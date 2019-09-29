WCLV Program Guide 09-29-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1948: The Year in Film Scores

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 3009) 7:51

Max Steiner: Johnny Belinda: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:05

Max Steiner: Key Largo: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 5:12

Max Steiner: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 7:46

Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills (Varese Sarabande 5242) 6:58

David Buttolph: Rope: Main title—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 1101) 2:11

Jacques Ibert: Macbeth: Ghost of Banquo, Overture & Murder of Duncan—Slovak Radio Symphony/Adriano (Marco Polo 223287) 7:06

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin’s Romp—Royal Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 2:11

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scott of the Antarctic: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 10007) 10:14

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 4) 3:04

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloist: John Malkovich, narrator

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Aaron Copland:Lincoln Portrait

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 “New World Symphony”

Modest Mussorgsky/Ravel: Pictures from an Exhibition

Peter Tchaikovsky:Symphony No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 13 (Winter Dreams) (EXCERPT) Pablo Heras-Casado, cond

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Giuseppe Sinopoli, Leonard Bernstein; Soloists: Judith Blegen, soprano; Frederica Von Stade, mezzo-soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Simon Estes, bass; Westminster Choir dir. Joseph Flummerfelt

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Giuseppe Sinopoli, cond

Joseph Haydn: Mass in B-flat, “Harmoniemesse” Leonard Bernstein, conductor

R.Strauss: Tod und Verklarung Giuseppe Sinopoli, cond

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Pomerium: Mannerist Motets & Musical Games - Alexander Blachly returns to share the latest recordings from his superb vocal ensemble

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:49 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:52

06:11:20 Felix Mendelssohn: Three Psalms Op 78 RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 17:20

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: M is for Michael - Honoring the Feast of St. Michael and All Angels (9/29) with compositions and performances by various name-sakes

J.S.BACH: Sinfonia to the Michaelmas Cantata, BWV 19 Graham Ashton Brass; Duncan Patton, timpani; Anthony Newman (1993 Mander/St. Ignatius Loyola Church, New York, NY) Sonoma 0011

LEO SOWERBY: Comes Autumn Time Jonathan Ryan (1985 Schudi/St. Michael & All Angels Church, Dallas, TX) PD Archive (r. 8/20/19)

MICHAEL BERKELEY: Wild Bells Tom Winpenny (1962-2009 Harrison/St. Alban’s Abbey, England) Resonus 10119

HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue No. 20 in B-flat (world premiere) Christopher Houlihan (1929 Casavant-1987 Gilbert/St. Michael’s Cathedral, Springfield, MA) PD Archive (r. 6/28/15)

HERBERT HOWELLS: Hymn, Michael (All my hope on God is founded) Choir of Queen’s College, Cambridge/James Weeks; Matthew Steynor (1892 Binns/Queen’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) Guild 7160

HENRY MARTIN: 2 Preludes & Fugues (No. 23 in a; No. 24 in C) (world premiere) Michael Unger (1959 Aeolian-Skinner/Community of Christ Auditorium, Independence, MO) PD Archive (r. 7/5/18)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Forgiveness & Reconciliation - Included in this program will be music to mark the Jewish High Holy Days, which begin with Rosh Hashanah the evening of September 29, and continue through Yom Kippur on October 8. Music of forgiveness from the Christian sacred music tradition will also be featured

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: All in the Family II

Franz Schubert: Trio No.2 D.929: III Scherzo Adolf Busch, violin; Herman Busch, cello; Rudolf Serkin, piano (Warner Classics 1931 CD) 4:40

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No.2: final section Georges Cziffra, piano; Orchestra de Paris/György Cziffra (EMI 74736 CD) 8:44

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Three Pianos: 1st movement Hephzibah, Yaltah & Jeremy Menuhin, pianos; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Yehudi Menuhin (Seraphim 60072 LP) 8:23

Franz Joseph Haydn: Sonata No.1 for violin and piano: Allegro Elizaveta Gilels, violin; Emil Gilels, piano (Melodiya 22106 CD) 9:35

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Four Violins and Orchestra Pavel & Leonid Kogan, Igor & David Oistrakh, violins; orchestra/conductor unknown (YouTube public domain) 10:24

09:57:07 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Allegro English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 2:11

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:34 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins RV 516 Viktoria Mullova, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 4777466 8:27

10:12:38 Georg Muffat: Florilegium: Suite No.7 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8448 9:49

10:25:24 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 2 BWV 813 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 14:16

10:41:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 5 BWV 1034 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 13:54

10:55:48 Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 3:54

11:00:42 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Suite for Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 25:49

11:28:28 Remo Giazotto: Adagio in g 'The Beatitudes' Oxford New College Choir Capricorn Edward Higginbottom Erato 21659 6:06

11:37:45 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto Op 7 # 6 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553035 8:21

11:47:07 Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in D RV 95 Paula Robison, flute MusicMasters 60152 8:56

11:56:34 Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble Vittorio Negri CBS 42645 2:19

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Boris Giltburg, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 188

Alexander Scriabin: Etude Op. 2 No. 1 in C sharp minor

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor, Op. 40 Joyce Yang, piano; Edo de Waart, cond

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - David Finckel & Wu Han Beethoven Cello Sonatas Part 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69

Franz Schubert: Five Songs Michael Sumuel, baritone

Preview: Wu Han, Philip Setzer, David Finkel

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97 “Archduke”

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:08 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 Menuhin Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin EMI 69383 20:47

15:23:18 Isaac Albéniz: Rapsodia española Op 70 Martin Roscoe, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 12:45

15:37:47 Ola Gjeilo: Unicornis captivatur Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 6:35

15:46:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 K 137 Manchester Camerata Gabor Takács-Nagy Chandos 40 9:52

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Yehudi Menuhin, conductor and violinist; Hephzibah Menuhin, pianist, An archival concert from 01/02/70 in tribute to the centenary of violinist and conductor Yehudi Menuhin – recorded live in Severance Hall

J.S. BACH: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 15 in Bb, K. 450

BELA BARTOK: Divertimento for Strings

FRANZ SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 5 in c “Tragic”

17:54:18 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 D 733 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 16, 2019 - From the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features the ground-breaking violinist Charles Yang as the guest host. He’ll share the stage with a joyful teenager whose winning personality propelled her to take home the gold medal at the prestigious 2018 Stulberg International String Competition. We’ll also meet a young erhu player, an instrument known to some as the “Chinese violin”, who plays “Taichi Warrior of Erhu” by Chen Jun

Charlotte Marckx, Violin, 16, from Bellevue, WA performing “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Peter Dugan, piano

Benjamin Lee, Erhu, 16, from Byron, MN performing Tai Ji Qin Jia (Taichi Warrior of Erhu), by Chen Jun (b.1968)

Scott Quirk, Flute, 17, from Simi Valley, CA performing III. Salmon Lake from Sonata “Three Lakes” for Flute and Piano by Daniel Dorff (b.1956), with Peter Dugan, piano

Gwenyth Aggeler, Guitar, 16, from Denver, CO performing: I. India from Libra Sonatine by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Marc Soong, Piano, 15, from Alhambra, CA performing: Paraphrase on Figaro's Aria from Rossini's "Barber of Seville" by Grigory Ginzburg (1904-1961)

Finale: Collaboration between Charles Yang, Violin, Peter Dugan, Piano, and Gwenyth Aggeler, Guitar performing: “Loopy” by Charles Yang

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:37 Jonathan Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 559809 21:45

19:27:40 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Czech Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 91144 42:14

20:11:35 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 D 810 Camerata Salzburg Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56813 45:25

21:56:01 E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Prologue Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 3:33

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: two haiku settings: of place and love (2006) Elisabeth Stephens, soprano; Network for New Music/Jan Krzywicki, cond. (private CD) 7:14

Jenny Conner: Changes for Viola and Piano Mark Jackobs, viola; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 9:42

Margi Griebling-Haigh : Trocadillos (2003) The Sundance Trio (Centaur 2961) 21:09

Lorenzo Salvagni: For Chloë Chloë Stevens, cello; Lorenzo Salvagni, piano (CCG 05-06-18) 4:39

Klaus George Roy: Canticle of the Sun (1950) Kulas Choir and Chamber Orchestra/Robert Shaw, cond. (CRI LP 182) 9:40

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Fugitive Slaves and the Struggle for America's Soul - 2019 Anisfield-Wolf Forum; Andrew Delbanco, Author

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:13 Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277 3:01

23:07:05 Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 3:31

23:10:37 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Ave Maria S 173/2 Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 6:36

23:18:33 George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:44

23:22:18 Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 4:15

23:26:34 Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304 8:50

23:36:22 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 1 Op 16 # 1 Boris Giltburg, piano Naxos 503293 7:16

23:43:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento for String Trio K 563 Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010 8:54

23:52:25 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy Op 54 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437524 4:07

23:56:59 Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 3:11