WCLV Program Guide 09-25-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:50 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A Kk 208 Federico Colli, piano Chandos 40 6:01

00:08:19 Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds Pascal Rogé, piano Wind Ensemble Decca 421581 18:04

00:27:19 George Walker: Lyric for Strings Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 61 5:17

00:33:41 Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 7:39

00:43:46 Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 38:20

01:26:50 Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 16:23

01:44:10 Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 5:50

01:50:48 Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363 8:45

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann (arr. Eric Ruske): Fantasiestucke, Op. 73 Rasch und mit Feuer Eric Ruske, horn; Pedja Muzijevic, piano

Philip Glass: Partita for Solo Violin: Movement 1 Opening Tim Fain, violin Performance Today in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN

Kevin Puts: Arches Tim Fain, violin Performance Today in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio no. 2 in C Minor, Op. 66 Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Christopher Costanza, cello The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Sally Beamish: Concerto for Piano No. 3: Movement 3 Jonathan Biss, piano; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Mischa Santora, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Stephen Hough: On Falla Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough's Spanish

Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches ROCO; Andres Cardenas, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Fanny Mendelssohn: Trio for Piano, Violin, and Cello in D minor, Op. 11 Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Jakob Koranyi, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridghehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

Stephen Hough: Piano Sonata No. 4 (Vida Breve) Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:59 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 31:11

04:33:12 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 7:02

04:42:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 4:23

04:48:12 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 D 733 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

04:55:07 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 46313 23:34

05:22:44 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Mariinsky Theater Chorus Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 11:18

05:35:45 Georges Bizet: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 15:51

05:52:51 Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Pierrot Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177 2:15

05:56:17 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:52

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:30 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 9 Federico Colli, piano Chandos 40 4:31

06:14:57 Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 Op 70 Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4795201 5:17

06:20:49 Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegretto from Symphony No. 5 Op 47 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70904 5:17

06:28:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E K 261 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

06:40:08 Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 19 Queensland Symphony John Georgiadis Naxos 550928 10:46

06:52:26 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:44

06:57:59 Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 2:21

07:04:18 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 Op 50 # 3 Kotaro Fukuma, piano CIPC 2003 4:50

07:12:33 Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner MarcoPolo 223247 11:05

07:26:43 Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade Ana Bela Chaves, viola Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 7:54

07:40:20 Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 6:01

07:48:45 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 S 172/3 Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 4:30

07:54:43 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 5:04

08:08:00 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 13458 5:50

08:16:41 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 9:04

08:28:12 Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 7:17

08:39:37 Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 10:15

08:53:03 Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation Ian Watson, organ Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Chandos 8841 7:14

09:05:52 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8730 15:45

09:25:45 David Arnold: Independence Day: Suite Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Unknown Conductor Silva 1398 9:03

09:37:08 Robert Schumann: Toccata in C Op 7 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018 6:31

09:45:14 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin John Carol Case, baritone New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks EMI 64722 4:18

09:51:17 Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto Martha Argerich, piano Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 3:50

09:57:36 Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la gitana Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 2:16

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:39 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop Op 97 Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 452597 2:10

10:03:18 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Lyric Waltz Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 2:17

10:07:36 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 12:19

10:21:52 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 8:59

10:32:29 Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture Collegium Philarmonicum Gennaro Cappabianca Naxos 557031 5:47

10:41:22 Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 7:38

10:51:57 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto Op 64 Zino Francescatti, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78760 24:13

11:18:37 Václav Pichl: Symphony in C London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 11:22

11:32:54 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

11:41:22 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 14:02

11:55:56 Clive Richardson: Beachcomber New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 3:11

12:06:45 John Ireland: Epic March London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

12:17:57 Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:58

12:30:25 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus Ambrosian Singers English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:21

12:36:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:09

12:44:10 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47

12:59:56 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 1:01

13:01:21 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 1:57

13:05:15 Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 Yefim Bronfman, piano Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 60677 18:57

13:26:08 Antonín Dvorák: Two Waltzes from Op 54 Duncan McTier, double bass Chilingirian Quartet Chandos 8874 6:36

13:35:13 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 Op 72 # 5 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 2:31

13:39:13 Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52637 12:22

13:53:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113 Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 5:00

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Tahiti Trot Moscow Chamber Orchestra; Constantine Orbelian, conducto

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E Minor, Mourning (Trauersinfonie) Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, fortepiano and conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beth Everett from Scottsbluff, NE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age Scene 4 Movement 22 Football Match Royal Scottish National Symphony; Jose Serebrier, conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age Scene 6 Movement 15 Final Dance of Solidarity Royal Scottish National Orchestra; Jose Serebrier, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine, M. 40: I. Modere Julien Brocal, piano Album: Mompou & Ravel: Reflections Rubicon

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47: Movement 1 Annelle K. Gregory, violin; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Sinfonia in A Minor for Orchestra, ZWV 189 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jonathan Cohen, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Federico Mompou: Paisajes: Movement 1 The Fountain and the Bells Julien Brocal, piano Tippet Rise Arts Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:21 Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer Ted Belledin, saxophone Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:49

16:05:25 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 3:15

16:12:07 Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70904 10:40

16:27:55 James Horner: The Mask of Zorro: Main title Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80535 4:18

16:35:45 Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425694 6:30

16:43:38 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g Op 79 # 2 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214 7:30

16:55:18 Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No. 2 Philip Edward Fisher, piano Brodsky Quartet Chandos 40 3:29

17:05:00 Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:34

17:18:02 Traditional: Shaker Song 'Lay Me Low' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:58

17:25:07 Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 11:06

17:40:43 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 5:13

17:48:41 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Bears Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:16

17:52:37 Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 7:06

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:52 Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105 Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 452597 19:52

18:31:09 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 Op 87 # 21 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469 3:55

18:36:11 Dmitri Shostakovich: Burlesque from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 4:38

18:42:29 Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes Op 115 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 9:16

18:52:16 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 13458 5:50

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:49 Václav Pichl: Symphony London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 16:57

19:21:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 K 503 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 34:19

20:00 ***CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live from Kulas Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Mélisse Brunet, conductor; Shihao Hugh Zhu, clarinet, student artist

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole

Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 ‘Organ Symphony’

***technical difficulties prevented us from airing the scheduled chamber music program, so WCLV aired a repeat of last Friday night's live broadcast from CIM

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of arrangements by William L. Dawson

From Westminster 8154: Ezekial Saw de Wheel, I Couldn’t Hear Nobody Pray, There is a Balm in Gilead, Ev’ry Time I feel the spirit, I want to be ready, Ain’ta that good news, King Jesus is a listening

From St. Olaf Records 22159: Swing Low Sweet Chariot, Soon ah will be done, In His care-o, Steal Away, Hail Mary, Mary had a baby, Behold the Star

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:45 Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 12:22

23:14:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 12 K 332 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 5:41

23:20:54 George Gershwin: The Man I Love Sharon Kam, clarinet London Symphony Gregor Bühl Teldec 88482 3:40

23:24:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 9:53

23:34:28 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 D 729 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412176 7:54

23:43:04 Andrew York: Andecy Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 4:25

23:47:29 Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2 András Schiff, piano Denon 7573 15:55

23:51:29 Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 4:28

23:56:48 Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 2 Op 59 # 2 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:41