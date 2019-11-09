WCLV Program Guide 11-09-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018 17:11

00:19:57 Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 4:49

00:26:15 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37 # 6 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922 5:20

00:32:49 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 18:36

00:54:25 Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet Op 48 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771 28:38

01:26:50 Anna Clyne: Prince of Clouds Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 13:28

01:41:26 Edward MacDowell: Six Idyls after Goethe Op 28 James Barbagallo, piano Naxos 559011 12:02

01:54:18 Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 4:16

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Seven Fantasies Op. 116 No. 4 Intermezzo Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61 (select mvt) Augustin Hadelich, violin; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 9:12

Franz Liszt: Tre Sonetti di Petrarca Emanuel Ax, piano The Cliburn, Kimbell Art Museum Piano Pavilion, Fort Worth, TX Music: 16:28

Leonora Duarte: Sinfonias: Nos. 1-4, 6, 7 Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, artistic director Album: Leonora Duarte: The Complete Works Centaur CEN 3685 Music: ~15:32

Richard Strauss: Divertimento after Couperin: Le Tic-Toc-Choc and La Lutine New York Chamber Symphony; Gerard Schwarz, conductor Album: Schoenberg: Concerto for String Quartet and Orchestra (after Handel); R. Strauss: Divertimento, Op. 86 (after Couperin) Nonesuch 79145 Music: 4:30

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 'Romantic': Movement 4 The Orchestra Now; Gerard Schwarz, conductor Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY Music: 17:52

Kenji Bunch: Summer Hours for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano Marya Martin, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Ran Dank, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 13:07

Antonin Dvorak: Romance in F minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 11 Maureen Nelson, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 11:20

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:13 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 21:53

04:24:09 Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 5:50

04:32:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 5:13

04:39:23 Anton Webern: Fuga ricercata from J.S. Bach's 'A Musical Offering' Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436153 7:17

04:48:13 Maurice Duruflé: Requiem Op 9 Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 459365 38:26

05:31:12 Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4796018 9:42

05:42:01 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:35

05:55:26 Francisco Tárrega: La´grima Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 2:00

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:30 Arturo Sandoval Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

06:05:07 Arturo Sandoval Mambo Caliente The London Trumpet Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 4113

06:10:32 Eugenio Toussaint Concierto para piano improvisado y orquesta (ii. Largo) Alex Brown, piano Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555 "Alondra de la Parra: My Mexican Soul"

06:17:24 Paquito D'Rivera Vals Venezolano Todd Levy, clarinet; Jeannie Yu, piano Avie 2367

06:23:50 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F Michel Camilo; Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Telarc 83611

07:01:15 Johann Strauss, Jr. On the Beautiful Blue Danube, waltz, Op. 314 Vienna Philharmonic (Live at the 2017 New Year's Concert) Gustavo Dudamel Sony Classical 537618

07:12:06 Ricardo Castro Vals Capricho, Op. 1 (Waltz Caprice) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 132

07:19:13 Angel J. Garrido When You Hear This Waltz Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:23:37 Maurice Ravel Noble and Sentimental Waltzes Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80171

07:43:30 Isaac Albeniz Champagne, vals de salon Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1973

07:48:37 Agustin Barrios Vals de primavera (Spring Waltz) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471 532-2

07:54:00 Antonio Lauro Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

07:56:23 Felipe Villanueva Poetic Waltz Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 894

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Paul Dooley: Northern Nights Lisa Pegher, solo percussion; Lake George Music Festival Symphony; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, Lake George, NY Music: 20:13

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Deb Anderson from Robbinsdale, MN Time: 6:10

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Movement 3 Alice Sara Ott, piano Album: Alice Sara Ott: Beethoven Deutsche Gramophone 4779291 Music: 9:45 (short excerpt)

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 Frisson Ensemble; Tom Gallant, artistic director Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By the Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 16:20

John Adams: China Gates Nicolas Hodges, piano Album: John Adams: Road Movies Nonesuch 79699 Music: 4:31

Mel Bonis: Suite Orientale Sylvan Trio First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, Webster Groves, MO Music: 10:09

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in C-sharp Minor, Op.39 Anna Han, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC Music: 7:42

John Adams: Gnarly Buttons for Clarinet and Small Orchestra Michael Collins, clarinet; Members of the Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 23:59

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:25 Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! Bryn Terfel, baritone BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 97868 4:13

10:07:53 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 8:45

10:19:14 Nino Rota: The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait London Philharmonic John Mauceri LPO 86 15:14

10:38:17 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Celeste Aïda Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Sony 549204 4:37

10:46:33 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 9:44

10:57:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les petits riens: Gavotte K 299 Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 1:21

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Britten’s ‘Simple Symphony’ ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:08 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:40

11:13:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 11:37

11:27:18 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow June Anderson, soprano London Symphony Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 05:37

11:36:55 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich DeutGram 4795448 19:58

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 6, 2019 - This week’s episode from Boston features the duo Michael Thurber and Tessa Lark as guest hosts alongside outstanding musicians from across the country. We meet a teenage trumpet player who had to overcome major hardship in his home country of Macedonia to pursue music, an 11-year-old pianist performs a piece by Chopin, and an award-winning string quartet teams up with the guest hosts for a high energy finale

Kalico String Quartet from New York, New York performs I. Allegro ma non tanto from String Quartet In C Minor, Op. 18, No. 4, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) Lena-Marie DeMayo Stoger, violin, 17; Cheng Io Lo, violin, 18; Kevin Wallace, viola, 17; Andrew Wallace, cello, 17

16-year-old cellist from Radford, Virginia performs I. Vivace from Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 3 in G Minor, BWV 1029, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) with Michael Thurber, bass and Tessa Lark, violin

18-year-old guitarist Thatcher Harrison from Dartmouth, Massachusetts performs his original composition “Iris at Sunrise”

11-year-old pianist Julia Zhou from Westford, Massachusetts performs Nocturne in D Flat Major, Op. 27, No. 2, by Frédéric François Chopin (1810-1849)

18-year-old trumpet player Aleksandar Vitanov, from Kavadarci, Macedonia performs III. Allegro con fuoco from Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, by Eric Ewazen (1954-)

Kalico Quartet joins guest hosts Michael Thurber, bass and Tessa Lark, violin in a performance of “Cedar and Sage”, by Michael Thurber and Tessa Lark

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:55 Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13 Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

13:16:18 Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 10:48

13:30:51 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 79 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779 19:42

13:53:30 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 24:45

14:21:30 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 18:07

14:41:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 14:13

14:56:41 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 5:01

15:05:54 Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 45:41

15:54:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 4795448 3:06

15:58:23 George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras DeutGram 453480 4:33

16:04:08 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:23

16:17:40 Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' Jeffrey Biegel, piano Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Naxos 573490 13:34

16:33:25 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 16:54

16:51:49 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 Op 54 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 9:56

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev – Screen to Concert Hall

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé: Suite—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 18:07

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Part 1—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 3:29

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 2 & 3—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 11:05

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 5 & 7—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 18:23

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Martin Charnin Part 3 - The final installment of our visit with the lyrricist and director, who left us in July at 84. More from "Annie," of course, plus the sequel ("Annie Warbucks") and Martin's second musical with Richard Rodgers, "I Remember Mama"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:48 00:02:17 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse I Don't Need Anything but You Marissa O'Donnell, John Schuck Annie -- 30th Anniversary Recording Time Life 10583-22162

18:06:17 00:03:23 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Easy Street Dorothy Loudon, Robert Fitch Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:10:32 00:02:19 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Someone Was Missing Anthony Warlow Annie -- 2012 Revival Shout 26663-14208

18:16:16 00:02:18 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse He Didn't Know Shelly Burch Annie -- 30th Anniversary Recording Time Life 10583-22162

18:20:23 00:03:01 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse A Younger Man Harve Presnell Annie Warbucks -- Original Cast Angel 2435-55040

18:23:52 00:02:12 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Love Terri White Annie Warbucks -- Original Cast Angel 2435-55040

18:27:47 00:02:34 Martin Charnin Upstairs at O'Neal's Company Upstairs at O'Neal's -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1344

18:31:00 00:02:49 Martin Charnin Stools Bebe Neuwirth and Company Upstairs at O'Neal's -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1344

18:36:02 00:01:44 Martin Charnin-Charles Brush You Do Do Do It Good Sasha Charnin

Incurably Romantic Original Cast OC9619

18:39:47 00:02:11 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers You Could Not Please Me More Sally Ann Howes, George Hearn I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay CDJAY1360

18:42:42 00:03:01 Martin Charnin-Richard Rodgers Time Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay CDJAY1360

18:51:02 00:01:13 Martin Charnin-Charles Strouse Tomorrow Martin Charnin, Charles Strouse Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:52:30 00:00:30 Richard Rodgers Overture from "I Remember Mama" Orchestra I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay CDJAY1360

18:54:33 00:02:21 Martin Charnin-Charles Stouse Filler: A New Deal for Christmas Company Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:12 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 22:36

19:30:14 Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite Op 86 New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3127 29:01

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, cond; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor (Evangelist); Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone (Christus); Lauren Snouffer, soprano ; Iestyn Davies countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor ; Michael Sumel, Pilot ; Anna White, Ancilla ; Franciso Prado, Peter; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion

22:04 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We celebrate National Radio Month, observing the 99th anniversary of the first scheduled radio station, KDKA, Pittsburgh... We’ll hear from Fred Allen and Tallulah Bankhead with “Early Morning Radio,” Firesign Theatre and “Forward into the Past” and Henry Morgan as an “All-night Disc Jockey”… Also “Saturday Morning Radio Show” with Lester Moran and the Cadillac Cowboys”… and 17 year old Robert Conrad introduces the “County Fair Jamboree” on WKAN, Kankakee…This Week in the Media

23:04 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

23:10:24 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:14:18 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Mischa Maisky, cello Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov DeutGram 4795448 3:51

23:19:26 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 4:09

23:23:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Concerto for 2 Pianos K 242 Leon Fleisher, piano Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Sony 743505 9:04

23:32:40 Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Gerhart Hetzel, violin Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 427640 8:09

23:42:09 Claude Debussy: Rêverie Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 4:51

23:47:00 Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh D 776 Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445294 4:35

23:51:35 Carl Reinecke: Arioso from Serenade for Strings Op 242 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 4:57

23:57:20 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21