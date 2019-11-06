WCLV Program Guide 11-06-2019
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
00:01:15 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead Op 78 Alisa Kolosova, mezzo-soprano Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 6:08
00:09:03 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93 Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 19:26
00:30:18 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 6:31
00:38:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 5 BWV 914 Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001 8:06
00:48:04 Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 29:20
01:21:31 Lars-Erik Larsson: Divertimento 'Quattro tempi' Op 55 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849 13:49
01:36:39 Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs Op 13 Jan Lisiecki, piano NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski DeutGram 4796824 14:49
01:52:45 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 3:33
01:57:16 Joaquín Rodrigo: I come from the poplars, Mother Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 2:01
02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in G Minor, S. 1004 Gigue Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola Album: J. S. Bach Partitas EDI Records 829757673820 Music: 4:22
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Hob. XV:29 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:32
Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Primal Message Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola; Dover Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland, OR Music: 7:30
Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 16:20
Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen, piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello Album: The Impressions That Remain Meridian Music: 4:27
Antonin Dvorak: Serenade in E for String Orchestra, Op. 22 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 26:38
Ethel Smyth: Piano Piece in E Major Liana Serbescu, piano Album: Smyth: Complete Piano Works CPO 3272 Music: 4:03
Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83 (Select Movements) Prima Trio Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, West Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 10:23
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
04:01:33 Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 25:26
04:28:16 Francisco Guerrero: Maria Magdalene Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555 6:54
04:37:47 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 3:02
04:42:21 Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater: Amen RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy Ancient Music Berlin Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 5:36
04:49:50 Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet D 667 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61964 37:46
05:31:53 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56
05:44:42 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f Kk 19 Federico Colli, piano Chandos 40 6:56
05:52:31 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20 Meliora String Quartet Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80142 4:27
05:57:56 Anonymous: Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal Seattle Pro Musica Karen P. Thomas SeattlePro 9806 2:12
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:59 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:32
06:14:40 Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra John Harle, saxophone Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 72109 10:04
06:25:41 Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter David McCallum, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 4:06
06:30:36 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 D 929 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 6:52
06:43:29 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony H 660 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:00
06:57:45 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Pathfinder of Panama' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:27
07:05:23 Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18 # 3 Amy Dickson, saxophone Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Decca 4825281 5:31
07:13:39 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 8:45
07:22:41 Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:57
07:27:45 Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 2:16
07:31:25 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35
07:39:28 Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 29 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 11:05
07:54:12 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Habanera' Op 21 # 2 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 4:07
08:15:58 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 12:03
08:30:16 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 4:18
08:34:28 Anthony Holborne: The Farewell Paul O'Dette, lute Harm Mundi 2907238 2:03
08:42:20 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887 10:00
08:54:26 Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 Members of Taverner Consort Andrew Parrott EMI 54265 7:14
09:06:50 Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto Op 109 Marc Chisson, alto sax Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 13:08
09:22:36 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America Tatiana Troyanos, mezzo-soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:47
09:29:38 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 7:13
09:39:18 William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 5:29
09:46:09 John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:56
09:52:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:02 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Lambs' Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 1:59
10:02:35 John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:20
10:07:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 13:37
10:23:31 Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 London Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8614 4:19
10:29:25 Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' Op 15 Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008 4:32
10:38:46 Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:46
10:46:25 John Philip Sousa: March 'The High School Cadets' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7503 2:33
10:50:33 Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 26:59
11:19:33 Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 S 427 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 9:15
11:31:06 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 12:47
11:47:06 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D Op 7 # 3 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 11:00
12:06:21 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' Op 364 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:47
12:17:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 9:26
12:29:57 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:38
12:38:02 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:33
12:44:08 Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elf-Hill' Op 100 Danish National Radio Sym Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 11:11
12:56:55 Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand Geoffrey Tozer, piano City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:40
13:01:23 Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin Op 9 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518 1:30
13:03:22 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 1:58
13:07:21 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 20:15
13:27:04 William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 Op 2 # 2 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 6:21
13:36:15 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia Anthony Halstead, horn English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 7:51
13:45:36 Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f Op 11 Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 11:45
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Bohuslav Martinu: Magical Bag from the ballet "Spalicek" Suite No. 2 Prague Chamber Orchestra Album: Evening Tunes in Prague Denon 78926 Music: 4:23
Paul Dooley: Northern Nights Lisa Pegher, solo percussion; Lake George Music Festival Symphony; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, Lake George, NY Music: 20:13
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Deb Anderson from Robbinsdale, MN Time: 6:10
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Movement 3 Alice Sara Ott, piano Album: Alice Sara Ott: Beethoven Deutsche Gramophone 4779291 Music: 9:45 (short excerpt)
Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 Frisson Ensemble; Tom Gallant, artistic director Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By the Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 16:20
Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes (selections) Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Album: Beethoven: Complete Orchestral Works Simax PSC1281 Music: 4:36
Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for String Quartet Orion String Quartet Franklin College CMS / CMSLC, Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 3:57
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 7 in C minor, Op. 30 No. 2 James Ehnes, violin; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:18
Clarice Assad: Sin fronteras Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Project W Cedille 33229 Music: 13:29
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:56:20 John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 5:42
16:05:54 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' May Festival Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:49
16:12:04 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 13:37
16:29:48 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:00
16:37:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Alleluia from Cantata No. 51 Edward Carroll, trumpet Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44652 2:04
16:42:40 Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 7:21
16:51:54 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Song of Alexander Nevsky Op 78 Utah Symphony Chorus Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:45
16:57:52 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 1:54
17:04:01 Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668 6:14
17:20:04 Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women Eiddwen Harrhy, soprano Plymouth Festival Orchestra Philip Brunelle Virgin 91188 3:21
17:25:33 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 Op 23 Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448 9:31
17:39:49 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60 Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:52
17:45:19 Robert Schumann: Romance Op 94 # 2 Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4783498 4:38
17:52:51 Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop OMAC 12 7:04
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:41 Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 75 16:28
18:27:48 Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 5:50
18:35:26 Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 3 Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 4:11
18:40:51 Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:02
18:54:41 Francis Poulenc: Les chemins de l'amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015 3:25
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:01:58 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien Op 12 National Symphony of Ireland Alexander Anissimov Naxos 550806 19:29
19:26:00 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto Op 17 Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 32:32
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University Symphony Orchestra/Victor Liva; Halida Dinova, piano – recorded 10/4/2019 in CSU’s Waetjen Auditorium
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 ‘Les Preludes’
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol
Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c, Op. 44
Claude Debussy: Clair de Lune (encore)
21:17:26 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Op 43 Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80095 40:58
22:00 A TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
22:01:16 Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 29:20
22:33:09 Hazel Scott: Idyll Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:54
22:37:00 William Grant Still: Wood Notes Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559676 16:25
22:54:05 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:24
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:01:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 7:45
23:09:17 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 Op 9 # 3 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 6:45
23:16:03 Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 4:24
23:21:02 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 3:51
23:24:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Sviatoslav Richter, piano Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki DeutGram 4795448 11:51
23:36:45 Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:35
23:42:18 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Mélodie Op 16 # 2 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 3:59
23:46:17 Marcel Tournier: Vers la source dans le bois Elinor Bennett, harp Nimbus 5247 3:54
23:50:07 Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 4:40
23:55:47 Frederick S. Converse: Serenade Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55