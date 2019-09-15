WCLV Program Guide 09-15-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Hollywood Sound

Hugo Friedhofer: The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 2:39

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Robin and His Merry Men—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:27

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Dream Sequence/Mountain Lodge—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:08

Alan Menken (arr Michael Starobin): Pocahontas: Colors of the Wind—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788 4:56

Herbert Stothart & Harold Arlen (arr Angela Morley): Fantasy on ‘The Wizard of Oz'—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:50

Nino Rota: The Godfather Part 2: Main title/The Immigrant—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 3:47

John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 3:47

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:48

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 3:40

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture

Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 2

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3

Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 16, Madrigal

Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 11, Arrival of the Guests (Minuet)

Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 12, Masks

Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 38, Romeo and Juliet

Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 35, Romeo Decides to Avenge Mercutio’s Death

Claude Debussy: Sacred and Profane Dances (EXCERPT) Sarah Bullen, harp

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique--Pierre Boulez, conductor

Stravinsky: Three movements from The Firebird--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Stravinsky: Perséphone--Vera Zorina, narrator; Richard Robinson, tenor; Westminster Choir; Igor Stravinsky, conductor

Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring--Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Food of Love - After a long absence from recording, the Baltimore Consort is back with music from Shakespeare’s plays (and a celebration of their 40th anniversary as a group); we will be joined by two of the founding members to share it all with us

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:48 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 1 'O be joyful in the Lord' Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 40 19:36

06:27:20 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Coro 16062 2:56

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Tribute from the Wanamaker Grand Court - An after-hours concert at Macy’s Center City commemorating Philadelphia organist Michael Stairs

LEO SOWERBY: Pageant of Autumn

ENGLEBERT HUMPERDINCK (trans. Lemare): Hansel & Gretel Prelude

EDWIN H. LEMARE: Rondo Capriccio, Op. 64

ANTONIN DVORAK (trans. Stafford): Allegro con brio (i.), fr Symphony No. 8, Op. 88 Joshua Stafford, organist (r. 9/29/18)

MAX STEINER: Tara’s Theme, fr Gone With the Wind Michael Stairs (1930 Aeolian/Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, PA) DTR 8605

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns and Anthems of Praise - Fall brings a new invigoration to many people’s activities, and we’ll accompany that heightened energy with a variety of hymns and anthems of praise on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Come and join the festival!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Landscapes II

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Night in the Tropics: Allegro Moderato – Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Igor Buketoff (Vox 5009 CD) 7:00

Pavel Haas: String Quartet No.2 “From the Monkey Mountain:” IV. Wild Night – Pavel Haas Quartet (Supraphon 3877 CD) 8:44

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: “Forest Murmurs” – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Box CD92) 6:53

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite: 3. Sunset – near the plantation – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47509 CD) 9:40

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain: In the Garden of the Sierra de Córdoba – Alicia de Larrocha, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos (London 410289 CD) 9:12

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:32 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 4:03

10:07:57 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti 12 Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 6:41

10:17:22 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 4 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 22:13

10:41:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 13:25

10:55:46 François Couperin: Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 3:53

11:00:38 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 3 'Have Mercy upon Me' Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 40 19:41

11:21:46 Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto Op 11 # 5 Simon Standage, violin Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 530 12:20

11:36:15 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos RV 812 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 10:40

11:48:36 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80344 6:35

11:55:35 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 3:12

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Conductor: Esa-Pekka Salonen

Igor Stravinsky: Funeral Song

Igor Stravinsky: Agon

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet

György Ligeti: Six Bagatelles for Wind Quintet

György Orbán: Wind Quintet (1985)

Karl Pilss: Serenade

Stephen Foster: Medley

Preview: Menahem Pressler and the American String Quartet

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – A special live Membership Campaign program!

Robert Conrad’s Top Ten Cleveland Orchestra concerts

15:09:19 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 Op 25 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 12:32

15:29:31 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel MAA 75 10:08

15:50:11 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw TCO 651204 2:56

16:03:14 Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 75 8:29

16:32:02 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 3:07

16:44:32 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 7:48

17:50:36 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez MAA 75 4:19

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring music and interviews with From the Top alumni who are now professional musicians, this Where are They Now episode brings a delightful mix of performances of Ravel, Gershwin, Schumann, and an original work from one of From the Top’s up-and-coming composer alumni

28-year-old pianist Peter Dugan from New York, New York performs the fourth movement, Toccata, from Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68 by Maurice Ravel.

25-year-old mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan from New York, New York performs the second movement, Er, der Herrlichste von allen, from Frauenliebe und -leben, Op. 42 by Robert Schumann.

24-year-old violist Leah Ferguson from Boston, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Romanza, from Serenade in C Major for String Trio, Op. 10 by Ernst von Dohnanyi.

31-year-old oboist Elizabeth Koch Tiscione from Atlanta, Georgia performs the third movement, Vivace, from Oboe Quintet by Arthur Bliss.

33-year-old composer Eric Nathan from Providence, Rhode Island presents Omaggio a Gesualdo (for string orchestra) by Eric Nathan.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:34 David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 23:28

19:28:09 Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5101 27:00

19:57:47 Sir William Walton: Henry V: A Shakespeare Scenario Christopher Plummer, narrator Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Chandos 8892 1:00:55

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Capriccio for Two Trumpets Robert Sullivan, Ken DeCarlo, trumpets (private CD) 3:34

Jeffrey Mumford: a window of resonant light (1997) CORE Ensemble (Tahirah Whittington, cello; Hugh Hinton, piano; Michael Parola, percussion) (Albany 698) 13:04

Gregory Slawson: Prelude and Dance (2001) Arnold Steinhardt, violin; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 3:28

Nikola Resanovich: Sarabande and Chaconne (2009) University of Akron Symphony Orchestra (private CD) 9:16

Rudolph Bubalo: Clarinet Concerto (1983) Eric Mandat, clarinet; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Capstone 8736) 22:26

21:57:35 Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849 2:00

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Cultivating Social Justice Through the Arts - Ron Chew; frm Exec Director: Wing Luke Asian Museum



23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:08:10 William Grant Still: Mother and Child Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:18

23:15:29 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:48

23:21:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 8:09

23:29:40 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 7:56

23:37:37 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 3 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:10

23:40:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 9:23

23:50:14 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 5:24

23:56:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 3:15