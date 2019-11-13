WCLV Program Guide 11-13-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:52 George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 2104 9:15

00:11:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 20:13

00:32:11 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 BBC Scottish Symphony Jerzy Maksymiuk Naxos 550864 5:55

00:39:31 Charles Ives: The Unanswered Question Michael Sachs, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443172 5:51

00:47:16 Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 1 Berlin Symphony Orchestra Claus Peter Flor RCA 60154 37:06

01:29:03 Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs for Band United States Marine Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig Altissimo 4032 13:26

01:43:34 Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

01:53:03 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:53

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann (arr. Eric Ruske): Fantasiestucke, Op. 73 Rasch und mit Feuer Eric Ruske, horn; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Album: The Classic Horn: World Premiere Transcriptions Albany 615 Music: 4:26

Ethel Smyth (arr. Mark Buller): Overture to The Wreckers River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 119 Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT Music: 24:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Non ti lusinghi la crudeltade from Tito Manlio, RV 738 Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:29

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fugue in C minor for two pianos K.426 Andras Schiff, Peter Serkin, pianos Album: Andras Schiff - Peter Serkin: Music for Two Pianos ECM 1676 Music: 4:11

Yannis Constantinidis: Dodecanesian Suites Simos Papanas, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:48

Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 15:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K 540 Peter Serkin, piano CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:35

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:06 Anthony Holborne: Spero Paul O'Dette, lute The King's Noyse Harm Mundi 2907238 4:42

04:06:56 Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 7:17

04:15:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 4:26

04:21:24 Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners Joshua Rifkin, piano EMI 64668 4:07

04:26:42 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80120 1:06:14

05:35:53 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

05:48:31 Jack Beaver: The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 4:39

05:53:36 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:01

05:56:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 BWV 862 Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853 3:36

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:51 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 3:33

06:13:37 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 5:11

06:20:21 Paul Lewis: An English Overture Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 5:23

06:27:17 Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso S 211 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 7:58

06:40:01 Joseph Fiala: English Horn Concerto Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 11:45

06:53:55 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 3:09

06:58:25 Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:07

07:05:44 Édouard Lalo: Scherzo for Orchestra Frankfurt State Orchestra Nikos Athinäos Signum 6600 5:11

07:14:03 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80152 9:33

07:25:32 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Here, There and Everywhere Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 2:46

07:29:46 William Grant Still: Mother and Child Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 6:05

07:43:41 Alan Hovhaness: Andante from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 10:01

07:55:32 Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 D 89 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 437535 3:50

08:08:40 Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto Maurice André, trumpet Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 56260 5:52

08:17:09 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet D 956 Matt Haimovitz, cello Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006 10:39

08:30:37 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 3:47

08:34:51 John Dowland: Fine knacks for ladies La Nef Atma 2650 2:15

08:42:23 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 10:24

08:54:39 Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:40

09:05:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 9661 13:47

09:21:00 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? Catherine Wyn-Rogers, alto The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Coro 16062 4:24

09:28:35 Irving Berlin: Blue Skies Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 3:20

09:34:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée BWV 1006 Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008 1:34

09:36:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 386 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80285 8:14

09:46:49 Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:34 Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois Op 87 # 4 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 3:11

10:06:05 Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat Op 22 # 1 Elena Urioste, violin Decca 4850020 3:04

10:11:34 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 14:11

10:27:35 Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 4:23

10:34:01 Joseph Haydn: Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Dorian 90164 3:04

10:40:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Serenade Op 25 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony Dorough 2016 6:22

10:48:04 David Guion: Arkansas Traveler New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:30

10:52:18 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 28:39

11:23:31 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4785437 8:50

11:34:06 Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale Op 152 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 7031 14:08

11:50:50 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Alexander Enters Pskov Op 78 Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 4:24

11:57:59 Giuseppe Torelli: Allegro from Trumpet Concerto Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 1:38

12:06:22 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 7:12

12:15:37 Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz Op 12 Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 11:10

12:29:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 4:43

12:37:18 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344 5:53

12:45:50 Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 13:08

13:00:20 Maurice Ravel: Prelude Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029 1:33

13:02:11 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 6 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 1:46

13:06:29 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 22:17

13:31:01 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 4:48

13:38:38 Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 5:06

13:45:41 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 13:10

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: V'adoro, pupille (I adore you, dear eyes) Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Dennis Helmrich, piano Album: Aria Delos 3209 Music: 4:32

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73 (Selected Movements) Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 20:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:07

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (Ma mere l'oye): Conversation between Beauty and the Beast Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33 (excerpt)

Marin Marais: Les Folias d'Espagne Cavatina Duo: Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El San Antonio, Texas Music: 15:34

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:32

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forma de Habanera, M.51 Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:47

Antonin Dvorak: Terzetto for two violins and viola in C major, Op. 74 Axel Strauss, Violaine Melancon, violins; Masumi Per Rostad, viola Music in the Vineyards Festival, The Hess Collection (winery and art museum), Napa, CA Music: 19:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467 (Select Mvts 1-2) Adam Golka, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 20:45

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:36 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 5:15

16:06:53 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Alexander Enters Pskov Op 78 Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 4:24

16:14:04 George W. Chadwick: Rip Van Winkle Overture Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9439 10:22

16:27:46 Georges Auric: Sonatine Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849 6:28

16:37:14 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 4:01

16:42:52 John Field: Rondeau Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22

16:52:22 Irving Berlin: Change Partners Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 3:39

16:58:35 Aphex Twin: Avril 14th Chamber Ensemble Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 2:04

17:04:32 Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Bridge 9491 6:27

17:20:23 John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31

17:26:52 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 8:13

17:39:16 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 5:34

17:46:28 Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:58

17:52:16 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48 Philharmonia Chorus Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 4795448 7:00

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 K 297 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 16:42

18:27:27 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 4:08

18:33:47 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 3:53

18:38:55 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 13:06

18:53:34 Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado Op 8 # 3 Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 4:40

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:36 Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Dale Clevenger, horn Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 23913 16:46

19:21:55 George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 Op 21 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 35:00

19:58:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance K 605/2 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783 1:40

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland, Avner Dorman, conductor; Tessa Lark, violin; Edward Arron, cello

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, Op.102

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No.2 in D major, Op.73

21:22:44 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 36:20

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:42 Duke Ellington: The River: Suite Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 26:45

22:30:04 Samuel Barber: Vanessa: Must the winter come so soon? Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 2:28

22:34:08 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 20:40

22:55:55 Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48177 2:34

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:53 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:40

23:07:33 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 5:45

23:13:19 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:46

23:18:26 Maria Schneider: How Important It Must Be Dawn Upshaw, soprano Australian Chamber Orchestra ArtistShar 121 6:00

23:24:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 8:38

23:33:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' Augustin Hadelich, violin Steinway 30033 8:53

23:43:19 Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe Mitch Miller, oboe Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra Sony 4271 3:37

23:46:57 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet Op 143 Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 6:02

23:52:59 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in c-Sharp Op 2 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 3:12

23:56:46 Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse Mats Zetterqvist, violin Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 3:04