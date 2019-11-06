© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-06-2019

Published November 6, 2019 at 10:30 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:15  Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead Op 78   Alisa Kolosova, mezzo-soprano Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 6:08

00:09:03  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93    Trio Parnassus  MDG 3307 19:26

00:30:18  Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme    Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 6:31

00:38:03  Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 5  BWV 914 Jeffrey Biegel, piano   Steinway 30001 8:06

00:48:04  Florence Price: Symphony No. 3     Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 29:20

01:21:31  Lars-Erik Larsson: Divertimento 'Quattro tempi' Op 55    Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9849 13:49

01:36:39  Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs Op 13   Jan Lisiecki, piano NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski DeutGram 4796824 14:49

01:52:45  Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 3:33

01:57:16  Joaquín Rodrigo: I come from the poplars, Mother    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49406 2:01

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in G Minor, S. 1004 Gigue Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola Album: J. S. Bach Partitas EDI Records 829757673820 Music: 4:22

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Hob. XV:29 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:32

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Primal Message Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola; Dover Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland, OR Music: 7:30

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 16:20

Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen, piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello Album: The Impressions That Remain Meridian Music: 4:27

Antonin Dvorak: Serenade in E for String Orchestra, Op. 22 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 26:38

Ethel Smyth: Piano Piece in E Major Liana Serbescu, piano Album: Smyth: Complete Piano Works CPO 3272 Music: 4:03

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83 (Select Movements) Prima Trio Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, West Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 10:23

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:33  Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129   Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 25:26

04:28:16  Francisco Guerrero: Maria Magdalene     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807555 6:54

04:37:47  Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 3:02

04:42:21  Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater: Amen    RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy Ancient Music Berlin Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 5:36

04:49:50  Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet  D 667 Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 61964 37:46

05:31:53  Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

05:44:42  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f  Kk 19 Federico Colli, piano   Chandos 40 6:56

05:52:31  Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20   Meliora String Quartet Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80142 4:27

05:57:56  Anonymous: Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal     Seattle Pro Musica Karen P. Thomas SeattlePro 9806 2:12

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:59  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:32

06:14:40  Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra    John Harle, saxophone Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 72109 10:04

06:25:41  Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter    David McCallum, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 4:06

06:30:36  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2  D 929  Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 4788977 6:52

06:43:29  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony  H 660  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:00

06:57:45  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Pathfinder of Panama'     Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:27

07:05:23  Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18 # 3 Amy Dickson, saxophone Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Decca 4825281 5:31

07:13:39  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville    Soyeon Kate Lee, piano   Koch Intl 7759 8:45

07:22:41  Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:57

07:27:45  Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 2:16

07:31:25  George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35

07:39:28  Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 29    New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 11:05

07:54:12  Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Habanera' Op 21 # 2 Julia Fischer, violin   Decca 4785950 4:07

08:15:58  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98     Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 12:03

08:30:16  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé Op 60    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 4:18

08:34:28  Anthony Holborne: The Farewell    Paul O'Dette, lute   Harm Mundi 2907238 2:03

08:42:20  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31   Yundi, piano   DeutGram 3887 10:00

08:54:26  Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22    Members of Taverner Consort Andrew Parrott EMI 54265 7:14

09:06:50  Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto Op 109   Marc Chisson, alto sax Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 13:08

09:22:36  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America    Tatiana Troyanos, mezzo-soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:47

09:29:38  Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 7:13

09:39:18  William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 5:29

09:46:09  John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise     Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:56

09:52:08  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture     Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:02  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Lambs'     Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 1:59

10:02:35  John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán'     Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:20

10:07:20  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 13:37

10:23:31  Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2     London Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8614 4:19

10:29:25  Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' Op 15   Kristo Käo, guitar   Kitarrikoo 2008 4:32

10:38:46  Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30   Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:46

10:46:25  John Philip Sousa: March 'The High School Cadets'     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7503 2:33

10:50:33  Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler'     Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 26:59

11:19:33  Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6  S 427 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 3280 9:15

11:31:06  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C     English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 12:47

11:47:06  Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D Op 7 # 3  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 11:00

12:06:21  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' Op 364    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:47

12:17:35  Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26   Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 9:26

12:29:57  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell'     Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:38

12:38:02  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines'     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:33

12:44:08  Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elf-Hill' Op 100    Danish National Radio Sym Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 11:11

12:56:55  Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand    Geoffrey Tozer, piano City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:40

13:01:23  Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin Op 9   Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4797518 1:30

13:03:22  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4  Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 1:58

13:07:21  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 20:15

13:27:04  William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 Op 2 # 2  Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 6:21

13:36:15  George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia    Anthony Halstead, horn English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 7:51

13:45:36  Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f Op 11   Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 11:45

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Magical Bag from the ballet "Spalicek" Suite No. 2 Prague Chamber Orchestra Album: Evening Tunes in Prague Denon 78926 Music: 4:23

Paul Dooley: Northern Nights Lisa Pegher, solo percussion; Lake George Music Festival Symphony; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, Lake George, NY Music: 20:13

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Deb Anderson from Robbinsdale, MN Time: 6:10

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Movement 3 Alice Sara Ott, piano Album: Alice Sara Ott: Beethoven Deutsche Gramophone 4779291 Music: 9:45 (short excerpt)

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 Frisson Ensemble; Tom Gallant, artistic director Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By the Sea Church,  Jacksonville, FL Music: 16:20

Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes (selections) Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Album: Beethoven: Complete Orchestral Works Simax PSC1281 Music: 4:36

Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for String Quartet Orion String Quartet Franklin College CMS / CMSLC, Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 3:57

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 7 in C minor, Op. 30 No. 2 James Ehnes, violin; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:18

Clarice Assad: Sin fronteras Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Project W Cedille 33229 Music: 13:29

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:20  John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture     Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 5:42

16:05:54  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'    May Festival Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:49

16:12:04  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 13:37

16:29:48  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:00

16:37:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Alleluia from Cantata No. 51    Edward Carroll, trumpet Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44652 2:04

16:42:40  Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 7:21

16:51:54  Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Song of Alexander Nevsky Op 78   Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:45

16:57:52  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 4759101 1:54

17:04:01  Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 415668 6:14

17:20:04  Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women    Eiddwen Harrhy, soprano Plymouth Festival Orchestra Philip Brunelle Virgin 91188 3:21

17:25:33  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 Op 23   Krystian Zimerman, piano   DeutGram 4795448 9:31

17:39:49  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60    Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:52

17:45:19  Robert Schumann: Romance Op 94 # 2 Albrecht Mayer, oboe   Decca 4783498 4:38

17:52:51  Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons     Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop OMAC 12 7:04

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:41  Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite     Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 75 16:28

18:27:48  Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels    Paul Crossley, piano   CBS 44921 5:50

18:35:26  Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 3    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 425862 4:11

18:40:51  Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:02

18:54:41  Francis Poulenc: Les chemins de l'amour    Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Steinway 30015 3:25

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:58  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien Op 12    National Symphony of Ireland Alexander Anissimov Naxos 550806 19:29

19:26:00  Ignace Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto Op 17   Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 32:32

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University Symphony Orchestra/Victor Liva; Halida Dinova, piano – recorded 10/4/2019 in CSU’s Waetjen Auditorium

Franz Liszt:  Symphonic Poem No. 3 ‘Les Preludes’

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov:  Capriccio espagnol

Camille Saint-Saens:  Piano Concerto No. 4 in c, Op. 44

Claude Debussy:  Clair de Lune (encore)

21:17:26  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Op 43    Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80095 40:58

 

22:00 A TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:16  Florence Price: Symphony No. 3     Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 29:20

22:33:09  Hazel Scott: Idyll    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:54

22:37:00  William Grant Still: Wood Notes     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559676 16:25

22:54:05  Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood    Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71287 3:24

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:32  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136  K 136  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 7:45

23:09:17  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 Op 9 # 3 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 6:45

23:16:03  Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby     Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 4:24

23:21:02  Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 3:51

23:24:53  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18   Sviatoslav Richter, piano Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki DeutGram 4795448 11:51

23:36:45  Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:35

23:42:18  Ignace Jan Paderewski: Mélodie Op 16 # 2 Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 3:59

23:46:17  Marcel Tournier: Vers la source dans le bois    Elinor Bennett, harp   Nimbus 5247 3:54

23:50:07  Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer    Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 4:40

23:55:47  Frederick S. Converse: Serenade     Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55

 

 

 