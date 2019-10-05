© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 10-05-2019

Published October 5, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49  Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61   Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 12:57

00:15:16  Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This    Voces8   Decca 29601 5:09

00:21:21  Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G Op 3 # 3 Simon Standage, violin English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423094 6:30

00:29:28  Michael Torke: Purple     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 6:14

00:37:29  Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1     Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 448898 46:56

01:28:34  Inocente Carreño: Margariteña     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 13:20

01:43:02  Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C Op 17   Vytautas Smetona, piano   Navona 5992 8:40

01:52:27  Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115 III. Andantino - Presto non assai, ma con sentiment Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica Quartet Album: Mozart & Brahms: Clarinet Quintets Cedille Records Music: 4:33

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor Edgar Meyer, double bass Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Concert Record Date: 3/18/2017 Music: 16:52

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 2 in A Major, op. 68: Movements 3-4 Pacifica Quartet Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Concert Record Date: 6/27/2019 Music: 16:26

Claude Debussy (arr. Gustave Samazeuilh): Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Mimi Stillman, flute; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble + Concert at the College, College of Physicians of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA Concert Record Date: 3/26/2018 Music: 9:00

Edward Joseph Collins: Canons Anna Polonsky, piano Album: Music of Edward Collins, Vol. X Troy 1230 Music: 4:24

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Concert Record Date: 7/2/2018 Music: 4:23

Edward MacDowell: To a Wild Rose (encore) Anna Polonsky, piano Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Concert Record Date: 11/24/2018 Music: 1:29

Francis Poulenc: Les Chemins de l'Amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Concert Record Date: 6/20/2018 Music: 3:23

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Concert Record Date: 7/19/2019 Music: 32:58

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:04  Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 1    Krystian Zimerman, piano Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez DeutGram 3885 23:10

04:25:00  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28

04:37:09  Erik Satie: Poudre d'or    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 421713 4:33

04:43:04  Thomas Crequillon: Andreas Christi famulus     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807595 5:46

04:51:35  Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 17  D 850 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 16448 37:11

05:32:51  Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

05:43:13  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 4:53

05:48:50  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068  National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 5:37

05:55:59  Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche    Kathryn Stott, piano   EMI 56803 3:05

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra  Gisèle Ben-Dor  Naxos 8570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22  Jorge Bolet, piano  Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp  Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music  Cambria 8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1  Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas  Alondra de la Parra  Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings  Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente  Lyrinx 0071

07:15:13 Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs  Minneapolis Guitar Quartet  Minneapolis Guitar Quartet  0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73  Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano  Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars  Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Sony Classical 89935

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite: Romance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Previn Conducts Prokofiev Telarc 80143 Music: 4:17

Johann Sebastian Bach: (Encore) Cello Suite No. 1: Movement 2. Allemande Johannes Moser, cello from a concert with the Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 2:28

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant Duncan Holmes from Fredricksburg, Texas Music: 8:50

Bela Bartok: String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91: Movement 4 Allegretto pizzicato Formosa Quartet Album: From Hungary to Taiwan Bridge 9519 Music: 3:01

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1, in B-flat major, Op. 38, "Spring"  Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 32:35

Franz Schubert: Ganymed Jessye Norman, soprano; Phillip Moll, piano Album: Schubert Lieder Philips 412623 Music: 4:28

Harold Arlen: Stormy Weather Jessye Norman, soprano; Mike Lovatt, trumpet; Mark Markham, piano; Ira Coleman, double bass; Steve Johns, drums; Martin Williams, saxophone Album: Jessye Norman: Roots: My Life, My Song Sony Classical  Music: 5:20 (short excerpt)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs,  III. Beim Schlafengehen Jessye Norman, soprano; Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig; Kurt Masur, conductor Album: Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs Philips 411052 Music: 6:06

Richard Strauss: A Hero's Life (Ein Heldenleben) (excerpts) Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Strauss: Ein Heldenleben, etc. EMI 39339 Music: 25:09

Traditional: Lord, I Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray Jessye Norman, soprano; Mark Markham, piano Album: Jessye Norman: Roots: My Life, My Song Sony 764263 Music: 3:22

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:52  Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française Op 60    London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 4:20

10:07:04  Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 4:46

10:14:22  Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Choral Suite    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 21:41

10:40:05  Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro    Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble  Telarc 80361 11:06

10:56:52  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Serenade Op 64   Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4799854 02:16

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Stravinsky’s Life ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:31  Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois Op 3   Shannon Lee, violin   Telarc 80695 3:37

11:12:27  Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet     Jupiter String Quartet  OberlinMus 1304 8:22

11:23:52  David Newman: The Cat in the Hat: Main title     Symphony Orchestra David Newman Decca 2003 8:07

11:35:18  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F Op 6 # 9  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447733 13:44

11:50:38  Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet     Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 4:17

11:55:06  Monty Python: Cheese Shop    Members of 'Monty Python'   Virgin 35550 4:06

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2019 - This week’s From the Top is a special program celebrating Jewish contributions to classical music featuring concert pianist Lara Downes as our guest host. We’ll hear a 14-year-old share what it’s like to grow up in a Korean and Jewish household, a new piece by a Jewish-American teenage composer gets its broadcast debut, and a spectacular 18-year-old clarinetist performs a movement from Leonard Bernstein’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

Cellist Sarah Kave, 14, from Tarzana, CA performing: III. Jewish Song from “From Jewish Life” for Cello and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880-1959), with Lara Downes, piano.

Violinist Takumi Taguchi, 17, from Shoreline, WA performing: Figaro Variations on Rossini’s ‘Barber of Seville’ by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with Lara Downes, piano.

Pianist Helen Bryant, 17, from Waleska, GA performing - I. Intermezzo and II. Mazurka from Arabesques for Piano by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986)

Composer Benjamin Beckman, 18, from Los Angeles, CA presents his composition “Three Views” for Piano Quartet, performed by violinist Takumi Taguchi; violist Jackie Liu, 15; cellist Sarah Kave; and pianist Ben Beckman.

Clarinetist Javier Morales Martinez, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performing: II. Andantino - Vivace e leggiero from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), with Lara Downes, piano.

“Somewhere” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Lara Downes performed by Lara Downes, piano; Takumi Taguchi, violin, Jackie Liu, viola; Sarah Kave, cello, Javier Morales Martinez, clarinet, Ben Beckman, piano

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:05  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:30

13:18:52  Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite     Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 11:33

13:33:37  Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

13:52:48  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24  K 491 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 28:59

14:25:19  Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34   Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 19:03

14:47:00  Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance Op 35 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin   Canary 10 5:39

14:54:55  Monty Python: Dead Parrot    Members of 'Monty Python'   Virgin 34191 4:13

15:03:13  Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 10 Op 213    Philharmonia Hungarica Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999536 33:27

15:39:54  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13  K 525  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 18:36

15:59:43  Monty Python: Spanish Inquisition    Members of 'Monty Python'   Virgin 35550 1:50

16:03:21  John Ireland: A London Overture     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

16:18:51  Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 Op 1a    Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 17:55

16:39:18  Monty Python: Bookshop    Members of 'Monty Python'   Virgin 35550 4:27

16:45:16  Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills     Royal Scottish National Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553525 14:53

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 1

John Williams:  Olympic Fanfare & Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:55

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Excerpts—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 8:21

John Williams: John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & Shark Cage Fugue—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:18

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:51

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:40

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:38

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main Theme—Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:38

John Williams: E.T. The Extraterrestrial: Adventures on Earth—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 10:20

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:44

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Praise of Women - We tip our hat (if we had one) to Amy, Rosabella, Adelaide, Lydia, Mabel and even Sara Lee. Performances by Sinatra, Mandy Patinkin, Raul Julia, Alan Alda, Joel Grey, Fred Astaire and lots more guys!

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:02            00:02:47            Galt McDermot-john Guare         Who Is Sylvia?  Raul Julia          Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast    Decca B'way     440-017565

18:03:40            00:02:51            R.Rodgers-L.Hart          Wait Till You See Her     Robert R. Kaye By Jupiter -- Off-B'way Cast        DRG     DRG-CD-19105

18:07:27            00:03:14            Frank Loesser   Adelaide           Frank Sinatra    Frank Sinatra in Hollywood        Rhino            R278285

18:10:46            00:03:07            R.Rodgers-L.Hart          Women Arthur Siegel     Rodgers and Hart Revisited -- Vol. 4            Painted Smiles  PSCD-140

18:14:00            00:03:13            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Eve      Alan Alda          The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK48209

18:17:26            00:02:24            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Two Ladies       Joel Grey          Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK60533

18:19:45            00:02:44            Harold Arlen-Truman Capote     Two Ladies in de Shade of de Banana Tree        Enid Mosier, Ada Moore        House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony    SK86857

18:22:47            00:00:48            Frank Loesser   Overture from "The Most Happy Fella"    Orchestra          The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast         Sony    S2K48010

18:23:35            00:02:45            Frank Loesser   Rosabella         Robert Weede   The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    S2K48010

18:26:52            00:02:30            Jerry Herman     When Mabel Comes in the Room           Stanley Simmonds        Mack & Mabel -- Original B'way Cast   MCA     MCAD-10523

18:29:29            00:03:04            Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen           Lydia, the Tattoed Lady Groucho Marx   American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg   Smithsonian      ED048-16

18:32:27            00:02:31            Yip Harburg-Burton Lane           I'll Take Tallulah Bert Larh, Red Skelton  Ship Ahoy! -- Original Film Soundtrack            Hollywood Soundstage  HS5011

18:35:01            00:02:33            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   I Love Luisa      Fred Astaire      The Astaire Story            DRG     DARC-3-1102

18:37:48            00:01:33            Frank Loesser   Once in Love With Amy Ray Bolger        Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box      MCA     MCAD4-11353

18:39:15            00:02:34            Stephen Sondheim        Multitudes of Amy         Mandy Patinkin Mandy Patinkin -- Experiment       Nonesuch         9-79330

18:42:16            00:02:34            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Sara Lee           Jim Walton        And the World Goes 'Round -- Original Cast     RCA     09026-60904

18:45:01            00:03:20            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           I Still See Elisa  James Barton    Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     60243-2-RG

18:48:17            00:03:35            Stephen Sondheim        Ariadne Nathan Lane     The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast            Nonesuch         7559-79638

18:52:29            00:00:31            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:06            00:03:50            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           Filler: Gigi         Louis Jourdan   Gigi -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R271962

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:01  Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 18:40

19:24:45  Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello Op 102   Gil Shaham, violin Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 469529 33:53

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded 10/29/2009 in the Musikverein in Vienna

Claude Debussy: Nocturnes: Nuages & Fetes

Franz Liszt: “A Faust Symphony”

21:35:28  Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22   Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421716 22:49

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – For no particular reason, we salute Australia. Their national day is January 26, and that’s when in Brisbane they hold cockroach races. We’ll hear Kenneth Williams’ “ Song of the Australian Outlaw,”  Monty Python’s “Australian Table Wines,” and Spike Milligan’s “Australia”… And we have some Bob Newhart gems: "Bus Driver’s School,” “Merchandising the Wright Brothers,”  “Buying s House” and “Seven Lost Cities of the Incas”… Mark Levy comments on “My Short Life as a Criminal”…This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:56  William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:06:50  Robert Helps: Hommage à Fauré    Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 430330 4:13

23:11:03  Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1    Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 5:20

23:17:44  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:24

23:23:09  Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51    Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 6:54

23:30:03  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento    Renée Fleming, soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Georg Solti Decca 4788210 2:48

23:34:02  Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21    Jorge Federico Osorio, piano   Cedille 171 10:08

23:44:10  Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Koch Intl 7724 10:49

23:55:45  Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 3:09

 

 