WCLV Program Guide 11-16-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 11:13

00:13:04 Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 9:02

00:23:39 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 # 4 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 4:30

00:29:19 Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 7:55

00:38:52 Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 2 Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4796018 43:27

01:26:39 Avner Dorman: Concerto Grosso Arnaud Sussmann, violin Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Naxos 559620 14:13

01:41:58 David Noon: Elegy Variations Op 97 Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348 6:08

01:48:39 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

01:57:54 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 28 Op 62 # 4 Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006 1:08

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Anatol Lyadov: Polonaise Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra; Enrique Batiz, conductor Album: Liadov: The Enchanted Lake and Other Orchestral Works ASV 657 Music: 4:17

Rebecca Clarke: Dumka Ellen dePasquale, violin; Toby Appel, viola; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:37

Anatoly Lyadov: The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Luis Langree, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:26

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, L 85, Op. 10 Borromeo String Quartet Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, VA Music: 24:51

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major, G. 448 (arr. for guitar quartet): IV. Fandango Los Angeles Guitar Quartet: Scott Tennant, Matt Greif, John Dearman, Bill Kanengiser, guitars Album: The Best of Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 1607 Music: 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, BWV 1052 Sebastian Knauer, piano; Zurich Chamber Orchestra; Daniel Hope, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts, Savannah, GA Music: 19:52

Manuel de Falla (arr. Bill Kanengiser): Excerpts from El amor brujo Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:12

Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka: Divertimento brillante on themes from Bellini's La sonnambula Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Geoff Nuttall and Owen Dalby, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 14:07

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:34 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 22:51

04:26:24 Richard Strauss: Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 7:49

04:36:55 John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 3:36

04:42:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Il re pastore: L'amerò, sarò costante Danielle de Niese, soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 13277 6:26

04:51:04 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 126 Margaret Fingerhut, piano Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8736 38:54

05:34:10 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

05:42:52 Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

05:52:25 Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50 Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs) Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 426602

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

George Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: V'adoro, pupille (I adore you, dear eyes) Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Dennis Helmrich, piano Album: Aria Delos 3209 Music: 4:32

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73 (Selected Movements) Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 20:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:07

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (Ma mere l'oye): Conversation between Beauty and the Beast Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33 (excerpt)

Marin Marais: Les Folias d'Espagne Cavatina Duo: Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El San Antonio, Texas Music: 15:34

Camille Saint-Saens: Algerian Suite: French Military March Boston Pops; Arthur Fiedler, conductor Album: Fiedler's Favorite Marches RCA 60700 Music: 4:30

Ingram Marshall: Authentic Presence Sarah Cahill, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 11:00

Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata No. 1 for violin and piano in D minor, Op. 75 James Ehnes, violin; Boris Giltburg, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 22:07

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda das sete notas Whitney Crockett, bassoon; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 10:16

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:15 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:52

10:06:38 Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 7:31

10:16:47 Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62644 14:55

10:35:50 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47

10:51:10 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 3:47

10:57:06 Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:37

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Conversations in Music ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:09 Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme William Tritt, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:47

11:15:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 K 550 London Symphony Benjamin Britten Decca 4785437 26:36

11:44:45 John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 3:13

11:50:15 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98265 7:20

11:58:44 Claude Debussy: Morceau de concours Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 0:45

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - Recorded in the Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles, we meet a fantastic 15-year-old pianist who loves Disney so much she can name every ride just by listening to their soundtrack! We also meet a prize-winning string quartet who performs Mendelssohn’s second string quartet and a teenage saxophone player from Texas plays a virtuosic work by a 20th-century composer

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs L'Isle joyeuse by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

16-year-old violinist Enrique Rodrigues from Fair Lawn, NJ performs Sonata in D minor, Op.27, No.3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

The Bear Quartet from Salt Lake City, UT performs I. Adagio - Allegro Vivace from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

17-year-old saxophone player Edward Chen from Plano, TX performs II. Andante and III. Presto from Divertimento for Alto Saxophone and Piano by Roger Boutry (b.1932), with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old cellist Shengyu Meng from Arcadia, CA performs "Capriccio" by Lukas Foss (1922-2009), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs Sonata No.3 in A minor, Op.28, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:49 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 20:22

13:24:09 Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat Op 24 # 2 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 66808 12:27

13:39:25 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 11:30

13:53:26 Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 26:59

14:23:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 K 495 Richard Berry, horn English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 14:56

14:40:43 Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 13:05

14:55:37 Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61939 4:08

15:04:27 Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini Op 32 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 26:20

15:32:38 Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25 Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 20:44

15:55:01 Paul Hindemith: Neues vom Tage: Overture Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91086 6:56

16:03:56 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 16:10

16:22:25 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 9:57

16:35:14 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 H 16:52 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 11952 19:38

16:56:19 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 Op 5 # 5 Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:33

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars – Virtuosos Play Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:09

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:18

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:59

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:43

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:27

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:38

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:02

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:17

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 7:09

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:58

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Planes, Trains and Automobiles - All aboard! Specifically, trains, planes and automobiles, plus a trolley, a truck, a bus, a Model T, two boats and other ways of getting from here to there

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:46 Hugh Martin The Trolley Song Judy Garland Meet Me in St. Louis -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271958

18:04:35 00:01:32 Vincent Youmans-Edward Eliscu Flying Down to Rio Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272957

18:06:07 00:03:27 Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim What Do We Do? We Fly Elizabeth Allen and principals Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48206

18:09:48 00:02:44 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Surrey With the Fringe on Top Gordon McRae Oklahoma! -- Film Sountrack Capitol CDP-746631

18:12:32 00:02:29 Harry Warren-Ralph Blane The Stanley Steamer Mickey Rooney, Gloria DeHaven Summer Holiday -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27769

18:14:57 00:02:03 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn There's Nothing Like a Model T Phil Silvers High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast Sepia Sepia1048

18:16:58 00:02:12 Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey Greased Lightning Barry Boswick Grease -- Original Cast Polydor 817998-2

18:19:52 00:01:35 Sherman Brothers Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Dick Van Dyke Chitty Chitty Bang Bang -- Film Soundtrack United Artists UA5188

18:22:07 00:02:08 Maury Yeston Godspeed, Titanic Chorus Titanic -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68834

18:24:08 00:02:06 Cy Coleman, B.Comden, A.Green On the Twentieth Century Chorus On the Twentieth Century -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK35330

18:27:00 00:02:07 Harry Waxrren-Mack Gordon Chattanogga Choo Choo Tex Benecke, Glenn Miller Hollywood Swing and Jazz Rhino R279805

18:29:01 00:02:56 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercerrnin-Charles Strouse The Harvey Girls Judy Garland The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272151

18:32:31 00:02:13 Meredith Willson Wells Fargo Wagon Company The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:34:47 00:03:48 Carol Hall The Bus from Amarillo Carla Glynn The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas -- Original B'way Cast MCA 08811-16832

18:38:31 00:03:11 James Taylor Brother Trucker Joe Montegna Working -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8691-99108

18:41:51 00:00:39 John Lennon-Paul McCartney Yellow Submarine Beatles Yellow Submarine Capitol 46445

18:42:25 00:02:25 Noel Coward Sail Away James Hurst Sail Away -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64759

18:45:14 00:02:55 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Go, Little Boat Sylvia McNair The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD1901

18:48:01 00:03:44 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse The Enchanted Train David Gaines, Paige O'Hara Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast New World 80387-2

18:52:12 00:00:48 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:24 00:03:31 R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Surrey With the Fringe on Top Alfred Drake, Joan Roberts Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast MCA 012157-981-2

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:06:10 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 19:12

19:28:34 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Op 36 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80192 30:31

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jakub Hrůša, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – LIVE from Severance Hall

John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

21:57:04 Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht? Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4779060 2:17

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Doctor Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket entertain with Gilbert and Sullivan, Noel Coward and Rossini’s “Cat Duet”…Stuart McLean has a sweet story called “Murphy Kruger, Philatelist”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19

23:06:30 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 4:56

23:11:27 Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 1 Op 26 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240 4:51

23:17:48 Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant Op 14 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:49

23:21:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 K 287 English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate EMI 69823 11:06

23:32:43 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Romanza Op 19 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 5:57

23:39:48 Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 # 1 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289 6:49

23:46:37 Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 Narciso Yepes, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 6:20

23:52:57 Carl Hillman: Lullaby Op 21 Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:20

23:56:09 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 Op 68 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 3:28