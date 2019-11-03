WCLV Program Guide 11-03-2019
00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: George Martin: The Beatles & Beyond
George Martin: The Pepperland Suite: Pepperland—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 2:15
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby—Paul McCartney, lead vocal; John Lennon, George Harrison, harmony vocals; String Ensemble (Capitol) 2:09
Flanders & Swann: Have Some Madeira, M’Dear—Michael Flanders & Donald Swann (EMI 797464) 3:53
George Martin: The Pepperland Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:31
Paul & Linda McCartney (arr Tommy Newsom): Live and Let Die: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80251) 3:38
George Martin: Live and Let Die: Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 8:20
George Martin: Three American Sketches— Cornelius Katzer, violin; Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 14:45
George Martin: Overture ‘Under Milk Wood’— Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:11
George Martin: The Mission Chorales—Berlin Music Ensemble & Choir/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 13:30
01:00 EDT CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Simna
01:01:25 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 26:25
01:29:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 26:56
01:57:05 Paul Desmond: Take Five Richard Galler, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:11
01:00 EST CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Joyce DiDonato, mezzo soprano; Ekaterina Gubanova, mezzo-soprano; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Krassimira Stoyanova, soprano; Dmitry Korchak, tenor; Enea Scala, tenor; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director
Georges Bizet: Roma
Hector Berlioz: The Death of Cleopatra (DiDonato)
Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Montagues and Capulets
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet’s Tomb
Gioachino Rossini: Stabat mater (Excerpt)
03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Zubin Mehta; Leonard Bernstein; Kurt Masur;
Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano (Berlioz); Angelina Reaux, soprano (Berg)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2--Zubin Mehta, conductor
Hector Berlioz: The Death of Cleopatra--Leonard Bernstein, conductor
Alban Berg: Lulu Suite--Kurt Masur, conductor
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz--Kurt Masur, conductor
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three New Medieval Recordings - Music from the time of St. Francis, songs by Francesco Landini, and sacred works by Johannes de Lymnburgia
06:00 MUSICA SACRA
06:03:25 Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 633 8:14
06:13:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165 Danielle de Niese, soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 13277 13:34
06:27:56 Gregorian Chant: Jesu dulcis memoria Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696 2:28
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Fugue Too Many? - Can there ever be a surfeit of these characterful, complex and compelling treasures?
J.S.BACH: Fugue in g, BWV 578 Olivier Latry (Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris) La Dolce Vita 69
BACH/KELLNER: Chromatic Fugue in G, BWV Anhang 44 Kevin Bowyer (1962 Marcussen/St. Hans Church, Odense, Denmark) Nimbus 5647/8
ROBERT SCHUMANN: Fugue on B-A-C-H, Op. 60, no. 1 Marie-Andrée Morisset-Balier (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Ouen, Rouen, France) ASO 2001
ERNST PEPPING: Fugue No. 4 in f (1942) Wolfgang Stockmeier (1972 Schuke/Obersten Stadkirche, Iserlohn, Germany) cpo 999 039
GUIDO DONATI: Little Fugue on Fate furb Guido Donati (1968 Tamburini/Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Turin, Italy) Tactus 940401
MIKALOJUS KONSTANTINAS CIURLIONIS: Fugue in c# Hans-Ola Ericsson (1987 Grönlund/Luleå Cathedral, Sweden) Bis 561
OTTORINI RESPIGHI: Fuga Reale Andrea Macinanti (1889 Verati/St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bologna, Italy) Tactus 800002
MARIO CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO: Fugue on the Name of Albert Schweitzer Livia Mazzanti (1988 Kleuker & Steinmeyer/Tonhalle, Zurich, Switzerland) Aeolus 10541
BACH (trans. De Jong): Fugue, fr Cantata BWV 68 Euwe & Sybolt de Jong (1724 Vater/ St, Petrikirche, Melle, Germany) De Jong 5
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints - Join Peter DuBois for heavenly choral and organ music for the Feast of All Saints, celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” who have passed before us
09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Octogenarian Creativity 1
Giuseppe Verdi: Four Sacred Pieces: No.4 “Te Deum” Robert Shaw Chorale; NBC Symphony Orchestra/Arturo Toscanini (RCA 60299 CD) 16:08
Robert Schumann: Arabesque Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano (Nonesuch 79202 CD) 6:05
Frederick Chopin: Mazurka in C Major, Op.24/2 Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano (Nonesuch 79202 CD) 2:07
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in D Major, K576: Allegro Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano (Nonesuch 79202 CD) 5:09
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1in C Minor Op.68: First Movement BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Adrian Boult (ICA 5019 CD) 15:09
10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
10:02:32 George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 10:04
10:14:36 Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus RV 807 Roberta Invernizzi, soprano Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Archiv 4776145 23:30
10:41:05 Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies Maurice André, trumpet Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez EMI 64100 8:36
10:50:43 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 6:24
10:59:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:26
11:07:07 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMasters 67130 8:09
11:18:14 George Frideric Handel: Dixit Dominus HWV 232 Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 32:56
11:52:35 Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 49240 5:12
12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductor: Joshua Weilerstein; Soloist: Orli Shaham, piano
William Grant Still: Poem for Orchestra
Bela Bartok: PIano Concerto No. 3
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b minor, Op. 74 “Pathetique”
Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs (archive performance) Rachel Willis Sorensen, soprano; Edo de Waart,cond
14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Three Pianists: Wu Han, Gloria Chien, Gilles Vonsattel
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in F minor, Op. 103, D. 940
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante e Allegro Brilliant, Op. 92
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite, L. 71 (65)
Preview: Miró String Quartet
Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G Major, Op. 77, No. 1
15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
15:00:39 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 Op 70 Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4795201 26:30
15:28:53 Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato Op 92 Jan Lisiecki, piano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano DeutGram 4795327 14:23
15:46:13 Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 4:01
15:52:16 John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 6:14
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded in Miami
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 30 “Italian”
Giuseppe Verdi: “Macbeth” Ballet Music
Giuseppe Verdi: “Don Carlos” Ballet Music
Ottorino Respighi: “The Pines of Rome”
17:36:15 Claude Debussy: La mer Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 22:26
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - This episode of From the Top was recorded at Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles. We meet a young pianist from Los Angeles who grew up around the scoring studios in Los Angeles and who founded her own multi-disciplinary arts collaborative at her high school. Also on the program is a heroic performance of a piece by Planel for horn and a teenage violinist performs Ravel’s virtuosic “Tzigane” with guest host Peter Dugan
19-year-old violinist James Poe from Palo Alto, CA performs “Tzigane” for violin and piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with Peter Dugan, piano
17-year-old horn player Zachary Potts from Forsyth, GA performs Très largement from “Légende” by Robert Planel (1908-1994), with Peter Dugan, piano
17-year-old cellist Davis You from Palo Alto, CA performs II. Scherzo from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Peter Dugan, piano
14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs III. Alla Cubana and I. Allegro from “Five Bagatelles” by William Walton (1902-1983)
18-eyar-old pianist Maya Paredes from Burbank, CA performs "Levante" by Osvaldo Golijov
14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs Étude No. 7 by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:27 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 68904 34:04
19:38:38 David Diamond: Symphony No. 3 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 30:53
20:12:48 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 Steven Staryk, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 66998 45:34
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Nikola Resanovich: The Ox and the Lark James Umble, alto sax; Robert Fitzer, clarinet (CCG 11-09-04) 6:36
Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op. 36 (2001-02) Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 12:19
Loris O. Chobanian: Images for flute and guitar (1991-92) Jan Vinci, flute; Joel Brown, guitar (Albany 086) 13:50
Jack Gallagher: mvt. 1 Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-13) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 768) 20:49
21:58:56 George Gershwin: That Certain Feeling Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:06
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2019 Annual Meeting; Steve Waldman; Report for America: Co-Founder and President
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:03:56 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 4:28
23:08:24 Franck Krawczyk: Sleep Little Jesus Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 4:33
23:12:57 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 4:14
23:18:59 Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies Anne Queffélec, piano Virgin 90754 9:12
23:28:12 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 Op 50 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 8:33
23:37:07 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 4:22
23:41:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from 'A Musical Offering' BWV 1079 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 6:01
23:47:31 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 8:53
23:57:03 Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56414 3:20