WCLV Program Guide 09-22-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Good the Bad & the Ugly: Main titles & Ecstasy of Gold—St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 6:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: Man with the Harmonica & Jill’s Theme—Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 5:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 3:06

Ennio Morricone: Giuseppe Tornatore Suite [themes from Cinema Paradiso, The Legend of 1900, Malena & A Pure Formality]—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 13:44

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown—Chorus and Orch of St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 5:38

Ennio Morricone: The Lady Caliph: Dinner & Nocturne—Yo-Yo Ma; Roma Sinfonietta/Morricone (Sony 93456) 6:23

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite—Kodály Choir; Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 8:19

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Sarah Bullen, harp; Women of the Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Claude Debussy: Nocturnes

Claude Debussy: Sacred and Profane Dances

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite from Swan Lake, Op. 20a

Giacomo Puccini: Intermezzo from Manon Lescaut

Pietro Mascagni: Intermezzo from Cavalleria rusticana

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (EXCERPT)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Soloists: Stephanie Blyth, mezzo-soprano

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 1 for Orchestra

John Corigliano: One Sweet Morning

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Heinrich Schutz, Volume 20 - This indispensable series on Carus of the complete works by the great German composer continues with a two-CD set of Psalm settings.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:28 Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer Ted Belledin, saxophone Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:49

06:14:28 Ola Gjeilo: Dark Night of the Soul Alison Chaney, soprano Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 12:36

06:29:33 Hans Leo Hassler: Cantate Domino King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:37

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Peace Pieces - Even when conflict seems unavoidably omnipresent, music can take us to a better place

GUSTAV HOLST (trans. Wills): Mars, the Bringer of War, fr The Planets Scott Farrell (1905 Walker-1989 Mander/Rochester Cathedral, England) Regent 507

DANIEL KNAGGS: Kyrie for Peace in Our Time (2012) Shepherd Vocal Ensemble/Richard Robbins, director; Monica Czausz (1996 Fisk-Rosales/Edith Bates Old Organ Studio, Rice University, Houston, TX) Ecce Records 2013

MALCOLM WILLIAMSON: Peace in Childhood, fr Peace Pieces Tom Winpenny (1963 Walker/St. John the Evangelist Church, Islington, London, England) Naxos 8.571375/6

JEAN LANGLAIS: Poem of Peace Ann Labounsky (1963 Casavant/Calvary Episcopal Church, Pittsburgh, PA) Voix du Vent 1005

MALCOLM WILLIAMSON:Peace in Youth, fr Peace Pieces Tom Winpenny (1963 Walker/St. John the Evangelist Church, Islington, London, England) Naxos 8.571375/6

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Symphonic Chorale, Nun ruhen alle Wälder, Op. 87, no. 3 –Anu Hostikka, soprano; Petri Tapio Mattson, violin; Markku Mäkinen 1929 Kangasala/Tampere Cathedral, Finland) Alba 250

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Gustav Holst - An important figure in the world of classical music, and indeed, sacred choral music. We’ll mark his 145th birthday with a variety of his music, as well as music of his teacher C V Stanford, and those he influenced, including Edmund Rubbra, Benjamin Britten and others

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: All in the Family

Franz Schubert: March Militaire No. 1 in D Artur and Karl Ulrich Schnabel, piano (Arabesque 6573 CD) 3:37

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer” Finale - Pamela Frank, violin; Claude Frank, piano (MusicMasters 67087 CD) 9:01

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto No. 10 for 2 Pianos and Orchestra Rondeaux – Peter and Rudolf Serkin, pianos; Marlboro Festival Orchestra/Alexander Schneider (Sony 46255 CD) 6:46

Sergei Prokofiev: Five Melodies, Op. 35: No.5; March from The Love of Three Oranges (Transcribed Jascha Heifetz) Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano (Vanguard 1555 CD) 2:51; 1:45

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Alla polacca Andrew Marriner, clarinet; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 432146 CD) 6:23

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins and Strings, BWV 1043 Largo David and Igor Oistrakh, violins; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Eugene Goossens (DG 138714 LP) 7:25

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto No.2 in C for 3 Pianos and Strings Allegro Finale Gaby, Jean and Robert Casadesus, pianos/Colonne Concerts Orchestra/Pierre Dervaux (Columbia 32135 LP) 6:46

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:25 Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 439937 10:42

10:16:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata BWV 1079 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 18:13

10:38:59 Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e Op 5 # 3 Martin Sandhoff, flute Concerto Cologne Teldec 22166 10:49

10:51:51 Michael Praetorius: Missa gantz Teudsch: Gloria Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 4795448 7:33

11:01:07 Georg Matthias Monn: Cello Concerto Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg DeutGram 474236 19:12

11:22:05 Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle Julie Andrijesky, violin Les Délices Délices 2012 10:10

11:33:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 15:35

11:53:02 George Frideric Handel: Jephtha: When his loud voice in thunder RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy Ancient Music Berlin Marcus Creed BerlinClas 1057 4:19

11:58:46 George Frideric Handel: Gigue from Trio Sonata Op 5 # 4 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 0:56

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Conductor: Gustavo Dudamel; Soloist: Michael Barenboim, violin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat, K. 207

Thomas Ades: Inferno

Bedrich Smetana: The Moldau Andre Previn, conductor

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Menahem Pressler and the American String Quartet

Antonin Dvorák: Quintet in A Major for piano and strings, Op. 81

Preview: David Finckel & Wu Han

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:45 Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 9:03

15:12:30 Mikalojus Ciurlionis: In the Forest Lithuanian National Symphony Robertas Servenikas IMP 007 14:45

15:29:06 Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo Jeffrey Biegel, piano Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Naxos 573490 18:10

15:49:26 Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 8:01

17:41:35 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 17:43

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - AMSTERDAM CONCERTGEBOUW, George Szell, conductor ; John Browning, piano – A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE - Concert Date: 6/24/1965

RICHARD WAGNER: “Die Meistersinger” Act 1 Prelude

SAMUEL BARBER: Piano Concerto

FRANZ SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9 in C, “Great”

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 8, 2019 - This week’s special episode of From the Top with guest host and concert pianist Simone Dinnerstein puts the spotlight on the piano ann all the ways it's configured in music. Recorded at the Texas State International Piano Festival, we’ll hear some of the country’s premiere young pianists perform as soloists and members of small ensembles with Ms. Dinnerstein – including a double keyboard concerto by J.S. Bach

Angelina Ning, piano, age 14, from Boca Raton, FL performing: Serried with a Tinge of Bop by Doug Opel (b.1967) – (Angelia Ning’s performance is part of From the Top’s New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music)

Piano Duo – Beatrice (17) and Ben (16) Hoang, from Austin, TX performing: III. Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas from “Mother Goose Suite” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Theme and Variations from the Piano Quintet in A major, D.667 "The Trout" by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) performed by: Simone Dinnerstein – piano/guest host; Haeun Moon – violin, 17, from Woodway, TX; Yong-Ha Jung – viola ,19, from Flower Mound, TX; Hayoung Moon – cello, 17, from Woodway, TX; William McGregor – double bass, 19, from Malvern, PA

Emma Taggart, piano, 16, from Blaine, MN performing: Liebestraum No. 3 in A Flat Major by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Simone Dinnerstein – Guest host/artist performing: Etude No. 6 by Philip Glass (b.1937)

Ethan Yuen, 17, from Palo Alto, CA and pianist/guest host Simone Dinnerstein performing I. Allegro from Bach Double Concerto in C minor, BWV 1060 with Haeun Moon, violin; Nikki Naghavi, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; Hayoung Moon, cello; and William McGregor, double bass

Finale – Piano Ensemble – Eight hands, one piano: Regina Lin, 16, from Allen, TX; Erin Fitzgerald, 15, from Austin, TX; Antonio Ajero, 14, from Nacogdoches, TX; and Ella Sunyoung Kim, 11, from Herndon, VA performing: Galop-Marche for Eight Hands by Albert Lavignac (1846-1916)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:05 Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 19:30

19:25:18 Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 38:20

20:07:00 Franz Liszt: Dante Symphony S 109 Dresden State Opera Chorus Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli DeutGram 4779525 52:24

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Frederick Koch: Trinitas for Flute, Harp and Cello Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Michael Leese, flute; James Meyers, cello (Dimension 2004) 9:26

Frederick Koch : Images for Flute, Alto Saxophone and Piano Katherine DeJongh, flute; Greg Banaszak, alto sax; Frederick Koch, piano (Dimension 2004) 7:37

Ty Alan Emerson: Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Winds Jason McFeaters, alto sax; Peabody Wind Ensemble/Harlan Parker, cond. (private CD) 24:35

21:55:04 John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Shifting Suburbs: Challenges and Opportunities Facing Cleveland's Inner Ring - Ian Andrews, Nick Fedor, Sally Martin

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:37 Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

23:08:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19

23:13:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise WoO 59 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 3:14

23:17:50 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

23:22:14 Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise' Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 6:50

23:29:04 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

23:33:59 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 Thomas Zehetmair, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 8:48

23:42:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609 6:56

23:49:45 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 Op 9 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 4:16

23:54:34 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:58:33 Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava DeutGram 21327 1:30