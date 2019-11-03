WCLV Program Guide 11-03-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: George Martin: The Beatles & Beyond

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite: Pepperland—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 2:15

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby—Paul McCartney, lead vocal; John Lennon, George Harrison, harmony vocals; String Ensemble (Capitol) 2:09

Flanders & Swann: Have Some Madeira, M’Dear—Michael Flanders & Donald Swann (EMI 797464) 3:53

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:31

Paul & Linda McCartney (arr Tommy Newsom): Live and Let Die: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80251) 3:38

George Martin: Live and Let Die: Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 8:20

George Martin: Three American Sketches— Cornelius Katzer, violin; Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 14:45

George Martin: Overture ‘Under Milk Wood’— Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:11

George Martin: The Mission Chorales—Berlin Music Ensemble & Choir/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 13:30

01:00 EDT CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Simna

01:01:25 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 26:25

01:29:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 26:56

01:57:05 Paul Desmond: Take Five Richard Galler, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:11

01:00 EST CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Joyce DiDonato, mezzo soprano; Ekaterina Gubanova, mezzo-soprano; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Krassimira Stoyanova, soprano; Dmitry Korchak, tenor; Enea Scala, tenor; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Georges Bizet: Roma

Hector Berlioz: The Death of Cleopatra (DiDonato)

Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Montagues and Capulets

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet’s Tomb

Gioachino Rossini: Stabat mater (Excerpt)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Zubin Mehta; Leonard Bernstein; Kurt Masur;

Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano (Berlioz); Angelina Reaux, soprano (Berg)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2--Zubin Mehta, conductor

Hector Berlioz: The Death of Cleopatra--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Alban Berg: Lulu Suite--Kurt Masur, conductor

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz--Kurt Masur, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three New Medieval Recordings - Music from the time of St. Francis, songs by Francesco Landini, and sacred works by Johannes de Lymnburgia

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:25 Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 633 8:14

06:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165 Danielle de Niese, soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 13277 13:34

06:27:56 Gregorian Chant: Jesu dulcis memoria Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696 2:28

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Fugue Too Many? - Can there ever be a surfeit of these characterful, complex and compelling treasures?

J.S.BACH: Fugue in g, BWV 578 Olivier Latry (Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris) La Dolce Vita 69

BACH/KELLNER: Chromatic Fugue in G, BWV Anhang 44 Kevin Bowyer (1962 Marcussen/St. Hans Church, Odense, Denmark) Nimbus 5647/8

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Fugue on B-A-C-H, Op. 60, no. 1 Marie-Andrée Morisset-Balier (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen, Rouen, France) ASO 2001

ERNST PEPPING: Fugue No. 4 in f (1942) Wolfgang Stockmeier (1972 Schuke/Obersten Stadkirche, Iserlohn, Germany) cpo 999 039

GUIDO DONATI: Little Fugue on Fate furb Guido Donati (1968 Tamburini/Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Turin, Italy) Tactus 940401

MIKALOJUS KONSTANTINAS CIURLIONIS: Fugue in c# Hans-Ola Ericsson (1987 Grönlund/Luleå Cathedral, Sweden) Bis 561

OTTORINI RESPIGHI: Fuga Reale Andrea Macinanti (1889 Verati/St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bologna, Italy) Tactus 800002

MARIO CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO: Fugue on the Name of Albert Schweitzer Livia Mazzanti (1988 Kleuker & Steinmeyer/Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland) Aeolus 10541

BACH (trans. De Jong): Fugue, fr Cantata BWV 68 Euwe & Sybolt de Jong (1724 Vater/ St, Petrikirche, Melle, Germany) De Jong 5

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints - Join Peter DuBois for heavenly choral and organ music for the Feast of All Saints, celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” who have passed before us

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Octogenarian Creativity 1

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Sacred Pieces: No.4 “Te Deum” Robert Shaw Chorale; NBC Symphony Orchestra/Arturo Toscanini (RCA 60299 CD) 16:08

Robert Schumann: Arabesque Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano (Nonesuch 79202 CD) 6:05

Frederick Chopin: Mazurka in C Major, Op.24/2 Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano (Nonesuch 79202 CD) 2:07

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in D Major, K576: Allegro Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano (Nonesuch 79202 CD) 5:09

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1in C Minor Op.68: First Movement BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Adrian Boult (ICA 5019 CD) 15:09

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:32 George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 10:04

10:14:36 Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus RV 807 Roberta Invernizzi, soprano Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Archiv 4776145 23:30

10:41:05 Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies Maurice André, trumpet Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez EMI 64100 8:36

10:50:43 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 6:24

10:59:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:26

11:07:07 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMasters 67130 8:09

11:18:14 George Frideric Handel: Dixit Dominus HWV 232 Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 32:56

11:52:35 Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 49240 5:12

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductor: Joshua Weilerstein; Soloist: Orli Shaham, piano

William Grant Still: Poem for Orchestra

Bela Bartok: PIano Concerto No. 3

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b minor, Op. 74 “Pathetique”

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs (archive performance) Rachel Willis Sorensen, soprano; Edo de Waart,cond

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Three Pianists: Wu Han, Gloria Chien, Gilles Vonsattel

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in F minor, Op. 103, D. 940

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante e Allegro Brilliant, Op. 92

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite, L. 71 (65)

Preview: Miró String Quartet

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G Major, Op. 77, No. 1

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:39 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 Op 70 Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4795201 26:30

15:28:53 Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato Op 92 Jan Lisiecki, piano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano DeutGram 4795327 14:23

15:46:13 Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 4:01

15:52:16 John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 6:14

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded in Miami

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 30 “Italian”

Giuseppe Verdi: “Macbeth” Ballet Music

Giuseppe Verdi: “Don Carlos” Ballet Music

Ottorino Respighi: “The Pines of Rome”

17:36:15 Claude Debussy: La mer Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 22:26

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - This episode of From the Top was recorded at Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles. We meet a young pianist from Los Angeles who grew up around the scoring studios in Los Angeles and who founded her own multi-disciplinary arts collaborative at her high school. Also on the program is a heroic performance of a piece by Planel for horn and a teenage violinist performs Ravel’s virtuosic “Tzigane” with guest host Peter Dugan

19-year-old violinist James Poe from Palo Alto, CA performs “Tzigane” for violin and piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old horn player Zachary Potts from Forsyth, GA performs Très largement from “Légende” by Robert Planel (1908-1994), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Davis You from Palo Alto, CA performs II. Scherzo from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Peter Dugan, piano

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs III. Alla Cubana and I. Allegro from “Five Bagatelles” by William Walton (1902-1983)

18-eyar-old pianist Maya Paredes from Burbank, CA performs "Levante" by Osvaldo Golijov

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs Étude No. 7 by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:27 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 68904 34:04

19:38:38 David Diamond: Symphony No. 3 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 30:53

20:12:48 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 Steven Staryk, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 66998 45:34

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: The Ox and the Lark James Umble, alto sax; Robert Fitzer, clarinet (CCG 11-09-04) 6:36

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op. 36 (2001-02) Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 12:19

Loris O. Chobanian: Images for flute and guitar (1991-92) Jan Vinci, flute; Joel Brown, guitar (Albany 086) 13:50

Jack Gallagher: mvt. 1 Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-13) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 768) 20:49

21:58:56 George Gershwin: That Certain Feeling Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:06

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2019 Annual Meeting; Steve Waldman; Report for America: Co-Founder and President



23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:56 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 4:28

23:08:24 Franck Krawczyk: Sleep Little Jesus Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 4:33

23:12:57 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 4:14

23:18:59 Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies Anne Queffélec, piano Virgin 90754 9:12

23:28:12 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 Op 50 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 8:33

23:37:07 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 4:22

23:41:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from 'A Musical Offering' BWV 1079 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 6:01

23:47:31 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 8:53

23:57:03 Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56414 3:20