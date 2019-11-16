© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-16-2019

Published November 16, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:32  Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48    Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 11:13

00:13:04  Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler'     Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 9:02

00:23:39  Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 # 4 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano   Cedille 171 4:30

00:29:19  Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture     Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 7:55

00:38:52  Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 2    Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4796018 43:27

01:26:39  Avner Dorman: Concerto Grosso    Arnaud Sussmann, violin Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Naxos 559620 14:13

01:41:58  David Noon: Elegy Variations Op 97   Robert Cassidy, piano   Albany 1348 6:08

01:48:39  Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail    Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

01:57:54  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 28 Op 62 # 4 Daniel Gortler, piano   Jerusalem 2006 1:08

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Anatol Lyadov: Polonaise Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra; Enrique Batiz, conductor Album: Liadov: The Enchanted Lake and Other Orchestral Works ASV 657 Music: 4:17

Rebecca Clarke: Dumka Ellen dePasquale, violin; Toby Appel, viola; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:37

Anatoly Lyadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Luis Langree, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:26

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, L 85, Op. 10 Borromeo String Quartet Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, VA Music: 24:51

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major, G. 448 (arr. for guitar quartet): IV. Fandango Los Angeles Guitar Quartet: Scott Tennant, Matt Greif, John Dearman, Bill Kanengiser, guitars Album: The Best of Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 1607 Music: 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, BWV 1052 Sebastian Knauer, piano; Zurich Chamber Orchestra; Daniel Hope, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts, Savannah, GA Music: 19:52

Manuel de Falla (arr. Bill Kanengiser): Excerpts from El amor brujo Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:12

Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka: Divertimento brillante on themes from Bellini's La sonnambula Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Geoff Nuttall and Owen Dalby, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 14:07

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:34  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a    Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 22:51

04:26:24  Richard Strauss: Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier'    Leonidas Kavakos, violin   Decca 4789377 7:49

04:36:55  John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 3:36

04:42:10  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Il re pastore: L'amerò, sarò costante    Danielle de Niese, soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 13277 6:26

04:51:04  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 126   Margaret Fingerhut, piano Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8736 38:54

05:34:10  Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191    Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

05:42:52  Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

05:52:25  Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano  Decca 001593702

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b  Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9890

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid  Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca  Jorge Ledezma Bradley  Verso 2013

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving) Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012 

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars) Mirian Conti, piano  Steinway & Sons 30012

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50  Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria  Carlos Miguel Prieto  Avanticlassic 10362

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs) Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar  Deutsche Grammophon 426602

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

George Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: V'adoro, pupille (I adore you, dear eyes) Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Dennis Helmrich, piano Album: Aria Delos 3209 Music: 4:32

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73 (Selected Movements) Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 20:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:07

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (Ma mere l'oye): Conversation between Beauty and the Beast Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33 (excerpt)

Marin Marais: Les Folias d'Espagne Cavatina Duo:  Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El San Antonio, Texas Music: 15:34

Camille Saint-Saens: Algerian Suite: French Military March Boston Pops; Arthur Fiedler, conductor Album: Fiedler's Favorite Marches RCA 60700 Music: 4:30

Ingram Marshall: Authentic Presence Sarah Cahill, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 11:00

Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata No. 1 for violin and piano in D minor, Op. 75 James Ehnes, violin; Boris Giltburg, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 22:07

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda das sete notas Whitney Crockett, bassoon; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 10:16

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:15  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:52

10:06:38  Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes'     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 7:31

10:16:47  Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call'     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62644 14:55

10:35:50  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music     Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47

10:51:10  Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone     National Brass Ensemble  OberlinMus 1504 3:47

10:57:06  Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:37

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Conversations in Music ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:09  Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme    William Tritt, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:47

11:15:59  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40  K 550  London Symphony Benjamin Britten Decca 4785437 26:36

11:44:45  John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes    Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 3:13

11:50:15  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98265 7:20

11:58:44  Claude Debussy: Morceau de concours     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 0:45

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - Recorded in the Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles, we meet a fantastic 15-year-old pianist who loves Disney so much she can name every ride just by listening to their soundtrack! We also meet a prize-winning string quartet who performs Mendelssohn’s second string quartet and a teenage saxophone player from Texas plays a virtuosic work by a 20th-century composer

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs L'Isle joyeuse by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

16-year-old violinist Enrique Rodrigues from Fair Lawn, NJ performs Sonata in D minor, Op.27, No.3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

The Bear Quartet from Salt Lake City, UT performs I. Adagio - Allegro Vivace from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

17-year-old saxophone player Edward Chen from Plano, TX performs II. Andante and III. Presto from Divertimento for Alto Saxophone and Piano by Roger Boutry (b.1932), with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old cellist Shengyu Meng from Arcadia, CA performs "Capriccio" by Lukas Foss (1922-2009), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs Sonata No.3 in A minor, Op.28, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:49  Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod     Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 20:22

13:24:09  Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat Op 24 # 2 Nikolai Demidenko, piano   Hyperion 66808 12:27

13:39:25  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 11:30

13:53:26  Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler'     Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 26:59

14:23:01  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4  K 495 Richard Berry, horn English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 14:56

14:40:43  Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite     London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 13:05

14:55:37  Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique     Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61939 4:08

15:04:27  Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini Op 32    Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 26:20

15:32:38  Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25   Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 20:44

15:55:01  Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture     Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91086 6:56

16:03:56  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March     Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 16:10

16:22:25  Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra    Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 9:57

16:35:14  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62  H 16:52 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 11952 19:38

16:56:19  Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 Op 5 # 5 Sharon Isbin, guitar   Bridge 9491 5:33

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars – Virtuosos Play Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:09

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:18

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:59

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:43

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:27

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:38

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:02

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:17

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 7:09

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:58

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Planes, Trains and Automobiles - All aboard! Specifically, trains, planes and automobiles, plus a trolley, a truck, a bus, a Model T, two boats and other ways of getting from here to there

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:03:46            Hugh Martin      The Trolley Song           Judy Garland     Meet Me in St. Louis -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R271958

18:04:35            00:01:32            Vincent Youmans-Edward Eliscu            Flying Down to Rio        Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO -- Film Soundtrack    Rhino    R272957

18:06:07            00:03:27            Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim      What Do We Do? We Fly Elizabeth Allen and principals          Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast           Sony    SK48206

18:09:48            00:02:44            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Surrey With the Fringe on Top Gordon McRae            Oklahoma! -- Film Sountrack      Capitol  CDP-746631

18:12:32            00:02:29            Harry Warren-Ralph Blane         The Stanley Steamer     Mickey Rooney, Gloria DeHaven           Summer Holiday -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    RHM27769

18:14:57            00:02:03            Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn            There's Nothing Like a Model T  Phil Silvers        High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast       Sepia    Sepia1048

18:16:58            00:02:12            Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey         Greased Lightning         Barry Boswick Grease -- Original Cast     Polydor 817998-2

18:19:52            00:01:35            Sherman Brothers         Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Dick Van Dyke  Chitty Chitty Bang Bang -- Film Soundtrack United Artists    UA5188

18:22:07            00:02:08            Maury Yeston   Godspeed, Titanic         Chorus  Titanic -- Original B'way Cast     RCA            09026-68834

18:24:08            00:02:06            Cy Coleman, B.Comden, A.Green          On the Twentieth Century Chorus           On the Twentieth Century -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK35330

18:27:00            00:02:07            Harry Waxrren-Mack Gordon     Chattanogga Choo Choo           Tex Benecke, Glenn Miller    Hollywood Swing and Jazz         Rhino    R279805

18:29:01            00:02:56            Harry Warren-Johnny Mercerrnin-Charles Strouse          The Harvey Girls           Judy Garland The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R272151

18:32:31            00:02:13            Meredith Willson           Wells Fargo Wagon       Company          The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    7777-64663

18:34:47            00:03:48            Carol Hall          The Bus from Amarillo   Carla Glynn       The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas -- Original B'way Cast      MCA     08811-16832

18:38:31            00:03:11            James Taylor    Brother Trucker  Joe Montegna   Working -- Original B'way Cast            Masterworks B'way        8691-99108

18:41:51            00:00:39            John Lennon-Paul McCartney    Yellow Submarine          Beatles Yellow Submarine            Capitol  46445

18:42:25            00:02:25            Noel Coward     Sail Away          James Hurst      Sail Away -- Original B'way Cast Angel            7777-64759

18:45:14            00:02:55            Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse   Go, Little Boat   Sylvia McNair    The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger          HCD1901

18:48:01            00:03:44            Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse   The Enchanted Train      David Gaines, Paige O'Hara            Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast        New World        80387-2

18:52:12            00:00:48            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659

18:53:24            00:03:31            R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein       Filler: Surrey With the Fringe on Top Alfred Drake, Joan Roberts    Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast           MCA     012157-981-2

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:06:10  Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 19:12

19:28:34  Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Op 36    Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80192 30:31

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jakub Hrůša, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – LIVE from Severance Hall

John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

21:57:04  Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht?    Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4779060 2:17

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Doctor Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket entertain with Gilbert and Sullivan, Noel Coward and Rossini’s “Cat Duet”…Stuart McLean has a sweet story called “Murphy Kruger, Philatelist”… This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:11  Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19

23:06:30  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song    Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 4:56

23:11:27  Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 1 Op 26   Charles Owen, piano   Avie 2240 4:51

23:17:48  Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant Op 14   Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:49

23:21:37  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15  K 287  English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate EMI 69823 11:06

23:32:43  Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Romanza Op 19    Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 5:57

23:39:48  Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 # 1  Chiara String Quartet  Azica 71289 6:49

23:46:37  Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30   Narciso Yepes, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 6:20

23:52:57  Carl Hillman: Lullaby Op 21    Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:20

23:56:09  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 Op 68 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9289 3:28

 

 