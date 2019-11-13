© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-13-2019

Published November 13, 2019 at 10:30 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:52  George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza     Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 2104 9:15

00:11:09  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik    Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble  Philips 4788977 20:13

00:32:11  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6  BBC Scottish Symphony Jerzy Maksymiuk Naxos 550864 5:55

00:39:31  Charles Ives: The Unanswered Question    Michael Sachs, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443172 5:51

00:47:16  Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 1     Berlin Symphony Orchestra Claus Peter Flor RCA 60154 37:06

01:29:03  Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs for Band     United States Marine Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig Altissimo 4032 13:26

01:43:34  Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

01:53:03  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:53

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann (arr. Eric Ruske): Fantasiestucke, Op. 73 Rasch und mit Feuer Eric Ruske, horn; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Album: The Classic Horn: World Premiere Transcriptions Albany 615 Music: 4:26

Ethel Smyth (arr. Mark Buller): Overture to The Wreckers River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:51

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 119 Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT Music: 24:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Non ti lusinghi la crudeltade from Tito Manlio, RV 738 Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; James Austin Smith, oboe; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:29

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fugue in C minor for two pianos K.426 Andras Schiff, Peter Serkin, pianos Album: Andras Schiff - Peter Serkin: Music for Two Pianos ECM 1676 Music: 4:11

Yannis Constantinidis: Dodecanesian Suites Simos Papanas, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:48

Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 15:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K 540 Peter Serkin, piano CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:35

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:06  Anthony Holborne: Spero    Paul O'Dette, lute The King's Noyse  Harm Mundi 2907238 4:42

04:06:56  Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 7:17

04:15:46  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 4:26

04:21:24  Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners    Joshua Rifkin, piano   EMI 64668 4:07

04:26:42  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 Op 125   Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80120 1:06:14

05:35:53  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333    Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

05:48:31  Jack Beaver: The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 4:39

05:53:36  Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:01

05:56:03  Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17  BWV 862 Till Fellner, piano   ECM 1853 3:36

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:51  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 4759101 3:33

06:13:37  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 5:11

06:20:21  Paul Lewis: An English Overture     Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 5:23

06:27:17  Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso  S 211  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 7:58

06:40:01  Joseph Fiala: English Horn Concerto    Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 11:45

06:53:55  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown     Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 3:09

06:58:25  Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:07

07:05:44  Édouard Lalo: Scherzo for Orchestra     Frankfurt State Orchestra Nikos Athinäos Signum 6600 5:11

07:14:03  Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80152 9:33

07:25:32  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Here, There and Everywhere    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Mercury 24425 2:46

07:29:46  William Grant Still: Mother and Child    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 6:05

07:43:41  Alan Hovhaness: Andante from Symphony No. 48 Op 355    Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 10:01

07:55:32  Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5  D 89 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  DeutGram 437535 3:50

08:08:40  Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto    Maurice André, trumpet Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 56260 5:52

08:17:09  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet  D 956 Matt Haimovitz, cello Miró Quartet  Oxingale 2006 10:39

08:30:37  Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You'    Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30090 3:47

08:34:51  John Dowland: Fine knacks for ladies     La Nef  Atma 2650 2:15

08:42:23  Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9     Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 10:24

08:54:39  Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:40

09:05:40  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 9661 13:47

09:21:00  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide?    Catherine Wyn-Rogers, alto The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Coro 16062 4:24

09:28:35  Irving Berlin: Blue Skies    Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 3:20

09:34:03  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée  BWV 1006 Tasmin Little, violin   Naked Vn 2008 1:34

09:36:25  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo  K 386 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80285 8:14

09:46:49  Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances     Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:34  Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois Op 87 # 4 Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30037 3:11

10:06:05  Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat Op 22 # 1 Elena Urioste, violin   Decca 4850020 3:04

10:11:34  Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11    Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 14:11

10:27:35  Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars     Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 4:23

10:34:01  Joseph Haydn: Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39    Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Dorian 90164 3:04

10:40:13  Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Serenade Op 25   Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony  Dorough 2016 6:22

10:48:04  David Guion: Arkansas Traveler     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:30

10:52:18  George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 28:39

11:23:31  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6     Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4785437 8:50

11:34:06  Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale Op 152    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 7031 14:08

11:50:50  Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Alexander Enters Pskov Op 78   Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 4:24

11:57:59  Giuseppe Torelli: Allegro from Trumpet Concerto     Paramount Brass  Centaur 2355 1:38

12:06:22  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 7:12

12:15:37  Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz Op 12   Kotaro Fukuma, piano   EDP 2 11:10

12:29:48  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30033 4:43

12:37:18  Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048 Piers Lane, piano   Hyperion 67344 5:53

12:45:50  Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite     New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 13:08

13:00:20  Maurice Ravel: Prelude    Sean Chen, piano   Steinway 30029 1:33

13:02:11  Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 6    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 1:46

13:06:29  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 22:17

13:31:01  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 4:48

13:38:38  Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 5:06

13:45:41  Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 13:10

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: V'adoro, pupille (I adore you, dear eyes) Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Dennis Helmrich, piano Album: Aria Delos 3209 Music: 4:32

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73 (Selected Movements) Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 20:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:07

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (Ma mere l'oye): Conversation between Beauty and the Beast Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33 (excerpt)

Marin Marais: Les Folias d'Espagne Cavatina Duo: Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El San Antonio, Texas Music: 15:34

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 & 4 JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; Jo Ann Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:32

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forma de Habanera, M.51 Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:47

Antonin Dvorak: Terzetto for two violins and viola in C major, Op. 74 Axel Strauss, Violaine Melancon, violins; Masumi Per Rostad, viola Music in the Vineyards Festival, The Hess Collection (winery and art museum), Napa, CA Music: 19:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467 (Select Mvts 1-2) Adam Golka, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 20:45

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:36  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60    Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 5:15

16:06:53  Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Alexander Enters Pskov Op 78   Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 4:24

16:14:04  George W. Chadwick: Rip Van Winkle Overture     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9439 10:22

16:27:46  Georges Auric: Sonatine    Daniel Blumenthal, piano   Cybelia 849 6:28

16:37:14  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 4:01

16:42:52  John Field: Rondeau    Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22

16:52:22  Irving Berlin: Change Partners    Kyle Bielfield, tenor   Delos 3445 3:39

16:58:35  Aphex Twin: Avril 14th     Chamber Ensemble Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 2:04

17:04:32  Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée    Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano   Bridge 9491 6:27

17:20:23  John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31

17:26:52  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 8:13

17:39:16  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 867 5:34

17:46:28  Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin'     English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:58

17:52:16  Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48   Philharmonia Chorus Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 4795448 7:00

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:50  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31  K 297  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 16:42

18:27:27  Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2     Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos 3466 4:08

18:33:47  Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3     Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos 3466 3:53

18:38:55  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66    Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 13:06

18:53:34  Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado Op 8 # 3  Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos 3466 4:40

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:36  Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 Op 11   Dale Clevenger, horn Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 23913 16:46

19:21:55  George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 Op 21    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 35:00

19:58:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance  K 605/2  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429783 1:40

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland, Avner Dorman, conductor; Tessa Lark, violin; Edward Arron, cello

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, Op.102

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No.2 in D major, Op.73

21:22:44  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 36:20

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:42  Duke Ellington: The River: Suite     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 26:45

22:30:04  Samuel Barber: Vanessa: Must the winter come so soon?    Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 2:28

22:34:08  Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2    André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 20:40

22:55:55  Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2    Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 48177 2:34

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:53  Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:40

23:07:33  Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 5:45

23:13:19  Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1    Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Hortus 113 3:46

23:18:26  Maria Schneider: How Important It Must Be    Dawn Upshaw, soprano Australian Chamber Orchestra  ArtistShar 121 6:00

23:24:27  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27  K 595 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 8:38

23:33:06  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen'    Augustin Hadelich, violin   Steinway 30033 8:53

23:43:19  Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe    Mitch Miller, oboe Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra Sony 4271 3:37

23:46:57  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet Op 143   Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet  Azica 71328 6:02

23:52:59  Alexander Scriabin: Etude in c-Sharp Op 2 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Bridge 9287 3:12

23:56:46  Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse    Mats Zetterqvist, violin Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 3:04

 

 

 