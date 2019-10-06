WCLV Program Guide 10-06-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 1

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:55

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Excerpts—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 8:21

John Williams: John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & Shark Cage Fugue—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:18

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:51

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:40

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:38

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main Theme—Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:38

John Williams: E.T. The Extraterrestrial: Adventures on Earth—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 10:20

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:44

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Pablo Heras-Casado; Simon Trpceski, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Major, Op. 30

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Pletnev): Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker (encore)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 13 ‘Winter Dreams’

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet, and Strings--Jean Martinon, conductor; Edward Druzinsky, harp; Donald Peck, flute; Clark Brody, clarinet

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 33 (EXCERPT)--Michael Tilson-Thomas, conductor; Gautier Capuçon, cello

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Pierre Boulez, Leonard Bernstein

Paul Dukas: La peri--Pierre Boulez, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1--Leonard Bernstein, conductor/pianist

Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3--Pierre Boulez, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite--Pierre Boulez, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More from Brilliant Classics - Lute fantasies of Dalla Gostena, viola da gamba suites of Jacques Morel, and traditional Catalan songs arranged for voice, lutes, and gambas

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:23 William Cornysh: Woefully arrayed Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555 7:28

06:14:05 Hugh Aston: Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 14:27

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Reach Out and Touch - A collection of terrifically tactile and telling tests of musical virtuosity and stamina, toccatas!

JOHANN KUHNAU: Toccata in A Dietrich Wagler (1719 Silbermann/Freiberg Cathedral, Germany) Querstand 0304

GIOVANNI TRABACI: Toccata No. 2 on the Second Tone Francesco Cera 1570 Anonymous/Church of St. Anthony, Salandra, Italy) Brilliant Classics 84897

AUGUSTINUS KROPFREITER: Toccata Francese Peter Hurford (1978 Rieger/Ratzeburg Cathedral, Germany( Argo 417 159

HERMANN SCHROEDER: Toccata in c, Op. 5 Hans-André Stamm (1965 Klais/Altenberg Cathedral, Germany) Prezioso 800.012

THIJS KRAMER: Toccata, fr Organ Symphony Thijs Kramer (1923 Adema/Basilica of St. Bavo, Haarlem, Netherlands) Koch-Schwann 3-1276

MASSIMO NOSETTI: Toccata, Hommage a Flor Peeters –Domenico Severin (2015 Donato/Cillasanta Cathedral, Monza, Italy) Syrius 141471

FRANCIS POTT: Toccata (1991) Christian Wilson (1995 Marcussen/Tonbridge School Chapel, Kent, England) Acis 67065

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, join Peter DuBois as we listen to music that reflects on the sacrament of Holy Communion, and on Christian unity around the world

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Apollo’s Fire Season Preview with Jeannette Sorrell

Claudio Monteverdi: From Vespers of the Blessed Virgin (1610) "Psalm: Nisi Dominus” Apollo’s Fire Singers and Orchestra/Jeannette Sorrell (Electra 2038 CD) 5:00

Anonymous (arr. B. Kay) “Nottamun Town” Brian Kay, vocals and long-neck dulcimer (Avie 2329 CD) 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frolocket” Monteverdi Choir; English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner (Archiv 4791759 CD) 7:41

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 violins in A minor: Allegro Giuliano Carmignola & Viktoria Mullova, violins; Venice Baroque Orchestra/Andrea Marcon (Archiv 4777466 CD) 3:54

Traditional: “La Komida la Manyana” (The Morning Meal) Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell) (Avie 2631 CD) 3:17

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Closing chorus “Wir setzen uns mit Tränen nieder (We sit beside Thee with tears overflowing) Cantata Domino Schola Cantorum; Collegium Vocale & Collegium Vocale Orchestra/Philippe Herreweghe (Harmonia Mundi 901678 CD) 5:18

Georg Frideric Handel: Giulio Cesare: “Da Tempeste” Amanda Forsyth, soprano; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2350 CD) 6:05

09:57:49 George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Trio Sonata Op 5 # 4 I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802 1:46

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67307 19:53

10:25:34 Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

10:37:54 Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore I Musici Philips 420189 14:42

10:54:24 George Frideric Handel: Almira: Sarabande Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852 3:33

11:02:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue BWV 582 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 13:42

11:17:24 Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets Maurice André, trumpet Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez EMI 64100 11:56

11:32:49 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 16:31

11:51:23 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A RV 158 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 7:31

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductor: Ken-David Masur; Boris Giltburg, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 188

Alexander Scriabin: Etude Op. 2 No. 1 in C sharp minor

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor, Op. 40--Edo de Waart, conductor; Joyce Yang, piano

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt: Wu Han, Philip Setzer, David Finkel

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in E-flat major, Op., No. 1

Preview: Eveline Kuhn, flute; Cyrus Beroukhim, violin; Dov Scheindlin, viola

Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade in D, Op. 25, for Flute, Violin, Viola

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:19 Karol Szymanowski: Symphony No. 4 Op 60 Louis Lortie, piano BBC Symphony Edward Gardner Chandos 5115 25:14

15:29:36 Franz Schubert: Rondo for Piano 4 hands D 608 Paul Badura-Skoda, piano Valois 4622 7:22

15:38:54 Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

15:49:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 8:38

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano – recorded 2/6/2010 in Severance Hall

Olivier Messiaen: “L’Ascension”

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

Claude Debussy: Iberia from ‘Images’

17:42:57 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Op 36 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:18

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2019 - This week’s From the Top is a special program celebrating Jewish contributions to classical music featuring concert pianist Lara Downes as our guest host. We’ll hear a 14-year-old share what it’s like to grow up in a Korean and Jewish household, a new piece by a Jewish-American teenage composer gets its broadcast debut, and a spectacular 18-year-old clarinetist performs a movement from Leonard Bernstein’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

Cellist Sarah Kave, 14, from Tarzana, CA performing: III. Jewish Song from “From Jewish Life” for Cello and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880-1959), with Lara Downes, piano.

Violinist Takumi Taguchi, 17, from Shoreline, WA performing: Figaro Variations on Rossini’s ‘Barber of Seville’ by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with Lara Downes, piano.

Pianist Helen Bryant, 17, from Waleska, GA performing - I. Intermezzo and II. Mazurka from Arabesques for Piano by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986)

Composer Benjamin Beckman, 18, from Los Angeles, CA presents his composition “Three Views” for Piano Quartet, performed by violinist Takumi Taguchi; violist Jackie Liu, 15; cellist Sarah Kave; and pianist Ben Beckman.

Clarinetist Javier Morales Martinez, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performing: II. Andantino - Vivace e leggiero from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), with Lara Downes, piano.

“Somewhere” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Lara Downes performed by Lara Downes, piano; Takumi Taguchi, violin, Jackie Liu, viola; Sarah Kave, cello, Javier Morales Martinez, clarinet, Ben Beckman, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 28:59

19:33:52 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Manchester Camerata Douglas Boyd Avie 2242 40:09

20:16:11 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 11 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Claves 9002 40:31

20:58:38 Peter Tchaikovsky: Mozartiana Suite: Gigue Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 1:44

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011) Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michel Galante, cond. (Albany 1473/74) 11:04

Edward Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin (1989) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria/TNC 1510) 8:43

Tom Lopez: Hollow Ground I Tom Lopez, electronic realization (private CD) 13:50

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

21:56:21 Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Impossible Presidency: The Rise and Fall of America's Highest Office - Jeremi Suri, Ph.D.; University of Texas at Austin: Professor

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:11 Randall Thompson: Alleluia Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 49 5:39

23:06:51 Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 3:00

23:09:52 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 3:41

23:15:08 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo John Bradbury, clarinet BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 3:39

23:18:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 15:08

23:33:56 Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings Op 15 # 3 St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262 4:08

23:39:12 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 Op 9 # 3 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 5:40

23:44:53 Alan Hovhaness: Angel of Light from Symphony No. 22 Op 236 Seattle Symphony Alan Hovhaness Delos 3137 3:51

23:48:44 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Voces8 Decca 22601 7:00

23:56:30 Claude Debussy: Syrinx Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255 2:38