Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky & Lieutenant Kijé Suite —Alisa Kolosova, mezzo-soprano; Utah Symphony & Choruses/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735)

This is the first of three CDs by the Utah Symphony coming out this season. Swiss conductor Thierry Fischer has been Music Director in Utah since 2009 and is signed through 2022. He says of this disc, “Today, it is so common to hear film music in the concert hall that we almost take it for granted, but all traditions must begin somewhere, and Prokofiev was the first real pioneer in this area. How fortunate we are that such a brilliant composer of symphonies, sonatas, and so forth showed us the possibilities for film music to be transformed into a powerful live experience inside the concert hall. We at the Utah Symphony are thrilled to document such early works in this tradition!” Alexander Nevsky features Russian mezzo-soprano Alisa Kolosova with three choirs: the Utah Symphony Chorus and the University of Utah A Cappella & Chamber Choirs.