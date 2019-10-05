WCLV Program Guide 10-05-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49 Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 12:57

00:15:16 Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This Voces8 Decca 29601 5:09

00:21:21 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G Op 3 # 3 Simon Standage, violin English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423094 6:30

00:29:28 Michael Torke: Purple Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 6:14

00:37:29 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1 Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 448898 46:56

01:28:34 Inocente Carreño: Margariteña Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 13:20

01:43:02 Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C Op 17 Vytautas Smetona, piano Navona 5992 8:40

01:52:27 Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115 III. Andantino - Presto non assai, ma con sentiment Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica Quartet Album: Mozart & Brahms: Clarinet Quintets Cedille Records Music: 4:33

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor Edgar Meyer, double bass Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Concert Record Date: 3/18/2017 Music: 16:52

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 2 in A Major, op. 68: Movements 3-4 Pacifica Quartet Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Concert Record Date: 6/27/2019 Music: 16:26

Claude Debussy (arr. Gustave Samazeuilh): Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Mimi Stillman, flute; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble + Concert at the College, College of Physicians of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA Concert Record Date: 3/26/2018 Music: 9:00

Edward Joseph Collins: Canons Anna Polonsky, piano Album: Music of Edward Collins, Vol. X Troy 1230 Music: 4:24

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Concert Record Date: 7/2/2018 Music: 4:23

Edward MacDowell: To a Wild Rose (encore) Anna Polonsky, piano Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Concert Record Date: 11/24/2018 Music: 1:29

Francis Poulenc: Les Chemins de l'Amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Concert Record Date: 6/20/2018 Music: 3:23

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Concert Record Date: 7/19/2019 Music: 32:58

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:04 Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 1 Krystian Zimerman, piano Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez DeutGram 3885 23:10

04:25:00 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28

04:37:09 Erik Satie: Poudre d'or Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713 4:33

04:43:04 Thomas Crequillon: Andreas Christi famulus Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 5:46

04:51:35 Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 17 D 850 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448 37:11

05:32:51 Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

05:43:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 4:53

05:48:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 5:37

05:55:59 Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 3:05

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 8570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071

07:15:13 Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite: Romance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Previn Conducts Prokofiev Telarc 80143 Music: 4:17

Johann Sebastian Bach: (Encore) Cello Suite No. 1: Movement 2. Allemande Johannes Moser, cello from a concert with the Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 2:28

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant Duncan Holmes from Fredricksburg, Texas Music: 8:50

Bela Bartok: String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91: Movement 4 Allegretto pizzicato Formosa Quartet Album: From Hungary to Taiwan Bridge 9519 Music: 3:01

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1, in B-flat major, Op. 38, "Spring" Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 32:35

Franz Schubert: Ganymed Jessye Norman, soprano; Phillip Moll, piano Album: Schubert Lieder Philips 412623 Music: 4:28

Harold Arlen: Stormy Weather Jessye Norman, soprano; Mike Lovatt, trumpet; Mark Markham, piano; Ira Coleman, double bass; Steve Johns, drums; Martin Williams, saxophone Album: Jessye Norman: Roots: My Life, My Song Sony Classical Music: 5:20 (short excerpt)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs, III. Beim Schlafengehen Jessye Norman, soprano; Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig; Kurt Masur, conductor Album: Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs Philips 411052 Music: 6:06

Richard Strauss: A Hero's Life (Ein Heldenleben) (excerpts) Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Strauss: Ein Heldenleben, etc. EMI 39339 Music: 25:09

Traditional: Lord, I Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray Jessye Norman, soprano; Mark Markham, piano Album: Jessye Norman: Roots: My Life, My Song Sony 764263 Music: 3:22

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:52 Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française Op 60 London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 4:20

10:07:04 Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 4:46

10:14:22 Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Choral Suite Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 21:41

10:40:05 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble Telarc 80361 11:06

10:56:52 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Serenade Op 64 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4799854 02:16

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Stravinsky’s Life ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:31 Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois Op 3 Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:37

11:12:27 Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304 8:22

11:23:52 David Newman: The Cat in the Hat: Main title Symphony Orchestra David Newman Decca 2003 8:07

11:35:18 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F Op 6 # 9 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 13:44

11:50:38 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 4:17

11:55:06 Monty Python: Cheese Shop Members of 'Monty Python' Virgin 35550 4:06

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2019 - This week’s From the Top is a special program celebrating Jewish contributions to classical music featuring concert pianist Lara Downes as our guest host. We’ll hear a 14-year-old share what it’s like to grow up in a Korean and Jewish household, a new piece by a Jewish-American teenage composer gets its broadcast debut, and a spectacular 18-year-old clarinetist performs a movement from Leonard Bernstein’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

Cellist Sarah Kave, 14, from Tarzana, CA performing: III. Jewish Song from “From Jewish Life” for Cello and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880-1959), with Lara Downes, piano.

Violinist Takumi Taguchi, 17, from Shoreline, WA performing: Figaro Variations on Rossini’s ‘Barber of Seville’ by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with Lara Downes, piano.

Pianist Helen Bryant, 17, from Waleska, GA performing - I. Intermezzo and II. Mazurka from Arabesques for Piano by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986)

Composer Benjamin Beckman, 18, from Los Angeles, CA presents his composition “Three Views” for Piano Quartet, performed by violinist Takumi Taguchi; violist Jackie Liu, 15; cellist Sarah Kave; and pianist Ben Beckman.

Clarinetist Javier Morales Martinez, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performing: II. Andantino - Vivace e leggiero from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), with Lara Downes, piano.

“Somewhere” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Lara Downes performed by Lara Downes, piano; Takumi Taguchi, violin, Jackie Liu, viola; Sarah Kave, cello, Javier Morales Martinez, clarinet, Ben Beckman, piano

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:30

13:18:52 Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 11:33

13:33:37 Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

13:52:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 28:59

14:25:19 Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 19:03

14:47:00 Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance Op 35 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 5:39

14:54:55 Monty Python: Dead Parrot Members of 'Monty Python' Virgin 34191 4:13

15:03:13 Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 10 Op 213 Philharmonia Hungarica Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999536 33:27

15:39:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 18:36

15:59:43 Monty Python: Spanish Inquisition Members of 'Monty Python' Virgin 35550 1:50

16:03:21 John Ireland: A London Overture London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

16:18:51 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 Op 1a Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 17:55

16:39:18 Monty Python: Bookshop Members of 'Monty Python' Virgin 35550 4:27

16:45:16 Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills Royal Scottish National Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553525 14:53

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 1

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:55

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Excerpts—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 8:21

John Williams: John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & Shark Cage Fugue—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:18

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:51

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:40

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:38

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main Theme—Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:38

John Williams: E.T. The Extraterrestrial: Adventures on Earth—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 10:20

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:44

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Praise of Women - We tip our hat (if we had one) to Amy, Rosabella, Adelaide, Lydia, Mabel and even Sara Lee. Performances by Sinatra, Mandy Patinkin, Raul Julia, Alan Alda, Joel Grey, Fred Astaire and lots more guys!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:02:47 Galt McDermot-john Guare Who Is Sylvia? Raul Julia Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017565

18:03:40 00:02:51 R.Rodgers-L.Hart Wait Till You See Her Robert R. Kaye By Jupiter -- Off-B'way Cast DRG DRG-CD-19105

18:07:27 00:03:14 Frank Loesser Adelaide Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:10:46 00:03:07 R.Rodgers-L.Hart Women Arthur Siegel Rodgers and Hart Revisited -- Vol. 4 Painted Smiles PSCD-140

18:14:00 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Eve Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:17:26 00:02:24 John Kander-Fred Ebb Two Ladies Joel Grey Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:19:45 00:02:44 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote Two Ladies in de Shade of de Banana Tree Enid Mosier, Ada Moore House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:22:47 00:00:48 Frank Loesser Overture from "The Most Happy Fella" Orchestra The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:23:35 00:02:45 Frank Loesser Rosabella Robert Weede The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:26:52 00:02:30 Jerry Herman When Mabel Comes in the Room Stanley Simmonds Mack & Mabel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523

18:29:29 00:03:04 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen Lydia, the Tattoed Lady Groucho Marx American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian ED048-16

18:32:27 00:02:31 Yip Harburg-Burton Lane I'll Take Tallulah Bert Larh, Red Skelton Ship Ahoy! -- Original Film Soundtrack Hollywood Soundstage HS5011

18:35:01 00:02:33 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz I Love Luisa Fred Astaire The Astaire Story DRG DARC-3-1102

18:37:48 00:01:33 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy Ray Bolger Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD4-11353

18:39:15 00:02:34 Stephen Sondheim Multitudes of Amy Mandy Patinkin Mandy Patinkin -- Experiment Nonesuch 9-79330

18:42:16 00:02:34 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sara Lee Jim Walton And the World Goes 'Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

18:45:01 00:03:20 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Still See Elisa James Barton Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:48:17 00:03:35 Stephen Sondheim Ariadne Nathan Lane The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast Nonesuch 7559-79638

18:52:29 00:00:31 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:06 00:03:50 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe Filler: Gigi Louis Jourdan Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:01 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 18:40

19:24:45 Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello Op 102 Gil Shaham, violin Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 469529 33:53

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded 10/29/2009 in the Musikverein in Vienna

Claude Debussy: Nocturnes: Nuages & Fetes

Franz Liszt: “A Faust Symphony”

21:35:28 Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421716 22:49

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – For no particular reason, we salute Australia. Their national day is January 26, and that’s when in Brisbane they hold cockroach races. We’ll hear Kenneth Williams’ “ Song of the Australian Outlaw,” Monty Python’s “Australian Table Wines,” and Spike Milligan’s “Australia”… And we have some Bob Newhart gems: "Bus Driver’s School,” “Merchandising the Wright Brothers,” “Buying s House” and “Seven Lost Cities of the Incas”… Mark Levy comments on “My Short Life as a Criminal”…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:56 William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:06:50 Robert Helps: Hommage à Fauré Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:13

23:11:03 Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 5:20

23:17:44 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:24

23:23:09 Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 6:54

23:30:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento Renée Fleming, soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Georg Solti Decca 4788210 2:48

23:34:02 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 10:08

23:44:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Koch Intl 7724 10:49

23:55:45 Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:09