The Merry Cuckoo John Mark Ainsley, tenor; Philharmonia Orchestra/Sir John Eliot Gardiner (DG 459509 CD) 1:55

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: First movement opening section Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Odyssey 45674 CD) 5:37

Johann Strauss, Jr.: “Im Krapenwald’l” (Polka française) Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georges Prétre (Decca 459509 CD) 4:35

Traditional: “Kuckuck’s Jodler” Minna Reverelli, singer (YouTube PD rec. 1930/31) 2:40

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 11013 10:13

10:13:57 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum H 146 Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 2908304 23:05

10:38:46 Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 4:40

10:45:43 Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto RV 393 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 8:21

10:56:27 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13 Empire Brass Telarc 80204 2:30

11:00:03 Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 11:06

11:12:56 Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quinti toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 11:16

11:27:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d BWV 1052 Monica Huggett, violin Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gaudeamus 356 21:57

11:51:13 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne Les Délices Délices 2013 6:05

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductor: Dima Slobodeniouk; Soloist: Simon Trpceski, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from the Love for Three Oranges

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 43

Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo Humoristique, Op. 12 No. 10

Stein Eide: Silent Wave Simon Trpceski, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony NO. 7 in C sharp minor Op. 131

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550 Edo de Waart, cond (archive recording)

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt – Rachel Barton Pine

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Sonata in F major (1838)

Mohammed Fairouz: Sonata for Solo Violin (2011)

Preview: Calidore String Quartet and Juho Pohjonen, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in G major, Op. 1 No. 2

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:05 Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 25:19

15:27:50 Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163 6:25

15:36:19 Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163 6:25

15:46:19 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35

15:55:23 Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in g Op 116 # 3 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 3:59

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome

17:55:26 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 4:22

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - Recorded in the Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles, we meet a fantastic 15-year-old pianist who loves Disney so much she can name every ride just by listening to their soundtrack! We also meet a prize-winning string quartet who performs Mendelssohn’s second string quartet and a teenage saxophone player from Texas plays a virtuosic work by a 20th-century composer

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs L'Isle joyeuse by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

16-year-old violinist Enrique Rodrigues from Fair Lawn, NJ performs Sonata in D minor, Op.27, No.3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

The Bear Quartet from Salt Lake City, UT performs I. Adagio - Allegro Vivace from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

17-year-old saxophone player Edward Chen from Plano, TX performs II. Andante and III. Presto from Divertimento for Alto Saxophone and Piano by Roger Boutry (b.1932), with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old cellist Shengyu Meng from Arcadia, CA performs "Capriccio" by Lukas Foss (1922-2009), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs Sonata No.3 in A minor, Op.28, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' Julius Baker, flute Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85546 12:20

19:16:43 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Dallas Symphony Jaap van Zweden DSO Live 2009 42:51

20:01:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 7 K 250 Oldrich Vlcek, violin Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80161 53:41

20:57:36 Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Sumaré Op 67/9 Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 1:41

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987) Gregory Fulkerson, violin; Oberlin Wind Ensemble/Larry Rachleff, cond. (Opus One 138) 9:28

Loris Chobanian: Chaconne Chromatique (1987) Gray-Pearl Guitar Duo (Dorian 90230) 6:47

Andrew Rindfleisch: Night Singing (2004) Zeitgeist (Innova 785) 24:50

Nikola Resanovich: Sarabande and Chaconne (2008) University of Akron Symphony Orchestra/Guy Bordo, cond. (private CD) 9:16

21:50:50 Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz' Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 8:09

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The New American City: The Big Promise of our Mid-Sized Metros - Michael Earl Cornett, Sr. Mayor of Oklahoma City

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 4:32

23:05:32 René Clausen: Prayer Kansas City Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 4:23

23:09:55 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:52

23:17:17 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44

23:22:02 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 11:48

23:33:51 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 7 Op 30 # 1 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 4:53

23:39:49 Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 426288 3:36

23:43:25 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in b Kk 87 Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010 6:10

23:49:36 Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290 6:03

23:56:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Murray Perahia, piano Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Sony 89690 2:53