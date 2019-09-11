WCLV Program Guide 09-11-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:26 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 5:13

00:08:12 Franz Krommer: Wind Octet Op 57 Sabine Meyer Wind Ensemble EMI 54383 18:39

00:27:37 Scott Joplin: The Entertainer Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 5:02

00:33:35 Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:55

00:41:13 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky Op 78 Elena Obraztsova, mezzo London Symphony Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4793449 38:25

01:23:40 Jan Koetsier: Children's Circus Op 79 London Brass Teldec 46069 13:33

01:38:30 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:49

01:48:09 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 9:10

01:58:14 Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Aaron Copland Lara Downes, piano Sony 84284011251 1:13

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91 Movement 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio: Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano Album: Turina: Chamber Music For Strings And Piano Cedille 1450 Music: 4:18

Frederic Chopin: Etude Op. 10, No. 3, in E major Jenny Chen, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 4:06

Joaquin Turina: Danzas fantasticas Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 16:37

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 3 in E-flat minor, Op. 30 (selected movements) Dover Quartet Spivey Hall, Morrow State University, Morrow, GA Music: 21:19

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Traume Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Kaufmann Wagner Decca 1802802 Music: 4:20

Franz Liszt: Tarantella from venezia e napoli s.159 Sun-A Park, piano Lake George Music Festival, Tannery Pond Community Center, Lake George, NY Music: 8:34

Princess Anna Amalia of Prussia: Flute Sonata in F Major Sylvan Trio First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 8:38

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: Movements 2-4 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 24:57

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:53 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 12 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 6:02

04:09:15 Johann Jacob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 5:28

04:17:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2004 6:27

04:25:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in a BWV 944 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 4:59

04:32:30 Luigi Cherubini: Requiem No. 1 Ambrosian Opera Chorus Philharmonia Orchestra Riccardo Muti EMI 68613 49:02

05:25:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 K 138 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45471 13:36

05:41:13 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:19

05:50:22 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35

05:55:07 Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 88103 4:39

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Norman Krieger, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Decca 4815583 8:01

06:17:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 2 for Solo Violin BWV 1003 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4792479 22:28

06:23:54 Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo Allegro from Viola Concerto Victoria Chiang, viola Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Naxos 572162 3:55

06:28:39 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

06:42:11 Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21 # 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 9:19

06:53:20 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 3:52

06:58:10 John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' New Sousa Band Keith Brion Delos 3102 2:25

07:03:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lacrimosa from Requiem K 626 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Sony 86793 4:05

07:07:54 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Pantomime Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 3:57

07:14:07 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

07:25:58 Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 68189 3:04

07:30:52 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 47 Op 55 # 3 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 7:32

07:43:41 Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Sir Clifford Curzon, piano London Symphony George Szell Decca 4785437 11:51

07:57:35 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 2:21

08:07:16 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place Op 45 Blossom Festival Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw MAA 40602 5:49

08:15:07 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings RV 159 Israel Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz MusicMasters 67096 4:35

08:21:05 Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 7:07

08:29:49 Anonymous: Spiritual 'My soul's been anchored in the Lord' St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2396 3:56

08:33:51 David Lang: light moving Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 19103 2:48

08:41:39 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Reference 2101 7:05

08:49:50 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 5:13

08:55:47 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners New Philharmonia Orchestra Aaron Copland Sony 48257 3:09

09:03:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 14:17

09:19:33 Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 4:52

09:27:23 James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:25

09:33:54 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 3:15

09:39:19 Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9474 7:55

09:49:21 Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 4:01

09:54:32 Sérgio Assad: Gypsy Slopes from 'Interchange' William Kanengiser, guitar Delaware Symphony David Amado Telarc 31754 5:02

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:49 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

10:03:42 Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277 3:01

10:09:55 Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio Maarika Järvi, flute Chandos 9395 9:40

10:21:14 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

10:31:27 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 D 899/2 Ingrid Haebler, piano Philips 4788977 4:35

10:38:35 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 7:12

10:47:57 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 Op 10 # 12 Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano Harm Mundi 2908375 2:30

10:51:51 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2 'In the Lord I Pit My Trust' Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 40 21:36

11:15:16 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

11:27:13 Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 12:33

11:41:32 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 14:45

12:06:40 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

12:18:20 Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' Op 7 Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 11:51

12:31:46 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 3:15

12:38:39 Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 8:03

12:49:54 Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80462 8:58

13:00:54 Francisco Tárrega: La´grima Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 2:00

13:03:09 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 2:20

13:07:44 Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 H 7:1 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Virgin 59266 19:24

13:28:43 Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers WDR Symphony Cologne Jan Stulen CPO 999233 5:04

13:37:04 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

13:45:15 Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 New Zealand Symphony Andrew Schenck Koch Intl 7074 9:03

13:55:17 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song Inger Dam-Jensen, soprano Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 3:48

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio in C Major, Op. 87: III. Scherzo: Presto Boston Trio: Heng-Jin Park, piano; Jonah Ellsworth, cello; Irina Muresanu, violin Album: The Boston Trio - Brahms, Ravel, Suk Parjo Music Music: 4:23

Frederic Chopin: Introduction and Polonaise Brillante, Op. 3 Coleman Itzkoff, cello; Eliza Ching, piano Young Artist in Residence, Fitzgerald Theatre, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:28

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Anne Nelson from Portland, ME Music: 9:54

Johannes Brahms: Puzzler Payoff: Brahms Intermezzo Op. 117, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces Op 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:22 (excerpt)

Claude Debussy (arr. Sally Beamish): La Mer Boston Trio: Heng-Jin Park, piano; Jonah Ellsworth, cello; Irina Muresanu, violin Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Flagler Museum, West Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 23:51

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana, Op. 16 III. Sehr aufgeregt Jonathan Biss, piano Album: Schumann: Fantasie, Kreisleriana & Arabeske EMI 65391 Music: 4:38

Cyril Scott (arr. Fritz Kreisler): Lotus Land (after Cyril Scott's Opus 47, No. 1) Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 4:50

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op. 58 Jonathan Biss, piano; Houston Symphony; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 33:48

Billy Strayhorn: (Encore) Take the "A" Train Harlem Quartet Beaches fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 3:28

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:04 Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste ECM 12599 4:53

16:07:19 Arvo Pärt: Passacaglia Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 4:08

16:14:58 William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 Op 2 # 8 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 10:50

16:29:58 Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown St Cecilia Academy Chorus St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Ennio Morricone Sony 61672 5:37

16:37:33 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 4:32

16:43:30 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451 7:47

16:52:56 Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 4:08

16:59:14 Orlande de Lassus: Jubilate Deo St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 1:22

17:04:54 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 6:13

17:22:03 John Dowland: My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe Nigel North, lute Naxos 557586 1:49

17:26:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds K 213 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 9:14

17:39:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 BWV 988 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 5:03

17:46:31 Meredith Monk: Ellis Island Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 3:01

17:52:45 William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 7:17

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:01 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 G 482 Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg DeutGram 474236 19:33

18:30:27 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:49

18:38:35 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' S 558/2 Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 4:06

18:44:09 Percy Grainger: Green Bushes BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:27

18:54:26 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:50

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:23 Friedrich Kuhlau: Elisa: Overture Op 29 Danish National Radio Sym Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 11:17

19:16:27 César Franck: Symphony in d Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 41:27

20:00 SPECIAL: Music in Remembrance of 9/11

20:01:39 Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:43

20:05:31 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Atlanta Symphony Chorus Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

20:14:02 Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem Trinity Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 30:01

20:44:26 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass Op 45 Blossom Festival Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw MAA 40602 15:20

21:01:04 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4776352 10:01

21:11:50 John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls Gwinnett Young Singers Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 23:44

21:36:07 Margaret Brouwer: Lament Laura Frautschi, violin New World 80606 8:36

21:44:59 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48 Philharmonia Chorus Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 4795448 7:00

21:52:28 Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 6:51

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by flutist Harold Jones

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:47 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 Op 17 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 5:26

23:07:14 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:33

23:12:48 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48

23:17:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Toccata, Adagio & Fugue BWV 564 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:55

23:21:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 9:46

23:31:40 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha Members of Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 557460 7:57

23:40:46 John Field: Nocturne No. 7 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:21

23:45:08 Henri Rabaud: Eglogue Op 7 Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223503 5:16

23:50:24 Eric Whitacre: Water Night Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 4:30

23:55:40 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:19