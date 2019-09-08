WCLV Program Guide 09-08-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: André the Giant (Previn as Conductor)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Main title—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 3:04

André Previn (arr Mark McGurty): Valley of the Dolls: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 3:47

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 63051) 9:32 (used in The Elephant Man, 1980)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 12:01

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Muir Matheson): Three Portraits from ‘The England of Elizabeth’—London Symphony/André Previn (RCA 60586) 17:36

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch—St. Louis Symphony/André Previn (Sony 62401) 4:35

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Introduction—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 2:45 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights [‘The Montagues and the Capulets’]—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 5:36 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Marin Alsop, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Bruno Mantovani: Threnos (2018)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major, Op. 26

Encore: Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Sergei Rachmaninoff): Gigue from Violin Partita in E Major, BWV 1006

Frank Bridge: Lament

Aaron Copland: Copland Symphony No. 3

Charles Ives (arr William Schuman): Variations on “America”--Morton Gould, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3 (excerpt)--Riccardo Muti, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Stanley Drucker, clarinet; Eileen Farrell, soprano; Shirley Verrett, mezzo-soprano; John Vickers, tenor; Donald Bell; baritone

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Magic Flute

Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

Samuel Barber: Second Essay for Orchestra

Rodion Shchedrin: Mischievous Folk Ditties

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Missa Solemnis: Gloria

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (from Symphony No. 3)

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Barlaam & Josaphat - Program: #19-37, Air Date: 09/02/19

The endlessly inventive ensemble Dialogos and leader Karatina Livljanic have found a medieval saint’s tale that is a retelling of the life of the Buddha in Christian form; this amazing work has finally been recorded.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:58 Antonín Dvorák: Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur Christine Goerke, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80506 8:07

06:15:26 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass Op 45 Vienna Singverein Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2010 13:56

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: At the Proms 2019 - Notre Dame Cathedral organist Olivier Latry and Leipzig Gewandhaus organist Michael Schönheit perform at the Royal Albert Hall

ARAM KHACHATURIAN (trans. Kiviniemi): Sabre Dance, fr Gayane

MANUEL de FALLA (trans. Latry): Ritual Fire Dance

LUDWIG van BEETHOVEN: Adagio in F

J.S.BACH: Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS (trans. Lemare): Danse macabre

OLIVIER LATRY: Improvisation

LÉON BOËLLMANN: Toccata, fr, Suite Gothique. Olivier Latry, soloist

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Celebrating 30 Years! - With Heart and Voice became a national presence on public radio on January 17, 1989. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll celebrate over 30 years of broadcasts, including portions of Richard Gladwell’s very first program from that day in 1989. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Famous Father & Son Composers

Alessandro Scarlatti: “Se geloso e il mio core” from Cantata Endymione e Cintia

Judith Blegen, soprano; Gerard Schwarz, trumpet; assisting artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Orchestra (Columbia Masterworks M33307 LP) 2:58

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonatas K. 322 and 515 Clara Haskil, piano (Westminster 471214 CD) 2:53 & 2:43

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No 5 Finale Angela Hewitt, piano; Australian Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tognetti (Hyperion 67307 CD) 5:41

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Double Concerto for 2 Harpsichords, 2 Trumpets, Timpani, Strings and Bass Opening movement Leonhardt-Consort of Amsterdam and Concentus Musicus of Vienna/ Gustave Leonhardt (Das Alte Werk 9490 LP) 11:05

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Double Concerto for Harpsichord, “Hammerklavier,” 2 Flutes, 2 Horns, Strings and Bass Closing movement Leonhardt-Consort of Amsterdam and Concentus Musicus of Vienna/ Gustave Leonhardt (Das Alte Werk 9490 LP) 4:23

Johann Christian Bach: Double Concerto (sinfonia concertante) Tempo de minuetto Leonhardt-Consort of Amsterdam and Concentus Musicus of Vienna/ Gustave Leonhardt (Das Alte Werk 9490 LP) 3:11

Leopold Mozart: “Hunt” Symphony Allegro horn soloists; Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Iona Brown (Philips 416815 CD) 4:44

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “A Musical Joke” Allegro Orpheus (DG D207175 CD) 5:08

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:53 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Reference 2101 7:55

10:13:17 Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore I Musici Philips 420189 14:42

10:29:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 425498 7:54

10:39:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 BWV 816 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 18:27

11:00:18 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E RV 271 Felix Ayo, violin I Musici Felix Ayo Philips 4788977 13:26

11:15:23 George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations HWV 485 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 10:59

11:29:15 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D F 64 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30

11:41:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 4 BWV 913 Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001 13:39

11:56:32 Biagio Marini: Passacaglia Op 22 Members of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001 3:59

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Conductor: Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla; Patricia Kopatchinaskaja, violin; Polina Leschenko, pianp; Fazil Say, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto

György Kurtag: Hommage to Tchaikovsky

Unsuk Chin: SPIRA - A Concerto for Orchestra

Claude Debussy: La Mer

Ernst von Dohnányi: Waltz from “Coppelia”

Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata in G minor Patricia Kopatchinskaja, v; Fazil Say, p

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Arnaud Sussmann, Paul Neubauer, David Finckel

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in G major for Violin, Viola, and Cello

Preview: Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet

Ferenc Farkas: Antich Danze ungheresi dal secolo XVII

Paul Hindemith: Kleine Kammermusik Op. 24, No. 2

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:02:12 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414422 12:35

15:16:31 Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles Op 47 Gábor Ormai, harmonium Takács Quartet Decca 430077 16:20

15:36:11 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 Op 45 # 3 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8589 12:18

15:50:42 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 8:57

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra: A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE - Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet; Jack Sutte, trumpet – recorded live in Severance Hall (Concert Date: 11/10/2012)

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 4 in Bb, Op. 60

MATTHIAS PINTSCHER: “Chute d’Étoiles”

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Grosse Fuge in Bb, Op. 133

ALEXANDER SCRIABIN: Symphony No. 4, Op. 54, “The Poem of Ecstasy

17:24:09 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 43711 36:45

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 25, 2019 - From the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College, this episode of From the Top features one of America's foremost pianists and winner of a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship Jeremy Denk as guest host alongside special guests cellist Gabriel Cabezas and the full might of the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra with Filippo Ciabatti at the helm. We’ll enjoy a World Premiere performance of a tone poem for cello and orchestra and a conversation with a young violist that runs the gamut from Bob Marley to Nina Simone to Rebecca Clarke

Nygel Witherspoon, Cello, 17, from Minneapolis, MN performing: I. Allegretto from Concerto No. 1 for Cello and Orchestra by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Filippo Ciabatti.

Jack Kessler, Viola, 17, from Miami, FL performing: I. Impetuoso from the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with Jeremy Denk, piano.

Subin Cho, Flute, 17, from Keller, TX performing: III. Salmon Lake from "Three Lakes" Sonata for Flute and Piano by Daniel Dorff (b.1956), with Jeremy Denk, piano.

WORLD PREMIERE: The Epic of American Civilization, a Tone Poem for Cello and Orchestra, by Noah Luna (b.1984) performed by: From the Top Alum, Gabriel Cabezas, cello, with the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Filippo Ciabatti.

The Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra's performance of “The Epic of American Civilization” featuring cellist and From the Top alum Gabriel Cabezas, is part of From the Top’s New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music.

Roxane Park, Piano, 11, from Hanover, NH performing: Nocturne in C sharp minor op. 19 no.4 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) And Prelude, from the Prelude & Fugue in D minor, BWV 875, Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II, No.6 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Finale: IV. Rondo alla Zingarese from Piano Quartet No.1, Op.25 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) performed by From the Top alumni: Robyn Bollinger, Violin, Matthew Lipman, Viola,

Gabriel Cabezas, Cello, and Guest Host Jeremy Denk, Piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:45 Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 Christine Walevska, cello Vienna Symphony Christoph von Dohnányi Philips 4788977 17:47

19:23:50 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421439 37:15

20:03:39 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430201 54:30

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham : Brass Quintet No. 1 “Circus” American Brass Quintet (private CD) 9:34

Monica Houghton: Talismans I-IV Lauren Feola, soprano; Stephen Aron, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 5:32

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Frank Wiley : Of Mountains Lost to Time (2010) Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:27

Herbert Elwell: Variations for Violin and Piano (1950) Raymond Sidoti, violin; Betty Oberacker, piano (private CD) 9:18

21:56:07 Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 493 Jaime Martin, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner PentaTone 506 4:17

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - We Want to Do More than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching - Bettina L Love, Ph.D. Associate Professor: University of Georgia

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:25 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 3:39

23:08:05 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 4:09

23:12:14 Claude Debussy: Rêverie Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 4:51

23:18:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 2 from Symphony No. 31 K 297 English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 420937 5:49

23:24:07 Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76 # 5 Kodály Quartet Naxos 503293 8:16

23:32:23 Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17 Yehudi Menuhin, violin Colonne Orchestra George Enescu Warner 555052 7:17

23:40:29 Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings Op 43 Odense Symphony Ole Schmidt DaCapo 226047 7:36

23:48:01 Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 4:54

23:52:52 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 Op 19 # 1 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155 3:41

23:57:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 # 6 Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 3:03